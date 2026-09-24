Home Equity Loan vs. Personal Loan for Debt Consolidation

Key Takeaways A home equity loan may offer a lower interest rate or a longer term, but it requires your home as collateral. An unsecured personal loan requires no collateral.

Compare APR, fees, repayment term, monthly payment, and total interest. A lower payment can cost more if it stretches the debt over additional years.

Debt consolidation does not address the underlying spending or cash-flow problem that created the balances. Make a plan to prevent paid-off cards from accumulating new balances.

Choosing between a home equity loan vs. a personal loan for debt consolidation involves more than comparing rates. A home equity loan may be less expensive, but it puts your home at risk if you cannot make payments. An unsecured personal loan does not involve your home and may close faster, though rates and payments may be higher. The best option reduces your total cost without creating a payment or collateral risk you cannot comfortably manage.

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Key difference between home equity loans and personal loans

A home equity loan is a lump-sum loan secured by your home equity, typically with a fixed rate and fixed monthly payments. Because nonpayment can lead to foreclosure, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recommends considering alternatives before using a home equity loan to pay off other debts.

A personal installment loan also provides a lump sum that you repay over a set term. Most personal loans for debt consolidation are unsecured, so your home is not at risk. Approval and terms depend on your credit, income, existing debts, the requested amount, and the lender’s requirements.

Both options consolidate multiple balances into one payment but do not reduce your principal. A lower rate or a shorter term can reduce the total interest you pay.

Home equity loan vs. personal loan comparison

Feature Home equity loan Personal loan Collateral Secured by your home Usually unsecured Rate Often lower because the loan is secured Often higher because the loan is unsecured Repayment term May offer a longer term Usually repaid over a shorter term Loan amount Limited by available equity and lender rules Based mainly on credit, income, debts, and lender limits Upfront costs May include appraisal, title, and other closing costs May include an origination fee or other lender fees Funding time Usually slower because the home and title must be reviewed Often faster because there is no property underwriting Interest deduction for debt consolidation Generally no Generally no Main risk Missed payments can put your home at risk Missed payments can damage credit and lead to collection

The biggest risk is securing debt with your home

Credit card debt is typically unsecured. Paying it off with a home equity loan converts it into debt secured by your home, which may result in foreclosure if you default. Defaulting on a personal loan can harm your credit and lead to collections, but it does not give the lender a claim on your home.

Borrowing against your home also leaves less equity for emergencies, renovations, or a future refinance. The CFPB’s debt-consolidation guidance notes that a decline in home value can make selling or refinancing more difficult.

Debt consolidation is effective only if you avoid accumulating new card debt. Do not view consolidation as a bailout or resume previous spending habits. Without a realistic budget and a plan to pay off accounts, you risk having both the consolidation loan and new credit card debt.

Before borrowing, answer these questions:

What caused the balances, and has that problem changed?

Could you keep paying if your income is interrupted?

Will you close, freeze, or limit the paid-off cards to prevent new balances?

Compare total cost, fees, and funding time

A home equity loan often offers a lower rate than an unsecured personal loan, but the lowest rate does not always mean the lowest total cost. Closing costs can offset rate savings, especially for smaller balances or short-term loans. Personal loans may include origination or other fees, so compare the net amount received with the total repayment required.

Compare each written offer using the same five numbers:

APR. This combines the interest rate with certain loan costs and is more useful than the rate alone.

Upfront fees. Include closing costs, origination fees, appraisal charges, title costs, and any fees deducted from the loan proceeds.

Monthly payment. Make sure the payment fits your regular budget, not just your best month.

Repayment term. A longer term lowers the monthly payment but increases the total interest paid.

Total of payments. Compare the total amount you will repay over the full term of the loan.

A personal loan often closes faster because it does not require an appraisal or title review. A home equity loan typically requires property and lien underwriting and, for most principal residences, a three-business-day cancellation period after closing. Timelines vary by lender and transaction. Review the CFPB’s explanation of the right of rescission before selecting a funding date.

Is home equity loan interest tax-deductible?

