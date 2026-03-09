Key Takeaways Rates are holding in the mid-7% range, near three-year lows, giving borrowers a stable window to shop.

No single lender offers the best rate to everyone, so always compare at least three quotes.

Improving your credit score and LTV ratio before applying can save you thousands over the life of the loan.

Home equity loan rates are holding near multi-year lows, which is good news if you’ve been considering tapping your home’s equity.

Average home equity loan rates currently range from roughly 7.20% to 8.00% depending on the loan term and product type, according to national surveys from Curinos and Bankrate. Rates are based on borrowers with a minimum credit score of 780 and a combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) below 70%.

Borrowers with strong credit profiles can do significantly better, with some qualifying for offers closer to 6.50%. That spread is exactly why shopping around matters.

In this article (Skip to...)

Home equity loan vs. HELOC: Which rate is better right now?

If you’re weighing a home equity loan (HEL) against a home equity line of credit (HELOC), the rate comparison is closer than it used to be but each product works differently.

Home Equity Loan HELOC Rate type Fixed Variable Current avg. rate 7.47% 7.20% Disbursement Lump sum Revolving line Best for One-time expenses Ongoing or flexible needs

On paper, HELOCs currently carry a slightly lower average rate. But that gap can close (or reverse) quickly once the introductory period ends. Many HELOCs feature below-market teaser rates lasting six to twelve months before converting to a higher variable rate. Home equity loans have fixed rates from day one, with no teaser to watch out for.

The bottom line: if you’re comparing both options, request quotes for each at the same time and compare the full cost (including fees) not just the headline rate.

How home equity loan rates work

Home equity loan rates are almost always fixed, which means your monthly payment stays the same from the first installment to the last. That predictability is a big reason homeowners choose them, especially when rates are uncertain.

Unlike your primary mortgage rate, which is largely driven by the bond market, second mortgage rates like HELs are based on an index (usually the prime rate, currently at 6.75%) plus a lender’s margin. That’s why your home equity loan rate won’t move in lockstep with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate you see in the headlines.

The flip side of a fixed rate: if rates fall significantly, your rate stays put. Refinancing is an option, but you’ll need to factor in closing costs to see if it’s worth it.

What affects your home equity loan rate?

Lenders look at three core factors when pricing your loan:

1. Credit score. This is the biggest lever you have. Scores above 760 typically qualify for the lowest rates; scores below 680 often come with a meaningful rate penalty. Even a 1% rate difference can add more than $10,000 in interest over the life of a $100,000 loan.

2. Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. This compares your total mortgage debt (including the new loan) to your home’s value. Most lenders cap combined LTV at 80–85%. The more equity you have, the better your rate is likely to be. Aim for an LTV of 80% or lower.

3. Debt-to-income (DTI) ratio. Lenders generally prefer a DTI below 43%. If you’re borrowing to consolidate existing high-interest debt, some lenders will factor that into their assessment favorably.

If you have time before applying, pay down credit card balances, ideally to below 10% of each card’s limit. That single step can lift your credit score and lower your DTI simultaneously.

What experts are saying

Aleksandra Kadzielawski, Realtor® and Housing Market Expert

“Credit score tiers can have a meaningful impact on your rate. Moving from the mid-600s into the 700 range could lower your rate by a noticeable margin, and borrowers with scores above 740 often qualify for the most competitive offers. Even a modest improvement in your credit score before applying can translate into meaningful savings over the life of the loan.”

Who offers the best home equity loan rates?

We’d love to be able to name a lender that always offers the best home equity rates to every applicant. But there are two main reasons why there’s no such lender.

There’s no single lender that offers the best home equity loan rate to every borrower. Understanding how home equity loan rates are determined can help explain why. Lenders specialize in different borrower profiles. Some cater to top-tier applicants with excellent credit and low LTVs, while others work primarily with borrowers who don’t fit a standard mold. Your best home equity loan rate will likely come from a lender experienced with applicants who look like you.

Lender pricing also shifts frequently, depending on how much business they’ve already booked that month. The lender offering the lowest home equity loan rate today may not be the leader next week.

Online lenders and credit unions often offer more competitive rates than large brick-and-mortar banks, but not always. The only way to know is to compare. Aim for at least three quotes, and ideally more.

How to find your best home equity loan rate

1. Get multiple quotes. Request a formal loan estimate from at least three lenders, including a bank, a credit union, and an online lender. The loan estimate is a standardized document, so comparing them side by side is straightforward.

2. Compare total cost, not just the rate. Home equity loans come with upfront fees and closing costs. A slightly lower rate from one lender could be offset by higher fees. Look at the annual percentage rate (APR) and total cost of the loan.

3. Check your credit before you apply. Pull your credit report and dispute any errors. Even a small score improvement could move you into a better rate tier.

4. Know your equity position. Calculate your current LTV before shopping. The more equity you have, the more options you’ll have, and the more leverage you’ll have to negotiate.

Best home equity loan rates FAQ