Home improvement loans: 6 types and which is best for you

Key Takeaways Not all home improvement loans are created equal, your best option depends on how much equity you have and how fast you need the money.

If you have home equity, use it because equity-based loans almost always beat personal loans and credit cards on rate.

The FHA 203(k) is one of the most underused loan products out there, and it could be a game-changer if you’re buying a home that needs work.

Planning a renovation and not sure how to pay for it? From tapping your home equity to taking out a quick personal loan, the right financing depends on your project size, how much equity you have, and how fast you need the funds.

In this guide, we break down the six most common home improvement loan types, compare their rates and requirements, and help you figure out which one makes the most sense for your situation.

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What are the different types of home improvement loans?

If you’re planning home improvements and weighing your financing options, here’s a quick breakdown of the most common loan types.

Different types of home improvement loans Home Equity Loan: A fixed-rate lump sum borrowed against your home’s equity. Best for large, one-time projects with predictable costs.

A fixed-rate lump sum borrowed against your home’s equity. Best for large, one-time projects with predictable costs. HELOC (Home Equity Line of Credit): A revolving credit line based on your equity. You borrow as needed, making it ideal for ongoing or phased renovations.

A revolving credit line based on your equity. You borrow as needed, making it ideal for ongoing or phased renovations. Cash-Out Refinance: Replaces your current mortgage with a larger one, letting you take out the difference in cash. Helpful if you want to tap equity and possibly secure a better rate.

Replaces your current mortgage with a larger one, letting you take out the difference in cash. Helpful if you want to tap equity and possibly secure a better rate. FHA 203(k) Loan: Government-backed loan that combines the cost of buying (or refinancing) a home with renovation expenses. Offers a low down payment and flexible credit requirements.

Government-backed loan that combines the cost of buying (or refinancing) a home with renovation expenses. Offers a low down payment and flexible credit requirements. Personal Loan: A fast, unsecured loan that doesn’t require home equity. Good for smaller projects or when you need money quickly.

A fast, unsecured loan that doesn’t require home equity. Good for smaller projects or when you need money quickly. Credit Card: Offers immediate access to funds for minor upgrades or repairs. May work well if you qualify for a 0% introductory APR period.

Home improvement loan options compared

Loan Type Approval Time Typical Credit Score Loan Amount Range Max LTV / Collateral Interest Rate Type Flexible Use HELOC 2–6 weeks Varies by lender (often 620+) Depends on equity and lender Secured by home equity Variable Yes Home Equity Loan 2–6 weeks Varies by lender (often 620+) Depends on equity and lender Secured by home equity Fixed Yes FHA 203(k) Loan 4–8 weeks 580+ (per FHA; many lenders require higher) Based on FHA limits (Limited up to $75,000 in rehab costs) Secured by home Fixed Restricted Cash-Out Refinance 4–6 weeks 620+ Up to 80% of home value (conventional) Secured by home Fixed or variable Yes Personal Loan 1–7 days Varies by lender Typically $1,000–$50,000+ (varies by lender) Unsecured Fixed Yes Credit Card Minutes to hours Varies by lender Varies by credit limit Unsecured Variable Yes

For specifics, see pool financing options.

We cover garage remodel costs in a dedicated guide.

How home improvement loan rates compare (September 2026)

Before choosing a loan type, it helps to understand how rates generally compare across your options, even if current mortgage rates shift week to week.

As a rule of thumb, equity-based loans tend to offer the lowest rates because your home serves as collateral. HELOCs and home equity loans typically come in lower than personal loans, while cash-out refinances are tied to primary mortgage rates. Personal loans sit higher on the rate spectrum, and credit cards typically carry the highest rates of all, unless you can take advantage of a 0% intro APR offer.

A few things worth keeping in mind as you shop:

If you already have a low mortgage rate, a HELOC or home equity loan is often the smarter play. You keep your existing rate and still access your equity without replacing your mortgage.

If you don't have equity yet, a personal loan is your most accessible path. Rates are higher than equity-based options, but approval is fast and your home isn’t on the line.

Your credit score matters a lot. The difference between a good and excellent credit score can mean a full percentage point or more on any of these products. On a $50,000 loan, that gap adds up to thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.

What experts are saying

Thomas Brock, CFA, CPA

“In my experience, homeowners often make the mistake of choosing a home improvement loan based strictly on the interest rate. I’ve seen people focus so heavily on getting the lowest rate possible that they overlook other critical factors, such as closing costs, repayment terms and, most importantly, what happens to their existing mortgage.



If a homeowner has a relatively low-rate first mortgage, refinancing the entire balance just to access the equity can be an expensive way to borrow. In many cases, taking out a home equity loan or HELOC at a higher rate can be economically superior – because it allows the homeowner to preserve the low rate on the existing mortgage.”

