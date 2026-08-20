Key Takeaways
- You can qualify for a mortgage using disability income.
- Your disability benefits count as income if you can show they’ll continue for at least 3 years.
- There are special home loans and grants to help buyers with disabilities.
- Parents can buy homes for children with disabilities with favorable loan terms.
Having a disability doesn’t prevent you from qualifying for a mortgage. Disability income, including SSDI, SSI, VA disability benefits, and long-term disability income, may be used to qualify for a home loan if it meets the lender’s requirements.
You may also qualify for programs that reduce the cost of buying or adapting a home, including low- and no-down-payment mortgages, down payment assistance, and housing grants. This guide covers home loan and grant options for people with disabilities, how disability income can be used to qualify, and assistance for parents buying a home for a child with a disability.
In this article (Skip to...)
- Disability income requirements for home loans
- Home loans vs. grants for buyers with a disability
- Home loans for buyers with disabilities
- Home grants for buyers with disabilities
- Home grants for parents with a child with disability
- Disability rights for home owners
- FAQ
- Additional resources
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Can I buy a house on SSDI or SSI?
Yes. Both SSDI and SSI are accepted by most lenders as reliable income for home loans. These benefits qualify you for major loan programs like FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional mortgages. There are also disability-specific home loans and grants designed to help you buy a home.
Keep in mind, lenders have different rules; if one says no, try another. Your chances of approval increase when you shop around.
Disability income requirements for home loans
To use disability income (SSDI, SSI, or long-term disability) on a mortgage application, you’ll need to meet a few basic requirements:
- Provide an SSA Award Letter showing your disability benefits amount and start date.
- Show proof you are currently receiving disability payments (e.g., recent bank statements).
- Show that your disability income is stable and likely to continue. Lenders generally look for income expected to continue for at least 3 years, though they cannot require proof that a disability itself will continue.
- If you have long-term disability insurance, provide a statement showing your monthly benefit and how long it will last.
- If you’re not the disability recipient (like a parent buying for a child with a disability), submit the recipient’s SSA letter and proof of income, and prove the home will be occupied by the recipient.
Home loans vs. grants for home buyers with a disability
When it comes to home buying assistance for borrowers with disabilities, it’s important to understand the distinction between grants and home loans.
Housing grants for people with disabilities don’t require repayment and are typically provided by government entities or non-profits. On the other hand, home loans for individuals with disabilities are borrowed funds that need to be repaid over time but can offer more substantial amounts to finance the entire home purchase.Check your home loan options. Start here
|Feature
|Housing grants for people with disabilities
|Home loans for people with disabilities
|Repayment Required?
|No, grants do not require repayment
|Yes, loans must be repaid over time
|Source
|Government agencies, non-profits
|Banks, credit unions, government-backed lenders
|Typical Amount
|Usually smaller amounts to assist with down payments or fees
|Larger amounts to cover full home purchase or refinancing
|Purpose
|Help with down payment, closing costs, or repairs
|Finance entire home purchase or refinance mortgage
|Eligibility
|Often income and disability-based
|Income, credit, and disability considered
|Impact on Credit
|No impact on credit
|Affects credit, requires approval
Home loans for buyers with disabilities
Special mortgage and grant programs exist to support people with disabilities—and those buying homes for family members with disabilities—in achieving affordable, accessible homeownership.
Eligibility criteria vary but typically consider income, disability status, and who will live in the home. Programs can be offered at the local, state, or federal level, each with its own guidelines.
Here are some of the most popular programs for buyers with disabilities:
1. Fannie Mae HomeReady
Fannie Mae HomeReady loans helps low- to moderate-income borrowers, including individuals with disabilities, access affordable financing with flexible income and credit guidelines.
Ideal Candidate
- Limited cash for down payment
- Lower income
- Looking to purchase or refinance
- First-time or repeat home buyers
Requirements
- Credit score of 620 or higher
- Minimum 3% down payment
- Income no more than 80% of area median income (AMI)
- Must occupy the home as a primary residence
- Use of eligible income sources like SSDI and SSI allowed
Key Benefits
- Entire down payment can be gifted or covered by assistance programs
- Non-occupant co-borrowers (like a parent or sibling) can help qualify
- Lower interest rates than standard conventional loans
- Flexible income guidelines, including Social Security and long-term disability income
- Borrowers can shop rates through private lenders
2. FHA home loans
FHA loans are a popular option for adults with disabilities who may not qualify for traditional mortgages due to low income or credit challenges. These government-backed loans offer flexibility and accessibility, while allowing the use of disability income when applying.
Ideal Candidate
- Limited cash for down payment
- Lower income
- Low credit score
- First-time or repeat home buyers
Requirements
- Minimum credit score of 580 to qualify for a 3.5% down payment
- Stable, documented income, including SSI or SSDI
- Acceptable proof of disability income: tax returns, SSA benefit letters, or bank statements
Key Benefits
- Low down payment requirement (as little as 3.5%)
- Flexible credit standards for applicants with lower scores
- Disability income accepted as qualifying income
- 100% of down payment and closing costs can be covered by assistance or gifts
- Competitive interest rates compared to other low-credit options
3. VA home loans
VA loans offer powerful homebuying benefits to eligible veterans, including those with service-connected disabilities—often with no down payment or funding fee required.
