How to Access Up to 90% of Your Home’s Value With a HELOC

Key Takeaways If you want a HELOC with a 90% CLTV, your best options are credit unions, community banks, or online lenders. Most big banks only let you borrow up to 80%.

To qualify, you usually need a credit score of at least 700, a debt-to-income ratio under 43–45%, and proof of income.

Your actual borrowing amount depends on the lender's appraisal, not your estimate, so a lower-than-expected appraisal can significantly reduce the available funds.

You may have equity in your home, but your lender might only let you borrow up to 80% of its value. That extra 10% can be frustrating to miss out on, especially if you want to renovate or pay off debt without refinancing your low-rate first mortgage.

The reality is that 90% CLTV HELOCs do exist, but they require looking beyond the usual suspects. This article covers where to find 90% CLTV HELOC lenders, what credit score and income you’ll need, key questions to ask, how appraisals affect your cash, and whether paying a higher rate makes sense for you.

In this article. (Skip to...)

Why 90% CLTV HELOCs are harder to find than standard products

Several lenders do offer HELOCs with a 90% combined loan-to-value ratio, including Figure, Navy Federal Credit Union, PenFed Credit Union, SoFi, and DCU. Yet most traditional banks won’t go above 80% CLTV, which is why finding a 90% option takes extra work.

CLTV stands for combined loan-to-value, which compares your total mortgage debt to your home’s value. At a 90% CLTV, the lender has only a 10% cushion if you default and your home sells for less than expected. Lenders hesitate to offer 90% HELOCs because they have less protection if something goes wrong when you borrow more against your home.

For example: If your home is worth $500,000 and you owe $350,000, an 80% CLTV lets you borrow up to $400,000, so you could get a $50,000 HELOC. At a 90% CLTV, you could borrow up to $450,000, leaving you with $100,000 available.

Where to find 90% CLTV HELOC lenders

Credit unions often offer the most flexible CLTV limits

Credit unions are often the best place to start. Unlike big banks that sell loans to investors, credit unions usually underwrite their own loans. This lets them offer 90% or even 95% CLTV products to well-qualified members.

For example, Navy Federal Credit Union offers HELOCs up to 95% CLTV, while PenFed and DCU go up to 90%. Membership rules vary, but many credit unions have simple requirements, such as living in a certain area or joining a partner group.

The application process might feel less polished than what you’d experience with a big bank. But the terms frequently make up for it.

Regional and community banks compete with higher limits

Some smaller local banks offer 90% CLTV products to compete with bigger banks. Since they keep loans in-house, they can be more flexible with borrowers who don’t fit the usual profile.

You may find community banks more willing to consider your full financial picture rather than depending solely on automated approval systems. It’s worth calling a few banks in your area to ask directly about CLTV limits.

Specialty online lenders and fintech companies

New fintech companies like Figure and SoFi now offer home equity loans with easy online applications and quick funding. Figure sometimes goes up to 95% CLTV, and SoFi offers up to 90%.

Online lenders usually use automated valuations rather than traditional appraisals, which speeds up the process. However, their rates can be slightly higher than those of credit unions’, so it’s important to compare total costs.

Lender Type Typical Max CLTV Rate Competitiveness Best For Credit unions 90-95% Often lowest Borrowers who can meet membership requirements Community banks 85-90% Competitive Those who prefer local, relationship-based lending Online lenders 90-95% Moderate to higher Fast funding and convenience

Qualification requirements for 90% CLTV HELOC

Credit score thresholds for high-CLTV products

Most lenders require a credit score of 700-720 for a 90% CLTV HELOC. Some offer their highest limits only to people with scores of 740 or higher. If your score is between 680 and 700, you might still qualify, but you’ll likely get a lower CLTV or pay a higher rate. Check your credit report before applying so you can fix any errors or pay down balances.

Debt-to-income ratio limits

Lenders typically cap your debt-to-income ratio at 43% to 45% for high-CLTV products. DTI measures your total monthly debt payments, including your proposed HELOC payment, divided by your gross monthly income. A high CLTV combined with a high DTI often results in denial or a reduced credit limit. If your DTI is borderline, paying off a car loan or credit card before applying could improve your chances.

