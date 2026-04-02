Best Home Equity Rates for 2026: How to Find Low Rates

Key Takeaways The best home equity loan rates start around 6.50% to 6.75% for borrowers with excellent credit, while average rates range from 7% to 8%, depending on the loan term and lender.

Qualifying for below-average rates typically requires a credit score of 740 or higher, a combined loan-to-value under 80%, and a debt-to-income ratio below 43%.

Credit unions and community banks often offer rates 0.25% to 0.50% lower than national banks, making them worth checking.

Home equity loan rates have risen significantly in recent years. If you have a first mortgage with a 3% or 4% rate, it makes sense to be cautious about borrowing at today’s higher rates. Still, different lenders can offer rates that vary by 0.5% to 1% for the same borrower. Finding a great deal often depends on knowing where to shop and what questions to ask.

This guide explains the credit, equity, and income benchmarks needed for the lowest home equity loan rates. It also outlines which lenders offer the best pricing and how to compare offers based on total costs, not just advertised rates.

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What counts as a below-average home equity rate right now?

The best home equity loan rates in 2026 start around 6.50% to 6.75% for borrowers with excellent credit (780 or higher). Most people see rates between 7% and 8%, with several credit unions offering the most competitive deals. HELOC rates usually range from 7.12% to 7.31%, but some lenders offer introductory rates as low as 5.99% for the first year.

What counts as a below-average rate depends on the type of loan. Home equity loans have fixed rates, so your rate stays the same for the whole term. HELOCs have variable rates that track the prime rate, so your starting rate might be lower but could increase later.

For home equity loans, a below-average rate is usually anything under 7.5% in today’s market.

For HELOCs, aim for a margin, the amount added to the prime rate, of 0.5% or less. This helps keep your rate competitive even after any introductory period ends.

How to qualify for the lowest home equity rates

Lenders consider three main factors to determine which rate tier you qualify for. Meeting benchmarks in each area can help you get the best rates rather than just an average offer.

1. Credit score thresholds

Your credit score is the most important factor in determining your home equity rate. Scores of 740 or higher typically qualify for the best pricing, while scores below 700 often result in rates 1% to 2% higher.

If your score is just below a key threshold, even a small increase can improve your rate. This is especially relevant for HELOCs, as credit score requirements differ by lender. Paying down credit card balances to reduce your utilization ratio is often the fastest way to boost your score before applying.

2. Combined loan-to-value

Combined loan-to-value (CLTV) compares your total mortgage debt to your home’s current value. Calculate it by adding your current mortgage balance to the desired home equity loan amount, then dividing by your home’s appraised value.

Most lenders offer their best rates when your CLTV is 80% or less, with some providing better deals for CLTVs between 70% and 75%. If you are close to 80%, borrowing slightly less may save more in interest than the additional funds would provide.

3. Debt-to-income ratio and income stability

Your debt-to-income ratio (DTI) shows how much of your monthly income goes toward debt payments. Most lenders want to see a DTI of 43% or less, but some will accept higher ratios if you have excellent credit or significant cash reserves. Lowering your DTI before you apply can help you get a better rate.

Having steady, documented income is important, too. W-2 employees usually find it easier to qualify, but self-employed borrowers can still get approved if they provide tax returns and profit-and-loss statements.

Where to find the best home equity rates by lender type

It’s common to see rates differ by 0.5% to 1% between lenders, even if your profile is the same. Comparing offers from at least three to five lenders can help you find big savings.

Credit unions and community banks

Credit unions are member-owned nonprofits with lower costs, so they often offer rates 0.25% to 0.50% lower than banks. Many credit unions let you join by making a small donation or living in a certain area.

Community banks may offer lower rates to attract local customers and are often more flexible with requirements, which can benefit borrowers with unique financial situations.

Online lenders and specialty platforms

Online-only lenders use technology to cut costs, which sometimes means lower rates or no fees. Companies like Figure and Better.com have made the application process much faster and easier. However, be mindful of fees. Some online lenders offer lower rates but offset them with higher origination fees or other costs that may eliminate your savings.

Your current lender and relationship discounts

Your current mortgage servicer or primary bank may offer loyalty discounts to existing customers, such as rate reductions of 0.125% to 0.25% or waived fees. Don’t assume your current lender has the best deal. Treat their quote as just one option and compare it with others before deciding.

Lender Type Typical Rate Advantage Best For Credit unions 0.25% to 0.50% below banks Borrowers willing to join for membership Community banks Competitive local pricing Those who value in-person service Online lenders Fast approval, sometimes lower fees Tech-comfortable borrowers Current lender Relationship discounts available Existing customers with good history

How to compare home equity loan offers accurately

It’s important to look past advertised rates to find the best deal. Two offers with the same rate can end up costing very different amounts overall.

