Key Takeaways FHA loans make homeownership more accessible by allowing low credit scores, small down payments, and flexible income and debt requirements.

FHA programs go beyond home buying, offering refinance, renovation, and specialty loan options for a wide range of borrower needs.

The main downside is required mortgage insurance, but many borrowers accept the added cost in exchange for easier qualification and lower upfront barriers.

FHA loans have been making homeownership more accessible for decades. FHA loan qualifications are tailored to borrowers with lower credit. They make it possible to buy a house with a credit score of just 580 and only 3.5% down. Meeting a minimum credit score does not guarantee approval.

But home buyers aren’t the only ones who can benefit. For current homeowners, an FHA refinance may let you access low rates and home equity, even without great credit.

Not sure whether you’ll qualify for a mortgage? Check out the FHA mortgage program. You might be surprised.

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>Related: How to buy a house with $0 down: First-time home buyer

What is an FHA loan?

An FHA loan is a mortgage insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA). Thanks to their flexibility and low rates, FHA loans are especially popular with first-time home buyers, borrowers with low or moderate incomes, and lower-credit home buyers.

But FHA financing isn’t limited to a certain type of buyer—anyone can apply.

That’s because FHA insurance protects mortgage lenders, allowing them to offer loans with low interest rates, easier credit requirements, and low down payments (starting at just 3.5%).

How does an FHA loan work?

The first thing to know about FHA mortgages is that the Federal Housing Administration doesn’t actually lend you the money. You get an FHA mortgage loan from an FHA-approved bank or lender, just like you would any other type of home mortgage loan.

The FHA’s role is to insure these mortgages, offering lenders protection in case borrowers can’t pay their loans back. In turn, this lets mortgage lenders offer FHA loans with lower interest rates and looser standards for qualifying.

The one catch is that you pay for the FHA insurance that protects your mortgage lender. This is called the “mortgage insurance premium,” or MIP. For FHA loans with case numbers assigned on or after June 3, 2013, annual MIP generally lasts 11 years when the original loan-to-value ratio is 90% or less, and otherwise lasts for the loan term. Paying off the FHA loan ends its MIP obligation. We go over this in detail below.

Why are FHA loans beneficial?

Many, particularly first-time home buyers, choose this loan type due to the flexible FHA loan qualifications and borrower-friendly features. You can opt for a fixed-rate loan with consistent payments or an adjustable-rate mortgage that adjusts to changing rates.

With an efficient underwriting process and guidance from a trusted loan officer, the FHA mortgage program makes owning a home more attainable, regardless of where you’re starting.

Here are some key FHA loan benefits:

Down payments as low as 3.5% of the home purchase price.

100% of the down payment and closing costs can come from gift funds.

Higher debt-to-income (DTI) limits between 43% and 50% with compensating factors.

Credit scores as low as 580 qualify for a 3.5% down payment and 500-579 with 10% down. Meeting a minimum credit score does not guarantee approval.

Borrowers with no credit scores can still qualify, as the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) prohibits FHA lenders from denying applications based solely on a lack of credit history.

Non-traditional credit histories, such as rent or utility payments, are accepted.

FHA loan limits for single-family homes range from $ 541,287 to $ 1,249,125 in higher-cost areas of the country.

Streamline refinancing makes it simple to lower your rate with minimal documentation.

Borrowers with smaller savings or financial hurdles can achieve homeownership thanks to these FHA benefits.

Types of FHA loans

Whether you’re buying your first home, fixing up a property, or looking to refinance, FHA loans aim to make homeownership accessible. These programs open doors to your next home by offering flexible FHA loan qualifications that accommodate lower credit scores and smaller savings for a down payment.

Plus, many buyers may qualify for down payment assistance programs, which can provide even more support along the way.

Home purchase loans

The most common type of FHA loan, the Basic Home Mortgage 203(b), allows you to purchase a single-family home as your primary residence. With a down payment requirement as low as 3.5% and a minimum credit score of 580, it’s a popular choice for first-time home buyers. Meeting a minimum credit score does not guarantee approval.

Keep in mind that vacation homes, real estate investment properties, and second homes do not qualify for this loan.

Refinance loans

For current homeowners, FHA offers multiple loan types to refinance your mortgage for better terms or access home equity:

FHA rate-and-term refinance: If you want to lower your interest rate or switch your loan term, this FHA refinance program could be the right fit—especially if your credit score has improved since you first got your loan.

