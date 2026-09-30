Refinancing a Home Equity Loan With the Same Lender: Is It Worth It?

Key Takeaways You may refinance with your current lender if it offers your preferred loan and you qualify. However, your existing relationship doesn’t guarantee better rates, lower fees, or faster approval.

Compare your current lender with at least two others, using the same loan amount, product, and term. Most home equity loans require Loan Estimates, while HELOCs require different disclosures.

Calculate the break-even point and total cost through your expected payoff date. Keep in mind that a longer term reduces monthly payments but increases total interest paid.

You already have a home equity loan, and something has changed. Maybe rates dropped, maybe you want a lower payment, maybe an adjustable rate increased, and refinancing a home equity loan with the same lender feels like the path of least resistance. Staying with the lender you already know can absolutely make sense. The real question is whether it’s the best move for your money, and how to be sure before you sign.

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Can you refinance a home equity loan with your current lender?

Yes, you can refinance a home equity loan with the same lender, as long as it still offers that type of loan. You’ll need to apply again and meet its current lending requirements. If approved, the new loan will pay off and replace your existing balance.

Keep in mind, as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau notes, the company collecting your payments may only service your loan. You’ll need to work with the lender to explore your refinancing options.

What does refinancing a home equity loan mean?

Refinancing replaces your current home equity loan with a new one. At closing, the new loan pays off the existing balance, the previous lender releases its lien, and the new lender records a new lien on your property. Refinancing only your home equity loan does not affect the rate, term, or payment schedule of your first mortgage.

The new home equity loan, like the original, uses your property as collateral. Missing payments may put your home at risk of foreclosure.

You have three main refinancing options:

Replace it with another home equity loan. This option maintains a lump-sum, installment structure and typically offers a fixed rate and payment. Replace it with a home equity line of credit. A HELOC allows you to borrow repeatedly up to a set limit during the draw period, usually at a variable interest rate. Review our HELOC vs. home equity loan comparison before switching products. Combine it with your first mortgage. A cash-out refinance pays off both loans and replaces them with a new first mortgage. This changes the rate and term on your larger first-mortgage balance, so compare the total cost. Our cash-out refinance guide explains the requirements and trade-offs.

For a broader explanation of each method, see Can You Refinance a Home Equity Loan?.

What experts are saying

Thomas Brock, CFA, CPA

“Refinancing a home equity loan with a HELOC may be financially appealing, but don’t overlook the interest-rate risk. Unlike a typical home equity loan, which has a fixed rate, a HELOC usually has a variable rate that can significantly increase over time and add to your cost of borrowing. Make sure any savings you envision today are worth taking on this uncertainty. A home equity loan modification may be an option.”

A loan modification changes the terms of your existing loan rather than replacing it. The CFPB defines a mortgage loan modification as a form of loss mitigation, so servicers usually consider it when borrowers have difficulty making payments. If you are struggling to meet your current payments, ask your loan servicer about home equity loan modifications or other hardship assistance.

Should you compare lenders if you plan to stay with your current one?

Yes. Request offers from your current lender and at least two others. The CFPB recommends requesting a Loan Estimate, using the same loan terms, from three or more mortgage lenders before deciding.

To compare effectively, request the same loan amount, term, rate-lock period, and product from each lender on the same day. Comparing loans with different terms can make longer loans look less expensive because of lower payments, even if they cost more over the long term.

Compare the right disclosures

For most home equity loans, lenders provide a standard Loan Estimate. This form details the proposed rate, APR, payment, closing costs, cash to close, and loan features. It does not indicate final approval.

HELOCs use different Truth-in-Lending disclosures instead of Loan Estimates. When comparing a fixed home equity loan with a HELOC, review the HELOC’s index and margin, introductory-rate period, draw and repayment periods, minimum payment, closing costs, annual fees, and early-closure fees.

According to the Federal Trade Commission’s home equity guidance, a home equity loan’s APR includes interest and other credit costs, while a HELOC’s APR generally reflects only interest. The two APRs don’t measure cost the same way.

What to compare on a Loan Estimate

Compare the following figures for each home equity loan offer:

Interest rate and APR

Monthly principal and interest payment

Loan term and payoff date

Origination charges and lender credits

Appraisal, title, recording, and other third-party costs

Cash needed to close

Prepayment penalty or balloon payment

Whether the lender locked the rate and when the lock expires

The CFPB’s Loan Estimate explainer indicates where to find each figure. You can use the “In 5 years” figures on page 3 to compare interest and fees over a consistent period.

Calculate your break-even point

Divide your total refinance costs by your monthly payment savings to determine your break-even period:

Break-even period = total refinance costs / monthly savings

For example, if refinancing costs $2,400 and saves $100 per month, it will take 24 months to recover the upfront cost. Refinancing may not be beneficial if you plan to sell the home, repay the loan, or refinance again before reaching the break-even point.

Additionally, compare total interest and fees through your expected payoff date. The break-even formula may overstate the benefit if the new loan lowers payments primarily by restarting or extending the loan term.

Home equity loan refinance requirements, costs, and process

Refinancing with your current lender creates a new loan. The lender applies its current approval standards and reviews your updated financial and property details.

