Can I Sell My Home With a HELOC? What to Expect

Key Takeaways You can sell your house even if you have a HELOC. At closing, the remaining balance is paid off with your sale proceeds.

The title company handles paying off your HELOC, ensuring your lender is paid before you receive your share of the sale proceeds.

Ask your HELOC lender for a payoff statement early, as it may take 10 to 15 business days to get it.

Even if unused, a HELOC places a lien on your home and must be formally closed when you sell.

You’ve built equity in your home and used a HELOC, and now you’re thinking about selling. You might be wondering if having a HELOC makes selling harder or changes how much money you’ll get.

The short answer is that selling with a HELOC is completely routine. Below, you’ll learn exactly how the payoff works at closing, what happens to your remaining equity, and how to avoid potential complications like prepayment penalties or being underwater on your loans.

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Can you sell a house with a HELOC?

Yes, you can sell a house with a HELOC. When you sell, the remaining HELOC balance is paid off from the sale proceeds at closing, usually by the title company working with your lender. Because a HELOC puts a lien on your home, the lender must be paid before the buyer takes ownership. After closing and repaying, the lien is released, and the HELOC account is closed permanently.

What happens to a HELOC when you sell your house?

When you sell a house with a HELOC, you must pay off the remaining balance at closing. The proceeds from your sale go first to pay your main mortgage and then the HELOC, before the buyer takes over. The HELOC lien must be cleared before the sale is complete.

How the HELOC is paid off at closing

The title company or closing agent handles the payoff. Before closing, your HELOC lender provides a payoff statement with the exact amount due, including interest through the closing date. At settlement, the title company pays the lender from the proceeds of your sale. Once paid, the lender removes the lien, and the sale can move forward.

What happens to your remaining equity after the sale

Once your mortgage and HELOC are paid off, whatever is left from the sale is your profit.

You can figure out your net proceeds with this formula: Sale price minus your main mortgage balance, minus your HELOC balance, minus closing costs, equals your remaining equity.

For example, if you sell your home for $400,000 and owe $250,000 on your mortgage and $30,000 on your HELOC, you would pay those off first. If closing costs are about $25,000, you’d get around $95,000 from the sale. Doing this math before you list helps you know what to expect.

What you need to close a HELOC account

To close a HELOC when selling your home, you’ll need a few important documents so the title company can pay off the debt and remove the lien.

Payoff statement: The document from your lender showing the exact amount owed through your closing date.

The document from your lender showing the exact amount owed through your closing date. Lender contact information: This allows the title company to coordinate the payoff directly with your HELOC lender.

This allows the title company to coordinate the payoff directly with your HELOC lender. Confirmation of lien release: The lender provides this upon receipt of payment to confirm that the debt has been satisfied.

Even if you never use your HELOC, it’s still a lien. The title company must close the account and have the lien released so the buyer can get the title.

Why your HELOC must be paid off when you sell

A HELOC must be paid off when you sell your home because it’s a lien on the property. Sale proceeds are used at closing to repay both the HELOC and any remaining mortgage debt. The line of credit can’t transfer because it’s a lien on the home being sold. To borrow against equity after moving, you’d need a new HELOC on your new property.

How to calculate your home equity before selling Knowing how much equity you have before you list your home helps you see what you’ll actually get from the sale. Your equity is just your home’s value minus what you still owe. Here’s how to estimate yours: Find out what your home is worth. Online tools can give you a general idea, but a real estate agent’s market analysis is more accurate. A professional appraisal gives the most exact value.

Online tools can give you a general idea, but a real estate agent’s market analysis is more accurate. A professional appraisal gives the most exact value. Request current balances. Contact your mortgage servicer and HELOC lender for up-to-date payoff amounts.

Contact your mortgage servicer and HELOC lender for up-to-date payoff amounts. Don’t forget to include selling costs. Agent commissions are usually 5% to 6% of the sale price, plus closing costs, possible repairs, and any deals you make with the buyer. Doing this math early gives you a clear idea of what you’ll get from the sale. If the numbers are close, you’ll know before you’re under contract instead of finding out at closing.

