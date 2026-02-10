Can You Increase Your HELOC Borrowing Limit? Here’s How

Key Takeaways You can increase your HELOC limit, but it is not automatic. You must request an increase, regardless of any rise in your home’s value.

There are three main options: request a loan modification from your current lender, refinance your existing HELOC, or apply for a new HELOC with another lender.

Lenders will re-evaluate your finances, including your home’s current appraised value, credit score, debt-to-income ratio, and income stability, before approving a higher limit.

Your home may be worth more than it was when you opened your HELOC, but your credit limit does not increase automatically. To access additional equity, you must request a higher limit or apply for a new line of credit. Our guide explains the main ways to increase a HELOC limit, how lenders evaluate these requests, and how to determine which option is best for your situation.

Can you increase your HELOC limit?

Yes, you can increase a HELOC limit, but lenders do not automatically raise it. To raise the limit, a lender reviews your current credit profile, income, existing debts, and available home equity, and some require a new appraisal.

If your home value has increased, your mortgage balance has fallen, or your finances have improved since opening the line, those changes may qualify for a higher HELOC limit, provided the total loan amount remains within the lender’s loan-to-value ratio or combined loan-to-value limits.

Does your HELOC automatically increase its limit when your home’s value goes up?

No, a HELOC limit does not increase automatically when your home value rises. Lenders lock your credit limit at approval based on the home’s appraised value and your finances at that time, and appreciation alone does not change the limit. To access new equity created by rising home values or a lower mortgage balance, you must request a limit increase from your lender or apply for a new HELOC, which triggers a new review of your equity and qualifications.

How to increase your home equity line of credit limit

Homeowners typically choose one of three methods to increase a HELOC limit. Each option varies in effort, cost, and flexibility, depending on your lender and the amount of additional credit needed.

Method Process complexity Typical costs Resets draw period Loan modification Lowest Appraisal fee only No Refinance with same lender Moderate Closing costs apply Yes New HELOC with different lender Highest Full closing costs Yes

Option 1: Request a HELOC limit increase from your current lender

A HELOC modification increases the limit on your existing line without closing the account. Your lender reviews your updated financials and home value, which may require a new appraisal. If approved, your HELOC remains open with a higher limit, typically at a lower cost than opening a new loan.

What it involves: Asking your lender to raise your current HELOC limit

Asking your lender to raise your current HELOC limit Works best when: You like your rate and lender

You like your rate and lender Typical requirements: Appraisal, income review, credit check

Not all lenders offer HELOC modifications, so confirm this option before gathering documents.

Option 2: Refinance your existing HELOC

Second-mortgage refinancing replaces your current HELOC with a new one, either with your existing lender or a different lender. The original account closes, and the new HELOC features updated terms. This option often resets the draw period, which is important if your current draw window is about to end.

What it involves: Closing your current HELOC and opening a new one

Closing your current HELOC and opening a new one Works best when: You want a longer draw period or different terms

You want a longer draw period or different terms Typical requirements: Full application, closing costs, and new appraisal

Refinancing a HELOC requires more time and expense, but it can address both limit and timing concerns simultaneously.

Option 3: Apply for a new HELOC with another lender

A new lender may approve a higher limit or offer better rates. You use the new HELOC to pay off the old one. This route requires full underwriting, but it gives you the widest range of options.

What it involves: Opening a new HELOC with a different lender

Opening a new HELOC with a different lender Works best when: Your lender denies an increase or offers poor terms

Your lender denies an increase or offers poor terms Typical requirements: Rate shopping, underwriting, closing costs

Applying for a new HELOC often makes sense if your credit, income, or equity has improved since your original approval.

What do lenders consider when setting your maximum HELOC limit?

When you request a higher limit or apply for a new line, lenders review the same core factors as during your original approval. Lenders set HELOC limits by assessing your equity, current debt, and income to determine your borrowing capacity. The main elements they evaluate are outlined below.

Combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV). CLTV measures how much you owe on your home compared to its value. Lenders calculate it by adding your first mortgage balance and HELOC balance, then dividing that total by the home’s appraised value. Most lenders cap total borrowing at 80% to 85%, though some allow up to 90%. A lower CLTV increases your borrowing capacity.

