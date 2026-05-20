Home Equity Loan vs. HELOC for Debt Consolidation on a Fixed Income

Two neighbors. Same $50,000 in credit card debt. Same week, both refinanced through home equity. One signed a HELOC. The other signed a home equity loan. Two years later, one of their payments has gone up $1,000 a year. The other has not moved a dollar. Here is what separated them — and why it matters most if your income is fixed.

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What Is the Real Difference Between a HELOC and a Home Equity Loan for Debt Consolidation?

If you’re living on a set income, choosing between a HELOC and a home equity loan can make a substantial difference in your budget over the next five years.

A HELOC is a variable-rate revolving credit line you draw from over time, while a home equity loan is a fixed-rate lump sum with a payment that never moves. They are not the same product, even though both use your home equity. This single distinction changes the math of debt consolidation more than anything else on the application.

Here are the three structural differences that matter when you’re consolidating debt.

1. Variable rates vs. fixed rates

A HELOC has a variable rate that moves with the prime rate, set by the Federal Reserve and reported in the Federal Reserve H.15 release. As of May 2026, the prime rate is 6.75%, and lenders add a margin on top of that to set your HELOC rate.

When the prime moves, your HELOC rate moves with it. If your income adjusts with inflation, that may not matter much. But, if your income is fixed, every rate increase is a direct hit to a budget with no room to absorb it.

A home equity loan has a fixed rate locked at closing. If you sign a 10-year home equity loan at 7.5%, you pay 7.5% for the whole 10 years. Prime can swing 3 points, and your payment will not budge.

2. How you receive the money

A HELOC works like a credit card secured by your house. You’re approved for a credit limit, and you draw what you need when you need it. You only owe interest on what you’ve drawn.

A home equity loan, on the other hand, deposits the entire approved amount into your account at closing. There is no drawing later. For debt consolidation, that’s usually fine, because you know exactly how much credit card and installment debt you need to pay off.

For someone on a tight budget, the lump sum is also simpler to plan around. You consolidate once, set a payment, and move on.

If you’re trying to compare the two side by side, the HELOC vs home equity loan guide walks through the structural differences in more detail.

3. Variable payments vs. fixed payments

Your monthly payment will be different for a HELOC vs. a home equity loan. HELOC payments will change depending on the rate, the outstanding draw amount, and the phase of the loan you’re in. A home equity loan’s payment, however, is the same every month from the first to the last.

For someone planning around a budget that may shrink, the steady payment is the real product. If you’re entering retirement, managing a disability, or budgeting around caregiving costs, that predictability may be worth more than any rate advantage a HELOC might offer in the short term.

Which Is Better for Debt Consolidation on a Fixed Income: HELOC or Home Equity Loan?

If you’re consolidating debt on a fixed income, a home equity loan is almost always the better choice. Fixed payments that won’t surprise you are worth more than a credit line that can change from month to month. Predictability beats flexibility when there is no wiggle room in your budget.

Here is what the two products look like side by side for someone consolidating debt right now.

Feature HELOC Home Equity Loan Interest Rate Variable, tied to prime Fixed at closing Average Rate (Q4 2025 NCUA, 80% LTV) 7.13% at credit unions / 7.74% at banks 6.63% at credit unions / 7.31% at banks Payment Predictability Changes monthly Same every month Disbursement Revolving credit line One-time lump sum Draw Period Typically 5 to 10 years None, full amount at closing Repayment Period 10 to 20 years after draw period 5 to 30 years, fixed Best For Flexible, ongoing borrowing Lump-sum payoff, budget certainty

Those rate averages come from the NCUA’s Q4 2025 credit union and bank rates report, which is the cleanest non-commercial source for current home-equity pricing.

If your income is limited, a 2% rate increase on a HELOC isn’t just a number on a page. It’s a bill you may not be able to cover.

For example, a caregiver managing expenses around a partner’s progressive illness would benefit most from a 10-year home equity loan at a fixed rate, where the payment stays the same every month.

If you want to see how home equity fits into the broader debt-consolidation toolkit, see our article on using home equity to pay off high-interest debt.

How Do HELOC and Home Equity Loan Payments Actually Work for Debt Consolidation?

For a household on a limited income, how each product’s payments actually work month to month is the most important thing to understand.

A HELOC has two phases with two very different payments, while a home equity loan has one steady payment from day one. This is where the “they’re basically the same” misconception falls apart.

How HELOC draw period payments can be misleading

During the first 5 to 10 years of a HELOC, you’re in what’s called the draw period. This is when you can borrow against your credit line, and most lenders only require interest-only payments on what you’ve drawn. It’s the phase where a HELOC looks most affordable, and where budget-conscious borrowers are most likely to underestimate the real cost.

CFPB consumer guidance describes this as a window where you can borrow up to your credit limit, and most lenders only require interest-only payments on what you’ve actually drawn.

That feels great early on, a $50,000 draw at 7.5% interest is roughly $312.50 a month in interest-only payments. The principal isn’t going anywhere yet. On a tight budget, that low initial payment can create a false sense of affordability, but the real cost shows up when the draw period ends and principal payments begin.

