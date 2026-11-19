Key Takeaways
- A high DTI usually starts in the mid-40s, with lenders viewing ratios near or above 50 percent as higher risk.
- Government-backed FHA and VA loans often approve higher DTIs than conventional loans.
- You can lower your DTI by reducing debt, increasing income, or adjusting the size of your home loan.
Getting a mortgage with a high debt-to-income ratio is possible
Buying a house with a high debt-to-income ratio can feel out of reach, but many borrowers qualify once they understand their options. High DTI mortgage lenders look at your full financial picture, not just one number, and several loan programs are built to accommodate higher DTIs. With the right strategy, you can strengthen your loan application and find lenders willing to work with you. Here’s everything you need to know about getting a home loan with a high debt-to-income ratio.
In this article (Skip to...)
- Calculating DTI
- Home loan DTI limits
- Getting a loan with high DTI
- High-DTI mortgage loans
- Lowering your DTI
- FAQ
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What is debt-to-income ratio (DTI)?
Your debt-to-income ratio (DTI) is the percentage of your monthly debt payments relative to your gross monthly income. Mortgage lenders use DTI to evaluate your ability to manage a new home loan alongside your current debts. A high DTI means much of your income is already committed. That can make home loan approval harder because lenders view you as carrying less room for a new loan payment.
- Front-end DTI measures housing-related expenses—such as your expected monthly mortgage payment, property taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and HOA dues—in relation to your gross income.
- Back-end DTI includes all recurring debt payments, such as credit cards, auto loans, student loans, and personal loans. This is the ratio most lenders use when evaluating your financial health.
Your DTI doesn’t include monthly bills and everyday costs like groceries or utilities. Instead, it focuses only on regular debt payments that appear on your credit report.Check your high-DTI loan options. Start here
How to calculate debt-to-income ratio
Calculating your debt-to-income ratio is fairly straightforward:
- Monthly debt payments / monthly gross income = X * 100 = DTI ratio
Example: if your total monthly debt payments are $2,000 and your gross monthly income is $6,000, your DTI would be $2,000 / $6,000 x 100 = 33.33%
Step 1: Sum up your total monthly debt payments, including:
- Credit card payments
- Personal loans
- Student loans
- Auto loans
- Existing mortgage payments (if applicable)
- Other debt obligations (e.g., alimony, child support)
Step 2: Divide this total by your gross monthly income (your income before taxes and other deductions).
Step 3: Multiply the result by 100 to get your DTI percentage.Compare loan quotes with multiple lenders at once. Start here
What is the maximum DTI ratio for a mortgage?
Generally, lenders prefer a DTI ratio that does not exceed 43% of your monthly income because it indicates that you have a good balance between debt and income, which makes you a less risky borrower. However, the maximum debt-to-income ratio for a mortgage can vary depending on the lender and the type of loan you’re applying for.Check your high DTI loan options. Start here
|Loan type
|Typical max DTI
|Notes (DTI-specific only)
|Conventional
|Up to 50% with automated underwriting
|Fannie Mae’s manual underwriting limit is 36%, or 45% if credit score and reserve requirements are met.
|FHA
|Up to 50%
|Some approvals exceed 50% when compensating factors are present.
|VA
|41% guideline, not a hard cap
|Above 41%, written justification from the underwriter’s supervisor is generally required, unless the higher ratio results solely from tax-free income or residual income exceeds VA’s guideline by at least 20%.
|USDA
|29% housing / 41% total
|Higher ratios may be approved with compensating factors.
How to get a loan with a high debt-to-income ratio
If you’re worried about getting a mortgage with a high debt-to-income ratio, lenders do deny applications for this reason. However, there are steps you can take to improve your chances of approval.Check your high DTI loan options. Start here
1. Try a high DTI mortgage
Some loan programs accept higher DTIs than others, which can help when conventional debt limits keep you from qualifying.
- Conventional loans can reach 50% DTI through Fannie Mae’s automated underwriting. Manual underwriting caps DTI at 36%, or 45% if credit score and reserve requirements are met.
- FHA loans commonly allow DTIs near or above 50% with compensating factors.
- VA loans have no formal DTI cap and frequently approve borrowers above 50% with sufficient residual income.
- USDA’s standard is 29% for housing costs and 41% for total debt. Exceptions are possible with compensating factors.
2. Explore high DTI mortgage lenders
If a traditional lender denies your application because of a high DTI, alternative options—such as credit unions, online lenders, and community banks—may be more flexible. High DTI lenders often use underwriting models that consider your broader financial picture rather than focusing solely on your ratio. However, this flexibility may come with higher rates or closing costs.Check your loan options. Start here
3. Consider a rent-to-own or lease option agreement
A rent-to-own or lease-option agreement allows you to live in the home now and postpone the mortgage application until you’ve had time to lower your DTI. Part of your rent usually goes toward a future down payment. This provides a path to ownership while you pay off debts or increase your income.
