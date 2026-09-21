Key Takeaways HEIs provide upfront cash without monthly payments or new debt, but you give up a share of your home’s future appreciation.

Eligibility depends on factors like equity, property type, and lender rules; expect an appraisal, paperwork, and possible fees.

They’re not the only option. Compare HEIs against home equity loans, HELOCs, cash-out refinancing, or reverse mortgages to find the best fit.

Thinking about a home equity investment? It’s a way to access cash from your home now without taking on debt, in exchange for a share of its future value. Here’s what you should know.

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What is a home equity investment?

A home equity investment (HEI), sometimes called an equity sharing agreement, lets you access upfront cash by selling a portion of your home’s future value. You take on no debt and make no monthly payments. Unlike refinancing or a second mortgage, this option can be appealing when mortgage rates are elevated, as they were in September 2026 when Freddie Mac put the average 30-year fixed rate near 7%.

How to qualify for a home equity investment HEI approval leans on how much equity you hold and your property, more than on your credit or income. Exact thresholds vary by provider. Sufficient equity : Requirements vary by provider and are often substantial. Providers set their own minimums rather than following a single industry standard.

: Requirements vary by provider and are often substantial. Providers set their own minimums rather than following a single industry standard. Eligible property : Your home must meet minimum value requirements and be in an approved location.

: Your home must meet minimum value requirements and be in an approved location. Credit check : Some providers review your credit, but requirements are generally looser than for a home equity loan or HELOC and vary by provider.

: Some providers review your credit, but requirements are generally looser than for a home equity loan or HELOC and vary by provider. Mortgage restrictions : Certain lenders may not allow equity-sharing agreements, or may impose penalties.

: Certain lenders may not allow equity-sharing agreements, or may impose penalties. Appraisal & paperwork : Be prepared to provide a recent appraisal, mortgage details, and insurance documents.

: Be prepared to provide a recent appraisal, mortgage details, and insurance documents. Fees & repayment : HEIs can include appraisal or origination costs, and repayment is tied to your home’s future value.

: HEIs can include appraisal or origination costs, and repayment is tied to your home’s future value. Due diligence: Compare multiple offers, read reviews, and consider professional advice before signing.

What experts are saying about home equity investments

Michael Gifford, CEO of Splitero

“A home equity investment allows homeowners to access equity without monthly payments and without income or DTI requirements.”

How do home equity investments work?

Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how a typical home equity agreement works:

Apply and Get Approved: The homeowner applies for a home equity agreement with an investment company, which evaluates the property’s value, the homeowner’s equity, and other factors to approve the application. Receive a Lump-Sum Payment: Once approved, the investment company provides the homeowner with a lump-sum payment. This amount is based on the agreed percentage of the home’s current value. No Monthly Payments or Interest: Unlike a loan, the homeowner doesn’t make monthly payments or accrue interest. The agreement is a shared equity investment, not debt. Term of the Agreement: The homeowner has a set time frame to fulfill the agreement, often 10 to 30 years, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Alternatively, the agreement may end when the property is sold. Settlement: When the agreement ends, either through a sale or at the end of the term, the homeowner settles by paying the investment company its agreed-upon share of the home’s appreciation (or, in some cases, depreciation).

This process offers homeowners immediate access to cash while sharing in the risks and rewards of future changes in property value.

What are the pros and cons of home equity investments?

The main tradeoff: an HEI gives you cash with no monthly payments, but you hand over a share of your home’s future value and pay upfront fees. The table below breaks down the key pros and cons.

HEI Pros HEI Cons No monthly payments: No loan balance or interest charges. Give up appreciation: You owe a share of your home’s future value. Flexible qualification: Easier requirements than loans, often for lower credit or variable income. Uncertain cost: Final payout depends on future home value. Lower foreclosure risk: No monthly payments means lower default risk. Lump sum due: Must repay at term end, which may require selling or refinancing. Shared downside: If home value falls, the investor shares in the loss. Complex terms: Agreements can be difficult; legal review recommended. Lump sum of cash: Receive a large upfront payment for any use. Upfront fees: May include closing, appraisal, or admin costs.

Alternative ways to get equity out of your home

A home equity investment isn’t the only way to access your home’s value. Depending on your needs, you might consider:

Home equity loan (HEL): A lump-sum second mortgage with fixed payments.

A lump-sum second mortgage with fixed payments. Home equity line of credit (HELOC): A revolving credit line you can draw from as needed.

