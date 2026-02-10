What Credit Score Do You Need for a HELOC in 2026?

Key Takeaways Most lenders look for a minimum credit score between 620 and 680 for a HELOC, though some will go lower if you have strong equity or income

Scores of 700 or higher unlock the best rates, and even a small rate difference adds up over time

Credit score is only part of the picture. Your home equity, debt-to-income ratio, and income stability all factor into approval

Your credit score plays a major role in whether you’ll qualify for a HELOC, and what interest rate you’ll pay if you do. Most lenders set their minimum somewhere between 620 and 680, though the exact cutoff varies more than you might expect.

Below, we’ll break down the credit score ranges lenders look for, how your score affects your rate, what to do if your credit is on the lower end, and the other qualification factors that matter just as much.

In this article

Minimum credit score required for a HELOC

The minimum credit score for a HELOC is generally 620, though many lenders prefer to see 660 to 680 or higher. If you’re not familiar with the term, a HELOC (home equity line of credit) is a revolving credit line secured by your home—think of it like a credit card, but backed by your property instead of just your promise to repay.

Now, here’s the thing: there’s no single industry-wide cutoff. Each lender sets its own rules. But after looking at what major banks, credit unions, and online lenders require, a clear pattern emerges.

Most lenders require a 620 to 680 FICO score

So where do you stand?

Here's a quick credit score breakdown: 620 score: The floor for some lenders, though you'll likely face higher rates and tighter limits

The floor for some lenders, though you'll likely face higher rates and tighter limits 680 score: The sweet spot where most mainstream lenders feel comfortable approving you

The sweet spot where most mainstream lenders feel comfortable approving you 700+ score: Where you start seeing the most competitive rates and terms

According to Experian, borrowers typically need at least a 680 FICO score to qualify, though some lenders prefer 720 or higher for their best offers.

Why some lenders set higher credit score minimums

Here’s why lenders can be picky: a HELOC is a second-lien loan. That means if you default and your home is sold, your primary mortgage gets paid first. The HELOC lender is second in line and might not get fully repaid.

Because of that added risk, many lenders use credit score as a quick way to filter out riskier borrowers. Credit unions often show more flexibility with members they know well, while big banks tend to stick to stricter cutoffs. Online lenders? They’re all over the map—some specialize in lower-score borrowers, others only want prime applicants.

Preserve a low rate first mortgage

If you locked in a mortgage rate below 4% back in 2020 or 2021, refinancing to access equity means giving up that rate entirely. A HELOC sits behind your existing mortgage as a second lien, leaving your favorable first mortgage untouched.

This matters more than it might seem. On a $500,000 loan, the difference between 3.5% and 7% adds up to roughly $1,000 per month.

Potential tax advantages for home improvements

Interest paid on a HELOC may be tax-deductible when you use the funds for substantial improvements to the home securing the loan. The IRS allows this deduction on loan amounts up to $750,000 combined with your first mortgage. A tax professional can confirm whether your specific situation qualifies.

How your credit score affects HELOC interest rates

Your credit score doesn’t just determine whether you get approved—it directly shapes the interest rate you’ll pay. And with HELOCs, even small rate differences matter because you’re borrowing against your home over many years.

Credit score tiers and typical APR ranges

Credit Score Range Rate Category Approval Likelihood 780+ Lowest rates Excellent 700–779 Competitive rates Strong 680–699 Moderate rates Good 620–679 Higher rates May require compensating factors Below 620 Limited options Difficult

Lenders use what’s called risk-based pricing. In plain terms: the higher your score, the lower your rate. If you fall in the 620–679 range, you can still qualify—but expect to pay more for the privilege.

Why a higher score saves you money over time

Let’s put some numbers to it. On a $50,000 HELOC balance, a 1% rate difference means roughly $500 more in interest each year. Over a 10-year draw period, that’s $5,000 that could have stayed in your pocket.

Can you get a HELOC with bad credit

Getting approved with bad credit is harder, but it’s not impossible. In the world of home equity lending, “bad credit” usually means a score below 620—though some lenders consider anything under 660 to be subprime.

