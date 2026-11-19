How to avoid PMI without 20% down

Key Takeaways Private mortgage insurance (PMI) applies to most conventional loans with less than 20% down.

PMI usually costs between 0.30% and 1.15% of the loan amount per year.

You can avoid PMI without 20% down through options like piggyback loans, lender-paid PMI, VA loans, or special lender programs.

You can request PMI cancellation in writing when your balance reaches 80% of the home’s original value. PMI ends automatically when the balance is scheduled to reach 78% of the home’s original value, provided payments are current.

Many home buyers want to understand how to avoid private mortgage insurance because it adds a recurring cost to their monthly mortgage payments. While PMI allows borrowers to buy a home with less than 20% down, it can increase the total cost of the loan over time. Fortunately, there are ways to make a down payment of less than 20% without paying monthly PMI premiums. Here’s how.

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>Related: How to buy a house with $0 down: First-time home buyer

What is PMI?

PMI stands for private mortgage insurance, a type of insurance that protects the lender if a borrower stops making mortgage payments. Lenders usually require PMI when a borrower puts down less than 20% on a conventional home loan. Borrowers pay PMI alongside their monthly mortgage payment until they build 20% equity in the home. At 80% of the home’s original value, borrowers can ask the lender in writing to cancel PMI. Otherwise, PMI ends automatically when the balance is scheduled to reach 78% of the home’s original value, provided payments are current.

How to avoid PMI

Learning how to avoid PMI begins with understanding why lenders require private mortgage insurance in the first place. PMI protects the lender when a borrower makes a down payment of less than 20% of the home’s purchase price, which increases the lender’s risk. The good news is that even without a 20% down payment, there are many options available to help you avoid paying PMI.

1. Get the lender to pay for your mortgage insurance

Lender-paid mortgage insurance (LPMI) means the lender covers the cost of mortgage insurance instead of charging a monthly PMI premium. In return, the lender raises the interest rate, which shifts the cost into interest payments over time. This option can lower the monthly payment, but borrowers cannot cancel LPMI, even after reaching 20% equity.

The following example shows the monthly cost of LPMI versus traditional PMI for a 720 credit score.

Down Payment Rate with PMI* Mortgage Payment With Regular PMI Rate with LPMI* Mortgage Payment With LPMI 3% Down 6.25% $2,008 6.875% $1,845 5% Down 6.25% $1,849 6.75% $1,792 10% Down 6.25% $1,735 6.75% $1,711

*Rates shown are for sample purposes only. Your own rate will be different. Payments assume a $250,000 home price in WA with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.

What experts are saying

Thomas Brock, CFA, CPA

“A mortgage option that eliminates PMI can be appealing, but it’s not always an optimal arrangement. Lender-paid PMI, for example, can mean accepting a higher interest rate that stays in place even after you’ve built substantial equity. Before taking out a no-PMI loan, evaluate the total cost under realistic scenarios, including how long you expect to keep the mortgage and whether you might refinance or sell early. A loan with borrower-paid PMI may have a higher initial payment than a no-PMI loan, but it could cost less over the long term, particularly if you can eventually cancel PMI without refinancing.”

2. Use a piggyback loan with 10% down and no PMI

To understand how to avoid PMI, consider a piggyback mortgage (also called an 80-10-10 loan). A piggyback loan uses two loans to finance a home. The buyer takes out an 80% first mortgage, a 10% second mortgage, and provides a 10% down payment themselves. This strategy gives you the 20% down payment you need to avoid PMI on a conventional mortgage.

The most common piggyback loan arrangement looks like this:

An 80% first mortgage

A 10% second mortgage (usually a home equity line of credit)

A 10% down payment

The second mortgage is often from the same bank or lender as the first mortgage.

3. Consider home loans without pmi

Some lenders offer exclusive mortgage programs that require low down payments without PMI. These programs often target first-time buyers, lower-income households, or specific professions (like teachers and doctors), and they typically require higher credit scores or charge higher interest rates. Availability can vary at any moment, so borrowers should verify current options directly with the lender.

