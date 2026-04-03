Key Takeaways Once your renovations are complete, you can use a HELOC to borrow against the additional equity your improvements have created.

Most lenders allow you to borrow up to 80-90% of your home's appraised value after renovations, minus what you still owe on your mortgage.

Lenders usually require a new appraisal to find out your home's updated value after renovations.

Wait until all renovations are complete and permits are closed before applying, as timing can affect your approval and the amount of equity you can borrow.

You just finished a major renovation, and now your home is worth more than before. That increased value isn’t just satisfying to look at. It’s equity you can potentially borrow against.

A HELOC lets you use your post-renovation equity without refinancing your main mortgage. We’ll explain how much you can borrow, what lenders look for, and how to decide if this option fits your financial plans.

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Can you use home equity after completing renovations?

Yes, once renovations are complete, you can borrow your home equity. This is often a good time because your home’s appraised value may have increased, giving you more equity to tap.

Equity is the difference between your home’s value and what you still owe on your mortgage. For example, if your home was worth $400,000 before renovations and is now appraised at $450,000, you’ve gained $50,000 in new equity. A HELOC lets you borrow against this added value.

Many homeowners use a HELOC to pay for renovations, start new projects, or pay off higher-interest debt. Keep in mind, though, that your improvements need to increase your home’s appraised value, not just your personal enjoyment.

How a HELOC works for accessing post-renovation equity

A home equity line of credit is similar to a credit card, but it’s secured by your home. Instead of getting all the money at once, you have a credit line you can use whenever you need it.

HELOCs have two phases:

Draw period: Typically 5-10 years, when you can borrow from your credit line, often making interest-only payments

Typically 5-10 years, when you can borrow from your credit line, often making interest-only payments Repayment period: Usually 10-20 years, when borrowing stops, and you pay back the principal plus interest

During the draw period, you only pay interest on what you borrow, not the whole credit line. This flexibility helps if you’re not sure how much or when you’ll need to borrow.

Variable rate vs fixed rate HELOC options

Most HELOCs have variable interest rates linked to the prime rate. If the prime rate changes, your rate and monthly payment will change too.

Some lenders offer fixed-rate HELOCs or let you switch parts of your balance to a fixed rate. If you’re worried about changing rates, ask lenders about fixed-rate options before deciding.

How HELOC interest is calculated

You pay interest only on the amount you borrow, not your full credit line. For example, if you have a $50,000 HELOC but only use $10,000, you pay interest only on the $10,000.

This is different from home equity loans, where you start paying interest on the whole amount right away, even if you don’t use it all at once.

How much can you borrow with a HELOC after renovation?

How much you can borrow depends on your home’s new value and your remaining mortgage balance. Renovations that raise your appraised value give you more equity to use. Lenders use your loan-to-value ratio (LTV) to decide your borrowing limit. Usually, your mortgage plus your HELOC can’t exceed 80-90% of your home’s current value.

For example, if your renovated home is appraised at $500,000 and you owe $300,000 on your mortgage, and your lender allows an 85% LTV, you could access up to $125,000 with a HELOC. That’s because $500,000 x 85% is $425,000, and after subtracting your $300,000 mortgage, $125,000 remains.

How to calculate your available equity To estimate your available equity, subtract your mortgage balance from your home’s post-renovation value. Then, multiply your home value by your lender’s maximum LTV (usually 80-90%) and subtract your mortgage again. Online home value tools can give you a general idea, but lenders will need a professional appraisal for approval.

Home renovations that add the most equity

Not every improvement raises your home’s value the same way. Projects that usually increase appraised value include:

Kitchen remodels

Bathroom additions or updates

Finished basements

ADUs or home additions

Energy-efficient upgrades

Don’t expect to get back every dollar you spend. For example, a $50,000 renovation might only add $35,000 to your home’s value, depending on your market and the work done.

How long to wait after renovation to apply for a HELOC

Applying at the right time can affect your approval and credit limit. Most lenders want your renovation work completed before they order an appraisal. Be sure all permits are closed, and any required inspections are completed. Unpermitted work can make appraisals more difficult and may lead lenders to lower your home’s value or deny your application.

Some lenders require you to own your home for a certain amount of time before approving a HELOC. If you just bought and renovated, ask lenders about their waiting periods.

Tip: Collect your permits, contractor invoices, and before-and-after photos before you apply. Having everything organized can speed up the process and help you get a higher appraisal.

HELOC vs home equity loan after renovation

Both options let you use your post-renovation equity, but they work differently. The best choice depends on how you want to use the money.