4. Explore seller financing opportunities
Seller financing can assist borrowers with high DTIs because the seller determines the loan terms instead of a bank. These agreements provide greater flexibility with monthly payments, timing, and qualification criteria. Seller financing can accommodate higher DTIs than standard mortgages, especially when the seller is motivated or the property is difficult to sell.
5. Lower your loan amount
Buying a less expensive home lowers your mortgage amount and reduces your monthly payment, which can help get your DTI within acceptable limits. This strategy may require adjusting your budget or expectations, but it’s one of the quickest ways to meet lender guidelines when your debts are already high.
6. Consider a larger down payment
Putting more money down reduces the amount you need to borrow and lowers your mortgage payment, thereby improving your DTI. A larger down payment can make you a stronger applicant and reduce the lender’s perceived risk, though it may require additional time to save the funds.
7. Buy down your mortgage rate with discount points
Buying discount points reduces your interest rate and monthly mortgage payment, helping you lower your DTI enough to qualify. Some borrowers also consider adjustable-rate mortgages with lower initial rates or negotiate seller credits to fund the rate buydown when the payment needs to fall under a specific DTI limit.
8. Consider adding a co-borrower
Adding a co-borrower or partner with a lower DTI can improve your combined loan application. That’s because lenders evaluate both incomes and debts together. This strategy works only when the added borrower strengthens the application. So it’s most effective when their DTI is lower than yours.
9. Opt for a co-signer
A co-signer with better personal finances and credit history can help you qualify more easily by increasing income and lowering the risk perceived by the lender, even if your own DTI is higher than ideal. The co-signer doesn’t need to live in the home but must agree to take responsibility for the loan if you can’t make payments.
10. Debt consolidation refinancing
If you’re refinancing and your DTI is too high, a debt consolidation refinance can help by using loan proceeds to pay off existing debts. The refinance lender issues checks directly to your creditors at closing. This immediately reduces your monthly debt obligations and improves your DTI for approval.Check your cash-out refinancing options. Start here
Mortgage loans for high-debt-to-income ratios
You may still qualify for a mortgage loan with a high debt-to-income ratio through programs that offer more flexible underwriting. Here are the options worth considering.Check your loan options. Start here
How to lower DTI for mortgage approval
If you’re struggling to get a mortgage with a high debt-to-income ratio, these steps can help you lower your DTI and improve your creditworthiness.Check out your lending options. Start here
- Increase your income by taking on extra hours, freelance work, or a side hustle. Lenders usually want to see a steady income history, typically two years per source. So consistent earnings can help bring your DTI down enough to qualify.
- Restructure your debts through refinancing or by taking out a debt consolidation loan. Options include extending the terms of your student loans, using a personal loan to replace high-interest credit cards, refinancing a secured loan, or transferring balances to a 0% introductory APR card. Keep documentation handy, as updated loan terms may not appear on your credit report right away.
- Pay down the right accounts to lower your monthly debt. Under FHA rules, lenders can leave out installment debts that will be paid off within 10 months of closing. Their combined payments must be 5% or less of your gross monthly income. Borrowers cannot pay down a balance to meet this 10-month requirement. Reducing credit card balances can lower your minimum payments. Target accounts with the highest payment-to-balance ratios first (often high-interest credit card debt) to achieve the biggest reduction per dollar you pay.
- Postpone financing major purchases, like a car loan, so new debts don’t raise your DTI right before or during the mortgage process.
- Negotiate with creditors or explore debt-relief options if your payments feel unmanageable. Creditors sometimes agree to lower interest rates or extend repayment terms, and debt management programs can help reduce your DTI.
What experts are saying
Thomas Brock, CFA, CPA
“I’ve seen borrowers consider using a large chunk of their savings to pay down debt simply because it will improve their DTI ratio. Paying down debt can make sense, but I’ve seen situations where borrowers go too far and leave themselves with very little cash. This can be disastrous, especially if unexpected expenses surface or income suddenly declines.
Before using savings to reduce your DTI ratio, think about what your financial position will look like the day after closing. A slightly higher DTI ratio with a healthy cash reserve can be preferable to a lower DTI ratio with no liquidity.”
FAQs about getting a mortgage with a high debt-to-income ratioVerify your home loan eligibility. Start here
Check your eligibility for a high debt-to-income ratio mortgage loan
If you’ve got good credit but high debt-to-income ratio, qualifying for a mortgage may be easier than you think. A quick conversation with a local lender can show you what’s possible and what high DTI mortgage options fit your financial situation. Use the links below to start the process and see whether you can qualify sooner than you expect.Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you