Researching these specialized programs is essential for understanding how to avoid PMI for those without a substantial down payment saved. Here are a few examples of low down payment mortgages with no PMI:

Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) : This organization focuses on providing homeownership opportunities to low- to moderate-income individuals or those buying in underserved communities. NACA

: This organization focuses on providing homeownership opportunities to low- to moderate-income individuals or those buying in underserved communities. Bank of America : At the time of this writing, Bank of America offers the Affordable Loan Solution

: At the time of this writing, Bank of America offers the CitiMortgage : This nationwide lender offers the HomeRun

: This nationwide lender offers the Movement Mortgage: This all-digital lender offers the “ Dream to Own

This all-digital lender offers the “ Caliber Home Loans: If you’re buying a high-priced home, Caliber’s “ Elite Access

4. Look into state or local homebuyer assistance programs

State and local homebuyer assistance programs can help borrowers avoid PMI by increasing their effective down payment. These programs may offer grants, tax credits, or subsidized loans that reduce the amount a buyer needs to finance. With thousands of programs available nationwide, assistance can help reach the 20% threshold. See our guide to homebuyer assistance in every state.

5. Gifts funds from family

If you’re wondering how to avoid PMI insurance, a common strategy is to use gift money to reach the 20% threshold. Lenders will usually allow gift money to be used for a down payment, but there are some stipulations. The gift money must truly be a gift, not a loan in disguise. This usually means that the person giving the gift must provide a “gift letter” to the lender, affirming that the money is a gift and not expected to be repaid.

The source of the gift can also matter. Gifts from immediate family members are usually acceptable, while gifts from more distant relatives, friends, or employers may not be. Some lenders also have limits on how much gift money can be used as a percentage of the down payment, especially if you’re putting down less than 20%.

6. Purchase a less expensive home

Buying a lower-priced home reduces the cash required to reach a 20% down payment. A smaller purchase price lowers both the down payment amount and the loan balance needed to avoid PMI. This strategy works best for buyers who have flexibility on location or home size.

7. Check your eligibility for a VA loan

VA loans enable eligible veterans and service members to buy a home with no down payment and no PMI. The Department of Veterans Affairs guarantees these loans, which often results in lower interest rates and more flexible terms compared to conventional loans. Borrowers pay a one-time VA Funding Fee instead of monthly mortgage insurance.

8. Buy real estate that will appreciate sharply

One effective method on how to avoid PMI involves purchasing property that is likely to appreciate in value. Once your home’s value increases sufficiently to lower your loan-to-value ratio (LTV) below 80%, some banks may permit you to request PMI cancellation. Typically, banks will require a professional appraisal to support this request.

9. Consider single-premium PMI

While this method doesn’t technically eliminate mortgage insurance premiums, you will avoid the recurring payments. Rather than paying PMI in monthly installments, you pay the entire PMI premium at closing. This option is beneficial if you can afford it and anticipate that it will take a long time to cancel PMI. However, if you sell or refinance early, you might not recoup the cost.

10. Look at split-premium PMI

Split-premium PMI combines an upfront payment with reduced monthly premiums. This structure lowers the monthly mortgage payment without requiring a large lump sum. Borrowers with higher debt-to-income ratios sometimes use this option to qualify more easily.

How much does PMI cost?

PMI typically costs between 0.30% and 1.15% of the loan balance per year, and lenders divide that amount into 12 payments that borrowers pay with their monthly mortgage. The exact cost depends on factors such as loan term, loan-to-value ratio, and credit score. As borrowers pay down the loan balance, the total PMI cost decreases over time.

Here’s an illustrative example. The 740 credit score is a sample, not a minimum, and meeting a minimum credit score does not guarantee approval.

Home price: $250,000

Credit score: 740

Down payment: 5% ($12,500)

Loan: $237,500 30-year fixed-rate mortgage

Annual PMI: $1,236

Monthly PMI cost: $103

What experts are saying

Thomas Brock, CFA, CPA

“Homebuyers can be so focused on avoiding PMI that they put more money down than they should. Paying a manageable PMI premium while keeping enough cash on hand to cover unexpected expenses and financial setbacks may be the smarter choice. Becoming “equity-rich” immediately after closing is not necessarily advantageous if you’re “cash-poor.”“

How is PMI calculated?

Lenders calculate Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) by applying an annual PMI rate to the total loan amount and dividing the result into monthly payments. PMI rates typically range from 0.5% to 1.5% and depend on the borrower’s credit score, down payment size, and loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. Smaller down payments and lower credit scores increase lender risk and result in higher PMI rates.