Ideal Candidate
- Qualifying veteran
- No cash for down payment
- Using VA disability income
- First-time or repeat home buyer
Requirements
- Must be a qualifying veteran, active-duty service member, or eligible surviving spouse
- Credit score of 580–620 (typical lender requirement)
- Disability income (e.g., VA benefits) can be used for qualification
- Must meet basic VA underwriting standards
Additional Benefits
- No down payment required
- No VA funding fee for veterans with service-connected disabilities or eligible spouses
- Some veterans discharged due to service-connected disability may still be eligible - verify via your Certificate of Eligibility (COE)
- May qualify for property tax exemptions or mortgage tax credits (varies by state)
- Access to competitive VA loan interest rates
4. USDA home loans
USDA loans offer affordable, zero-down financing for eligible home buyers with disability income, especially those in rural areas. Two options are available: USDA Guaranteed and USDA Direct.
Ideal Candidate
- Buying in a rural area
- Limited cash for down payment
- Low to moderate income
- First-time or repeat home buyer
Requirements
USDA Guaranteed Loan:
- Household income up to 115% of the area median income (AMI)
- Credit score of 640+
- Home must be in a USDA-eligible rural area
- Apply through an approved private lender
USDA Direct Loan:
- Low or very low income (generally at or below 80% of the area median income)
- Must lack safe, decent, or sanitary housing
- U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen
- Apply through your local Rural Development office
Program Benefits
- No down payment required
- Subsidized payments for USDA Direct borrowers
- Funds can be used to build, repair, or renovate a home
- Extended repayment terms up to 38 years for Direct loans
- Competitive interest rates for Guaranteed loans
5. HUD Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 Homeownership program)
The Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) homeownership program, run by HUD, allows eligible voucher holders — including people with disabilities — to buy a home instead of renting. This program helps cover mortgage payments and other housing costs for qualified buyers.
Ideal Candidate
- Current Section 8 holder
- Buying a HUD-approved home
- Low income
- First-time home buyer
Requirements
- You must already have a Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher
- Meet minimum income standards, typically at least the federal SSI benefit for an individual living alone
- Purchase a home that meets HUD’s property requirements
- Complete a pre-assistance homeownership counseling program
- Not all Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) participate — check with your local PHA
Program Benefits
- HUD helps pay your mortgage, taxes, and insurance
- Covers utilities, maintenance, and major repairs
- Can fund accessibility improvements like ramps or bathroom modifications
- You typically contribute about 30% of your adjusted income toward housing
Grants to help buyers with disabilities buy a home
Every state has a selection of down payment assistance programs (DPAs), which offer funds to help cover a home buyers’ down payment and/or closing costs. These are typically designed for first-time home buyers and those with low to moderate incomes.Check your home loan options. Start here
Here are some options for buyers with disabilities:
1. Down payment assistance grants
Down payment assistance grants help cover down payment and/or closing costs, mostly for first-time buyers or those with low to moderate income. They can reduce the financial barriers often faced by buyers with disabilities.
Ideal Candidate
- First-time home buyer
- Lower income
- Limited cash for down payment
- Buying within specific state or local area
Requirements
- Income limits vary by state and program
- Usually designed for first-time homebuyers (some exceptions apply)
Key Features
- Offered by state Housing Finance Agencies, local governments, and nonprofits
- Helps reduce upfront costs to make buying a home easier
- May require completion of homebuyer education courses
2. VA grants
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers home loan programs and home modification grants to help veterans with disabilities buy a home or make their current home more accessible.
Ideal Candidate
- Veterans with service-connected disabilities
- Lower income
- No cash for down payment
- First-time home buyer
Eligibility Requirements
- Disability must be service-related, as officially determined by the VA
- Must live in or be in the process of purchasing the home for which the grant is intended
Available VA Grants
- Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) Grant:
The largest VA grant, worth up to $126,526 for FY2026, used to buy, build, or modify a permanent home. Most applicants face no annual limit; one narrow post-9/11 category (loss or loss of use of a lower extremity) is capped at 120 grants per year.
- Special Housing Adaptation (SHA) Grant:
A smaller grant (up to $25,350 for FY2026) to buy, build, or modify a permanent home for disability-related needs.
- Temporary Residence Adaptation (TRA) Grant:
Helps make accessibility upgrades to a family member’s home where the veteran is temporarily living. Eligibility requires qualification for either the SAH or SHA grant.
3. USDA single-family housing repair grants
Helps low-income homeowners repair, improve, or modernize their homes and remove health and safety hazards.