If you want to lower your interest rate or switch your loan term, this FHA refinance program could be the right fit—especially if your credit score has improved since you first got your loan. FHA Streamline Refinance: Already have an FHA loan? The Streamline Refinance makes refinancing quick and easy. With minimal documentation and no need for a new appraisal, it’s a hassle-free way to reduce your monthly payments or lower your mortgage insurance premiums.

Already have an FHA loan? The Streamline Refinance makes refinancing quick and easy. With minimal documentation and no need for a new appraisal, it’s a hassle-free way to reduce your monthly payments or lower your mortgage insurance premiums. FHA cash-out refinance: Need cash? The cash-out refinance lets you tap into your home equity and turn it into funds for big expenses. Lenders often look for a credit score of 620 or higher, though this varies by lender. Meeting a minimum credit score does not guarantee approval. FHA generally limits a cash-out refinance’s base loan amount, together with any remaining subordinate liens, to 80% of the property’s adjusted value. Financed upfront mortgage insurance can increase the total loan balance above that limit.

Need cash? The cash-out refinance lets you tap into your home equity and turn it into funds for big expenses. Lenders often look for a credit score of 620 or higher, though this varies by lender. Meeting a minimum credit score does not guarantee approval. FHA generally limits a cash-out refinance’s base loan amount, together with any remaining subordinate liens, to 80% of the property’s adjusted value. Financed upfront mortgage insurance can increase the total loan balance above that limit. FHA 203(k) Refinance: If your home needs significant repairs or renovations, this program lets you refinance your mortgage and include the cost of improvements in one loan. It’s a smart way to both update your property and simplify your mortgage.

Renovation loans

For buyers or owners looking to improve their property, FHA renovation loans combine the costs of the home and upgrades into a single loan:

FHA 203(k) loan: If you’re purchasing a home that needs a little (or a lot of) work, this program lets you roll the purchase price and renovation costs into one loan. From major repairs to simple updates, the 203(k) is a practical solution for turning a fixer-upper into your dream home.

If you’re purchasing a home that needs a little (or a lot of) work, this program lets you roll the purchase price and renovation costs into one loan. From major repairs to simple updates, the 203(k) is a practical solution for turning a fixer-upper into your dream home. FHA Energy Efficient Mortgage (EEM): Looking to make eco-friendly improvements? This loan allows you to finance energy-efficient upgrades, like solar panels or insulation, as part of your FHA loan. This approach not only reduces your utility costs but also increases the value of your home.

Looking to make eco-friendly improvements? This loan allows you to finance energy-efficient upgrades, like solar panels or insulation, as part of your FHA loan. This approach not only reduces your utility costs but also increases the value of your home. FHA Title 1 Loan: Perfect for smaller-scale improvements or repairs, this FHA loan helps homeowners finance property upgrades without refinancing their mortgage. It’s a flexible option for making your home more functional or energy-efficient.

Specialty loans

These FHA programs are tailored for specific needs:

FHA Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM): A reverse mortgage for seniors 62 and older, HECM lets you access your home’s equity as cash without selling the property. It’s a way to enjoy more financial freedom while staying in your home.

A reverse mortgage for seniors 62 and older, HECM lets you access your home’s equity as cash without selling the property. It’s a way to enjoy more financial freedom while staying in your home. Section 245(a) Loan: Expecting your income to grow? This option starts with lower monthly payments that increase over time, making it a perfect fit for young professionals or those with anticipated career advancements.

Expecting your income to grow? This option starts with lower monthly payments that increase over time, making it a perfect fit for young professionals or those with anticipated career advancements. FHA Manufactured Home Loans (Title II): Specifically for purchasing or refinancing manufactured homes , this loan program ensures affordability for non-traditional properties that meet FHA standards.

Specifically for purchasing or refinancing , this loan program ensures affordability for non-traditional properties that meet FHA standards. FHA Construction-to-Permanent Loan: Perfect for building your dream home, this loan simplifies construction financing by automatically converting into a permanent mortgage once the home is complete.





FHA loan qualifications

Homeownership can be a liberating experience, especially for first-time home buyers. With flexible FHA loan qualifications and government backing, FHA loans offer an accessible path to owning a home.

Here’s what you need to know about FHA qualifications:

Property standards: An FHA-approved appraiser must appraise the property. It must also serve as the borrower’s primary residence and meet basic FHA standards. Occupancy is required within 60 days of closing.

