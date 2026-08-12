Can You Refinance a Home Equity Loan? How and When It Makes Sense

The home equity loan you signed for a year or two ago isn’t permanent. If rates have dropped, your payment feels heavier than it should, or the loan no longer fits your life, you can refinance it, and the right move could lower what you pay every month.

The catch? Refinancing only pays off when the savings beat what it costs, and that’s a number most homeowners never actually run. This guide gives you the four ways to refinance, explains what lenders will check, and provides the one calculation that tells you whether or not refinancing your home equity loan is worth it.

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Can You Refinance a Home Equity Loan?

Yes, you can refinance a home equity loan the same way you’d refinance a first mortgage; a new loan pays off your current balance and replaces it with different terms. It’s a second mortgage, a loan secured by your home while you still owe on your primary mortgage, per the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

You have four ways to do it: a new home equity loan, a switch to a home equity line of credit, a cash-out refinance that folds it into your first mortgage, or a larger loan that also absorbs other debt. Each fixes a different problem — a rate, a payment, a term, or scattered high-interest balances.

The real question isn’t whether you can. It’s whether the savings clear what the refinance costs you. Get that number right, and this becomes an easy decision instead of an expensive guess.

4 Ways to Refinance a Home Equity Loan

Start with what you’re trying to fix, and the right path picks itself.

Option Best for Main trade-off New home equity loan A lower fixed rate or a new term, with payments that stay predictable Closing costs on a new second mortgage Convert to a HELOC Flexible, draw-as-you-need access instead of a lump sum Rates are typically variable, so payments can move Cash-out refinance of your first mortgage Combining both loans into one payment when first-mortgage rates look good Redoes your first mortgage too, with its own costs Debt-consolidation refinance Rolling the loan plus other debt into one balance Turns unsecured debt into debt backed by your home

A new home equity loan trades your current fixed-rate loan for another one. Reach for this when rates have fallen since you borrowed, or when a longer term would bring the monthly payment down to where you want it. You keep the predictability of a fixed payment; you’re just resetting the terms.

Converting to a HELOC swaps the lump sum for a revolving line you draw from as needed, paying interest only on what you use. The rate is typically variable, so the payment can change over time. This one fits you if flexibility matters more than a locked-in number.

A cash-out refinance of your first mortgage is the option people most often mix up with refinancing a home equity loan, so be precise here. It doesn’t refinance the second loan by itself. It pays off both your first mortgage and your home equity loan and combines them into one new first mortgage. If the new loan is larger than what you owe, you can take the difference in cash. Two payments become one, but you’re also redoing your primary mortgage, not just the second lien — a bigger move with higher costs.

A debt-consolidation refinance pulls your home equity balance and other high-interest debt into a single loan. It can lower your blended rate, but read the CFPB’s warning before you do it: when you use home equity to pay off other debts, you aren’t really paying them off, you’re securing them against your house, and if you can’t repay, you could lose your home. Stretching short-term debt across a long mortgage term can also cost more overall, even at a lower rate. Worth it for some, a trap for others. Go in with your eyes open.

Availability and terms vary by lender, so line up two or three and see which options each one actually offers.

What Lenders Require to Refinance (Equity, Credit, and DTI)

Qualifying once doesn’t lock in a yes the second time. A lender re-underwrites you from scratch, and knowing what they weigh tells you whether you’re likely in range before you spend time applying.

Your equity, measured as combined loan-to-value. Lenders compare everything you owe on the home against what it’s worth. The loan-to-value ratio measures the amount financed against the appraised value, and a Lenders compare everything you owe on the home against what it’s worth. The loan-to-value ratio measures the amount financed against the appraised value, and a higher ratio usually means more risk and higher cost to you . More equity gives you more room to refinance and better terms. Each lender sets its own ceiling, so ask where the line is. Your credit. A stronger score generally earns a lower rate; a weaker one means a higher rate or a decline. There’s no universal cutoff; minimums differ by lender, so a “no” at one door isn’t a “no” everywhere. Your debt-to-income ratio and income. The lender confirms your income comfortably covers the new payment on top of your other debts. Have pay stubs, tax returns, or similar documentation ready.