Lenders that accept lower credit scores

Not all lenders have the same appetite for risk. Some are more willing to work with borrowers who have lower scores:

Credit unions: Often more flexible, especially if you’re an established member with a history there

Often more flexible, especially if you’re an established member with a history there Portfolio lenders: Lenders that keep loans on their own books (rather than selling them) can bend their own rules

Lenders that keep loans on their own books (rather than selling them) can bend their own rules Online lenders: A mixed bag—some target lower-score borrowers, others don’t, so shopping around is key

Trade-offs of borrowing with a lower score

If you do qualify with a lower score, expect some trade-offs:

Higher interest rates: You’ll pay more for the credit line compared to borrowers with stronger scores

You’ll pay more for the credit line compared to borrowers with stronger scores Lower credit limits: Lenders may cap how much you can borrow to limit their exposure

Lenders may cap how much you can borrow to limit their exposure More equity required: You might need a lower combined loan-to-value ratio to offset your credit risk

You might need a lower combined loan-to-value ratio to offset your credit risk Extra documentation: Lenders may want more proof of income, assets, and job stability

How to qualify for a HELOC with a lower credit score

If your score is borderline, there are practical steps you can take to improve your odds—or at least get better terms.

1. Check your credit reports for errors

Mistakes on credit reports are surprisingly common. Disputing inaccuracies with the credit bureaus can sometimes boost your score quickly. You can pull free annual reports from all three bureaus at AnnualCreditReport.com.

2. Pay down revolving debt

Your credit utilization ratio—how much of your available credit you’re using—has a big impact on your score. Paying down credit card balances can improve your score within one to two billing cycles.

3. Avoid opening new credit accounts

New credit inquiries and accounts can temporarily lower your score. If you’re planning to apply for a HELOC soon, hold off on opening new credit cards or financing other purchases until after you’re approved.

4. Consider adding a co-borrower

A co-borrower with stronger credit may help you qualify or secure better terms. Just keep in mind that both of you become equally responsible for repayment.

5. Compare lenders with different credit requirements

Requirements vary a lot from lender to lender. Getting quotes from multiple sources—credit unions, banks, and online lenders—helps you find the best fit for your credit profile.

What to do if your HELOC application is denied

Denial is neither a river in Egypt nor the end of the road if you want a HELOC. Here’s how to move forward:

Steps to take after HELOC denial: Request the denial reason: Under federal law, lenders have to tell you specifically why they turned you down

Under federal law, lenders have to tell you specifically why they turned you down Review your credit report: Look for issues you can address, like errors or high balances

Look for issues you can address, like errors or high balances Wait and rebuild: Sometimes a few months of credit improvement makes a real difference

Sometimes a few months of credit improvement makes a real difference Try a different lender: A denial from one lender doesn't mean denial from all—requirements vary widely

A denial from one lender doesn't mean denial from all—requirements vary widely Consider alternatives: Other products may work better for your current situation

Alternatives to a HELOC for lower credit scores

If a HELOC isn’t the right fit right now, other options may help you access funds.

Home equity loan

A home equity loan gives you a lump sum with a fixed interest rate and predictable monthly payments. Credit requirements are similar to HELOCs, but the fixed-rate structure appeals to borrowers who prefer knowing exactly what they’ll pay each month.

Cash-out refinance

A cash-out refinance replaces your existing mortgage with a larger one, giving you access to your equity as cash. Credit requirements may differ slightly, but this option means giving up your current mortgage rate—something to weigh carefully if you locked in a low rate a few years ago.

Personal loan

Personal loans are unsecured, meaning your home isn’t used as collateral. Rates are typically higher than home equity products, but there’s no risk of foreclosure if you can’t repay. Some lenders accept credit scores in the low 600s.

How to find the right HELOC lender for your credit profile

The best way to find favorable HELOC terms—regardless of your credit score—is to compare offers from multiple lenders. Each lender weighs credit score, equity, and income differently, so shopping around often reveals better options than settling for the first quote you get.

Credit unions may offer more flexibility for members, while online lenders can provide quick pre-qualification without affecting your credit score. Banks often have competitive rates for borrowers with strong credit profiles.





FAQs about HELOC credit score requirements