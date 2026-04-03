Key Takeaways
- Once your renovations are complete, you can use a HELOC to borrow against the additional equity your improvements have created.
- Most lenders allow you to borrow up to 80-90% of your home's appraised value after renovations, minus what you still owe on your mortgage.
- Lenders usually require a new appraisal to find out your home's updated value after renovations.
- Wait until all renovations are complete and permits are closed before applying, as timing can affect your approval and the amount of equity you can borrow.
You just finished a major renovation, and now your home is worth more than before. That increased value isn’t just satisfying to look at. It’s equity you can potentially borrow against.
A HELOC lets you use your post-renovation equity without refinancing your main mortgage. We’ll explain how much you can borrow, what lenders look for, and how to decide if this option fits your financial plans.
In this article. (Skip to...)
- Can you do it?
- How it works
- HELOC borrowing limits
- When to apply
- Pros and cons
- HELOC requirements
- How to get a HELOC
- Alternatives
- FAQs
Can you use home equity after completing renovations?
Yes, once renovations are complete, you can borrow your home equity. This is often a good time because your home’s appraised value may have increased, giving you more equity to tap.
Equity is the difference between your home’s value and what you still owe on your mortgage. For example, if your home was worth $400,000 before renovations and is now appraised at $450,000, you’ve gained $50,000 in new equity. A HELOC lets you borrow against this added value.Check your HELOC eligibility. Start here
Many homeowners use a HELOC to pay for renovations, start new projects, or pay off higher-interest debt. Keep in mind, though, that your improvements need to increase your home’s appraised value, not just your personal enjoyment.
How a HELOC works for accessing post-renovation equity
A home equity line of credit is similar to a credit card, but it’s secured by your home. Instead of getting all the money at once, you have a credit line you can use whenever you need it.
HELOCs have two phases:
- Draw period: Typically 5-10 years, when you can borrow from your credit line, often making interest-only payments
- Repayment period: Usually 10-20 years, when borrowing stops, and you pay back the principal plus interest
During the draw period, you only pay interest on what you borrow, not the whole credit line. This flexibility helps if you’re not sure how much or when you’ll need to borrow.Explore your HELOC options. Start here
Variable rate vs fixed rate HELOC options
Most HELOCs have variable interest rates linked to the prime rate. If the prime rate changes, your rate and monthly payment will change too.
Some lenders offer fixed-rate HELOCs or let you switch parts of your balance to a fixed rate. If you’re worried about changing rates, ask lenders about fixed-rate options before deciding.
How HELOC interest is calculated
You pay interest only on the amount you borrow, not your full credit line. For example, if you have a $50,000 HELOC but only use $10,000, you pay interest only on the $10,000.
This is different from home equity loans, where you start paying interest on the whole amount right away, even if you don’t use it all at once.
How much can you borrow with a HELOC after renovation?
How much you can borrow depends on your home’s new value and your remaining mortgage balance. Renovations that raise your appraised value give you more equity to use. Lenders use your loan-to-value ratio (LTV) to decide your borrowing limit. Usually, your mortgage plus your HELOC can’t exceed 80-90% of your home’s current value.
For example, if your renovated home is appraised at $500,000 and you owe $300,000 on your mortgage, and your lender allows an 85% LTV, you could access up to $125,000 with a HELOC. That’s because $500,000 x 85% is $425,000, and after subtracting your $300,000 mortgage, $125,000 remains.Check your HELOC eligibility. Start here
How to calculate your available equity
To estimate your available equity, subtract your mortgage balance from your home’s post-renovation value. Then, multiply your home value by your lender’s maximum LTV (usually 80-90%) and subtract your mortgage again.
Online home value tools can give you a general idea, but lenders will need a professional appraisal for approval.
Home renovations that add the most equity
Not every improvement raises your home’s value the same way. Projects that usually increase appraised value include:
- Kitchen remodels
- Bathroom additions or updates
- Finished basements
- ADUs or home additions
- Energy-efficient upgrades
Don’t expect to get back every dollar you spend. For example, a $50,000 renovation might only add $35,000 to your home’s value, depending on your market and the work done.
How long to wait after renovation to apply for a HELOC
Applying at the right time can affect your approval and credit limit. Most lenders want your renovation work completed before they order an appraisal. Be sure all permits are closed, and any required inspections are completed. Unpermitted work can make appraisals more difficult and may lead lenders to lower your home’s value or deny your application.
Some lenders require you to own your home for a certain amount of time before approving a HELOC. If you just bought and renovated, ask lenders about their waiting periods.Explore your HELOC options. Start here
Tip: Collect your permits, contractor invoices, and before-and-after photos before you apply. Having everything organized can speed up the process and help you get a higher appraisal.
