No Closing Cost HELOC: What It Is and How to Qualify in 2026

Key Takeaways A no closing cost HELOC waives upfront fees like application, origination, and title costs, though you may pay a higher interest rate or face clawback penalties if you close the account early.

Qualification requirements are similar to standard HELOCs: typically a 620+ credit score, at least 15-20% home equity, and a manageable debt-to-income ratio.

Whether a no closing cost HELOC saves you money depends on how long you keep the line open and how the interest rate compares to alternatives.

A no closing cost HELOC lets you tap your home equity without paying the typical 2% to 5% in upfront fees that come with most home equity lines of credit. Lenders like Bank of America and Navy Federal waive these costs entirely, though the tradeoff often involves higher interest rates or penalties for closing your account early.

Before you jump at a zero-fee offer, it’s worth knowing exactly how these products work and whether the math actually favors you. Below, we’ll cover what fees get waived, the hidden catches to watch for, which lenders offer no closing cost HELOCs right now, and how to figure out if this option fits your situation.

In this article (Skip to...)

What is a no closing cost HELOC?

A no closing cost HELOC is exactly what it sounds like: a home equity line of credit where the lender waives the fees you’d normally pay at closing. Bank of America, Navy Federal Credit Union, and Alliant Credit Union all offer versions of this product right now, though each comes with different terms and fine print.

With a standard HELOC, you might pay 2% to 5% of your credit line in closing costs. On a $50,000 line, that’s $1,000 to $2,500 before you borrow a single dollar. A no closing cost option eliminates that upfront expense.

Here’s the catch, though. “No closing cost” rarely means “no cost at all.” Lenders typically make up for waived fees through higher interest rates or penalties if you close the account too soon. More on that in a moment.

How no closing cost HELOCs work

Lenders aren’t waiving fees out of kindness. They have a few ways to recoup the money they’re giving up at closing.

Lender-absorbed costs: The lender pays fees outright and expects to earn the money back through interest over time.

The lender pays fees outright and expects to earn the money back through interest over time. Waived fees: Certain fees disappear entirely, often as a promotional offer or perk for existing customers.

Certain fees disappear entirely, often as a promotional offer or perk for existing customers. Higher interest rates: Some lenders charge a slightly higher rate on no closing cost HELOCs, which means you pay more if you carry a balance for years.

The method varies by lender. Before you commit, ask exactly how a particular lender structures their no closing cost offer.

What experts are saying

Thomas Brock, financial consultant at Acclarity

“You can absolutely negotiate a HELOC rate, especially if you have strong credit, significant equity and/or competing offers to use as leverage. A successful negotiation could prompt a lender to reduce the margin over prime, waive fees and/or offer valuable relationship discounts (assuming you open a new account, move deposits, set up autopay, etc.).”

HELOC closing costs you avoid

When a lender advertises no closing costs, they’re typically waiving several fees that would otherwise add up fast:

Appraisal fees: Usually $300 to $500

Usually $300 to $500 Origination fees: Often 0.5% to 1% of the credit line

Often 0.5% to 1% of the credit line Title search and insurance: Can run $150 to $400 or more

Can run $150 to $400 or more Recording fees: Typically $50 to $150 depending on your county

Typically $50 to $150 depending on your county Application fees: Usually $25 to $100

Usually $25 to $100 Annual fees: Some no closing cost HELOCs waive yearly maintenance charges too

Even with a no closing cost offer, you might still pay for notary services or a borrower-ordered appraisal. Always ask for a complete fee breakdown.

What to watch out for with no closing cost HELOCs

A no closing cost HELOC can save you money upfront. But there are tradeoffs worth knowing about before you apply.

Higher HELOC interest rates: Lenders may charge a rate that’s 0.25% to 0.50% higher than their standard HELOC. Over several years of borrowing, that difference adds up.

Lenders may charge a rate that’s 0.25% to 0.50% higher than their standard HELOC. Over several years of borrowing, that difference adds up. Clawback provisions: A clawback is a type of HELOC prepayment penalty the lender charges if you close your HELOC line within a certain period, typically 24 to 36 months. The clawback often equals the closing costs the lender originally waived, so you’d end up paying them anyway.

A clawback is a type of HELOC prepayment penalty the lender charges if you close your HELOC line within a certain period, typically 24 to 36 months. The clawback often equals the closing costs the lender originally waived, so you’d end up paying them anyway. Lower credit limits: Some no closing cost offers only apply to lines under a certain amount, like $250,000 or $350,000.

Some no closing cost offers only apply to lines under a certain amount, like $250,000 or $350,000. Hidden fees: While major closing costs are waived, smaller charges like notary fees or flood certification costs might still apply.

Feature No closing cost HELOC Standard HELOC Upfront costs $0 or minimal 2% to 5% of credit line Interest rate Often slightly higher May be lower Early closure penalty Typically 24-36 months Usually none Loan limits May be capped Generally higher limits available

Tip: Ask the lender directly about clawback terms. If you think you might pay off or close the line within three years, a standard HELOC with lower rates could cost less overall.

Current HELOC interest rates

HELOC rates are typically variable, meaning they move up and down based on the prime rate plus a margin set by your lender. Your specific rate depends on your credit score, home equity, and the lender’s pricing.