Best types of home improvement loans

Now that you’ve seen a quick summary of the different options, let’s take a closer look at each loan type. Understanding how they work, their pros and cons, and who they’re best for can help you make a more confident financing decision.

1. Home equity loan

A home equity loan lets you borrow against the equity you’ve built in your home, which is the home’s value minus your remaining mortgage balance.

Unlike a cash-out refinance, it doesn’t replace your current mortgage. You’ll keep making payments on your existing loan, plus a separate payment for the new home equity loan.

Home equity loan quick facts

Loan amount Based on your equity and the lender’s limits (often up to about 80% to 85% of appraised value minus your current mortgage balance, varies by lender) Funding timeline 2 to 6 weeks Repayment term 5 to 30 years, with 10 to 15 years being most common Requirements Typical lender requirements (vary by lender): meaningful home equity, a solid credit score, a manageable debt-to-income ratio, and sufficient income Project type Major remodels, fixed-cost projects Ideal candidate Established homeowner, strong equity, prefers fixed payments

Key Benefits One of the most affordable equity options : Home equity loans are typically cheaper than cash-out refinancing, with lower interest rates and closing costs.

: Home equity loans are typically cheaper than cash-out refinancing, with lower interest rates and closing costs. Fixed interest rates : Enjoy predictable monthly payments and protection from rate hikes, ideal for long-term budgeting.

: Enjoy predictable monthly payments and protection from rate hikes, ideal for long-term budgeting. Lump sum funding : Get the full loan amount upfront, perfect for major expenses like renovations or large purchases.

: Get the full loan amount upfront, perfect for major expenses like renovations or large purchases. Potential tax benefits : Interest may be tax-deductible when the loan is used for qualified home improvements.

: Interest may be tax-deductible when the loan is used for qualified home improvements. No spending restrictions: Use the funds however you like, from home upgrades to education costs or even a second home down payment.

2. HELOC (home equity line of credit)

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is another great way to borrow from your home equity without refinancing. A HELOC is similar to a home equity loan, but it works more like a credit card. You can borrow from it up to a preapproved limit, pay it back, and borrow from it again.

HELOC quick facts

Loan amount Based on your equity and the lender’s limits (often up to about 80% to 85% of appraised value minus your current mortgage balance, varies by lender) Funding timeline 2 to 6 weeks Repayment term 10 to 20 years Requirements Typical lender requirements (vary by lender): meaningful home equity, a solid credit score, a manageable debt-to-income ratio, and sufficient income Project type Phased, ongoing, variable-cost projects Ideal candidate Homeowner with equity, good credit, flexible

Key Benefits Borrowing flexibility: Withdraw and repay funds as needed within the draw period.

Withdraw and repay funds as needed within the draw period. Lower interest rates: Secured by home equity, they offer more favorable rates.

Secured by home equity, they offer more favorable rates. Interest-only payments: Pay interest only on the amount borrowed during the draw period (not the full credit limit).

Pay interest only on the amount borrowed during the draw period (not the full credit limit). Interest deductibility: Interest paid on the loan may be tax-deductible if used for home improvements.

Interest paid on the loan may be tax-deductible if used for home improvements. Lower costs: Typically, less expensive than cash-out refinancing, with lower closing costs and quicker processing.

Typically, less expensive than cash-out refinancing, with lower closing costs and quicker processing. No usage restrictions: Use the funds for any purpose, from home improvements to education.

Use the funds for any purpose, from home improvements to education. Efficiency: Faster to set up compared to alternatives, providing quick access to funds.

Quick Fact According to the 2025 Remodeling Impact Report from the National Association of Realtors, 54% of homeowners used a home equity loan or line of credit (HELOC) to fund their latest remodel. Source: National Association of Realtors, 2025 Remodeling Impact Report.

3. Cash-out refinance

Another popular way to get money for a home remodeling project is a cash-out refinance. With this option, you refinance to a new mortgage loan with a bigger balance than what you currently owe. Then you pay off your existing mortgage and keep the remaining cash.

The money you receive from a cash-out refinance comes from your home equity. It can be used to fund home improvements, although there are no rules that say cash-out funds must be used for this loan purpose.

Cash-out refinance quick facts

Loan amount Up to 80% of your home’s appraised value minus your current mortgage balance (per Fannie Mae) Funding timeline 4 to 6 weeks Repayment term 15 to 30 years (based on new mortgage term) Requirements At least 20% equity, a credit score of 620 or higher, stable income, and acceptable debt-to-income ratio Project type Large, one-time, fixed-cost renovations Ideal candidate Homeowner with strong equity, stable finances, and a higher-rate existing mortgage they can refinance

Key Benefits Access to large funds: Tap your home equity to cover big projects or full remodels.