Potential complications when selling with a HELOC

Selling a home with a HELOC is usually simple, but complications can arise.

What happens if your home is underwater?

If you’re underwater, it means you owe more on your mortgage and HELOC than your home is worth. If your sale won’t cover both debts, you might need to consider these options:

Pay the difference in cash. Bring funds to closing to cover the shortfall.

Bring funds to closing to cover the shortfall. Negotiate a short sale. With lender approval, sell the home for less than you owe. Short sales can affect your credit and may have tax implications.

With lender approval, sell the home for less than you owe. Short sales can affect your credit and may have tax implications. Wait to sell. If possible, delaying the sale until your equity improves may reduce financial losses.

If you think you might owe more than your home is worth, figure out your expected proceeds before you list your home.

What to do if your lender charges prepayment penalties

Some HELOCs charge an early payoff fee, especially in the first few years. Check your agreement or ask your lender to see if this applies to you. If your HELOC lender charges a prepayment fee, include it when estimating your net proceeds to avoid surprises at closing.

Options if you still need access to credit

Selling your home permanently closes your HELOC. If you expect to need ongoing credit access, consider alternatives such as:

Opening a new HELOC on your next home

Applying for a personal line of credit

Using other financing options not tied to real estate

Planning ahead can help you avoid a credit access gap.

Should you pay off your HELOC before selling your house?

Most people let the title company pay off the HELOC at closing. Still, paying it off beforehand can make sense in some cases.

Consideration Paying off before selling Paying off at closing Simplifies closing Yes Standard process handles it Preserves cash reserves No, requires upfront funds Yes, uses sale proceeds Avoids prepayment penalties Depends on timing May still apply Best for Sellers with available cash who want simplicity Most sellers

For most, paying at closing is easier because the title company handles it. But if you have the money and want a simpler process, paying early is also an option.

Selling a house with a HELOC vs. a home equity loan

If you’re unsure whether you have a HELOC or a home equity loan, here’s a quick way to tell the difference:

HELOC: A revolving line of credit with a variable rate. You pay off only what you’ve borrowed.

A revolving line of credit with a variable rate. You pay off only what you’ve borrowed. Home equity loan: A lump sum with a fixed rate. You pay off the remaining loan balance.

Both are liens on your home, and both are paid off at closing. The process is basically the same, so the main difference is in how your payoff amount is calculated.

Steps to prepare for selling your home with a HELOC

Doing a few things early can help your closing go smoothly.

1. Request a payoff statement from your HELOC lender

Reach out to your lender and ask for a payoff statement. This will show the exact amount you need to close your account, including interest up to your closing date. Ask for it early, since it can take 10 to 15 business days to get.

2. Calculate your estimated net proceeds

Use the earlier formula to estimate how much you’ll get from the sale. Make sure the sale price covers your mortgage, HELOC, and all selling costs. If it’s close, it’s better to know before you’re under contract.

3. Check for prepayment penalties or fees

Check your HELOC agreement or call your lender to see if there are early payoff fees. Add any penalties to your net proceeds estimate for a clear picture.

4. Notify your title company of all liens

Let your closing agent know about your HELOC so they can handle the payoff. Give them your lender’s contact info and the payoff statement when you get it.

5. Gather required documentation

Having all your documents ready helps avoid delays and keeps your closing on schedule. You’ll typically need:

HELOC account statements

Payoff statement

Primary mortgage payoff statement

Government-issued ID for closing

Make an informed decision before you sell

Selling a home with a HELOC is a common process. The title company pays off your HELOC, and you get your remaining equity after all debts are settled.

The key is to know your numbers before you list your home. Figure out your equity, get payoff statements, and check for prepayment penalties. When you know where you stand, you can move forward confidently.





FAQs about selling a home with a HELOC