HELOC vs home equity loan after renovation
Both options let you use your post-renovation equity, but they work differently. The best choice depends on how you want to use the money.
|Feature
|HELOC
|Home equity loan
|Funds access
|Revolving line, borrow as needed
|One-time lump sum
|Interest rate
|Usually variable
|Usually fixed
|Best for
|Ongoing or uncertain expenses
|Single known expense
|Payment structure
|Interest-only option during draw
|Fixed monthly payments
If you’ve finished a renovation and want flexible access for future projects, a HELOC gives you more options. If you have a specific project with a set cost, a home equity loan’s steady payments might be a better fit.
Pros and cons of using home equity for home improvements
Using your post-renovation equity has both pros and cons. Weighing them can help you decide if this is the right move for you.
Benefits of a HELOC after renovation
- Lower interest rates: Typically, much lower than credit cards or personal loans because your home secures the debt
- Flexible access: Borrow only what you need when you need it, reducing unnecessary interest costs
- Potential tax benefits: Interest may be deductible if funds are used for home improvements (consult a tax advisor for your specific situation)
- Leverage your investment: Renovating your home can increase your borrowing power.
Risks of using home equity after renovating
- Your home is collateral: Failure to repay could result in foreclosure.
- Variable interest rates: Monthly payments will increase if interest rates rise.
- Temptation to overborrow: Just because you can access funds doesn’t mean you should use them all.
- Closing costs: Factor in appraisal fees, origination fees, and other costs when calculating whether borrowing makes sense.
Requirements for a HELOC after home renovation
Lenders look at several factors when deciding on a HELOC. Knowing these requirements ahead of time can help you see if you’re ready to apply.
Credit score requirements
Most lenders want a credit score of at least 620, but you’ll get better rates if your score is 700 or higher. Check your credit report before applying so you can fix any mistakes or problems.
Equity and loan-to-value requirements
You’ll usually need at least 15-20% equity in your home after including the HELOC. The appraisal after your renovation will show how much equity you really have.Explore your HELOC options. Start here
Income and debt-to-income requirements
Lenders look for steady, verifiable income and a debt-to-income ratio (DTI) below 43%. DTI is your monthly debt payments divided by your gross monthly income, and it helps lenders determine whether you can handle additional debt.
Documentation for completed home improvements
Be prepared to provide:
- Permits and certificates of occupancy
- Contractor invoices or receipts
- Recent appraisal reflecting improvements
- Before/after photos (some lenders request these)
Unpermitted work can cause issues during the appraisal, so it’s important to have all your documentation ready.
How to get a HELOC after home renovation
Getting a HELOC works a lot like getting a mortgage. You’ll get rate quotes, choose a lender, send in your financial documents, and wait for an appraisal. After you’re approved, you’ll close the loan and get your funds.
1. Determine your new home value after improvements
Begin by estimating your home’s value after renovations using online tools or recent sales in the area. Remember, lenders will get their own appraisal, so your estimate is just a starting point.
2. Calculate your available home equity
Take your estimated home value and subtract your current mortgage balance. Then, apply your expected LTV limit (usually 80-85%) to see how much you could access.Check your HELOC eligibility. Start here
3. Gather documentation for your completed renovation
Gather your permits, receipts, and inspection reports. Keeping everything organized shows the work was done right and can help you get a higher appraisal.
4. Compare HELOC lenders and rates
It’s worth taking the time to shop around with different HELOC lenders. Compare:
- Interest rates and APR
- Draw period length
- Fees (origination, annual, closing costs)
- Fixed-rate conversion options
5. Complete the HELOC application process
Once you pick a lender, you’ll fill out an application, provide your documents, and set up an appraisal. The whole process usually takes 2 to 6 weeks from start to finish.
Alternatives to a HELOC for accessing post-renovation equity
A HELOC isn’t the only way to use your home equity. Depending on your needs, one of these other options might be a better fit.
Is a HELOC the right choice after your home renovation?
Your choice depends on your equity, financial goals, and your views on variable interest rates. If you want flexible access to money without refinancing your main mortgage, a HELOC after renovation can be a useful option.
Take time to assess your available equity, compare lenders, and ensure you have a clear reason for borrowing. The best decisions come when you fully understand your options before committing.Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you
FAQs about getting a HELOC after home renovation
The 30% rule suggests spending no more than 30% of your home's current value on renovations. This guideline helps you avoid over-improving your home for your neighborhood and increases the likelihood you'll recoup your costs when you sell.
Yes, unpermitted work can complicate appraisals and may cause lenders to reduce your home's assessed value. Some lenders require permits before approving your HELOC.
Most lenders require an appraisal to determine the value of your current home. A new appraisal after renovations ensures your improvements are reflected in your available equity, which directly affects your borrowing limit.
Many lenders have seasoning requirements and may want you to own the home for 6-12 months before approving a HELOC. However, some lenders have shorter or no waiting periods, so shopping around is worthwhile if you recently purchased.