Tap your home equity to cover big projects or full remodels. Potential for lower rate: If current rates are better, you could save on interest while renovating.

If current rates are better, you could save on interest while renovating. One loan, one payment: Keep things simple with a single monthly mortgage payment.

Keep things simple with a single monthly mortgage payment. Flexible use of cash: Use funds for renovations, debt payoff, or other financial goals.

Use funds for renovations, debt payoff, or other financial goals. Option to adjust loan term: Shorten your payoff timeline or reset for a lower monthly payment.

4. FHA 203(k) rehab loan

An FHA 203(k) rehab loan lets you finance your home purchase and renovation costs with a single mortgage, no need for two separate loans or double closing costs.

It’s a great option if you’re buying a fixer-upper and need funds for improvements right away. Backed by the government, it also offers perks like a low down payment and more flexible credit requirements.

FHA 203(k) refinance quick facts

Loan amount Up to 110% of the home’s projected after-improved value (FHA uses the lesser of that or the as-is value plus rehab cost, all capped at county FHA loan limits) Funding timeline 4 to 8 weeks Repayment term 15 to 30 years Requirements 580+ credit score for maximum financing per FHA (many lenders require a higher score on 203(k) loans), 3.5% down payment, must be used for a primary residence Project type Necessary or approved improvements (e.g., structural repairs, modernization); luxury upgrades not allowed Ideal candidate Buyers purchasing a fixer-upper who want to finance renovations as part of the mortgage

Key Benefits One loan for purchase and renovation : Combines the home price and improvement costs into a single mortgage

: Combines the home price and improvement costs into a single mortgage Lower upfront costs : Only one set of closing costs, which can reduce your out-of-pocket expenses

: Only one set of closing costs, which can reduce your out-of-pocket expenses Low down payment : Just 3.5% down with a credit score of 580 or higher

: Just 3.5% down with a credit score of 580 or higher Flexible credit requirements : FHA backing makes it easier to qualify with less-than-perfect credit

: FHA backing makes it easier to qualify with less-than-perfect credit Higher financing potential : Borrow up to 110% of the home’s projected post-renovation value (subject to FHA limits)

: Borrow up to 110% of the home’s projected post-renovation value (subject to FHA limits) Covers a wide range of repairs : From structural updates to modernization and energy improvements

: From structural updates to modernization and energy improvements Opportunity to build equity quickly : Renovations can boost home value soon after purchase

: Renovations can boost home value soon after purchase Ideal for fixer-uppers: Helps buyers afford homes that need work and transform them into move-in ready spaces

Standard vs. Limited FHA 203(k): What’s the Difference? The Standard 203(k) loan is for major or structural renovations requiring a consultant, while the Limited 203(k) covers smaller, non-structural repairs and improvements up to $75,000 with a simpler process. HUD raised the Limited 203(k) cap from $35,000 to $75,000 for case numbers assigned on or after November 4, 2024, and HUD reviews the limit annually.

5. Personal loan

If you don’t have enough home equity to borrow from, a personal loan is another way to finance home improvements.

Because a personal loan is unsecured, you won’t use your home as collateral. That means these loans can be obtained much faster than HELOCs or home equity lines of credit. In some cases, you may be able to get loan funding on the next business day or even same-day funding.

Personal loan quick facts

Loan amount Typically $1,000 to $50,000+ (varies by lender) Funding timeline 1 to 7 days (often faster for online lenders) Repayment term Usually 2 to 7 years (varies by lender) Requirements Credit score, proof of income, and debt-to-income requirements that vary by lender Project type Any home improvement project, with no restrictions on use Ideal candidate Borrowers seeking quick, unsecured funds for small to medium home improvement projects without using home equity

Key Benefits No collateral required : Unsecured loan, so your home isn’t at risk

: Unsecured loan, so your home isn’t at risk Fast approval and funding : Often funded within days, ideal for quick projects

: Often funded within days, ideal for quick projects Flexible use of funds : Use the money for any home improvement, big or small

: Use the money for any home improvement, big or small Fixed interest rates : Predictable monthly payments without surprises

: Predictable monthly payments without surprises No restrictions on project type : Unlike specialized loans, personal loans cover anything from minor repairs to major upgrades

: Unlike specialized loans, personal loans cover anything from minor repairs to major upgrades Simpler application process : Less paperwork and fewer qualification hurdles than home equity loans

: Less paperwork and fewer qualification hurdles than home equity loans Ideal for smaller projects: Great if you don’t want to tap into home equity or deal with long-term mortgages

6. Credit cards

You could always finance some or all of your remodeling cost with plastic, too. This is the quickest and simplest financing option for a home improvement project.