For more on the mechanics, see our guide on what is a HELOC?

Why HELOC payment shock hits harder on a limited income

When the draw period ends, the repayment period begins. You can’t draw new funds, and you start paying principal plus interest on a 10- to 20-year amortization schedule.

CFPB calls this “payment shock” because most borrowers feel it. On that same $50,000 balance, the monthly payment can double or triple compared to the interest-only number, depending on the term. This is what most people get blindsided by, and it is exactly why CFPB guidance encourages servicers to reach out to borrowers six to nine months before the draw period ends.

For a borrower on Social Security and a pension, a payment that doubles in year six can turn a manageable budget into a crisis with no way to earn more to cover the gap.

How home equity loan payments stay predictable for tight budgets

A home equity loan gives you the full amount at closing. You start paying principal and interest in month one, and the payment is identical for every month after that.

On a $50,000 home equity loan at 7.4% for 10 years, the monthly payment is roughly $589 from the first payment to the last. Examples are for illustration only and do not represent an offer to lend. There is no draw period, no rate change, no payment jump. That stability is the reason home equity loans are often the better fit for borrowers on a set income. You can plan your budget years out and know the housing debt line will not move. For the deeper mechanics, see our article on what is a home equity loan?

Can a HELOC or Home Equity Loan Consolidate High-Interest Debt Like Credit Cards?

Yes, you can use both HELOCs and home equity loans to consolidate high-interest debt like credit cards. The interest savings can be dramatic because equity-backed rates run roughly 13 to 14 percentage points below the average credit card APR.

The math behind the savings

According to the Federal Reserve G.19 consumer credit report, the average credit card interest rate on accounts incurring interest was 21.52% in February 2026. Compare that to the 6.63% to 7.74% range for home equity products in the NCUA Q4 2025 data, and the spread is massive.

On $20,000 of credit card balances, that’s the difference between roughly $4,300 a year in interest at 21.52% and about $1,500 a year at 7.5%. That is real money for a household watching every dollar. That $2,800 annual difference is not just savings, it is the margin between making every payment and falling behind.

For a deeper walkthrough of the HELOC-specific debt-consolidation path, see using a HELOC for debt consolidation.

Risk of converting unsecured debt to secured debt

When you use home equity to pay off credit cards, you’re trading one kind of debt for another.

Credit card debt isn’t tied to anything you own. If you stop paying, your credit score takes a hit and you could get sued, but nobody can take your house.

A HELOC or home equity loan is different. Your home backs that debt, which means if you fall behind on payments, the lender can eventually start foreclosure.

That’s a much bigger consequence than most people realize when they’re focused on escaping a high interest rate. If your income could shrink over time, this is the most important risk to weigh before applying.

Debt recycling after consolidation

Debt recycling is another common risk after consolidation. A borrower rolls $30,000 in credit card debt into a home equity loan, feels immediate relief, and then slowly starts using the credit cards again.

Within a year, the cards are back near their limits, but the original debt still exists as a home-secured loan. Now the borrower is stuck with both payments.

To prevent this cycle, the credit cards should be closed or frozen as soon as the consolidation loan funds are received.

Equity, CLTV, and closing costs

For both HELOC and HELs, most lenders cap your combined loan-to-value at 80% to 85% of the home’s appraised value. That includes your existing mortgage.

For example, on a $283,000 home with a $102,000 mortgage balance, 85% CLTV gives you about $138,550 of borrowing room before fees. Closing costs typically run 2% to 5% of the loan, so if you’re consolidating a small amount, the fees can eat into the interest savings.

IRS Publication 936 also confirms that home equity loan interest used for debt consolidation is not tax-deductible. The deduction only applies when the funds are used to buy, build, or substantially improve the home.

When Does a HELOC Work Better Than a Home Equity Loan for Debt Consolidation (and When Doesn't It)?

For debt consolidation, a HELOC typically works better for borrowers with stable or growing income who need flexibility in how they borrow and repay.

A home equity loan is usually the better fit when income is fixed, and the exact amount needed is already known. The decision is less about which option is “better” and more about which one fits the financial life you’re planning for.

When a HELOC wins for debt consolidation

A HELOC is probably the right tool if most of the following are true for you:

You have a stable or growing income and can handle a payment that changes from month to month.

You want to pay debt down in phases, not all in one move, and you’ll only draw what you need.

You expect to need to borrow again for ongoing expenses, and you’d rather have one credit line than apply twice.

You believe rates will hold steady or drop during your repayment window.

The amount you’re consolidating is relatively small and short-term, so a rate increase wouldn’t wipe out your savings.

When a home equity loan wins for debt consolidation

A home equity loan may be the right tool if most of these statements are true for you:

Your income is fixed or about to become fixed because of retirement, disability, or a caregiving shift.

You need to consolidate a specific, known amount in one move and never touch it again.

You want a payment you can budget around for years without surprises.

You’re carrying enough high-interest debt that a 2% rate increase on a HELOC would erase the savings the consolidation was supposed to create.

Long-term budget certainty matters to you more than short-term flexibility.

What Are the Risks of Using a HELOC vs. a Home Equity Loan for Debt Consolidation?

