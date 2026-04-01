Home Equity Loan DTI and Credit Requirements in 2026

Key Takeaways
- Most lenders require a debt-to-income ratio below 43% and a credit score between 620 and 640 for home equity loan approval. Some may accept a higher DTI if you present strong compensating factors.
- Lenders include your new home equity loan payment when calculating your DTI. Be sure to account for this payment before applying.
- In addition to DTI and credit score, you generally need at least 15% to 20% home equity, verifiable income, and a history of on-time payments to qualify.
Lenders focus primarily on your debt-to-income ratio and credit score when reviewing your home equity loan application. If these do not meet requirements, you may face higher rates, stricter terms, or denial.
Most lenders require a DTI below 43% and a credit score of at least 620, though some may be flexible if you have other strengths. This guide explains lender requirements, how to calculate your numbers, and steps to take if you do not meet standard criteria.
In this article. (Skip to...)
- Home equity loan DTI
- Calculate your DTI
- Credit score requirements
- Bad credit or high DTI
- Other loan requirements
- Alternatives
- FAQs
What DTI ratio do you need for a home equity loan?
Most lenders require a DTI of 43% or lower for a home equity loan, though some, especially credit unions, may allow up to 50% if you have strong credit or significant equity. Since DTI includes the new loan payment, this addition could affect your eligibility.Check your home equity loan eligibility. Start here
Lenders may consider two types of DTI:
- Front-end DTI: Only your housing costs, like your mortgage payment, property taxes, and insurance.
- Back-end DTI: All your monthly debt payments combined, including housing. This is the number lenders focus on most.
How to calculate your debt-to-income ratio
To calculate your DTI, add all monthly debt payments, divide by your gross monthly income before taxes, and multiply by 100. For example, if your monthly debts total $2,000 and your gross income is $5,500, your DTI is approximately 36%.Explore your home equity loan options. Start here
What counts as monthly debt:
- Mortgage or rent payment
- Car loans
- Student loans
- Credit card minimum payments
- Personal loans
- Child support or alimony
What doesn't count:
- Utilities
- Groceries
- Health insurance (unless it’s escrowed into your mortgage)
- Cell phone bills
Calculating your DTI helps you assess your readiness for a new loan. If you are near 43%, consider whether you can manage an additional payment or need to improve your financial profile first.
What credit score do you need for a home equity loan?
The minimum credit score for a home equity loan is typically 620-640, depending on the lender. A score of 740 may secure a rate up to one percentage point lower than a 640 score, potentially saving thousands over 10 years. Even small improvements in your score can reduce monthly payments and total interest.Check your home equity loan eligibility. Start here
But qualifying is just the first hurdle. Your score also determines what interest rate you’ll pay.
|Credit Score Range
|What to Expect
|620-659
|May qualify with some lenders, higher rates likely
|660-699
|More options, moderate rates
|700-739
|Competitive rates from most lenders
|740+
|Best available rates and terms
Can you get a home equity loan with bad credit or high DTI?
Yes, though options narrow. Some, especially credit unions and online lenders, work with those outside standard guidelines.Explore your home equity loan options. Start here
If your qualifications are borderline, lenders may consider compensating factors that reduce their risk:
- Significant home equity: If you’re only borrowing a small portion of your available equity, lenders have more cushion if something goes wrong.
- Cash reserves: Having several months of payments saved shows you can handle unexpected bumps in the road.
- Stable employment: Two or more years with the same employer or in the same field signals reliability.
- Recent positive payment history: Even with a lower score, consistent on-time payments over the past 12 to 24 months can work in your favor.
Exercise caution. Borrowers with weaker profiles typically receive higher rates and stricter terms. Ensure the loan remains beneficial after considering all costs.
Other home equity loan requirements
While DTI and credit score are primary considerations, lenders also review several other factors before approving your application.
Minimum home equity and LTV limits
Most lenders require you to keep at least 15% to 20% equity in your home after taking out the loan. This is measured through your combined loan-to-value ratio, or CLTV.
CLTV adds your existing mortgage balance to your new home equity loan and divides the result by your home’s current market value. If that number is between 80% and 85%, most lenders will decline the application or reduce how much you can borrow.