Income and asset documentation

Be ready to provide detailed paperwork, especially if you want a 90% CLTV HELOC. Lenders usually ask for:

W-2s: From the past two years

From the past two years Pay stubs: Covering the most recent 30 days

Covering the most recent 30 days Tax returns: Two years if you’re self-employed

Two years if you’re self-employed Bank statements: Showing cash reserves, typically two to three months’ worth

Some HELOC lenders require that you have enough savings to cover your mortgage payments for a few months in case your income stops. If one lender turns you down, it doesn’t mean others will. Each lender has different requirements, so it’s worth applying to several.

5 questions to ask lenders before applying for a HELOC

Calling lenders with specific questions can save you a lot of time and help you quickly identify which lenders can meet your needs.

What is your maximum CLTV for a HELOC on a primary residence? This is the most important question. Don’t assume a lender offers 90% CLTV just because they advertise HELOCs. Many cap at 80% or 85%. Ask if the limit is based on a full appraisal, a desktop appraisal, or an automated valuation. The method affects how long the process takes and your risk. Automated valuations are quicker but might be lower than a full appraisal. Find out what credit score you need for the highest CLTV. Some lenders say they offer 90% CLTV, but only to people with scores above 760. Knowing this in advance helps you focus on the right lenders. What DTI limit applies at 90% CLTV? A lender might allow 50% DTI at 80% CLTV but only 43% at 90% CLTV. Understanding this helps you calculate whether you’ll qualify. Ask if there are extra costs or higher rates at 90% CLTV compared to 80%. Higher CLTV usually means higher rates or fees. Knowing this up front lets you compare real costs between lenders.

How appraisals and closing costs affect your actual cash proceeds

Your HELOC borrowing limit is based on the lender’s appraisal, not your own estimate or tax assessment. If you expect your home to appraise at $500,000 but it comes in at $475,000, your 90% CLTV limit drops from $450,000 to $427,500.

If you have a $350,000 first mortgage, that lower appraisal means you’d get $77,500 instead of $100,000. If you’re counting on a certain amount, a low appraisal can change your plans.

If your HELOC appraisal is low, you can sometimes ask for reconsideration by providing the lender with sales data from similar homes that support a higher value. There’s no guarantee they’ll change it, but it’s worth trying.

Closing costs reduce your net cash HELOCs typically have lower closing costs than first mortgages, but they’re not free. Common costs include: Appraisal fees: $300 to $500

$300 to $500 Origination fees: 0% to 1% of the credit line

0% to 1% of the credit line Title search: $100 to $200

$100 to $200 Recording fees: $50 to $150 Some lenders offer HELOCs with no closing costs, but they usually charge higher rates to offset them. Compare these rates with standard HELOC rates, and always ask for a net proceeds estimate so you know how much you’ll actually get after costs.

Rate and cost tradeoffs at 90% CLTV

Borrowing at 90% CLTV usually costs more than at 80%. HELOC rates can be 0.25% to 0.75% higher, and some lenders add extra fees for high-CLTV loans. These higher costs stem from lenders taking on more risk with less equity as a cushion. There are also fewer buyers for high-CLTV loans, so lenders have fewer options to sell them.

CLTV Tier Typical Rate Range Notes Up to 80% Prime + 0% to 1% Standard pricing, widest lender selection 80.01% to 90% Prime + 0.5% to 1.5% Fewer lenders, stricter requirements

The rate premium may be worth paying if you have a dire need for funds or if your first mortgage rate is low enough that a cash-out refinance would cost you more over time. On the other hand, if you only need a small amount or have a flexible timeline, waiting until you have more equity might save money.

Ready to talk to HELOC lenders?

Getting a 90% CLTV HELOC takes more work, but it’s possible. Start by checking with credit unions, community banks, and online lenders.

Before applying, check your credit score, figure out your DTI, and gather your income documents. Then reach out to at least three or four lenders and ask, “Do you offer a HELOC that goes up to 90% CLTV on a primary residence?” Asking that one question can save you hours of research and help you quickly find your best options.

FAQs about 90% CLTV HELOC lenders