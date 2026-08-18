Can You Get a Guaranteed Home Equity Loan with Bad Credit?

Key Takeaways Legitimate lenders cannot guarantee approval before reviewing your finances and property.

Some home equity lenders consider FICO scores around 620, while others require 680 or higher.

Lenders typically require homeowners to retain 10% to 20% equity after borrowing.

If your credit has declined but you have home equity, a guaranteed home equity loan with bad credit may seem appealing. However, legitimate lenders cannot promise approval. While a low credit score can make qualifying harder, it does not automatically disqualify you. This guide outlines varying home equity loan requirements, potential borrowing options, and how to avoid false guarantees.

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Are guaranteed home equity loans with bad credit legitimate?

No, legitimate lenders do not guarantee home equity loan approval before reviewing your credit history, income, debts, and property.

A lender may offer prequalification or conditional approval, but neither guarantees that the loan will close. The lender must verify your application and determine whether you meet its underwriting requirements.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that advance-fee scammers often promise borrowers access to credit regardless of credit history, then demand payment before providing the promised loan.

Red flags of a fake “guaranteed” offer

“Approval guaranteed: Bad credit, no problem”

A fee demanded before the promised loan arrives, particularly when the company says payment secures approval

“No credit check” on a standard home equity loan

Pressure to decide or pay today

Unsolicited calls, texts, or emails promising loan funds

Source: Federal Trade Commission, consumer.ftc.gov.

An upfront charge does not always indicate fraud. Legitimate lenders may charge application, credit report, or appraisal fees at appropriate stages. The warning sign is any company claiming that your payment guarantees approval.

Can you qualify for a home equity loan with bad credit?

You may qualify, but eligibility depends on more than just having “bad credit.” FICO defines scores below 580 as poor, 580 to 669 as fair, and 670 to 739 as good. Each lender sets its own minimum score requirements.

A lender typically reviews the following parts of your application.

Credit score and payment history

Your credit score helps a lender estimate your risk of missing payments. The lender may also review recent late payments, collections, charge-offs, bankruptcies, foreclosures, and your current mortgage payment history. A lower credit score may result in a higher rate, a lower maximum combined loan-to-value ratio, or denial. Each lender has its own credit policy, so approval varies.

Home equity and combined loan-to-value ratio

Equity equals your home’s current value minus the debt secured by it. Lenders often measure the proposed loan with the combined loan-to-value ratio, or CLTV:

CLTV = (current mortgage balance + proposed home equity loan) ÷ appraised home value

Suppose your home appraises for $400,000, you owe $250,000 on your first mortgage, and you request a $30,000 home equity loan. The combined balance would be $280,000, producing a 70% CLTV.

The CFPB states that lenders typically require borrowers to retain at least 10% to 20% equity after a home equity loan, HELOC, or cash-out refinance. Lenders may require more equity if your credit is weaker.

Significant equity can strengthen your application, but you must still show you can repay the loan.

Income and debt-to-income ratio

Lenders generally verify income and compare monthly debt payments with gross monthly income. This debt-to-income ratio, or DTI, includes obligations such as your current mortgage, auto loans, credit cards, student loans, and the proposed home equity payment.

Home equity lenders have no universal DTI limit. A lower DTI provides more budget flexibility for new payments and can help offset risk in your application.

Property value and other loan details

The lender may require an appraisal or another valuation to confirm property value. Property type, occupancy, existing liens, loan amount, and state law also affect eligibility. You must meet all underwriting requirements, even if your estimated equity is sufficient.

Home equity loan options for borrowers with bad credit

No home equity option guarantees approval. Before applying, compare the impact on your current mortgage, monthly budget, total borrowing costs, and remaining equity.

Option When it may fit Main cost or risk Home equity loan You need one lump sum and want a predictable payment Usually adds a second monthly mortgage payment; your home secures the debt HELOC You need to borrow in stages or want access to a reusable line Usually has a variable rate, so payments can change Cash-out refinance Replacing the first mortgage produces an acceptable rate and total cost Applies a new rate and term to the full mortgage balance and adds closing costs FHA cash-out refinance You meet FHA and lender rules and can accept mortgage insurance Replaces the first mortgage, carries mortgage insurance, and limits borrowing to 80% LTV Home equity contract Monthly loan payments prevent other financing and you can plan for a future lump-sum settlement Can cost more than traditional home-secured credit and may complicate a later refinance or home sale

Home equity loan

A home equity loan provides a lump sum with a fixed rate and fixed repayment term. If you already have a first mortgage, the home equity loan normally creates a second payment while leaving the rate and term of your first mortgage unchanged. Home equity loans may be suitable for one-time expenses with a known cost. Approval with bad credit depends on the lender’s standards, and high rates may make the loan unaffordable even if you qualify.

Home equity line of credit

A HELOC allows you to draw against an approved line, repay it, and borrow again during the draw period. HELOCs usually have variable interest rates, and payments depend on the balance and loan phase.