The basic PMI formula:

Monthly PMI payment: Annual PMI cost ÷ 12

Annual PMI cost ÷ 12 Annual PMI cost: Loan amount × PMI rate

Conventional PMI vs FHA MIP

Researching different mortgage options is essential for understanding how to avoid PMI on your home loan. When comparing your options, it’s important to know the difference between PMI (private mortgage insurance) and MIP (mortgage insurance premium).

PMI (private mortgage insurance) is applied to conventional mortgages. It can be canceled on written request at 80% of the home’s original value, with conditions. It ends automatically when the balance is scheduled to reach 78% of the home’s original value, provided payments are current.

is applied to conventional mortgages. It can be canceled on written request at 80% of the home’s original value, with conditions. It ends automatically when the balance is scheduled to reach 78% of the home’s original value, provided payments are current. MIP (mortgage insurance premium) is applied to loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA loans). MIP cannot be canceled on request. For FHA loans with case numbers assigned on or after June 3, 2013, borrowers pay annual MIP for the life of the loan when the original LTV is over 90%. When the original LTV is 90% or less (10% or more down), annual MIP ends after 11 years

Due to the FHA’s mortgage insurance rules, many borrowers opt for conventional PMI. It will eventually cancel itself, whereas most borrowers with FHA MIP are stuck paying it until they refinance or pay off their loan. The same is true for USDA loans, which require their own type of mortgage insurance called a guarantee fee. You can read more about how to remove MIP here.

How do I get rid of PMI once I’ve purchased a home?

To get rid of PMI on a conventional loan, you need to build at least 20% equity through loan payments or home appreciation, then request cancellation from your lender or wait for automatic removal. According to the Homeowners Protection Act of 1998, you can remove PMI by:

Requesting PMI cancellation in writing once the balance reaches 80% of the home’s original value. Borrowers need a good payment history, current payments and no second liens. The lender can also ask for proof the home’s value hasn’t dropped.

Waiting for automatic PMI termination when the balance is scheduled to reach 78% of the home’s original value, provided payments are current.

Reaching the midpoint of the loan term, at which point the lender must cancel PMI even if the 78% threshold is not met.

Remove PMI early by making extra principal payments, requesting a new appraisal after home appreciation, or refinancing into a conventional loan with sufficient equity.

FAQ: How to avoid PMI

How to avoid PMI without 20% down? Understanding how to avoid PMI without a 20% down payment is possible. One approach is lender-paid PMI, which typically results in a higher mortgage rate over the loan's life. Another popular option is the piggyback loan, where a second mortgage helps finance part of the down payment needed to avoid PMI. Additionally, veterans have the advantage of avoiding PMI without any down payment through the VA loan program. What’s the difference between homeowners insurance and mortgage insurance? Homeowners insurance protects your home and belongings from damage or theft, covering repairs or replacements if necessary. It also provides liability coverage in case someone is injured on your property. Mortgage insurance, on the other hand, protects the lender if you default on your loan. It's typically required if your down payment is less than 20% of the home's purchase price, ensuring the lender can recover costs in case of foreclosure. Will banks waive PMI? Many lenders might waive PMI payments in return for a higher mortgage interest rate. However, this can end up being more costly than PMI over a longer period. To understand how to avoid PMI without increasing your mortgage rate, consider either making a 20% down payment or utilizing a piggyback loan. Does PMI ever go away? Yes, PMI ends automatically when your loan balance is scheduled to reach 78% of your home's original value, provided payments are current. You can also request cancellation in writing once your balance reaches 80% of the original value. A good payment history and other conditions apply. How to avoid PMI with a jumbo loan? Jumbo loans, which exceed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loan limits, don't always require PMI. Since they fall outside standard guidelines, lenders have more flexibility with these loans. However, to avoid PMI or similar requirements, lenders might require a 20% or larger down payment or evidence of significant financial reserves. How to avoid PMI with an FHA loan? FHA loans do not have PMI; instead, they come with Mortgage Insurance Premium (MIP). Since MIP is required on all FHA loans regardless of down payment size, the traditional method of avoiding PMI by making a 20% down payment does not apply. For FHA loans with case numbers assigned on or after June 3, 2013, annual MIP ends after 11 years when the original LTV is 90% or less; generally, a down payment of at least 10%. Otherwise, it generally lasts for the loan term. Older FHA loans follow different cancellation rules. Another way to stop paying MIP is refinancing into a conventional loan without PMI when you have built enough equity in your home.