No closing cost HELOCs sometimes carry rates that are slightly higher than standard offers from the same lender. The difference might seem small, but on a $50,000 balance, even a 0.25% rate increase adds roughly $125 per year in interest.

Because rates change frequently, comparing current offers from multiple lenders before deciding makes sense.

How to qualify for a no closing cost HELOC

Qualification requirements for a no closing cost HELOC are generally the same as for any HELOC. Lenders want to see that you have enough equity, stable income, and a reasonable credit profile.

Credit score requirements: Most lenders look for a minimum score of 620 to 680. Better scores typically qualify for lower rates.

Most lenders look for a minimum score of 620 to 680. Better scores typically qualify for lower rates. Home equity requirements: You’ll usually need at least 15% to 20% equity in your home. Lenders calculate this using your loan-to-value ratio, which compares your mortgage balance to your home’s current value.

You’ll usually need at least 15% to 20% equity in your home. Lenders calculate this using your loan-to-value ratio, which compares your mortgage balance to your home’s current value. Debt-to-income ratio: This measures your monthly debt payments against your gross monthly income. Most lenders prefer a DTI of 43% or lower.

This measures your monthly debt payments against your gross monthly income. Most lenders prefer a DTI of 43% or lower. Income and employment verification: Expect to provide recent pay stubs, W-2s or tax returns, and bank statements.

If you meet these criteria, you’re likely eligible for most no closing cost HELOC offers. The specific terms, including your rate and credit limit, depend on your individual financial profile.

Lenders that offer no closing cost HELOCs

Several lenders currently advertise HELOCs with no closing costs. Each has different features and restrictions.

Lender Key features No-cost loan limit Clawback period Bank of America No application, closing, or annual fees; rate discounts for existing customers Up to $1,000,000 36 months Navy Federal Credit Union No closing costs; 20-year draw period Up to $500,000 None Alliant Credit Union No closing costs except borrower-ordered appraisals Up to $250,000 None Amerant Bank No closing costs on smaller lines Up to $350,000 24 months Wescom Credit Union Covers most closing costs Varies 36 months

Credit unions often offer competitive HELOC terms, but membership requirements apply. If you’re comparing a HELOC to a home equity loan, remember that home equity loans provide a lump sum with fixed payments, while a HELOC works more like a credit card with a revolving balance.

How to apply for a no closing cost HELOC

1. Check your home equity and credit score

Start by estimating how much equity you have. Subtract your current mortgage balance from your home’s approximate market value. Online home value tools can give you a rough estimate, though lenders will verify with their own valuation.

Check your credit score through a free service or your bank. Knowing where you stand helps you understand which lenders and rates you might qualify for.

2. Compare HELOC offers from multiple lenders

Don’t settle for the first offer you see. Compare rates, fees, clawback terms, and credit limits from at least three lenders. Pay attention to whether the no closing cost offer applies to your desired loan amount.

3. Gather required documents

Most lenders ask for similar paperwork:

Proof of income (recent pay stubs, W-2s)

Two years of tax returns if self-employed

Current mortgage statement

Homeowners insurance declaration page

Government-issued ID

Having documents ready speeds up the process considerably.

4. Submit your application

Many lenders offer online applications that take 15 to 30 minutes to complete. You’ll provide information about your income, employment, property, and existing mortgage.

5. Complete underwriting and close

After you apply, the lender verifies your information, orders an appraisal or valuation, and reviews your credit. This process typically takes two to six weeks. Once approved, you’ll sign closing documents and gain access to your credit line.

No closing cost HELOC vs. home equity loan

Both products let you borrow against your home’s equity, but they work differently.

Feature No closing cost HELOC Home equity loan How funds are accessed Revolving credit line; borrow as needed Lump sum at closing Interest rate type Usually variable Typically fixed Repayment structure Interest-only during draw period, then principal and interest Fixed monthly payments from the start Best for Ongoing expenses, flexibility, uncertain costs One-time expenses, predictable payments

A HELOC makes sense if you want flexibility or aren’t sure exactly how much you’ll need. A home equity loan works better if you have a specific amount in mind and prefer predictable payments.

Is a no closing cost HELOC worth it?

When no closing costs make sense

A no closing cost HELOC can be a smart choice in several situations: You plan to keep the line open for at least three years, avoiding clawback fees

You want to minimize upfront cash outlay

You're borrowing a smaller amount where closing costs would represent a larger percentage of the loan

You value flexibility and may not use the full credit line

When paying closing costs may save money

In other cases, paying closing costs upfront could cost less overall: You qualify for a significantly lower interest rate on a standard HELOC

You're borrowing a large amount and plan to carry a balance for years

You might pay off or close the line within the clawback period

You want the lowest possible long-term borrowing cost

The right choice depends on your specific situation, borrowing timeline, and how you plan to use the funds.

Find the right HELOC for your situation

A no closing cost HELOC can help you access your home’s equity without paying thousands upfront. Yet the real question isn’t whether you’ll pay closing costs. It’s whether the total cost of borrowing fits your financial goals.

Compare offers from multiple lenders, read the fine print on clawback provisions, and calculate how much you’d pay over time at different interest rates. A slightly higher rate might not matter if you’re borrowing for a short period, but it adds up if you carry a balance for years.





FAQs about no closing cost HELOCs