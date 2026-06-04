HELOC as Bridge Loan: Buy Your Next Home First [2026]

If you want to buy and renovate your next home before selling your current one, a HELOC on your existing home can serve as the bridge. Whether it works depends on your debt-to-income ratio (DTI) once all three debts are counted: your existing mortgage, the HELOC payment, and the new purchase mortgage.

This article explains how to structure a HELOC bridge for a buy-renovate-move strategy, when to open the line, how to minimize the double-mortgage window, and what happens to the HELOC when you sell.

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Can You Use a HELOC to Buy and Renovate Another Home Before You Sell?

Yes, lenders permit HELOCs to be used for any purpose, including purchasing another property or funding a renovation. The constraint isn’t in the HELOC’s terms; it’s in whether you can qualify for the new purchase mortgage while the HELOC is already open.

When you apply for a mortgage on your next home, the lender reviews all your current debt obligations. An open HELOC is part of the picture. If you’ve drawn on it, the monthly payment counts toward your DTI. Even if the balance is zero, the full credit limit may affect your combined loan-to-value ratio. The HELOC’s monthly payment, if any, added to your existing mortgage, must fit within the lender’s DTI limits alongside the new purchase mortgage payment.

The structure in practice:

Open a HELOC on your current home. Do this before you list, since some lenders require the home to be off the market for at least 6 months before approving a HELOC.

Draw funds toward the new home purchase and renovation

Sell the current home

Pay off both the existing first mortgage and HELOC from the sale proceeds at closing

Whether this is achievable depends entirely on your income relative to three simultaneous debt obligations.

For a broader look at home improvement financing options, including HELOCs, see the full guide.

How Lenders Count HELOC Payments Against DTI When You Apply for a New Mortgage

Under Fannie Mae’s Selling Guide and Freddie Mac’s Seller/Servicer Guide, when a HELOC is in its draw period and the minimum payment is interest-only, lenders use the current minimum monthly payment, based on the outstanding balance and current rate, in the DTI calculation. Many individual lenders apply stricter overlays, however, and may count a higher payment or the full credit line, so confirm how your purchase lender will treat it.

A HELOC with a zero balance may be treated differently, depending on the lender’s guidelines and whether it’s considered a contingent liability. Confirm with the lender underwriting your new purchase mortgage how they will treat the HELOC at application time, before drawing from the line.

The three-debt DTI stack

Per Bankrate’s national lender survey, the current national average variable APR for HELOCs is approximately 7.41% as of May 2026 (rates vary by lender, credit score, and CLTV). For a $200,000 HELOC at 7.41%, the interest-only payment during the draw period is approximately $1,235 per month (illustrative example based on the national average; see full disclaimer below).

Add that to your existing first mortgage payment and the new purchase mortgage payment, and the combined monthly obligation is what lenders measure against your qualifying income:

Conventional loans generally cap DTI in the 36% to 45% range, and sometimes higher (up to about 50%), with strong compensating factors like a high credit score, low LTV, and cash reserves

Regardless of the ceiling, the qualifying income requirements for three simultaneous obligations can be substantial

Run this calculation with your actual numbers, or with a lender, before assuming the strategy is feasible.

For more on alternatives to a HELOC for accessing equity, including cash-out refinancing, see the comparison guide.

How to Minimize the Double Mortgage Period When Using a HELOC to Bridge a Buy-Renovate-Move Strategy

Step 1: Open the HELOC before you list or buy

Apply for and open the HELOC while carrying only your existing mortgage. Qualifying for a HELOC is easier when your DTI reflects one mortgage obligation. Once open, you have the financial tool without having drawn the debt yet.

Note that some lenders’ own underwriting policies may use the full HELOC limit, not just the drawn balance, when calculating DTI. Confirm with the lender underwriting your new purchase mortgage how they will treat the HELOC at the time of application.

Step 2: Coordinate the new mortgage application timing with the HELOC draw

Before drawing heavily from the HELOC, confirm with the new purchase mortgage lender how they treat the HELOC in underwriting. Keeping the drawn balance lower at the time of application can improve your DTI picture. Once the mortgage for the purchase closes and renovation begins, you can draw more freely.

Step 3: Use the HELOC for renovation, not necessarily the full down payment

If you can fund the down payment from other sources, such as savings or investments, keep the HELOC draw lower during the purchase mortgage application. The HELOC then functions as a renovation funding vehicle, which may be easier to structure around the underwriting timeline.