Bad credit does not make a HELOC easier to obtain than a home equity loan. Both require underwriting and place a lien on your home. With a HELOC, the lender may freeze or reduce unused credit if your home’s value declines significantly or your finances change, as permitted by the agreement and federal rules.

Cash-out refinance

A cash-out refinance replaces your current mortgage with a larger loan and pays you the difference after closing costs and payoffs. This option may help if you cannot qualify for a second mortgage, but be sure to compare the total new mortgage balance.

If your current mortgage rate is much lower than the refinance offer, replacing it could increase your costs. Compare the new payment, closing costs, loan term, and total interest with the cost of keeping your existing mortgage.

An FHA cash-out refinance permits up to 80% LTV under the current FHA Single Family Housing Policy Handbook. The home must meet FHA occupancy and property rules, and the borrower must meet FHA and lender underwriting standards. FHA mortgage insurance adds upfront and annual costs. FHA backing does not guarantee approval.

Home equity contract

A home equity contract, often called a home equity investment or HEI, provides cash in exchange for a future lump-sum payment tied partly to your home’s value. It is not a traditional loan and generally requires no monthly payments.

However, these contracts can be expensive. The CFPB found HEIs often cost more than traditional home-secured financing. Providers may use a discounted starting value, multiplier, or share of future value to calculate repayment. They also place a lien on your home, which can complicate refinancing.

Payment is usually due when you sell, reach the end of the term, or trigger another contract condition. If you cannot pay, you may have to sell your home or risk foreclosure. Before signing, request repayment estimates for several home value scenarios.

How to improve your home equity loan approval odds

Focus on improving the parts of your application you can control before taking on additional debt.

Review all three credit reports. Obtain them through AnnualCreditReport.com , the federally authorized source. Look for accounts that are not yours, incorrect late payments, duplicate debts, and incorrect balances. Dispute inaccurate information. Contact both the credit-reporting company and the business that supplied the information. The CFPB provides dispute instructions and sample letters . Reduce credit card balances. Lower balances decrease credit utilization. Paying off enough debt to lower your required monthly payments can also reduce your DTI. Avoid new debt and missed payments. Opening a new account adds a hard inquiry and an additional monthly obligation. Recent missed payments can weaken your application. Request only the amount you need. A smaller loan reduces your CLTV and your proposed monthly payment. Prepare income documents. Gather recent pay stubs, W-2s or 1099s, tax returns if required, bank statements, and documentation for other qualifying income. Compare multiple lenders. Ask if the initial rate check uses a soft or hard credit pull. When formal applications require hard inquiries, complete your comparisons within a short period. FICO groups mortgage inquiries made within 14 to 45 days for scoring, depending on the version.

A higher credit score can improve your rate and approval chances. If your need is not urgent, review our guide to raising your credit score before applying.

How to compare legitimate offers and avoid “bad credit” scams

Check the lender or loan officer through NMLS Consumer Access. This free database shows whether a mortgage company or professional is authorized to conduct business in your state. You can also check your state financial regulator for disciplinary actions.

Then compare written terms, including:

Loan amount and cash you will receive

Fixed or variable rate

APR and finance charges

Monthly payment now and after any payment change

Loan term, draw period, and repayment period

Origination, appraisal, title, annual, inactivity, and early-closure fees

Prepayment penalty or balloon payment, if any

Total closing costs

Closed-end home equity loans generally use the Loan Estimate and Closing Disclosure. HELOCs use separate Truth in Lending disclosures that describe the APR, fees, payment terms, and variable-rate features. Do not rely on a quoted interest rate alone. For a HELOC, the advertised APR may not include all fees.

When your main home secures the transaction, federal law generally gives you three business days to cancel a home equity loan or HELOC without penalty. Exceptions apply. The FTC explains when the cancellation period starts and how to cancel in writing.

Report suspected loan fraud at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. You can also submit a complaint to the CFPB about a financial company.

FAQ

What credit score do you need for a home equity loan?

There is no universal minimum. Some lenders consider scores around 620, while others require 680 or higher. Borrowers near the minimum may face a higher rate, a lower loan limit, or stricter CLTV and DTI requirements. The lender will also review credit history, income, debts, and property value.

Can you get a HELOC with bad credit?

Yes, some borrowers with fair or poor credit may qualify for a HELOC, but options decrease as the score falls. Strong equity and manageable debt can help, but they do not guarantee approval. Before accepting an offer, compare the variable rate, fees, draw rules, and potential payments during the repayment period.

Can you get a home equity loan with no credit check?

Most traditional home equity lenders review credit because they must assess the application and repayment risk. Some advertisements use “no credit check” to promote expensive or nontraditional financing. Confirm the product type, total cost, lien rights, repayment terms, and provider before providing personal information or paying a fee.

Does applying for a home equity loan hurt your credit?

A formal application typically results in a hard inquiry. FICO says one additional inquiry lowers the score by fewer than five points for most people, although the effect depends on the credit file. Opening the loan also adds debt. Consistent on-time payments can support the payment-history portion of a score, but missed payments can cause serious credit damage and put the home at risk.