Ideal Candidate
- Owns a home in a rural area
- Low income
- Over 62 years old
- Limited funds for renovation
Program Features
- Provides financial help to low-income homeowners for home repairs and safety improvements
- Offers both grants (up to $10,000) and low-interest loans (up to $40,000)
- Grants require no repayment; loans have a 20-year term at 1% fixed interest
- Grants and loans can be combined for up to $50,000 in assistance
- Designed to support seniors (62+) who cannot repay loans
- Prioritizes homeowners who cannot secure affordable credit elsewhere
Eligibility Requirements
- Must own and live in the home being repaired
- Unable to obtain affordable credit elsewhere
- Household income below the county’s “very low” income limit
- For grants: Age 62 or older and unable to repay a repair loan
4. Nonprofit help
Several national nonprofits provide tailored homeownership assistance for individuals with disabilities and low-income families, offering loans, grants, and accessible housing solutions.
Ideal Candidate
- Individuals with disabilities
- Low income
- Limited cash for down payment
- First-time home buyers or current homeowners
Types of Nonprofit Assistance
National Disability Institute (NDI)
Works to improve financial opportunities for people with disabilities and their families through education, technical assistance, and collaboration with housing programs and lenders.
Habitat for Humanity
Builds ADA-compliant homes and offers affordable, disability-inclusive home loans. Applicants contribute “sweat equity” through construction, classes, or volunteering.
Rebuilding Together AmeriCorps
Focuses on building and modifying affordable, accessible homes for families with disabled members, especially those facing mobility challenges.
Homes for Our Troops
Provides specially adapted, mortgage-free homes to post-9/11 disabled veterans, ensuring safe and barrier-free living environments.
Grants to buy a house for parents of a child with disability
Parents and caregivers may be able to access grants often designed to help with down payments, closing costs, or home modifications before turning to loans.
While grants to buy a house for parents of a child with a disability are limited, there are broader housing assistance options available through federal, state, and nonprofit organizations. Some programs offer no-repayment grants that can help offset upfront costs or fund accessibility modifications, particularly for low- to moderate-income families.
In addition, certain national programs, such as those from the USDA and the Department of Veterans Affairs, may provide grants to buy a house for parents of a disabled child. State housing agencies and local nonprofits also administer down payment assistance and housing support programs that may be available to families with disabled dependents. Eligibility and funding amounts vary by location, so it’s worth exploring what’s offered in your area.Check your disability home loan options. Start here
If grant funding doesn’t cover the full purchase, parents can explore special home loans tailored for buying a primary residence for a child with a disability:
Fannie Mae home loans
Ideal Candidate
- Parent of a child with disability
- Limited cash for down payment
- Lower income
- First-time or repeat home buyers
Requirements
- Parent or legal guardian purchasing a home for their disabled or handicapped adult child
- Child is unable to work or lacks sufficient income to qualify independently
- Home must be owner-occupied by the parent or guardian
Key Features
- Home purchase counts as owner-occupied, making loan qualification easier
- Access to various conforming loan options with low down payments:
- 3% down Conventional 97 loan
- 5% down Conventional 95 loan
- 10% down piggyback loans with no PMI
- 20% down conventional loans with no PMI
- Lower interest rates without the markups typically charged for second homes or investment properties
Using Social Security benefits
Ideal Candidate
- Parent receiving disability benefits for a child
- Buying a home for a dependent with a disability
- Limited cash for down payment
- Lower income
Requirements
- Parent or legal guardian must receive Social Security disability benefits for a child or dependent
- Must provide:
- SSA award letter
- Proof of current benefit receipt
- Evidence the income is stable and likely to continue (generally 3 years); the SSA award letter is the governing document, and proof that the disability itself will continue is not required
Key Features
- Disability benefits income can be used to qualify for a mortgage
- Helps parents and guardians secure home loans for disabled individuals
- Provides lenders with verified, stable income for mortgage approval
Disability rights for home buyers
For people with disabilities, navigating the housing market can be difficult. Understanding your legal rights is key, especially when seeking home loans or housing grants for people with disabilities.Compare home loans for disabled individuals. Start here
Here are key legal protections:
- Fair Housing Act: This act prohibits discrimination in housing based on disability. It mandates accessible features in covered multifamily dwellings (four or more units) designed and constructed for first occupancy after March 13, 1991, ensuring housing accessibility for individuals with disabilities.
- Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA): This law, passed in 1990 and amended by the ADA Amendments Act of 2008 (effective January 1, 2009), ensures equal access for people with disabilities in public spaces and services, reinforcing their rights in various sectors, including housing.
- Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA): Enacted in 1974, ECOA protects individuals, including those with disabilities, from credit discrimination, ensuring fairness in financial transactions such as mortgages.
- Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973: This section forbids organizations receiving federal assistance from discriminating against individuals with disabilities. It guarantees equal access to services and benefits, including those related to housing.
These laws protect the rights of people with disabilities in the housing market, assisting them in finding appropriate and equitable housing solutions.
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Additional resources
Looking for more information? We’ve created additional articles that explore specific loans for people with disabilities. Be sure to check out the resources below to dive deeper into your options.
VA Loans for Veterans With Disabilities Simplified
Getting a VA Loan With a 100% Disability Rating
Why FHA Loans Are a Great Fit for People With Disabilities
Can People With Disabilities Get a USDA Loan?
Home Improvement Loans for People With Disabilities