Lowest HELOC Rates: How to Find and Compare Lenders in 2026

Key Takeaways Introductory HELOC rates can start in the mid-5% to mid-6% range, but standard variable rates typically land in the mid-6% to mid-8% range depending on market conditions.

Your actual rate depends on your credit score, home equity, and lender discounts, not just advertised offers.

The margin over the prime rate matters most, since it determines your rate after teaser promotions end.

Every lender claims to offer competitive HELOC rates, but the numbers you see advertised rarely tell the full story. Your actual rate depends on factors like your credit score, how much equity you have, and whether you’re comparing the right numbers in the first place.

This guide walks you through where the lowest HELOC rates typically come from, what determines your personal rate offer, and how to compare total borrowing costs so you’re not surprised after you sign.

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Where to find the lowest HELOC rates

Right now, the lowest HELOC rates often fall in the mid-5% to mid-6% range for introductory periods. After those promotions end, standard variable rates typically move into the mid-6% to mid-8% range or higher, depending on market conditions. Your actual rate depends heavily on your credit score, how much equity you have in your home, and the lender you choose.

Here’s what matters: no single lender type is cheapest for everyone. The best approach is comparing quotes from different kinds of lenders, since each has distinct advantages.

Credit unions often offer the best everyday HELOC pricing

Credit unions are nonprofit institutions, which usually means lower margins and fewer fees than for-profit banks. Many credit unions price HELOCs 0.25% to 0.50% lower than national banks for borrowers with similar profiles.

The catch? You’ll typically need to join first. Membership might come through your employer, your community, or sometimes just a small donation to an affiliated charity. Processing can also take longer than online lenders. Still, if you can qualify for membership, a credit union is often worth checking before anywhere else.

Regional banks and relationship discounts

Local and regional banks compete hard for customer relationships. If you already have checking accounts, savings, or other loans with a regional bank, you may qualify for rate discounts of 0.25% to 0.50% through autopay enrollment or by maintaining minimum balances.

These discounts aren’t always advertised. Ask directly about relationship pricing when you request a quote.

National banks and promotional offers

Large banks like Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo occasionally run promotional HELOC offers with low introductory rates or waived closing costs. These promotions can work well if you plan to pay off your balance quickly, but rates and terms change frequently — always confirm current offers directly with the lender before making any decisions based on advertised figures.

Many promotional offers also require autopay enrollment, minimum line amounts, or come with early closure penalties. Read the fine print carefully.

Online lenders and fintech options

Companies like Figure, Better, and Rate use automated home valuations and streamlined applications to reduce closing costs and speed up funding. Some can close a HELOC in days rather than weeks.

Online lenders may charge slightly higher ongoing rates than credit unions, but lower upfront costs and faster processing can make them competitive, especially if you want to avoid a traditional appraisal.

Lender Type Typical Strengths Common Tradeoffs Best For Credit unions Lowest everyday rates, fewer fees Membership required, slower processing Borrowers who can join and aren't in a rush Regional banks Relationship discounts, local service Limited geographic availability Existing customers with other accounts National banks Promotional offers, branch access Higher standard rates, more fees Short-term borrowing with clear payoff plan Online lenders Fast funding, low closing costs Slightly higher ongoing rates Borrowers who value speed and convenience

What experts are saying

Thomas Brock, financial consultant at Acclarity

“The best way to tell if you are getting a good HELOC rate is to compare the rates offered by top lenders. To facilitate your efforts, use a reputable mortgage financing resource, such as TheMortgageReports.com. Moreover, while conducting your review, be sure to compare other HELOC features, such as the lifetime rate cap, floor rate, draw and repayment terms and any annual or inactivity fees.”

What actually determines your HELOC rate?

Advertised rates represent best-case scenarios. Your actual HELOC rate offer depends on how lenders assess your risk as a borrower.

Credit score requirements for the lowest rates

Borrowers with credit scores of 740 or higher typically qualify for the best HELOC pricing. Some lenders reserve their lowest advertised rates for scores of 780 or above.

If your score falls between 680 and 719, expect to pay a higher margin. Below 680, you may still qualify, but rates will be noticeably higher, and some lenders won’t approve your application at all.

How loan-to-value ratio affects pricing

Your combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV) measures how much you owe on your home relative to its current value. This includes both your first mortgage and the new HELOC. Lenders offer the best rates when CLTV stays below 70% to 80%.

Borrowing closer to 90% of your home’s value increases your rate significantly. Some lenders allow CLTVs up to 95%, but you’ll pay a premium for that flexibility.

Why line amount matters

Here’s something that surprises many borrowers: lenders often offer lower rates on larger credit lines. A $100,000 HELOC may come with a better rate than a $25,000 line from the same lender.

Larger lines generate more interest income for lenders, so they’re willing to compete more aggressively on price. If you’re considering a smaller line, ask whether increasing the amount would improve your rate, even if you don’t plan to use the full balance.

Other factors that can influence your rate:

Property type: Primary residences get better rates than second homes or investment properties

Primary residences get better rates than second homes or investment properties Draw period length : Shorter draw periods sometimes come with lower rates

Shorter draw periods sometimes come with lower rates Debt-to-income ratio: A lower DTI can help you qualify for a more competitive margin

A lower DTI can help you qualify for a more competitive margin Geographic location: Some lenders offer better pricing in certain states or markets

How to compare HELOC rates the right way

Comparing HELOC rate offers takes more than looking at the advertised rate. The number that matters most for long-term cost is often buried in the fine print.

