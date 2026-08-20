Key Takeaways You can qualify for a mortgage using disability income.

Your disability benefits count as income if you can show they’ll continue for at least 3 years.

There are special home loans and grants to help buyers with disabilities.

Parents can buy homes for children with disabilities with favorable loan terms.

Having a disability doesn’t prevent you from qualifying for a mortgage. Disability income, including SSDI, SSI, VA disability benefits, and long-term disability income, may be used to qualify for a home loan if it meets the lender’s requirements.

You may also qualify for programs that reduce the cost of buying or adapting a home, including low- and no-down-payment mortgages, down payment assistance, and housing grants. This guide covers home loan and grant options for people with disabilities, how disability income can be used to qualify, and assistance for parents buying a home for a child with a disability.

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Can I buy a house on SSDI or SSI?

Yes. Both SSDI and SSI are accepted by most lenders as reliable income for home loans. These benefits qualify you for major loan programs like FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional mortgages. There are also disability-specific home loans and grants designed to help you buy a home.

Keep in mind, lenders have different rules; if one says no, try another. Your chances of approval increase when you shop around.

Disability income requirements for home loans To use disability income (SSDI, SSI, or long-term disability) on a mortgage application, you’ll need to meet a few basic requirements: Provide an SSA Award Letter showing your disability benefits amount and start date.

Show proof you are currently receiving disability payments (e.g., recent bank statements).

Show that your disability income is stable and likely to continue. Lenders generally look for income expected to continue for at least 3 years, though they cannot require proof that a disability itself will continue.

If you have long-term disability insurance, provide a statement showing your monthly benefit and how long it will last.

If you’re not the disability recipient (like a parent buying for a child with a disability), submit the recipient’s SSA letter and proof of income, and prove the home will be occupied by the recipient.

Home loans vs. grants for home buyers with a disability

When it comes to home buying assistance for borrowers with disabilities, it’s important to understand the distinction between grants and home loans.

Housing grants for people with disabilities don’t require repayment and are typically provided by government entities or non-profits. On the other hand, home loans for individuals with disabilities are borrowed funds that need to be repaid over time but can offer more substantial amounts to finance the entire home purchase.

Feature Housing grants for people with disabilities Home loans for people with disabilities Repayment Required? No, grants do not require repayment Yes, loans must be repaid over time Source Government agencies, non-profits Banks, credit unions, government-backed lenders Typical Amount Usually smaller amounts to assist with down payments or fees Larger amounts to cover full home purchase or refinancing Purpose Help with down payment, closing costs, or repairs Finance entire home purchase or refinance mortgage Eligibility Often income and disability-based Income, credit, and disability considered Impact on Credit No impact on credit Affects credit, requires approval

Home loans for buyers with disabilities

Special mortgage and grant programs exist to support people with disabilities—and those buying homes for family members with disabilities—in achieving affordable, accessible homeownership.

Eligibility criteria vary but typically consider income, disability status, and who will live in the home. Programs can be offered at the local, state, or federal level, each with its own guidelines.

Here are some of the most popular programs for buyers with disabilities:

1. Fannie Mae HomeReady Fannie Mae HomeReady loans helps low- to moderate-income borrowers, including individuals with disabilities, access affordable financing with flexible income and credit guidelines. Limited cash for down payment

Lower income

Looking to purchase or refinance

First-time or repeat home buyers Requirements Credit score of 620 or higher

Minimum 3% down payment

Income no more than 80% of area median income (AMI)

Must occupy the home as a primary residence

Use of eligible income sources like SSDI and SSI allowed Key Benefits Entire down payment can be gifted or covered by assistance programs

Non-occupant co-borrowers (like a parent or sibling) can help qualify

Lower interest rates than standard conventional loans

Flexible income guidelines, including Social Security and long-term disability income

Borrowers can shop rates through private lenders Check your eligibility for Fannie Mae loans. Start here





2. FHA home loans FHA loans are a popular option for adults with disabilities who may not qualify for traditional mortgages due to low income or credit challenges. These government-backed loans offer flexibility and accessibility, while allowing the use of disability income when applying. Limited cash for down payment

Lower income

Low credit score

First-time or repeat home buyers Requirements Minimum credit score of 580 to qualify for a 3.5% down payment

Stable, documented income, including SSI or SSDI

Acceptable proof of disability income: tax returns, SSA benefit letters, or bank statements Key Benefits Low down payment requirement (as little as 3.5%)