A revolving credit line you can draw from as needed. Cash-out refinance: Refinance your primary mortgage while taking out equity.

Refinance your primary mortgage while taking out equity. Reverse mortgage: Available at age 62 or older for an FHA-insured HECM, per HUD. Some proprietary (non-FHA) reverse mortgages start as young as 55.

These options may give you cash without giving up a share of your future home appreciation. Talk with a lender or financial advisor to find the best fit for your situation.

What experts are saying

Thomas Brock, CFA, CPA

“The comparison most homeowners overlook is the true long-term cost—specifically, what an HEI’s ‘effective APR’ looks like once you factor in future home appreciation. You have to weigh the share of equity you’re giving up against the total interest you’d pay on a HELOC or home equity loan over time. An HEI tends to make the most sense when cash flow is tight, interest rates are high, and home price growth is expected to be relatively modest.”

Comparing home equity options: HEI vs. HEL vs. HELOC

Feature Home Equity Investment (HEI) Home Equity Loan (HEL) Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) What it is Sells a share of your home’s future value. It is not a loan. A second mortgage that provides a lump sum. A revolving line of credit. Monthly Payments You pay back the investor when you sell or after a set term. Fixed monthly payments over a set term. Payments can fluctuate. You pay only on what you borrow. Interest The investor’s return is a share of your home’s appreciation. Fixed interest rate. Variable interest rate. Credit Score More lenient than a loan; requirements vary by provider. Typically requires stronger credit than an HEI; varies by lender. Typically requires stronger credit than an HEI; varies by lender. Risk You share the home’s appreciation and depreciation. You could pay back more or less than you received. Fixed, predictable payments. Risk of foreclosure if you default. Payments can change with the market. Risk of foreclosure if you default. Best For Homeowners with low credit or unsteady income who need cash and want to avoid monthly payments. Homeowners who need a specific, large amount of cash for a single, large expense. Homeowners who need flexible access to cash over a long period.

Home equity investment FAQ

How is a home equity investment different from a home equity loan or line of credit? Loans and lines of credit mean you borrow money and pay interest monthly. Home equity investments are more like partnerships where the investor shares the risk and reward with you. There's no monthly payments, but they get a cut when the home’s value changes. Who benefits most from home equity investments? If you need cash but want to avoid monthly payments or adding more debt (maybe to cover big expenses, invest in yourself, or pay off high-interest debt), this could be a way to unlock your home’s value responsibly. Are home equity investments risky? Like all investments, there’s risk involved. If your home's value drops, you could owe less to the investor. But if it goes up, you share that gain. It’s important to weigh these factors and make sure it fits your financial goals. Can I stay in my home during a home equity investment? Absolutely. You keep living in your home. It’s not like selling or refinancing. You’re just partnering with an investor behind the scenes. What typically happens when the investment term ends? You usually have a set period (say, 10 years) to buy out the investor’s share, refinance, or sell your home to repay them. Planning ahead here prevents surprises. Are there fees or costs involved in home equity investments? Yes, there can be startup fees or closing costs. Unlike loans, you won’t have monthly interest, but you should read the fine print carefully to understand all costs. How do home equity investments affect my credit? Since this isn’t a loan, it generally doesn’t impact your credit score or require monthly payments. That can be a relief if you’re managing other debts or aiming to improve credit. How much does a home equity investment cost? There is no set interest rate. Your cost is the share of your home’s future value you agree to give the investor, plus any upfront fees such as appraisal or origination costs. The total depends on how much your home appreciates and your specific contract, so it varies by provider. What credit score do you need for a home equity investment? There is no single industry cutoff. Providers generally accept lower credit scores than a home equity loan or HELOC because approval leans on your home equity rather than your credit. Exact minimums vary by provider, so check each company’s requirements before applying. Is a home equity investment a good idea? It depends on your situation. An HEI can help if you need cash, want to avoid monthly payments, or cannot qualify for a loan, but you trade away part of your home’s future value. Weigh it against a HELOC or home equity loan first. See our guide on whether a home equity investment is a good idea for a deeper look.

Additional resources

Looking for more information? We’ve created additional articles that explore specific options for people who may want to leverage the equity built up in their home. For a deeper dive, be sure to check out the resources below.

Is a Home Equity Investment a Good Idea in Today’s Market?

Top Home Equity Investment Companies in 2026

Shared Equity Agreements: A Shortcut Into Homeownership?

How Much Is a $100,000 HELOC Monthly Payment?

HEI vs. HELOC: Which Is Better for You?