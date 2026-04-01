Home Equity Loan DTI and Credit Requirements in 2026

Key Takeaways Most lenders require a debt-to-income ratio below 43% and a credit score between 620 and 640 for home equity loan approval. Some may accept a higher DTI if you present strong compensating factors.

Lenders include your new home equity loan payment when calculating your DTI. Be sure to account for this payment before applying.

In addition to DTI and credit score, you generally need at least 15% to 20% home equity, verifiable income, and a history of on-time payments to qualify.

Lenders focus primarily on your debt-to-income ratio and credit score when reviewing your home equity loan application. If these do not meet requirements, you may face higher rates, stricter terms, or denial.

Most lenders require a DTI below 43% and a credit score of at least 620, though some may be flexible if you have other strengths. This guide explains lender requirements, how to calculate your numbers, and steps to take if you do not meet standard criteria.

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What DTI ratio do you need for a home equity loan?

Most lenders require a DTI of 43% or lower for a home equity loan, though some, especially credit unions, may allow up to 50% if you have strong credit or significant equity. Since DTI includes the new loan payment, this addition could affect your eligibility.

Lenders may consider two types of DTI: Front-end DTI: Only your housing costs, like your mortgage payment, property taxes, and insurance.

Only your housing costs, like your mortgage payment, property taxes, and insurance. Back-end DTI: All your monthly debt payments combined, including housing. This is the number lenders focus on most.

How to calculate your debt-to-income ratio

To calculate your DTI, add all monthly debt payments, divide by your gross monthly income before taxes, and multiply by 100. For example, if your monthly debts total $2,000 and your gross income is $5,500, your DTI is approximately 36%.

What counts as monthly debt: Mortgage or rent payment

Car loans

Student loans

Credit card minimum payments

Personal loans

Child support or alimony What doesn't count: Utilities

Groceries

Health insurance (unless it’s escrowed into your mortgage)

Cell phone bills

Calculating your DTI helps you assess your readiness for a new loan. If you are near 43%, consider whether you can manage an additional payment or need to improve your financial profile first.

What credit score do you need for a home equity loan?

The minimum credit score for a home equity loan is typically 620-640, depending on the lender. A score of 740 may secure a rate up to one percentage point lower than a 640 score, potentially saving thousands over 10 years. Even small improvements in your score can reduce monthly payments and total interest.

But qualifying is just the first hurdle. Your score also determines what interest rate you’ll pay.

Credit Score Range What to Expect 620-659 May qualify with some lenders, higher rates likely 660-699 More options, moderate rates 700-739 Competitive rates from most lenders 740+ Best available rates and terms

Can you get a home equity loan with bad credit or high DTI?

Yes, though options narrow. Some, especially credit unions and online lenders, work with those outside standard guidelines.

If your qualifications are borderline, lenders may consider compensating factors that reduce their risk:

Significant home equity: If you’re only borrowing a small portion of your available equity, lenders have more cushion if something goes wrong.

If you’re only borrowing a small portion of your available equity, lenders have more cushion if something goes wrong. Cash reserves: Having several months of payments saved shows you can handle unexpected bumps in the road.

Having several months of payments saved shows you can handle unexpected bumps in the road. Stable employment: Two or more years with the same employer or in the same field signals reliability.

Two or more years with the same employer or in the same field signals reliability. Recent positive payment history: Even with a lower score, consistent on-time payments over the past 12 to 24 months can work in your favor.

Exercise caution. Borrowers with weaker profiles typically receive higher rates and stricter terms. Ensure the loan remains beneficial after considering all costs.

Other home equity loan requirements

While DTI and credit score are primary considerations, lenders also review several other factors before approving your application.

Minimum home equity and LTV limits

Most lenders require you to keep at least 15% to 20% equity in your home after taking out the loan. This is measured through your combined loan-to-value ratio, or CLTV.

CLTV adds your existing mortgage balance to your new home equity loan and divides the result by your home’s current market value. If that number is between 80% and 85%, most lenders will decline the application or reduce how much you can borrow.

For example, if your home is worth $400,000 and you owe $280,000 on your mortgage, you have $120,000 in equity. A lender allowing 80% CLTV would let you borrow up to $40,000 through a home equity loan.