Flexible credit standards for applicants with lower scores

Disability income accepted as qualifying income

100% of down payment and closing costs can be covered by assistance or gifts

Competitive interest rates compared to other low-credit options Verify your FHA loan eligibility. Start here





3. VA home loans VA loans offer powerful homebuying benefits to eligible veterans, including those with service-connected disabilities—often with no down payment or funding fee required. Qualifying veteran

No cash for down payment

Using VA disability income

First-time or repeat home buyer Requirements Must be a qualifying veteran, active-duty service member, or eligible surviving spouse

Credit score of 580–620 (typical lender requirement)

Disability income (e.g., VA benefits) can be used for qualification

Must meet basic VA underwriting standards Additional Benefits No down payment required

No VA funding fee for veterans with service-connected disabilities or eligible spouses

Some veterans discharged due to service-connected disability may still be eligible - verify via your Certificate of Eligibility (COE)

May qualify for property tax exemptions or mortgage tax credits (varies by state)

Access to competitive VA loan interest rates Check your VA loan eligibility. Start here





4. USDA home loans USDA loans offer affordable, zero-down financing for eligible home buyers with disability income, especially those in rural areas. Two options are available: USDA Guaranteed and USDA Direct. Buying in a rural area

Limited cash for down payment

Low to moderate income

First-time or repeat home buyer Requirements USDA Guaranteed Loan: Household income up to 115% of the area median income (AMI)

Credit score of 640+

Home must be in a USDA-eligible rural area

Apply through an approved private lender USDA Direct Loan: Low or very low income (generally at or below 80% of the area median income)

Must lack safe, decent, or sanitary housing

U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen

Apply through your local Rural Development office Program Benefits No down payment required

Subsidized payments for USDA Direct borrowers

Funds can be used to build, repair, or renovate a home

Extended repayment terms up to 38 years for Direct loans

Competitive interest rates for Guaranteed loans Check your USDA loan eligibility. Start here





5. HUD Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8 Homeownership program) The Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) homeownership program, run by HUD, allows eligible voucher holders — including people with disabilities — to buy a home instead of renting. This program helps cover mortgage payments and other housing costs for qualified buyers. Current Section 8 holder

Buying a HUD-approved home

Low income

First-time home buyer Requirements You must already have a Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher

Meet minimum income standards, typically at least the federal SSI benefit for an individual living alone

Purchase a home that meets HUD’s property requirements

Complete a pre-assistance homeownership counseling program

Not all Public Housing Authorities (PHAs) participate — check with your local PHA Program Benefits HUD helps pay your mortgage, taxes, and insurance

Covers utilities, maintenance, and major repairs

Can fund accessibility improvements like ramps or bathroom modifications

You typically contribute about 30% of your adjusted income toward housing

Grants to help buyers with disabilities buy a home

Every state has a selection of down payment assistance programs (DPAs), which offer funds to help cover a home buyers’ down payment and/or closing costs. These are typically designed for first-time home buyers and those with low to moderate incomes.

Here are some options for buyers with disabilities:

1. Down payment assistance grants Down payment assistance grants help cover down payment and/or closing costs, mostly for first-time buyers or those with low to moderate income. They can reduce the financial barriers often faced by buyers with disabilities. First-time home buyer

Lower income

Limited cash for down payment

Buying within specific state or local area Requirements Income limits vary by state and program

Usually designed for first-time homebuyers (some exceptions apply) Key Features Offered by state Housing Finance Agencies, local governments, and nonprofits

Helps reduce upfront costs to make buying a home easier

May require completion of homebuyer education courses

2. VA grants The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers home loan programs and home modification grants to help veterans with disabilities buy a home or make their current home more accessible. Veterans with service-connected disabilities

Lower income

No cash for down payment

First-time home buyer Eligibility Requirements Disability must be service-related, as officially determined by the VA

Must live in or be in the process of purchasing the home for which the grant is intended Available VA Grants Specially Adapted Housing (SAH) Grant:

The largest VA grant, worth up to $126,526 for FY2026, used to buy, build, or modify a permanent home. Most applicants face no annual limit; one narrow post-9/11 category (loss or loss of use of a lower extremity) is capped at 120 grants per year.

The largest VA grant, worth up to $126,526 for FY2026, used to buy, build, or modify a permanent home. Most applicants face no annual limit; one narrow post-9/11 category (loss or loss of use of a lower extremity) is capped at 120 grants per year. Special Housing Adaptation (SHA) Grant:

A smaller grant (up to $25,350 for FY2026) to buy, build, or modify a permanent home for disability-related needs.