APR vs. interest rate

The annual percentage rate (APR) includes some fees, so it’s a better way to compare loans than just looking at the interest rate. For example, a loan with a 7% rate and $3,000 in fees could cost more over time than one with a 7.25% rate and no fees.

Always ask each lender for the APR. For HELOCs, APR is harder to calculate because the rate can change, but lenders should still be able to give you an estimate.

HELOC margin, caps, and intro rates

If you’re considering a HELOC, the margin is key to long-term costs. Your rate will be the prime rate plus your margin, so a lower margin means a better deal, no matter how the prime rate changes.

Be careful with teaser rates that jump significantly after the intro period. For example, a 5.99% intro rate that jumps to prime plus 1.5% after a year could end up costing more than a HELOC with no intro offer but a margin of only 0.5%.

Ask about lifetime caps, which are the highest your rate can go, and floor rates, which are the lowest it can drop. These limits help protect you from big changes in your rate.

Fees that can erase your rate savings

Common fees to watch for include:

Origination fees: Typically 0.5% to 1% of the loan amount

Typically 0.5% to 1% of the loan amount Appraisal fees: Usually $300 to $500, though some lenders waive them

Usually $300 to $500, though some lenders waive them Annual fees: Common with HELOCs, ranging from $25 to $75 per year

Common with HELOCs, ranging from $25 to $75 per year Early closure fees: Charged if you pay off or close the line within 24 to 36 months

Ask each lender for an itemized list of fees. Sometimes, a loan with a slightly higher rate but no fees is a better deal than a lower rate with high closing costs, especially if you plan to refinance or sell in a few years.

Rate discounts and negotiation tactics

Many people don’t know that home equity rates can be negotiated. If you have offers from other lenders, you can use them to ask for better terms.

Common discounts to ask about:

Autopay discount: Typically, 0.25% off your rate for automatic payments from a checking account

Typically, 0.25% off your rate for automatic payments from a checking account Existing customer discount: Banks often reduce rates for customers with checking, savings, or investment accounts

Banks often reduce rates for customers with checking, savings, or investment accounts Large initial draw discount: Some HELOC lenders offer better rates if you draw a minimum amount at closing

To negotiate well, collect two or three good offers first. Then go back to your preferred lender and ask if they can match or beat your best rate. Even if they can’t lower the rate, they might waive origination fees or cut other costs.

Be careful with relationship discounts that require you to keep a minimum balance or pay monthly fees. Make sure the rate savings are worth any extra costs.

Timing your application for the best home equity loan rate

The timing of your application can affect the rate you get. A few smart steps can help you lock in a better home equity loan rate. Home equity rates fluctuate based on Federal Reserve decisions regarding short-term interest rates. While you cannot control these changes, monitor announcements and apply when rates are stable or declining.

Here are a few timing tips to consider before you apply:

Pay down credit card balances to lower your utilization ratio and potentially boost your score.

Avoid opening new credit accounts in the 60 to 90 days before applying.

Gather quotes from multiple lenders within a 14-day window so credit inquiries count as a single pull.

For home equity loans, ask if you can lock in your rate to protect yourself from increases while your application is being processed..

HELOCs usually don’t offer rate locks because their rates are variable. Still, you can try to apply when market conditions are favorable.

Red flags and terms to avoid

A low rate isn’t always a good deal. Some offers that look great may have hidden costs or strict terms that could cause trouble later.

Watch out for warning signs like:

High closing costs are rolled into the balance. This increases your debt and the interest you’ll pay over time.

This increases your debt and the interest you’ll pay over time. Steep early termination fees. If you might sell or refinance within 3 years, early-closure penalties can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars.

If you might sell or refinance within 3 years, early-closure penalties can cost hundreds or thousands of dollars. Unusually high minimum draw requirements. Some HELOCs require you to borrow more than you actually want at closing.

Some HELOCs require you to borrow more than you actually want at closing. Annual fees that exceed rate savings. A $75 annual fee on a small HELOC might outweigh a slightly better rate.

A $75 annual fee on a small HELOC might outweigh a slightly better rate. Rates are dramatically lower than competitors'. If one lender’s rate seems too good to be true, read the fine print carefully.

When you compare offers, trust your gut. If a lender avoids answering questions about fees or pressures you to decide quickly, they may not have your best interests at heart.

Ready to secure the best home equity loan rate?

To get a below-average home equity rate, focus on three things: improving your borrower profile, checking offers from different types of lenders, and comparing total costs instead of just advertised rates.

If your credit score exceeds 740, your CLTV is below 80%, and your DTI is under 43%, you will typically qualify for the best rates. Credit unions and community banks often offer the lowest rates, but it is also worthwhile to check online lenders and your current bank.

Take the time to get quotes from at least three to five lenders, ask for detailed fee lists, and don’t be afraid to negotiate. Doing this can save you thousands over the life of your loan.

FAQs about finding the best home equity loan rates