For dedicated guidance on using a HELOC for a down payment, see the full guide.

Step 4: Set a sale timeline driven by renovation completion

Build a realistic timeline into your financial planning before you start: how long it will take, what could delay it, and whether you can sustain the three-payment period for that duration plus a buffer.

Step 5: Communicate the payoff plan to both lenders

Inform both your HELOC lender and new purchase mortgage lender of the plan: the current home will be listed, and the HELOC will be paid off at closing from sale proceeds. Lenders may be more flexible when they understand the HELOC is a bridge instrument with a defined payoff event.

What Happens to Your HELOC When You Sell Your Current Home Mid-Renovation?

Your HELOC is a lien on your current home. When that home sells, the HELOC must be paid off and closed at closing; it cannot be carried over to the new property.

The closing sequence is:

Sale proceeds come in

The first mortgage on the current home is paid off

The HELOC balance is paid off

Remaining equity is distributed to you as the seller

Because your HELOC is secured by a lien on your current home, when the property sells, the lien must be released, which requires payoff.

The buffer rule

Do not draw the HELOC to its maximum. Per CFPB consumer guidance, HELOC lenders can freeze or reduce the available line if the home’s value declines significantly (not merely dips) or if there is a material change in your financial circumstances.

Drawing to the maximum eliminates your renovation buffer if the project runs over budget or the sale timeline extends. Keep 15–20% of the line in reserve.

For guidance on HELOCs after the property transition, see our next-steps guide.

When Does a HELOC Bridge Strategy Work and When Does a Bridge Loan Make More Sense?

A HELOC bridge works if:

You have substantial equity in your current home, enough for the draw you need while leaving 15-20% in reserve

Your income supports three simultaneous obligations: existing mortgage, HELOC payment, and new purchase mortgage

The renovation has a defined scope, budget, and realistic timeline

You have a defensible sale timeline for the current home, not a speculative one

Your current first mortgage rate is low enough that a cash-out refinance isn’t worth losing it

You’ve modeled the DTI scenario with a lender before committing

A bridge loan may make more sense if:

Your DTI cannot support all three obligations simultaneously; some bridge loan structures are underwritten differently

The renovation timeline is short (under six months), and a bridge loan’s quick-payoff design fits better

You need purchase certainty, not contingent on the HELOC being in place

Your current home already has a second mortgage or lien that prevents a new HELOC

You want a single integrated financing solution rather than coordinating two separate lenders

FAQ

Can I use a HELOC to buy a house before selling mine?

Yes, you can use a HELOC to buy a house before selling your current one. The real question is whether you can qualify for the new purchase mortgage while carrying both your existing mortgage and the HELOC payment in your DTI. Run the three-debt-stack calculation with a lender before assuming it’s feasible.

Will lenders allow two mortgages and a HELOC at the same time?

Conventional lenders operating under Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guidelines do allow multiple properties and open HELOCs simultaneously, subject to DTI limits. Some lenders have overlay restrictions beyond agency guidelines. Confirm with the lender underwriting your new purchase mortgage.

How does a HELOC differ from a bridge loan?

A HELOC is a revolving line of credit secured by your current home as a second lien, with a variable rate and draw period. A traditional bridge loan is typically a short-term loan secured by your existing home, though some structures use the new property or both as collateral, with a lump-sum structure designed for a quick payoff. Bridge loans may handle the DTI problem differently; ask lenders about both options.

What happens to my HELOC when I sell my house?

The HELOC is a lien on your current home. At closing, it must be paid off using the sale proceeds. Sale proceeds pay the first mortgage first, then the HELOC balance. Remaining equity goes to you.

How much equity do I need?

HELOC lenders typically allow CLTV ratios of 80–85% of the home’s current value, though some may go higher with strong credit. The draw amount is the difference between the CLTV limit and your first mortgage balance. The equity requirement is one constraint; your income-to-debt qualification is often the binding one.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or mortgage advice. DTI guidelines, HELOC availability, and lender policies vary. HELOC APR cited (7.41%) is Bankrate’s national lender survey average as of May 20, 2026; your actual APR will depend on credit score, lender, and CLTV. DTI limits shown are general ranges; some loans may qualify up to approximately 50% DTI with strong compensating factors. HELOC freeze standards are governed by Regulation Z and require a significant decline in property value or material change in financial circumstances — not any temporary dip. Work with a licensed mortgage professional to evaluate whether this strategy is feasible for your situation.