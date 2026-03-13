How to Cancel a Home Equity Loan | 3-Day Rule

Key Takeaways Federal law gives you 3 business days to cancel a home equity loan or HELOC on your primary residence for any reason, without penalty

Your cancellation window starts after you sign the loan documents, receive Truth in Lending disclosures, and get two copies of your right to cancel notice

After you cancel, the lender has 20 days to return any fees you paid and release the lien on your home

You signed the papers, shook hands, and walked out of closing. Now you’re having second thoughts about that home equity loan.

Federal law actually anticipated this moment. The 3-day right of rescission lets you cancel a home equity loan or HELOC on your primary residence for any reason, no questions asked, without paying a penalty.

Here’s exactly how the cancellation process works, when your window starts and ends, and what happens to your money after you walk away.

What is the right of rescission for home equity loans?

You can cancel a home equity loan or HELOC within three business days of signing, without penalty, under federal law. This protection is called the “right of rescission,” and it covers home equity products secured by your primary residence. The lender then has 20 days to return any money you paid and release the claim on your home.

Why does this protection exist? Because your home serves as collateral. If you can’t repay the loan, the lender can foreclose. Congress created the right of rescission under the Truth in Lending Act to give borrowers time to reconsider before putting their home on the line.

Here’s what makes this protection powerful: you don’t owe anyone an explanation. You can cancel for any reason, whether you found a better rate, realized the payment doesn’t fit your budget, or simply changed your mind. The lender can’t charge you fees, interest, or penalties for backing out.

Cancel for any reason: No explanation required

No explanation required Get your money back: All fees and closing costs returned within 20 days

All fees and closing costs returned within 20 days Lien released: The lender gives up the claim on your home

The lender gives up the claim on your home No penalties: You walk away owing nothing

Second thoughts after signing loan documents? That’s exactly why this safeguard exists.

When does your 3-day cancellation window start?

Your rescission period doesn’t begin the moment you sign. Instead, the countdown starts only after three specific events have all occurred. Miss one, and the clock hasn’t started yet.

The three events that start your countdown

The 3-day period begins at midnight on the day when the last of the following happens:

You sign the loan agreement at closing You receive the Truth in Lending disclosure showing your loan terms, APR, and total costs You receive two copies of the Notice of Right to Cancel explaining how to rescind

Most closings wrap up all three at once. However, if your lender forgets to hand over the cancellation notice or skips the Truth in Lending disclosure, your rescission period doesn’t start until they fix the mistake.

What if the lender never provides proper disclosures? In rare cases, the right to cancel can extend for up to three years from closing.

How business days are counted

Business days for rescission include Monday through Saturday. Sundays and federal holidays don’t count toward your three days.

Here’s a quick example: You close on a Friday. Your three business days are Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday. You’d have until midnight Tuesday to cancel. If Monday happens to be a federal holiday, your deadline extends to midnight Wednesday.

Tip: Check your closing documents for the exact date your rescission period ends. Lenders are required to print this date on your Notice of Right to Cancel.

How to cancel a home equity loan before the deadline?

If you decide to rescind, you’ll want to act fast and document everything. A phone call won’t cut it. Federal law requires written notice.

Steps to cancel your loan

Find your cancellation form. Your lender gave you two copies of the Notice of Right to Cancel at closing. This form typically includes a section you can sign and return. Complete and sign the form. Can’t find it? You can write a letter instead. Include your name, address, loan number, and the date. State clearly that you are cancelling the loan. Send it via certified mail with return receipt requested. Use the lender address listed in your closing documents. Keep copies of everything. Save your signed cancellation notice, the certified mail receipt, and the return receipt when it arrives.

The law cares about when you send the notice, not when the lender receives it. Still, without proof of mailing, disputes can get messy.

Why certified mail matters

Certified mail with a return receipt creates a paper trail showing exactly when you sent your cancellation notice. If the lender later claims they never got it or that you missed the deadline, you’ll have documentation proving otherwise.

Some lenders accept fax with timestamp confirmation or hand delivery with a signed acknowledgment. Check your closing documents for acceptable delivery methods before choosing an alternative.