Understanding the Prime plus margin formula

Most HELOCs are priced as the Prime Rate plus a lender-determined margin. The Prime Rate moves with Federal Reserve policy — when the Fed raises or cuts rates, the Prime Rate follows, and your HELOC rate adjusts accordingly. The margin is what varies by lender and borrower profile.

Your HELOC rate = Prime Rate + Your Margin

A HELOC with a margin of Prime + 0.25% costs significantly less over time than one priced at Prime + 1.50%. On a $50,000 balance, that 1.25% difference equals $625 per year in extra interest. When comparing offers, ask each lender for your specific margin, not just the current APR.

Decoding introductory teaser rates

Advertised rates like 1.99% or 2.99% are almost always introductory rates lasting 6 to 12 months. After the intro period ends, your rate jumps to the standard variable rate based on Prime plus your margin.

Teaser rates can make sense if you have a short-term borrowing need and a clear payoff plan. But if you expect to carry a balance for several years, the post-intro rate matters far more.

What to verify about intro rates:

Duration: How long does the introductory period last?

How long does the introductory period last? Post-intro margin: What margin applies after the intro period ends?

What margin applies after the intro period ends? Rate floor: Is there a minimum rate that prevents your rate from dropping below a certain level?

Is there a minimum rate that prevents your rate from dropping below a certain level? Early closure penalties: Are there fees if you pay off and close the line during or shortly after the intro period?

The Five-Point HELOC Comparison Checklist When gathering HELOC quotes, request the same information from each lender so you can compare accurately: Margin over Prime: The most important long-term cost factor Introductory rate details: Duration, post-intro margin, and any restrictions All fees: Closing costs, annual fees, inactivity fees, early closure penalties Draw and repayment periods: Typically 10 years draw, 20 years repayment, but this varies Maximum CLTV allowed: Determines how much you can actually borrow

Hidden costs that can offset a low HELOC rate

A low interest rate doesn’t guarantee low total cost. Fees can add hundreds or thousands of dollars to your borrowing expense.

Closing costs and appraisal fees

Some lenders cover appraisal and title work entirely, while others charge $500 to $1,000 or more. Online lenders often use automated valuations to reduce or eliminate appraisal costs.

If a lender advertises “no closing costs,” check whether those costs are waived permanently or recouped through early closure penalties.

Annual and inactivity fees

Many HELOCs charge $50 to $100 annually just to keep the line open, regardless of whether you use it. Some lenders also charge inactivity fees if you don’t draw on the line for extended periods.

A $75 annual fee may seem small, but it adds up to $750 over a 10-year draw period.

Early closure penalties

Closing a HELOC within 24 to 36 months often triggers a fee requiring repayment of closing costs the lender covered upfront. Penalties can range from $300 to $500 or more.

If you’re uncertain how long you’ll need the line, ask about early closure terms before committing.

Ask every lender: “Can you provide a complete list of all fees, including annual fees, inactivity fees, and early closure penalties?”

When a fixed-rate HELOC option makes sense

Some HELOCs offer a fixed-rate lock feature that lets you convert part of your balance to a fixed rate while keeping the rest variable. This can provide payment predictability for specific expenses.

Fixed-rate locks work well for borrowers funding phased home renovations or those who want to lock in rates on a portion of their balance while maintaining flexibility for future draws. However, fixed rates on HELOCs are typically higher than variable rates, and lenders often charge fees for each lock.

What to watch for with fixed-rate options:

Fees per lock: Often $50 to $100 each time you lock

Often $50 to $100 each time you lock Minimum amounts: Some lenders require minimum locked amounts

Some lenders require minimum locked amounts Lock limits: There may be caps on how many simultaneous locks you can have

There may be caps on how many simultaneous locks you can have Rate comparison: Fixed rates may be higher than standalone home equity loans

How to shop for the lowest HELOC rates in your situation

Finding your best rate takes a systematic approach. Here’s a process that balances thoroughness with efficiency.

1. Check your current bank or credit union first Start with institutions where you already have accounts. Ask specifically about relationship discounts for existing customers. Even if their standard rates aren’t the lowest, discounts may make them competitive.

2. Get quotes from 3 to 5 lenders across different categories Request quotes from at least one credit union, one regional or national bank, and one online lender. This gives you a realistic picture of the market and leverage for negotiation.

3. Request the margin over Prime and full fee schedule from each lender Don’t accept just the current APR. Ask for the margin, all fees, and complete terms in writing so you can compare accurately.

4. Calculate total cost over your expected borrowing timeline A HELOC with a slightly higher rate but no annual fees may cost less over five years than one with a lower rate and $75 annual fees. Do the math for your specific situation.

5. Read the fine print on rate caps, adjustment frequency, and early closure terms Understand how high your rate could go (lifetime cap), how often it can adjust, and what happens if you want to close the line early.

Tip: Rate shopping within a 14-day window counts as a single inquiry for credit scoring purposes, so gathering multiple quotes won’t significantly hurt your credit score.

The bottom line on finding the lowest HELOC rates

Finding the lowest HELOC rate means looking beyond advertised numbers to compare margins over Prime, total fees, and long-term costs across multiple lender types. Here’s where to go from here:

Start with your current bank or credit union to check for relationship discounts, then compare against at least two or three other lenders.

to check for relationship discounts, then compare against at least two or three other lenders. Focus on the margin over Prime , not just the introductory rate — it’s what determines your long-term cost.

, not just the introductory rate — it’s what determines your long-term cost. Run the full-cost math, factoring in annual fees, closing costs, and your expected borrowing timeline before committing.

The best rate for you depends on your credit profile, equity position, and how long you plan to carry a balance - and the only way to find it is to shop around.

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