A smaller grant (up to $25,350 for FY2026) to buy, build, or modify a permanent home for disability-related needs. Temporary Residence Adaptation (TRA) Grant:

Helps make accessibility upgrades to a family member’s home where the veteran is temporarily living. Eligibility requires qualification for either the SAH or SHA grant.

3. USDA single-family housing repair grants Helps low-income homeowners repair, improve, or modernize their homes and remove health and safety hazards. Owns a home in a rural area

Low income

Over 62 years old

Limited funds for renovation Program Features Provides financial help to low-income homeowners for home repairs and safety improvements

Offers both grants (up to $10,000) and low-interest loans (up to $40,000)

Grants require no repayment; loans have a 20-year term at 1% fixed interest

Grants and loans can be combined for up to $50,000 in assistance

Designed to support seniors (62+) who cannot repay loans

Prioritizes homeowners who cannot secure affordable credit elsewhere Eligibility Requirements Must own and live in the home being repaired

Unable to obtain affordable credit elsewhere

Household income below the county’s “very low” income limit

For grants: Age 62 or older and unable to repay a repair loan

4. Nonprofit help Several national nonprofits provide tailored homeownership assistance for individuals with disabilities and low-income families, offering loans, grants, and accessible housing solutions. Individuals with disabilities

Low income

Limited cash for down payment

First-time home buyers or current homeowners Types of Nonprofit Assistance National Disability Institute (NDI)

Works to improve financial opportunities for people with disabilities and their families through education, technical assistance, and collaboration with housing programs and lenders.



Habitat for Humanity

Builds ADA-compliant homes and offers affordable, disability-inclusive home loans. Applicants contribute “sweat equity” through construction, classes, or volunteering.



Rebuilding Together AmeriCorps

Focuses on building and modifying affordable, accessible homes for families with disabled members, especially those facing mobility challenges.



Homes for Our Troops

Provides specially adapted, mortgage-free homes to post-9/11 disabled veterans, ensuring safe and barrier-free living environments.

Grants to buy a house for parents of a child with disability

Parents and caregivers may be able to access grants often designed to help with down payments, closing costs, or home modifications before turning to loans.

While grants to buy a house for parents of a child with a disability are limited, there are broader housing assistance options available through federal, state, and nonprofit organizations. Some programs offer no-repayment grants that can help offset upfront costs or fund accessibility modifications, particularly for low- to moderate-income families.

In addition, certain national programs, such as those from the USDA and the Department of Veterans Affairs, may provide grants to buy a house for parents of a disabled child. State housing agencies and local nonprofits also administer down payment assistance and housing support programs that may be available to families with disabled dependents. Eligibility and funding amounts vary by location, so it’s worth exploring what’s offered in your area.

If grant funding doesn’t cover the full purchase, parents can explore special home loans tailored for buying a primary residence for a child with a disability:

Fannie Mae home loans

Parent of a child with disability

Limited cash for down payment

Lower income

First-time or repeat home buyers

Requirements

Parent or legal guardian purchasing a home for their disabled or handicapped adult child

Child is unable to work or lacks sufficient income to qualify independently

Home must be owner-occupied by the parent or guardian

Key Features

Home purchase counts as owner-occupied, making loan qualification easier

Access to various conforming loan options with low down payments: 3% down Conventional 97 loan 5% down Conventional 95 loan 10% down piggyback loans with no PMI 20% down conventional loans with no PMI

Lower interest rates without the markups typically charged for second homes or investment properties

Using Social Security benefits

Parent receiving disability benefits for a child

Buying a home for a dependent with a disability

Limited cash for down payment

Lower income

Requirements

Parent or legal guardian must receive Social Security disability benefits for a child or dependent

Must provide: SSA award letter Proof of current benefit receipt Evidence the income is stable and likely to continue (generally 3 years); the SSA award letter is the governing document, and proof that the disability itself will continue is not required



Key Features

Disability benefits income can be used to qualify for a mortgage

Helps parents and guardians secure home loans for disabled individuals

Provides lenders with verified, stable income for mortgage approval

Disability rights for home buyers

For people with disabilities, navigating the housing market can be difficult. Understanding your legal rights is key, especially when seeking home loans or housing grants for people with disabilities.

