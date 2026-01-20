Key Takeaways Most lenders require homeowners to keep at least 20% equity, which limits how much you can borrow even if your home value has risen.

A credit score of 620 can qualify, but higher scores typically mean lower interest rates and better loan terms.

Lenders still assess affordability, usually preferring a DTI of 43% or less and steady income to approve a home equity loan.

Qualifying for a home equity loan is often easier than you might think. The key home equity loan requirement is having a sufficient amount of equity built up—which, for most U.S. homeowners, is a given.

You’ll still need a good credit score and a steady income, but many borrowers find they meet the guidelines without much trouble.

As we explore how to get a home equity loan and uncover what disqualifies you from getting a home equity loan, you’ll see that the process isn’t as tough as it appears.

Home equity loan requirements in 2026

Below are typical home equity loan requirements that you’re likely to see from many banks and lenders in 2026. Some might be more lenient than others, but note that if your loan is borderline or considered a higher risk, you could pay higher interest rates and closing costs as a result.

1. Minimum 20% equity

Meeting home equity loan requirements starts with having enough equity in your home. Typically, lenders want you to hold at least 20% equity. This means you can typically borrow up to 80% of your home’s value between your primary mortgage and second mortgage combined. In other words, to qualify for a home equity loan, you’ll need more than 20% equity in your home.

Here’s an example:

Your home is worth $400,000

Your existing mortgage balance is $200,000

Your maximum combined loan amount is $320,000 (80% of $400,000)

Your maximum home equity loan amount is $120,000 ($320,000 minus the existing loan balance)

Remember that your total equity is the difference between your home value and your primary loan amount. Even though you technically have $200,000 in home equity in this scenario, you can’t borrow the full sum because you must leave that 20% equity cushion untouched. Thus, your maximum home equity loan amount is closer to $120,000.

You may be able to find lenders who will let you borrow more than 80% of your equity. But they’re relatively rare—more so than for home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). Also note that VA loan borrowers can often borrow up to 100% of their equity.

2. A credit score of 620 or more

A good credit score is an important home equity loan requirement. While many lenders accept scores starting at 620, aiming for a score of 740 or higher can unlock lower interest rates and more favorable loan terms.

In practical terms, if your credit score is around 620, you might qualify—but a score north of 700 can save you money over the life of your loan by reducing the interest you’ll pay.

3. Stable and consistent income

While there isn’t a fixed income figure required, lenders need assurance that you have a stable and sufficient monthly income to comfortably manage additional loan payments.

Lenders may request you to provide pay stubs, W-2 forms, or other income documentation. Demonstrating a consistent income stream reassures lenders that you’ll be capable of keeping up with your new financial obligations, ultimately making your application stronger and more attractive.

4. DTI ratio of 43% or less

Keeping your debt-to-income ratio in check is essential when meeting home equity loan requirements. Lenders typically prefer a DTI ratio of 43% or less, meaning your monthly debt obligations, including your current mortgage and any other installment loans, should not exceed 43% of your gross monthly income.

A lower DTI not only improves your chances of approval but also contributes to better overall loan terms and interest rates.

What disqualifies you from getting a home equity loan?

Lenders deny home equity loan applications when borrowers don’t meet key home equity loan requirements. The most common reasons for disqualification include:

Not enough equity: Most lenders require at least 20% equity in your home to qualify. If your loan-to-value ratio (LTV) or combined loan-to-value (CLTV) is too high, you may need to build more equity before applying.

Most lenders require at least 20% equity in your home to qualify. If your loan-to-value ratio (LTV) or combined loan-to-value (CLTV) is too high, you may need to build more equity before applying. Low credit score : A credit score below 620 can make approval difficult. Some lenders may approve lower scores, but they often come with higher interest rates and stricter repayment terms.

A credit score below 620 can make approval difficult. Some lenders may approve lower scores, but they often come with higher interest rates and stricter repayment terms. High debt-to-income ratio: If your DTI ratio, including the new loan repayment, exceeds 43%, lenders may view you as a risk and decline your application.

Even if you’re denied, you may still qualify with another lender—some have more flexible loan options than others. Improving your credit score, paying down high-interest debt, or increasing the value of your home can improve your chances of approval.

FAQs about home equity loan requirements

What information is required for a home equity loan? To apply for a home equity loan, you’ll need to provide financial documents similar to those required for a traditional mortgage. Lenders typically ask for pay stubs, tax returns, bank statements, and details about your current mortgage balance. You may also need proof of homeowners insurance, statements for retirement or investment accounts, and documentation for any additional income, such as Social Security benefits or alimony. If you have negative marks on your credit report, a letter explaining the circumstances can help reassure lenders. How do home equity loans work? A home equity loan allows homeowners to borrow a lump sum based on the value of their home minus their mortgage balance. You repay the loan in fixed monthly payments over a set period, typically with a fixed interest rate. Since this type of loan is secured by your home, failure to make payments could result in foreclosure. Many borrowers use them for home improvements, debt consolidation, or major expenses. How much equity do you need for a home equity loan? Most lenders require at least 15% to 20% equity, meaning your loan-to-value ratio (LTV) should be 80% to 85% or lower. If your home’s market value is $300,000 and you owe $200,000 on your current mortgage payment, you have $100,000 in equity. The amount you can borrow depends on your credit history, income, and having a relatively low debt-to-income ratio (DTI). Do you need good credit for a home equity loan? Yes, but requirements for a home equity loan vary by lender. A credit score of 620 or higher improves your chances of approval and helps secure lower rates. Some lenders accept lower scores, but this often means paying a higher interest rate or facing stricter loan terms. What is the interest rate on a home equity loan? Home equity loan rates depend on factors like the prime rate, your credit score, and your LTV ratio. Most home equity loans have a fixed interest rate, meaning your monthly payments stay the same for the life of the loan product. However, some lenders offer variable interest rate options, where the rate fluctuates based on market conditions—this can result in lower initial payments but potential increases over time. Can I refinance a home equity loan later? Yes, refinancing a home equity loan is an option if you want to secure a lower interest rate, extend your repayment period, or tap into additional equity. However, refinancing may involve new disclosures, another round of origination fees and closing costs, and a review of your financial qualifications. Is home equity loan interest tax deductible? Yes, but only if the funds are used for home renovations that improve your property, such as remodeling or structural upgrades. If used for debt consolidation or personal expenses, the interest is not tax deductible. Since tax laws change, consult a real estate professional to confirm eligibility. What are some alternatives to a home equity loan? Options include a cash-out refinance, which replaces your mortgage while letting you borrow against your home equity, or a HELOC, which offers a flexible credit line with an interest-only payment option and a pre-defined draw period. Personal loans and credit cards provide unsecured alternatives but often come with higher interest rates.

Find out if you meet home equity loan requirements

If you meet basic thresholds for available equity, credit score, and DTI, there’s a very good chance you can get approved for a home equity loan. But you won’t know for sure until you apply with a lender.

Keep in mind that the mortgage marketplace is competitive. You can often find a lower interest rate and/or easier approval standards by shopping around. So don’t be shy about getting quotes from multiple home equity loan lenders and comparing their offers.