The biggest risk of using home equity for debt consolidation is foreclosure. Both products secure your debt against your home, and if you miss enough payments, the lender can take the house. Other risks include HELOC rate shocks or payment jumps, debt recycling and equity erosion, and closing costs canceling out interest savings.

Foreclosure risk

Converting credit card debt into home-equity debt is a trade. You drop your interest rate from around 21% to around 7%, and in exchange, you put your house behind every dollar you borrowed. CFPB foreclosure guidance notes that under federal rules, servicers generally can’t file the first foreclosure notice until you’re more than 120 days past due.

That sounds like a long runway, and it is. But foreclosure timelines vary by state, and home equity loans are often recourse loans, so the lender can pursue a deficiency judgment for any shortfall after the sale.

HELOC rate shock

HELOC rate shock is one of the most practical risks to understand. Rates move with prime, and a 2% increase on a $50,000 balance during the interest-only draw period adds roughly $83 a month, or about $1,000 a year, to your payment. On a $60,000 balance, it’s about $100 a month.

That doesn’t sound like much until you’re on a tight budget, where $100 a month can be the line between balanced and overdrawn.

HELOC payment jump and why income-restricted borrowers can't absorb it

The other rate-related risk is the transition from the draw period to the repayment period. CFPB describes the payment as commonly doubling or tripling at that handoff, because you switch from interest-only to fully amortizing principal-and-interest on the remaining balance.

CFPB guidance encourages servicers to warn borrowers six to nine months in advance, but the jump is still a shock for most households. On a set income, there is no way to work more hours or take a side job to cover the increase. The budget either absorbs it or it doesn’t.

Debt recycling and equity erosion on a limited income

The two slower-moving risks tend to destroy more financial plans than the dramatic ones. Debt recycling is when you pay off your credit cards with home equity and then run the cards back up. Now you have both payments, and the consolidation savings are gone.

Equity erosion is the second slow risk. When you pull a large share of your equity cushion out for debt consolidation, you lose the margin that protects you if home values drop or you need to sell.

Both risks can be avoided, but only if you name them out loud before you sign. On a limited income, equity erosion is especially dangerous. If you need to sell the home to fund care or downsize, low equity could mean walking away with less than you need for the next step.

When closing costs cancel out the interest savings

Closing costs of 2% to 5% can wipe out the interest savings on a small consolidation. To find your break-even point, divide your total fees by your monthly interest savings.

That tells you how many months you need to keep the loan open before the consolidation is actually saving you money. If the answer is longer than you plan to keep the loan, the math doesn’t work.

FAQ

Is a HELOC or home equity loan better for paying off credit card debt?

A home equity loan is usually better for paying off credit card debt because the fixed rate and lump sum match the use case. You know the amount you’re paying off, you fund it once, and the payment never changes. A HELOC can work if you genuinely need flexibility, but the variable rate adds risk on top of debt that already costs you 20%+ in interest. For most one-time credit card payoffs, the home equity loan is the cleaner tool. This is especially true on a tight budget, where the predictable payment removes one more variable from a tight budget. The lowest home equity loan rates roundup is a starting point for comparing offers.

How much equity do you need to consolidate debt with a HELOC or home equity loan?

Most lenders cap your combined loan-to-value at 80% to 85% of the home’s appraised value, which includes your existing mortgage. On a $283,000 home with a $102,000 mortgage balance, 85% CLTV would give you roughly $138,550 of total borrowing room, minus closing costs. A few credit unions go higher, sometimes to 90% or 100%, but those higher ratios usually require excellent credit and come with higher rates.

Can you lose your home if you can't pay a home equity loan used for debt consolidation?

Yes. Both a HELOC and a home equity loan are secured by your home, so default can lead to foreclosure. This is the core trade-off of converting unsecured credit card debt into debt secured by your home. The interest rate goes down, but the consequence of missing payments goes up. For someone with a shrinking budget, that trade has to be made with eyes open.

Is home equity loan interest tax-deductible when used for debt consolidation?

Generally no. Under IRS Publication 936, home equity loan or HELOC interest is only deductible when the loan proceeds are used to buy, build, or substantially improve the home that secures the loan. Using the funds to pay off credit cards or other personal debt does not qualify. The rule has been in place since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 and remains in effect for 2026.

What credit score do you need for a HELOC or home equity loan for debt consolidation?

Most lenders look for at least a 620 to 680 score, with home equity loans often preferring 680 or higher. For competitive rates, expect to need 680+. Scores in the 720 to 740 range usually unlock the best available pricing. Beyond credit score, lenders also look at home equity, debt-to-income ratio (usually 43% or less), and income stability. A score of 768 with strong equity, for example, would put a borrower in the top tier for both products.

Sources

Federal Reserve H.15. 2026-05.

NCUA. 2025-Q2.

CFPB: What is a HELOC?. 2026.

Federal Reserve G.19. 2026-02.

IRS Publication 936. 2026.

CFPB: How does foreclosure work?. 2026.

CFPB: HELOC Consumer Brochure (Payment Shock Guidance). 2024.

CFPB: Regulation Z, Subpart D (Home Equity Plans). 2026.