For example, if your home is worth $400,000 and you owe $280,000 on your mortgage, you have $120,000 in equity. A lender allowing 80% CLTV would let you borrow up to $40,000 through a home equity loan.Check your home equity loan eligibility. Start here
Income and employment verification
Lenders want proof that you have a reliable income to cover the new payment. You’ll typically provide:
- Recent pay stubs (usually covering the last 30 days)
- W-2s from the past two years
- Tax returns if you’re self-employed or have variable income
Stable employment strengthens your application. Lenders generally prefer at least two years in your current job or field, though exceptions may be made for similar career changes.
Payment history and credit report factors
Your credit score is a summary, but lenders also dig into the details on your credit report. They’re looking at:
- On-time payment history: Late payments, especially recent ones, raise red flags.
- Length of credit history: Longer histories generally work in your favor.
- Recent credit inquiries: Multiple applications for new credit in a short period can signal financial stress.
- Derogatory marks: Collections, bankruptcies, or foreclosures can disqualify you even if your score meets the minimum.
Even with a sufficient credit score, a recent 30-day late payment or an account in collections can negatively impact your application.
How to qualify for a HELOC vs a home equity loan
Home equity loans and HELOCs both tap into your home’s equity, but their requirements can differ slightly depending on the lender.
|Requirement
|Home Equity Loan
|HELOC
|Typical DTI maximum
|43% to 50%
|43% to 50%
|Minimum credit score
|620 to 640
|620 to 680
|Equity needed
|15% to 20%
|15% to 20%
|Income verification
|Required
|Required
Some lenders are more flexible with one product than the other. If you have difficulty qualifying for a home equity loan, ask lenders about their HELOC requirements to explore additional options.
The primary difference between these products is how you receive and repay funds. A home equity loan provides a lump sum with fixed monthly payments, while a HELOC allows you to draw funds as needed during a specified period, similar to a credit card.
Tips for improving your DTI and credit
If you do not currently meet home equity loan guidelines, a few months of focused effort can often improve your eligibility.
1. Pay down existing debt
Reducing credit card balances and paying off smaller loans directly lowers your DTI. It also improves your credit utilization ratio, which is the percentage of available credit you’re using. Lower utilization typically boosts your credit score.
2. Avoid new credit applications
Each new credit inquiry can temporarily lower your score by a few points, and any new debt increases your DTI. Avoid opening new accounts until after your home equity loan closes.Check your home equity loan eligibility. Start here
3. Increase your income
If you have additional income from freelance work, rental property, or a part-time job, ensure it is documented so lenders can include it. You may also consider adding a co-borrower whose income can help you qualify.
4. Dispute credit report errors
Review your credit reports from all three bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. If you find inaccuracies, dispute them directly with the bureau. Correcting errors can sometimes quickly improve your score.
5. Consider waiting for your ratios to improve
Sometimes, waiting is the best strategy. If you are close to qualifying, a few months of paying down debt and making on-time payments may help you meet the requirements.
Tip: Credit score improvements from paying down debt or correcting errors may appear within one to two billing cycles. However, building a stronger overall profile may require several months of consistent effort.
Alternatives if you don’t meet home equity loan requirements
If you do not qualify at this time, other options may help you access funds while you work to improve your financial profile.
How to get a home equity loan and verify your eligibility
Ready to move forward? Start by gathering your financial documents, checking your credit, and calculating your DTI. Then compare offers from multiple lenders to find the best rate and terms for your situation. Many lenders let you check rates without providing your Social Security number, so you can explore your options without affecting your credit score.Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you
FAQs about home equity loans, DTI, and credit requirements
The 222 rule refers to lender guidelines requiring 2 years of employment history, 2 years of income documentation, and 2 years at your current residence. Not all lenders apply this standard, so requirements vary.
Yes. Lenders calculate your DTI, including the estimated new home equity loan payment, to ensure you can afford the additional monthly obligation.
Some lenders consider compensating factors, such as significant cash reserves, substantial home equity, or a strong employment history, when approving borrowers who fall slightly outside standard guidelines.
Credit score changes from paying down debt or correcting errors can show up within one to two billing cycles. Building a stronger overall credit profile, however, may take several months of consistent effort.