Feature HELOC Home equity loan Funds access Revolving line, borrow as needed One-time lump sum Interest rate Usually variable Usually fixed Best for Ongoing or uncertain expenses Single known expense Payment structure Interest-only option during draw Fixed monthly payments

If you’ve finished a renovation and want flexible access for future projects, a HELOC gives you more options. If you have a specific project with a set cost, a home equity loan’s steady payments might be a better fit.

Pros and cons of using home equity for home improvements

Using your post-renovation equity has both pros and cons. Weighing them can help you decide if this is the right move for you.

Benefits of a HELOC after renovation

Lower interest rates: Typically, much lower than credit cards or personal loans because your home secures the debt

Typically, much lower than credit cards or personal loans because your home secures the debt Flexible access: Borrow only what you need when you need it, reducing unnecessary interest costs

Borrow only what you need when you need it, reducing unnecessary interest costs Potential tax benefits: Interest may be deductible if funds are used for home improvements (consult a tax advisor for your specific situation)

Interest may be deductible if funds are used for home improvements (consult a tax advisor for your specific situation) Leverage your investment: Renovating your home can increase your borrowing power.

Risks of using home equity after renovating

Your home is collateral: Failure to repay could result in foreclosure.

Failure to repay could result in foreclosure. Variable interest rates: Monthly payments will increase if interest rates rise.

Monthly payments will increase if interest rates rise. Temptation to overborrow: Just because you can access funds doesn’t mean you should use them all.

Just because you can access funds doesn’t mean you should use them all. Closing costs: Factor in appraisal fees, origination fees, and other costs when calculating whether borrowing makes sense.

Requirements for a HELOC after home renovation

Lenders look at several factors when deciding on a HELOC. Knowing these requirements ahead of time can help you see if you’re ready to apply.

Credit score requirements

Most lenders want a credit score of at least 620, but you’ll get better rates if your score is 700 or higher. Check your credit report before applying so you can fix any mistakes or problems.

Equity and loan-to-value requirements

You’ll usually need at least 15-20% equity in your home after including the HELOC. The appraisal after your renovation will show how much equity you really have.

Income and debt-to-income requirements

Lenders look for steady, verifiable income and a debt-to-income ratio (DTI) below 43%. DTI is your monthly debt payments divided by your gross monthly income, and it helps lenders determine whether you can handle additional debt.

Documentation for completed home improvements

Be prepared to provide:

Permits and certificates of occupancy

Contractor invoices or receipts

Recent appraisal reflecting improvements

Before/after photos (some lenders request these)

Unpermitted work can cause issues during the appraisal, so it’s important to have all your documentation ready.

How to get a HELOC after home renovation

Getting a HELOC works a lot like getting a mortgage. You’ll get rate quotes, choose a lender, send in your financial documents, and wait for an appraisal. After you’re approved, you’ll close the loan and get your funds.

1. Determine your new home value after improvements

Begin by estimating your home’s value after renovations using online tools or recent sales in the area. Remember, lenders will get their own appraisal, so your estimate is just a starting point.

2. Calculate your available home equity

Take your estimated home value and subtract your current mortgage balance. Then, apply your expected LTV limit (usually 80-85%) to see how much you could access.

3. Gather documentation for your completed renovation

Gather your permits, receipts, and inspection reports. Keeping everything organized shows the work was done right and can help you get a higher appraisal.

4. Compare HELOC lenders and rates

It’s worth taking the time to shop around with different HELOC lenders. Compare:

Interest rates and APR

Draw period length

Fees (origination, annual, closing costs)

Fixed-rate conversion options

5. Complete the HELOC application process

Once you pick a lender, you’ll fill out an application, provide your documents, and set up an appraisal. The whole process usually takes 2 to 6 weeks from start to finish.

Alternatives to a HELOC for accessing post-renovation equity

A HELOC isn’t the only way to use your home equity. Depending on your needs, one of these other options might be a better fit.

Home equity loans A home equity loan allows you to borrow a lump sum that you pay back monthly with fixed payments. It's a good choice if you have a specific project and want predictable payments instead of flexibility.

Cash-out refinancing A cash-out refinance replaces your current mortgage with a bigger one and gives you the difference in cash. This can make sense if today's rates are lower than your current mortgage. If not, keeping your original mortgage and adding a HELOC is often cheaper.

Personal loans Personal loans don't use your home as collateral, so they're less risky for you. But they usually have higher interest rates and lower borrowing limits. They can be a good option for smaller amounts or if you don't have much equity.

Is a HELOC the right choice after your home renovation?

Your choice depends on your equity, financial goals, and your views on variable interest rates. If you want flexible access to money without refinancing your main mortgage, a HELOC after renovation can be a useful option.

Take time to assess your available equity, compare lenders, and ensure you have a clear reason for borrowing. The best decisions come when you fully understand your options before committing.





FAQs about getting a HELOC after home renovation