Here are key legal protections:

Fair Housing Act: This act prohibits discrimination in housing based on disability. It mandates accessible features in covered multifamily dwellings (four or more units) designed and constructed for first occupancy after March 13, 1991, ensuring housing accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

This act prohibits discrimination in housing based on disability. It mandates accessible features in covered multifamily dwellings (four or more units) designed and constructed for first occupancy after March 13, 1991, ensuring housing accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA): This law, passed in 1990 and amended by the ADA Amendments Act of 2008 (effective January 1, 2009), ensures equal access for people with disabilities in public spaces and services, reinforcing their rights in various sectors, including housing.

This law, passed in 1990 and amended by the ADA Amendments Act of 2008 (effective January 1, 2009), ensures equal access for people with disabilities in public spaces and services, reinforcing their rights in various sectors, including housing. Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA): Enacted in 1974, ECOA protects individuals, including those with disabilities, from credit discrimination, ensuring fairness in financial transactions such as mortgages.

Enacted in 1974, ECOA protects individuals, including those with disabilities, from credit discrimination, ensuring fairness in financial transactions such as mortgages. Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973: This section forbids organizations receiving federal assistance from discriminating against individuals with disabilities. It guarantees equal access to services and benefits, including those related to housing.

These laws protect the rights of people with disabilities in the housing market, assisting them in finding appropriate and equitable housing solutions.

FAQs

Can someone with a disability get a home loan? Yes, common home loans for buyers with disabilities include government-backed options such as FHA loans and VA loans, which offer flexible credit requirements, lower down payments, and competitive interest rates. Also, programs like Fannie Mae's HomeReady Mortgage and Freddie Mac's Home Possible Program are designed to meet the needs of disabled and low- to moderate-income borrowers, making homeownership more accessible and affordable. What assistance is available for adults with disabilities who want to buy a home? There are special programs like Fannie Mae's HomeReady Mortgage and Freddie Mac's Home Possible Program that can help people with disabilities buy homes. In addition, there are various grants designed to help adults with disabilities buy a home, such as down payment assistance programs and government home loans for buyers with disabilities, like FHA and VA loans, that have easier credit requirements and lower down payments. Additionally, home-buying assistance and grant programs for adults with disabilities are available from state, local, and non-profit grant programs, as well as HUD and the National Council of State Housing Agencies. Are there home loans for individuals with disabilities who have bad credit? Yes, there are home loan options available for people with disabilities with bad credit. Even though it can be harder to get a mortgage if you have bad credit, FHA loans are well suited for people with disabilities who want to buy a new home. This type of loan is an attractive option for individuals with disabilities with bad credit, as they accept credit scores as low as 500 with a 10% down payment or 580 with a 3.5% down payment. Do FHA loans accept disability income? Yes, FHA loans accept disability income, as long as it is stable, reliable, and likely to continue for at least three years from the date of the mortgage application. Borrowers using disability income to qualify for an FHA loan need to provide proper documentation to verify the source and amount of the income. This documentation may include award letters, bank statements, and medical documentation, to name a few. How does the government define disability? The U.S. government defines disability through the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). A person is considered disabled by the SSA when they have a medical condition that keeps them from doing substantial gainful activity for at least 12 months or is expected to result in death. The ADA defines a person with a disability as someone who has a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities. Both of these definitions focus on how the disability affects a person's ability to do important tasks or take part in everyday activities. How does HUD define a person with a disability? The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) defines a person with disabilities as someone who has a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities, has a record of such impairment, or is regarded as having such an impairment. This definition excludes individuals currently using illegal controlled substances, those addicted to a controlled substance, or those convicted for the illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance. What are the requirements to be eligible for disability housing assistance? To be eligible for disability housing assistance through HUD, an individual must meet HUD's definition of disabled, have a very low income (generally below 50% of the area median income), be a U.S. citizen or have eligible immigration status, and meet other program-specific disability income requirements, which can vary depending on the specific housing assistance program. Does HUD have a disability assistance program? Yes, HUD offers several disability assistance programs. One primary program is Section 811, the Supportive Housing for Persons with Disabilities program. This program provides funding to develop and subsidize rental housing with supportive services for very low and extremely low-income adults with disabilities. Additionally, HUD offers other programs and initiatives that cater to individuals with disabilities, ensuring they have access to affordable, accessible housing and supportive services.

Additional resources

Looking for more information? We’ve created additional articles that explore specific loans for people with disabilities. Be sure to check out the resources below to dive deeper into your options.

VA Loans for Veterans With Disabilities Simplified

Getting a VA Loan With a 100% Disability Rating

Why FHA Loans Are a Great Fit for People With Disabilities

Can People With Disabilities Get a USDA Loan?

Home Improvement Loans for People With Disabilities