But because home improvements often cost tens of thousands of dollars, you need to be approved for a higher credit limit. Or, you’ll need to use two or more credit cards. Plus, you’ll likely pay interest rates that are much higher than those charged by home improvement loans.

Credit cards quick facts

Loan amount Varies by credit limit; typically up to $10,000 or more Funding timeline Minutes to hours Repayment term Revolving credit: minimum monthly payments; can pay over months or pay in full Requirements Credit approval based on credit score, income, and credit history Project type Any home improvement expense, small or large Ideal candidate Borrowers needing fast, flexible access to funds, who can manage revolving credit responsibly

Key Benefits Immediate access to funds : Great for small, urgent repairs or purchases

: Great for small, urgent repairs or purchases Convenient and easy to use : No application process if you already have a card

: No application process if you already have a card Potential rewards and cashback : Earn points, miles, or cashback on your spending

: Earn points, miles, or cashback on your spending Flexible repayment options : Pay off the balance over time or in full to avoid interest

: Pay off the balance over time or in full to avoid interest No collateral required : Unsecured borrowing without risking your home

: Unsecured borrowing without risking your home Widely accepted : Use for materials, labor, or online purchases anywhere cards are accepted

: Use for materials, labor, or online purchases anywhere cards are accepted Introductory 0% APR offers: Some cards offer 0% interest for a promotional period, reducing borrowing costs





Additional resources

Looking for more information? We’ve created additional articles that explore specific options for people who may be seeking renovation financing. For a deeper dive, be sure to check out the resources below.

Home Renovation Loan Options

How to Get a Home Improvement Loan

Using a HELOC for Home Improvements

How to Use a Personal Loan for Home Improvement

How to Finance a Home Renovation Without Equity

Home improvement loans FAQ

What type of loan is best for home improvements? The best loan for home improvements depends on your finances. If you have a lot of equity in your home, a HELOC or home equity loan might be best. Or, you might use a cash-out refinance for home improvements if you can also lower your interest rate or shorten your current loan term. Those without equity or refinance options might use a personal loan or credit cards to fund home improvements instead. Should I get a personal loan for home improvements? That depends. We’d recommend looking at your options for a refinance or home equity-based loan before using a personal loan for home improvements. That’s because interest rates on personal loans are often much higher. But if you don’t have a lot of equity to borrow from, using a personal loan for home improvements might be the right move. What credit score is needed for a home improvement loan? Credit score requirements depend on the loan type. An FHA 203(k) rehab loan can go as low as a 580 score under FHA rules, though many lenders look for a higher score on 203(k) loans. Cash-out refinancing typically requires at least a 620. For a HELOC or home equity loan, many lenders look for a score in the 680 to 700 range or higher. For a personal loan or credit card, lenders often prefer scores in the 700s. A higher credit score generally helps lower your rate. What is the best renovation loan? If you’re buying a fixer-upper or renovating an older home, the best renovation loan might be the FHA 203(k) mortgage. The 203(k) rehab loan lets you finance (or refinance) the home and renovation costs into a single loan, so you avoid paying double closing costs and interest rates. If your home is newer or higher-value, the best renovation loan is often a cash-out refinance. This lets you tap the equity in your current home, and you could refinance into a lower mortgage rate at the same time. Is a home improvement loan tax deductible? Home improvement loans are generally not tax-deductible. However, if you finance your home improvement using a refinance or home equity loan, some of the costs might be tax-deductible. How much can you borrow for home improvements? It depends on the loan and your equity. An FHA 203(k) can finance up to 110% of the home’s after-improved value, with the Limited 203(k) capped at $75,000 in rehab costs. A conventional cash-out refinance is generally limited to 80% of your home’s value. Home equity loans, HELOCs, and personal loans have limits that vary by lender.

Disclaimer: The Mortgage Reports does not provide tax advice. Be sure to consult a tax professional for any questions about your taxes.

Shop around for your best home improvement loan

It pays to compare all your options, so don’t just settle on the first loan offer you find. Compare loan types, rates, and terms carefully to find the best loan for home improvements.

What experts are saying

Thomas Brock, CFA, CPA

“When it comes to home improvement loans, one thing I’ve seen is that the amount a lender is willing to provide can sometimes become the budget for the project. A homeowner may start with a $30,000 renovation in mind, discover they can access $50,000 of home equity, and suddenly begin considering upgrades they never planned to make. The financing transaction starts driving the project instead of the other way around.



Always strive to establish the project’s budget first. Then, pursue the financing option that provides the most economical way to fund that specific project without borrowing more than you need.”