What lenders review

Requirements differ by lender, but most review the following:

Available home equity and combined loan-to-value ratio

Credit scores and payment history

Income, employment, and other repayment resources

Monthly debts and debt-to-income ratio

Property type, condition, occupancy, and value

Balances and lien positions of existing mortgages

Refer to our home equity loan requirements guide for typical lender benchmarks. Use these figures as general examples, not minimum standards.

Your lender may require an appraisal, automated valuation, or another property review. Confirm the requirements and whether you are responsible for the valuation fee if the loan does not close.

Refinance costs

Refinancing costs vary widely and cannot be estimated with a single percentage. While home equity loans often have smaller balances than first mortgages, some third-party fees remain fixed regardless of loan size.

Depending on the lender and property, costs may include the following:

application or origination charges

appraisal or other valuation fee

credit report fee

title search or title insurance

attorney, notary, tax, or recording charges

discount points

an early-payoff or prepayment charge on the current loan

Ask your lender about its fees and whether any can be reduced or waived. If a “no-closing-cost” refinance is offered, confirm how the lender covers costs. The CFPB notes that lenders may charge a higher rate or add costs to your loan balance, which can increase your total payment over time.

How to refinance a home equity loan

Review your current loan. Note the balance, interest rate, payment amount, remaining term, payoff amount, and any prepayment or early closure fees. Define your objective. Decide whether you want a lower rate, a lower payment, a shorter term, a fixed rate, or a revolving credit line. Contact your current lender to discuss available options. Confirm whether it offers the product you need and any relationship pricing. If you are experiencing payment difficulties, ask separately about hardship assistance. Request offers from other lenders. Compare your current lender with at least two others using similar loan terms. Select the best offer and complete the application. Submit required documents for underwriting and authorize any necessary valuation or title work. Review the final terms. For a home equity loan, compare the Closing Disclosure with the Loan Estimate. The lender generally must provide the Closing Disclosure at least three business days before closing. Complete the closing and confirm the payoff. Monitor your previous account until the lender applies the payoff and reports a zero balance.

Verify your right to cancel

Federal law generally provides three business days to cancel a home equity loan. However, this right may not apply if you refinance with your original lender and the new loan only covers your balance and refinancing costs. It may still apply to any additional cash you borrow.

This exception applies to the original lender, not to a company that only services the loan. Review the cancellation notice at closing and consult an attorney if you have questions.

When refinancing with the same lender makes sense

Staying with your current lender can make sense when:

APR and total costs are competitive with equivalent offers

A relationship discount or fee waiver produces a lower cost over your expected loan period

The new term meets your goal without adding more interest than you are willing to pay

You expect to carry the loan beyond the break-even point

Service or speed matters and the competing offers cost about the same

Consider another lender or alternative solution when:

Another lender provides a significantly lower APR or five-year cost

Your current lender promotes savings based primarily on a longer term and lower payments

Closing costs outweigh the expected savings

You do not need to change lenders to benefit from comparison shopping. Present competing Loan Estimates to your current lender and request improvements to the rate, fees, or credits. Base your decision on the revised written offers.

Take the next step toward refinancing

Could refinancing lower your borrowing costs or make your monthly payment more manageable? The providers below can help you explore home equity loan options, compare rates and terms, and find out what you may qualify for.

FAQs about refinancing with the same lender

Will refinancing my home equity loan hurt my credit score?

When you apply, a lender typically performs a hard credit inquiry, which may cause a small, temporary decrease in your score. Multiple inquiries for the same loan type made within a short rate-shopping window are typically treated as a single inquiry, though the exact window depends on the credit-scoring model. Submit all applications within a short timeframe and avoid applying for other types of credit during this period.

Can I refinance if my home value has dropped?

Possibly. A lower home value reduces your equity and increases your combined loan-to-value ratio. You may still qualify if the property value meets the lender’s requirements. The lender’s valuation method and underwriting criteria will determine eligibility.

Is it faster to refinance with my current lender?

It may be faster, but do not assume it will be. While your lender may already have your account and payment information, it may still require updated financial documents, a property valuation, title work, and full underwriting. Ask each lender for an estimated closing schedule and compare that estimate with the loan terms.

Can my current lender refinance the loan without an appraisal?

Perhaps. A lender may use an automated valuation, another property review, or a recent appraisal if permitted by its policies. Being an existing customer does not guarantee an appraisal waiver. Ask what valuation is required, what it costs, and whether the fee is refunded if the loan does not close.

How does refinancing differ from a home equity loan modification?

Refinancing pays off your existing loan and replaces it with a new one. A modification changes the terms of your current loan and is typically used as a loss-mitigation option for borrowers facing hardship. The servicer determines which modification programs are available and whether you qualify.

How many lenders should I compare before refinancing?

Request offers from your current lender and at least two others, for a total of three. Use the same loan amount, product, term, points or credits, and rate-lock period to ensure you are comparing lender pricing rather than different loan structures.

Can I refinance a home equity loan with no closing costs?

A lender may offer a loan with no upfront closing costs, but may recover those expenses through a higher interest rate and/or larger loan balance. Compare the APR, cash to close, loan amount, and total cost over the period you expect to keep the loan.