An FHA-approved appraiser must appraise the property. It must also serve as the borrower’s primary residence and meet basic FHA standards. Occupancy is required within 60 days of closing. Down payment : Borrowers with credit scores of 580 or higher need a 3.5% down payment, while those with scores between 500-579 must provide 10%. Meeting a minimum credit score does not guarantee approval.

Borrowers with credit scores of 580 or higher need a 3.5% down payment, while those with scores between 500-579 must provide 10%. Meeting a minimum credit score does not guarantee approval. Mortgage insurance premiums ( MIP ): FHA loans require both an upfront mortgage insurance premium of 1.75% of the loan amount and an annual premium. On most loans with terms over 15 years, the annual premium is 0.55% when the loan-to-value ratio is above 95% (less than 5% down) and 0.50% at 95% or below. For FHA loans with case numbers assigned on or after June 3, 2013, annual MIP ends after 11 years when the original LTV is 90% or less; generally, a down payment of at least 10%. Otherwise, it generally lasts for the loan term. Refinancing into a conventional loan can also eliminate FHA mortgage insurance.

FHA loans require both an upfront mortgage insurance premium of 1.75% of the loan amount and an annual premium. On most loans with terms over 15 years, the annual premium is 0.55% when the loan-to-value ratio is above 95% (less than 5% down) and 0.50% at 95% or below. For FHA loans with case numbers assigned on or after June 3, 2013, annual MIP ends after 11 years when the original LTV is 90% or less; generally, a down payment of at least 10%. Otherwise, it generally lasts for the loan term. Refinancing into a conventional loan can also eliminate FHA mortgage insurance. Credit score requirement : FHA loans accommodate FICO credit scores as low as 500, though a higher score (580+) opens up lower down payment options. Meeting a minimum credit score does not guarantee approval.

FHA loans accommodate FICO credit scores as low as 500, though a higher score (580+) opens up lower down payment options. Meeting a minimum credit score does not guarantee approval. Debt-to-income ratio ( DTI ): FHA prefers a DTI ratio of 43% or less but allows higher ratios, up to 50% in some cases, with compensating factors like strong credit or savings.

FHA prefers a DTI ratio of 43% or less but allows higher ratios, up to 50% in some cases, with compensating factors like strong credit or savings. Income and employment: Borrowers must demonstrate a stable employment history and income. Documentation can include pay stubs, W-2s, tax returns, and bank statements.

FHA loan requirements offer affordability, and they give you the tools to keep your monthly mortgage payments manageable and take the next step toward owning your home.

FHA loans vs. conventional loans

Choosing the right mortgage is an important step in your homeownership journey, and understanding the differences between an FHA loan and a conventional loan can help you make the best decision for your needs. Each loan type has its strengths, but they cater to different financial situations.

Here’s how an FHA loan stacks up against a conventional loan:

Credit score qualifications: Got a few dings on your credit? An FHA loan is more forgiving, allowing lower credit scores—even for borrowers with past financial setbacks like credit card debt. Conventional loans, on the other hand, generally require higher credit scores to qualify.

Got a few dings on your credit? An FHA loan is more forgiving, allowing lower credit scores—even for borrowers with past financial setbacks like credit card debt. Conventional loans, on the other hand, generally require higher credit scores to qualify. Mortgage insurance: An FHA loan comes with mortgage insurance premiums (MIP) for all borrowers, regardless of the down payment amount. This is part of what makes an FHA loan accessible to more buyers. Conventional loans only require private mortgage insurance (PMI) if your down payment is less than 20%, and PMI can eventually be removed once you build 20% equity in your home.

An FHA loan comes with mortgage insurance premiums (MIP) for all borrowers, regardless of the down payment amount. This is part of what makes an FHA loan accessible to more buyers. Conventional loans only require private mortgage insurance (PMI) if your down payment is less than 20%, and PMI can eventually be removed once you build 20% equity in your home. Down payment flexibility: An FHA loan makes it easier to get help with your down payment. Whether it’s a gift from family, an employer, or even a charitable organization, FHA rules allow more flexibility. Conventional loans tend to have stricter guidelines for gifted funds.

An FHA loan makes it easier to get help with your down payment. Whether it’s a gift from family, an employer, or even a charitable organization, FHA rules allow more flexibility. Conventional loans tend to have stricter guidelines for gifted funds. Property standards: When you’re buying a home with an FHA loan, the property must pass an FHA appraisal to ensure it meets government standards for health and safety. These appraisals are more detailed than the ones required for conventional loans, which don’t have the same inspection requirements.