Caution: Don't rely on phone calls, emails, or verbal agreements to cancel. Verbal notice doesn't satisfy the legal requirement and could leave you without protection if there's a dispute.

What happens after you cancel a home equity loan?

Once you properly exercise your right to rescind, the lender has specific obligations under federal law. You don’t have to negotiate or ask nicely. The law spells out exactly what happens next.

Within 20 calendar days of receiving your cancellation notice, the lender is required to:

Return all fees and closing costs you paid in connection with the loan

you paid in connection with the loan Release the security interest (the lien) on your home

(the lien) on your home Void the loan agreement as if it never existed

You don’t owe the lender an explanation. You also don’t owe any finance charges, interest, or penalties.

What if funds were already sent to you? This is rare within the 3-day window, but if it happens, you’d return the money. However, the lender can’t require you to send it back until they’ve released the lien on your home first.

After you cancel What the lender does Timeline Fees and closing costs Full refund Within 20 days Lien on your home Released Within 20 days Loan agreement Voided Immediate Disbursed funds You return them after lien release Varies

When cancelling a home equity loan is not an option

The right of rescission doesn’t cover every loan secured by your home. Knowing the exceptions helps you understand whether this protection applies to your situation.

Loans that don’t qualify for rescission

Purchase mortgages: When you’re buying a home, the right of rescission doesn’t apply to your primary mortgage

When you’re buying a home, the right of rescission doesn’t apply to your primary mortgage Loans on second homes or investment properties: Only your principal residence qualifies

Only your principal residence qualifies Certain refinances with the same lender: If you’re refinancing with your current lender and not borrowing any new money, rescission rights may not apply

If you’re refinancing with your current lender and not borrowing any new money, rescission rights may not apply Vacation homes: Even if you own the property outright, it’s not your primary residence

Loan type Right of rescission? Home equity loan on primary residence Yes HELOC on primary residence Yes Cash-out refinance on primary residence Yes Purchase mortgage No Home equity loan on vacation home No Investment property loan No

Not sure if your loan qualifies? Check your closing documents. If you received a Notice of Right to Cancel, you have rescission rights.

Reasons to consider cancelling your home equity loan

The decision to cancel is personal. Here are common situations where homeowners exercise the right to rescind:

You found better terms elsewhere. After closing, you discovered another lender offering a lower rate or fewer fees.

After closing, you discovered another lender offering a lower rate or fewer fees. The monthly payment feels unaffordable. Seeing the final numbers made you realize the payment stretches your budget too thin.

Seeing the final numbers made you realize the payment stretches your budget too thin. Your circumstances changed. A job loss, medical issue, or family situation shifted your financial picture.

A job loss, medical issue, or family situation shifted your financial picture. You felt pressured during closing. The process moved faster than expected, and you didn’t have time to fully review the terms.

The process moved faster than expected, and you didn’t have time to fully review the terms. You discovered errors in the loan documents. The rate, fees, or terms don’t match what you were promised.

Cancelling your home equity loan doesn’t create a negative mark on your credit report. The loan is voided before it fully takes effect, so there’s no account to report.

Take time during your 3-day window to review your final loan terms carefully. Compare them to the Loan Estimate you received earlier. If something doesn’t look right, you have the legal right to walk away.

The bottom line

The most important step is comparing offers from multiple lenders—both credit unions and banks.

Compare at least three lenders: Getting quotes from several institutions helps you identify the best combination of rate, fees, and terms.

Getting quotes from several institutions helps you identify the best combination of rate, fees, and terms. Request Loan Estimates: Federal law requires lenders to provide standardized Loan Estimates that make apples-to-apples comparisons easier.

Federal law requires lenders to provide standardized Loan Estimates that make apples-to-apples comparisons easier. Consider total cost: A slightly higher rate with no closing costs may cost less overall than a lower rate with $2,000 in fees.

A slightly higher rate with no closing costs may cost less overall than a lower rate with $2,000 in fees. Check your credit first: Knowing your credit score before applying helps you set realistic expectations and identify any errors to dispute.

Tip: Shopping for rates within a 14-day window counts as a single inquiry on your credit report, so comparing multiple lenders won't hurt your score.





FAQs about cancelling a home equity loan