Income and employment verification

Lenders want proof that you have a reliable income to cover the new payment. You’ll typically provide:

Recent pay stubs (usually covering the last 30 days)

W-2s from the past two years

Tax returns if you’re self-employed or have variable income

Stable employment strengthens your application. Lenders generally prefer at least two years in your current job or field, though exceptions may be made for similar career changes.

Payment history and credit report factors

Your credit score is a summary, but lenders also dig into the details on your credit report. They’re looking at:

On-time payment history: Late payments, especially recent ones, raise red flags.

Late payments, especially recent ones, raise red flags. Length of credit history: Longer histories generally work in your favor.

Longer histories generally work in your favor. Recent credit inquiries: Multiple applications for new credit in a short period can signal financial stress.

Multiple applications for new credit in a short period can signal financial stress. Derogatory marks: Collections, bankruptcies, or foreclosures can disqualify you even if your score meets the minimum.

Even with a sufficient credit score, a recent 30-day late payment or an account in collections can negatively impact your application.

How to qualify for a HELOC vs a home equity loan

Home equity loans and HELOCs both tap into your home’s equity, but their requirements can differ slightly depending on the lender.

Requirement Home Equity Loan HELOC Typical DTI maximum 43% to 50% 43% to 50% Minimum credit score 620 to 640 620 to 680 Equity needed 15% to 20% 15% to 20% Income verification Required Required

Some lenders are more flexible with one product than the other. If you have difficulty qualifying for a home equity loan, ask lenders about their HELOC requirements to explore additional options.

The primary difference between these products is how you receive and repay funds. A home equity loan provides a lump sum with fixed monthly payments, while a HELOC allows you to draw funds as needed during a specified period, similar to a credit card.

Tips for improving your DTI and credit

If you do not currently meet home equity loan guidelines, a few months of focused effort can often improve your eligibility.

1. Pay down existing debt

Reducing credit card balances and paying off smaller loans directly lowers your DTI. It also improves your credit utilization ratio, which is the percentage of available credit you’re using. Lower utilization typically boosts your credit score.

2. Avoid new credit applications

Each new credit inquiry can temporarily lower your score by a few points, and any new debt increases your DTI. Avoid opening new accounts until after your home equity loan closes.

3. Increase your income

If you have additional income from freelance work, rental property, or a part-time job, ensure it is documented so lenders can include it. You may also consider adding a co-borrower whose income can help you qualify.

4. Dispute credit report errors

Review your credit reports from all three bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. If you find inaccuracies, dispute them directly with the bureau. Correcting errors can sometimes quickly improve your score.

5. Consider waiting for your ratios to improve

Sometimes, waiting is the best strategy. If you are close to qualifying, a few months of paying down debt and making on-time payments may help you meet the requirements.

Tip: Credit score improvements from paying down debt or correcting errors may appear within one to two billing cycles. However, building a stronger overall profile may require several months of consistent effort.

Alternatives if you don’t meet home equity loan requirements

If you do not qualify at this time, other options may help you access funds while you work to improve your financial profile.

Cash-out refinance A cash-out refinance replaces your existing mortgage with a new, larger loan. You receive the difference in cash. Qualification requirements differ from home equity loans, and depending on your situation, you may find it easier to qualify for one over the other. The tradeoff: you're starting over with a new mortgage, which means new closing costs and potentially a different interest rate than your current loan.

Home equity line of credit If you don't qualify for a home equity loan, a HELOC might still be an option. Requirements vary by lender, and some are more flexible with one product than the other. It's worth asking about both when you shop around.

Personal loan Personal loans are unsecured, so your home is not used as collateral. Interest rates are typically higher than those for home equity products, but some lenders offer more flexible credit requirements. If you need a smaller amount, a personal loan may be worth considering.

How to get a home equity loan and verify your eligibility

Ready to move forward? Start by gathering your financial documents, checking your credit, and calculating your DTI. Then compare offers from multiple lenders to find the best rate and terms for your situation. Many lenders let you check rates without providing your Social Security number, so you can explore your options without affecting your credit score.





FAQs about home equity loans, DTI, and credit requirements