When you’re buying a home with an FHA loan, the property must pass an FHA appraisal to ensure it meets government standards for health and safety. These appraisals are more detailed than the ones required for conventional loans, which don’t have the same inspection requirements. Debt-to-income ratios ( DTI ): If you’re carrying a lot of debt, an FHA loan might still work for you. It allows higher DTI ratios compared to conventional loans, making it a great option for borrowers balancing other financial obligations.

If you’re carrying a lot of debt, an FHA loan might still work for you. It allows higher DTI ratios compared to conventional loans, making it a great option for borrowers balancing other financial obligations. Closing costs: An FHA loan may come with additional closing costs, such as the upfront mortgage insurance premium (UFMIP), which isn’t typically required for conventional loans.

An FHA loan is a great choice if you’re looking for flexibility and accessibility, while a conventional loan may save you money in the long run if you meet their stricter qualifications.

FAQ: FHA loans

Can I choose between a fixed rate and an adjustable-rate FHA loan? Yes, FHA loans offer both fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) options. A fixed-rate FHA loan provides a consistent interest rate and monthly payment for the life of the loan, ideal for those who prefer stability. An adjustable-rate FHA loan, on the other hand, has an interest rate that can change over time, typically offering lower initial rates. Do FHA loans have lower interest rates? FHA loans often have lower interest rates compared to many conventional loan options. This is largely due to the government backing of FHA loans, which reduces the risk for lenders. As a result, lenders are generally able to offer more competitive mortgage rates to borrowers. However, the actual interest rate you'll receive on an FHA loan can vary based on several factors, including your credit score, loan amount, and the current market conditions. It's always a good idea to compare rates from multiple lenders to ensure you're getting the best deal possible for your situation. Are FHA loans assumable? Yes. A little-known FHA benefit is that the agency will allow a home buyer to assume the existing FHA mortgage on a home being purchased. The buyer must still qualify for the mortgage with its existing terms but, in a rising mortgage rate environment, it can be attractive to assume a home seller’s loan. Five years from now, for example, a buyer of an FHA-insured home could inherit a seller’s sub-3 percent mortgage rate. This can make it easier to sell the home in the future. Can you buy a rental property with an FHA loan? While you can’t buy a true rental property with an FHA loan, you can buy a multi-unit property—a duplex, triplex, or fourplex—live in one of the units and rent out the others. The rent from the other units can partially, or even fully, offset your mortgage payment. Are closing costs higher for FHA loans? Closing costs are about the same for FHA and conventional loans with a couple of exceptions. First, the appraiser’s fee for an FHA loan can be higher. Also, if you choose to pay your upfront MIP in cash (instead of including this 1.75% fee in your loan amount), this one-time fee will be added to your closing costs. Additionally, the fee can be rolled into your loan amount. What credit score do I need for an FHA loan? Most borrowers will need a minimum credit score of 580 to get an FHA loan. However, home buyers who can put at least 10% down are eligible to qualify with a 500 score. Yet, each lender may have their own credit score minimums, separate to those established by the Federal Housing Administration. Meeting a minimum credit score does not guarantee approval. What is the loan-to-value ratio requirement for FHA loans? The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for FHA loans typically cannot exceed 96.5%, meaning you can borrow up to 96.5% of your home's value. This high LTV ratio is part of what makes FHA loans accessible, especially for first-time homebuyers who might not have substantial savings for a down payment. How does PMI work with FHA loans? For FHA loans, the equivalent of private mortgage insurance (PMI) is the mortgage insurance premium (MIP). MIP is required for all FHA loans, regardless of the down payment or loan-to-value ratio. This insurance protects lenders from losses in case of borrower defaults and is included in both upfront and ongoing mortgage costs. What happens if I default on an FHA loan? If you default on an FHA loan, the lender can initiate foreclosure proceedings. The Federal Housing Administration backs the FHA loan program, which offers more lenient qualification criteria to reduce the risk of defaults. However, consistent failure to make mortgage payments may lead to foreclosure, impacting your credit score and homeownership status.

See if you qualify for an FHA loan

FHA loan interest rates are typically among the most competitive. To capitalize on these favorable rates, start by comparing offers from FHA-approved lenders.

You could find the most affordable loan with just a few clicks. Begin your journey towards homeownership today by exploring your options and discovering the best rates available for your financial situation.