CLTV measures how much you owe on your home compared to its value. Lenders calculate it by adding your first mortgage balance and HELOC balance, then dividing that total by the home’s appraised value. Most lenders cap total borrowing at 80% to 85%, though some allow up to 90%. A lower CLTV increases your borrowing capacity. Credit score. Lenders use your credit score to assess repayment risk. Higher scores typically qualify for better HELOC rates and larger limits. Many lenders set minimums around 620, while scores above 720 often qualify for the most favorable terms.

Lenders use your credit score to assess repayment risk. Higher scores typically qualify for better HELOC rates and larger limits. Many lenders set minimums around 620, while scores above 720 often qualify for the most favorable terms. Debt-to-income ratio (DTI). DTI compares your monthly debt payments to your gross monthly income. Lenders prefer borrowers who can manage additional payments without strain. Many aim for a DTI below 43%, though some apply tighter limits.

DTI compares your monthly debt payments to your gross monthly income. Lenders prefer borrowers who can manage additional payments without strain. Many aim for a DTI below 43%, though some apply tighter limits. Income and employment history. Lenders verify steady income to ensure you can repay loans. They usually review recent pay stubs, W-2s, or tax returns, along with your work history. Self-employed borrowers often need extra documentation, such as two years of tax returns and profit-and-loss statements.

Lenders verify steady income to ensure you can repay loans. They usually review recent pay stubs, W-2s, or tax returns, along with your work history. Self-employed borrowers often need extra documentation, such as two years of tax returns and profit-and-loss statements. Current appraised home value. A new appraisal shows how much equity your home supports today. If your home value has increased or you have paid down your mortgage since opening the HELOC, you may be eligible for a higher HELOC limit. HELOC appraisals typically cost $300 to $600, and lenders typically charge this fee regardless of whether they approve the increase.

Should you increase your HELOC limit?

Before pursuing a higher HELOC limit, consider the tradeoffs. While a larger credit line can be beneficial, it may not always be the best choice.

Additional fees and closing costs

Increasing your HELOC limit often involves additional expenses, particularly if you refinance or change lenders. Common costs include:

Appraisal fees ($300–$600)

Application or origination fees

Title search fees

Recording fees

A loan modification with your current lender typically incurs the lowest costs, sometimes limited to the appraisal fee.

Potential interest rate changes

If you refinance or open a new HELOC, your interest rate may change. HELOC rates are typically variable and fluctuate with market conditions. Compare any new rate offer to your current rate. A higher limit may not be advantageous if it significantly increases your borrowing costs.

Risk of going underwater on your home

Borrowing more against your home increases the risk of owing more than your property is worth. If home values decline, this could create financial challenges. It is safer to borrow only what you need and can comfortably repay, even if you qualify for a larger amount.

How to decide the best option to increase your HELOC limit

The best approach to increasing your HELOC limit depends on your current loan terms, objectives, and your lender’s policies. Some options prioritize speed and lower costs, while others are better suited for improved long-term terms or greater borrowing power.

Begin with your current lender if you are satisfied with your rate and prefer the simplest process. Increasing your limit with the same lender often involves fewer fees and less paperwork.

you are satisfied with your rate and prefer the simplest process. Increasing your limit with the same lender often involves fewer fees and less paperwork. Consider refinancing your HELOC if you wish to reset your draw period or obtain more favorable terms while increasing your limit.

you wish to reset your draw period or obtain more favorable terms while increasing your limit. Explore new lenders if your current lender denies the increase or if other institutions offer higher limits or significantly better rates.

Comparing offers helps you understand what is realistic in the current market. Even if you intend to remain with your existing lender, external quotes can help you negotiate better terms.

Explore your options for a higher HELOC limit

If you believe you qualify for a higher credit limit, consider acting now. Home values, lender limits, and approval standards can change, and waiting may reduce your options. Reviewing your current HELOC terms and comparing them with current offers can help determine whether a limit increase, refinance, or new lender is most beneficial.





