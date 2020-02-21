Home improvement loans: 6 types and which is best for you

Compare the best home improvement loans for 2020

Home renovations can be spendy. The good news is, you don’t have to produce the cash out of pocket.

There are a number of home improvement loans that let you finance the cost of your upgrades.

For example, there are specialized home improvement loans like the FHA 203(k) mortgage.

And there are more general loans — like a cash-out refinance or home equity loan — that give you cash which can be used for renovations or anything else.

So, which home improvement loan is right for you? Find out here.

1. Cash-out refinance

One popular way to get money for home improvements is with a cash-out refinance. This involves refinancing your mortgage and taking cash out at closing.

The money you get from a cash-out refinance comes from your home equity. You take out a new loan with a bigger balance than what you currently owe. Then you pocket the difference between the two.

A cash-out refinance is often best if you can reset your loan at a lower interest rate than your current mortgage.

You may also be able to adjust the term to a shorter amount. For example, say you had 20 years left on your 30-year loan. You may be able to do a cash-out refi for a lower interest rate at only 15 years.

A cash-out refinance is best if you can lower your mortgage rate or shorten your loan term along with financing home improvements.

So, how do you know if you should use a cash-out refinance? Compare costs over the life of the loan, including closing costs.

That means looking at the cost of the new loan including closing costs and interest until it’s repaid, versus the cost of keeping your current loan for its life and adding in the new loan costs and interest over its life.

Keep in mind that cash-out refinances have higher closing costs, and they apply to the entire loan amount, not just the cash-out.

So you’ll likely need to find an interest rate that’s significantly lower than your current one to make this strategy worth it.

2. FHA 203(k) rehab loan

An FHA 203(k) rehab loan is a simpler way to finance home improvements. It bundles the mortgage and home improvement costs into one loan. With an FHA 203(k), you don’t have to apply for two separate loans or pay closing costs twice.

FHA 203(k) rehab loans can be used either for purchase or refinance. And they’re backed by the government, which means there are special benefits:

The interest rate can be fixed or adjustable

Your down payment can be as low as 3.5 percent

Most lenders only require a 620 credit score

You don’t need to be a first-time buyer

But this loan is designed only for older and fixer-upper homes. Your lender has to be FHA-approved. And your renovation costs must be at least $5,000.

3. Home equity loan

A home equity loan (HEL) allows you to borrow against the equity you’ve built up in your home. Your equity is calculated by assessing your home’s value and subtracting the outstanding balance due on your mortgage loan.

A home equity loan may be the best way to finance your home improvements if a) you have plenty of home equity to tap, and b) you need funds for a big, one-time project.

A home equity loan “is dispersed as a single payment upfront. It’s similar to a second mortgage,” says Bruce Ailion, Realtor and real estate attorney.

With a home equity loan, your home is used as collateral. That means similar to a mortgage, lenders can offer lower rates because the loan is secured against the property. Plus:

Home equity loan interest rates are usually fixed

Loan terms can last from five to 30 years

You may be able to borrow up to 100 percent of your home’s value

The low, fixed interest rate makes a home equity loan a good option if you need to borrow a large sum. And you’ll likely pay closing costs on this loan. So the amount you’re borrowing needs to make the added cost worth it.

As an added bonus, “a home equity loan or HELOC may also be tax-deductible,” says Doug Leever with Tropical Financial Credit Union. “Check with your CPA or tax advisor to be sure.”

4. HELOC (home equity line of credit)

You could also finance home improvements using a home equity line of credit or “HELOC.” A HELOC is different than a home equity loan. It functions more like a credit card. You can borrow from it up to a pre-approved limit, pay it back, and borrow from it again.

Another difference between home equity loans and HELOCs is that HELOC interest rates are adjustable — they can rise and fall over the loan term.

But, interest is only due on your outstanding HELOC balance, which could be much lower than the full pre-approved amount. With a home equity loan, you’re paying interest on the full loan amount because it’s all taken out at once.

Because of these differences, a HELOC might be a better option than a home equity loan if you have a few less expensive or longer-term projects that you’ll need to finance on an ongoing basis.

Other things to note about home equity lines of credit include:

Your credit score, income, and home’s value will determine your spending limit

HELOCs come with a set loan term, usually between 5 and 20 years

Your interest rate and loan terms can vary over that time period

Closing costs are minimal to none

And, by the end of the term, “The loan must be paid in full. Or the HELOC can convert to an amortizing loan,” says Ailion.

“Note that the lender can be permitted to change the terms over the loan’s life. This can reduce the amount you’re able to borrow if, for instance, your credit goes down.”

Still, “HELOCs offer flexibility. You don’t have to pull money out until you need it. And the credit line is available for up to 10 years,” Leever says.

5. Personal loan

If you don’t have tons of equity to borrow from, a personal loan is another way to finance home improvements.

A personal loan is an unsecured loan, meaning you don’t have to use your home as collateral. These loans can be obtained much faster than HELOCs or home equity lines of credit.

The interest rate on a personal loan can be fixed or variable. And it’s often much higher than for a home equity-type loan. That said, a better credit score will give you a shot at getting a lower rate.

Also, the payback period for a personal loan is less flexible: often it’s two to five years. And you’ll probably pay closing costs.

Those terms might not sound all that favorable. But personal loans are a lot more accessible than HELOCs or home equity loans for some.

If you don’t have much equity in your home to borrow from, a personal loan can be a great way to pay for home renovations.

6. Credit cards

You can always charge some or all of your remodeling costs using plastic. This is the quickest and simplest way to fund your project. After all, no paperwork is involved.

But because home improvements often cost tens of thousands, you need to be approved for a high credit limit. Or, you’ll need to use two or more credit cards. Plus, the interest rates charged by most credit cards are among the highest you’ll pay anywhere.

If you must use a credit card to fund your renovations, try this: Apply for a card with a zero percent introductory rate. Some cards offer up to 18 months to pay back the balance at that rate. This approach is only worthwhile if you can pay off your debt within that time span.

Home improvement loans FAQ

Shop around for your home renovation loan

As with anything in life, it pays to assess different loan options. So don’t just settle on the first loan offer you find. Compare loan types, rates and terms carefully.

“Get multiple quotes,” suggests Ailion. “And compare the annual percentage rate (APR). Different lenders may be willing to lend you more than others.”