Most refinances also require a fresh appraisal or other property valuation to confirm current value. Treat all of this as typical lender expectations that vary, not fixed rules.

What you'll likely need to qualify

Enough equity to stay within the lender’s combined loan-to-value limit

A credit score that meets that lender’s minimum

A debt-to-income ratio the lender is comfortable with

Income documentation (pay stubs, tax returns, or comparable proof)

A current home appraisal

Gather these before you apply and you shorten the process and avoid surprises mid-application.

How Much Does It Cost to Refinance and Where's Your Break-Even?

Refinancing carries costs like any mortgage transaction: closing costs, an appraisal fee, and possibly origination or other lender fees. They range widely by lender and location, so get a written estimate rather than trusting a ballpark. Then, run your break-even: Total cost to refinance ÷ monthly savings = months to break even

Divide what the refinance costs by how much it drops your payment each month, and you get the number of months to earn the cost back. Keep the loan past that point and the refinance pays for itself. Sell, move, or refinance again before it, and you’ve paid for savings you never collected.

Run every offer through this lens. A tempting rate wrapped in high fees can push your break-even years out past how long you’ll even keep the loan, which means it isn’t saving you anything. When you compare lenders, ask each to show the rate, the term, the total cost, and the break-even, so you’re deciding on your own math instead of their pitch.

When Refinancing a Home Equity Loan Makes Sense (and When It Doesn't)

The math tells you what’s possible. Your situation tells you whether it’s smart. Match yourself to the lists below before you commit.

It tends to make sense when:

You can lock a meaningfully lower rate than you carry now.

You want to move between a fixed and a variable rate because your needs changed.

Your term no longer fits — you want to clear the loan faster, or ease the payment by extending it.

You’re consolidating, and the new payment genuinely frees up monthly cash flow, with the home-as-collateral risk understood.

It tends not to make sense when:

You expect to sell or move before you’d reach your break-even point.

The rate improvement is small, and fees swallow most of the savings.

Your credit or equity has slipped since you first borrowed, so new terms would be worse, not better.

Ask yourself before you refinance

Will I keep this home and this loan past my break-even point?

Is the rate or term improvement big enough to clear the closing costs?

Do my credit and equity still support strong terms?

If I’m consolidating, am I comfortable securing that debt against my home?

If those line up, refinancing can lower what you pay or reshape the loan to fit your life — and the next step is simple: pull estimates from a few lenders and compare them on rate, term, total cost, and break-even. If they don’t line up, keeping your current loan is often the smarter call, and there’s no cost to waiting until the numbers work.

FAQ

Does refinancing a home equity loan hurt your credit?

Applying triggers a hard inquiry, and opening a new loan can dip your score for a while. Both effects are usually temporary, and steady on-time payments on the new loan help your credit recover. The size of the impact depends on your overall credit profile, so a strong file tends to bounce back faster.

Can you refinance a home equity loan with bad credit?

It’s possible, just harder. Strong equity, a lower debt-to-income ratio, and adding a co-signer can improve your odds, though expect higher rates with weaker credit. If a standard refinance is out of reach, an alternative like a home equity investment may weigh credit less heavily, though these products are complex, can cost more than traditional financing, and the CFPB has warned they carry their own risks. Because lenders set their own minimums, it’s worth checking more than one before assuming you don’t qualify.

Can you refinance a home equity loan into your first mortgage?

Yes, through a cash-out refinance of your first mortgage. It pays off both your first mortgage and your home equity loan and merges them into a single new primary mortgage. Just know it replaces your first mortgage entirely and brings its own closing costs, so weigh it as a full mortgage refinance, not a quick swap of the second lien.

How soon can you refinance a home equity loan after getting it?

That depends on your lender and on whether your current loan carries prepayment terms. Some lenders allow an early refinance; others want you to hold the loan for a set period first. Check your existing loan’s terms and confirm with the new lender before you count on any particular timing.