Interest is generally not tax-deductible when you use it to consolidate personal debt. According to IRS Publication 936, interest on a home equity loan or line of credit is deductible only if you use the funds to buy, build, or substantially improve the home securing the loan and meet other deduction rules. Using loan proceeds to pay credit cards does not qualify. Interest on personal loans for personal expenses is also typically not deductible.

Tax deductibility depends on how you use the loan proceeds and your specific tax situation. Keep records of how you use the funds and consult a qualified tax professional.

How debt consolidation can affect your credit score

The impact on your credit depends on your profile and the scoring model. Multiple changes may occur at once:

Applying for a loan may affect your score. A lender’s hard credit inquiry is considered by scoring models and can lower your score.

Lower card balances may help utilization. Paying down revolving balances reduces the percentage of available card credit you are using, which may help your score.

Closing cards can work against that improvement. Closing a paid-off card reduces your available credit and can increase your utilization ratio. The CFPB recommends considering the card’s fees and terms, as well as your risk of running up debt again, before deciding whether to close the account.

Payment history remains important. Late payments on the new loan can harm your credit. Include the due date in your budget and consider automatic payments if your account balance allows.

Which loan should you choose for debt consolidation?

Compare actual loan offers rather than relying on general rate assumptions. A lender’s quote may change once they consider your credit, income, debt, equity, fees, and desired term.

Consider a home equity loan when:

You have sufficient equity and can qualify for a significantly lower total cost after accounting for closing costs.

You prefer a fixed payment and require a loan amount that exceeds personal loan limits.

The payment is manageable even if your income or expenses change.

You recognize that missed payments may put your home at risk.

Consider an unsecured personal loan when:

You do not wish to use your home as collateral or reduce your home equity.

You require a simpler or faster closing process.

You qualify for a rate and payment that are better than your current debts.

You can repay the balance over a shorter term without exceeding your budget.

If neither option clearly improves your situation, consider pausing before borrowing. A nonprofit credit counselor can help you review your budget, creditor hardship options, and debt-management plans without risking your home. You may also explore other ways to use home equity for debt consolidation, but compare any mortgage-based option to your current mortgage terms and the associated risks.

What experts are saying

Mike Eshelman, CMB

“Whichever route you feel is best for your situation and goals, it is important not to view the debt consolidation as a form of bailout and then return to the same spending habits, which lead to larger-than-comfortable credit card balances again.”

Check your home equity loan options

If a home equity loan aligns with your budget and risk tolerance, compare offers from multiple lenders before making a decision. Review the APR, monthly payment, closing costs, repayment term, total interest, and remaining equity. The providers below can help you explore your options.

FAQs

Is a home equity loan better than a personal loan for paying off credit cards?

Not always. A home equity loan may offer a lower rate but includes closing costs and puts your home at risk. An unsecured personal loan may cost more but doesn’t require collateral. Compare APR, fees, term, monthly payment, total repayment, and the consequences of default.

Can I be denied a home equity loan even if I have equity?

Yes, equity is only one factor in underwriting. Lenders also review your income, employment, credit, existing debts, property value, title, and the total amount owed on the home. Requirements vary by lender and loan program.

How much debt do I need before a home equity loan makes more sense than a personal loan?

There is no universal threshold. Home equity loans may be better for larger balances, as rate savings can offset closing costs. For smaller balances, personal loans often make sense due to lower setup costs and faster funding. The break-even point depends on rates, fees, and loan term, so compare total costs rather than using a fixed dollar amount.

Will consolidating debt hurt my credit score?

A hard inquiry may cause a small, temporary decrease in your credit score, and opening a new account lowers your average account age. Over time, reducing card balances can improve credit utilization, and consistent, on-time loan payments help build a positive payment history. Your actions after consolidation are important. Make payments on time, avoid accumulating new card balances, and keep paid-off cards open only if the benefits outweigh any fees or risk of new debt.

What are the alternatives to a home equity loan or personal loan?

Alternatives may include a balance-transfer card, a creditor hardship plan, a nonprofit debt management plan, a HELOC, or a cash-out refinance. Each option has different fees, rate risks, eligibility requirements, and potential effects on your home or credit. Be cautious with debt-settlement companies that advise you to stop paying creditors or promise unusually large savings.