HELOC vs Home Equity Loan With a Low Mortgage Rate [2026]

If you’re sitting on a first mortgage rate from 2020 or 2021 and you need cash for renovations, you already know you’re not refinancing. The next question is which second lien actually fits your project: a HELOC or a home equity loan?

Both products sit behind your first mortgage, so your low rate stays safe either way. What changes is how you borrow and what rate you pay on the new money. This guide walks you through how to choose based on your renovation scope, your budget certainty, and how comfortable you are with a variable rate.

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Why Does a Low First Mortgage Rate Matter When Choosing Between a HELOC and a Home Equity Loan?

Your low first mortgage rate matters because a HELOC and a home equity loan are both second liens, which means neither product touches your existing mortgage. The higher rate only applies to the new borrowing, not your whole balance.

Compare that with a cash-out refinance. A cash-out replaces your first mortgage with a new, larger loan at today’s rate. If you have a 2.75% rate on a $56,000 balance, refinancing into a 6% loan to pull out $100,000 would re-price the original $56,000 at the higher rate, too. You’d be paying 6% on money you were paying 2.75% on yesterday.

A second lien works differently. Your 2.75% mortgage keeps running on its original terms. The new $100,000 borrowing gets its own rate, separate from the first. That’s true whether you pick a HELOC or a home equity loan. The comparison guide on HELOC vs home equity loan walks through both products side by side.

What HELOC and home equity loan rates look like in 2026

The Federal Reserve H.15 release for May 2026 shows the bank prime loan rate at 6.75%. Variable HELOCs price as prime plus a margin, so most starting rates fall in the 7% to 9% range, depending on creditworthiness and lender. Home equity loan rates run a bit higher, with quotes commonly in the upper-7% to mid-9% range depending on credit and equity.

For someone with a low rate on their existing mortgage, paying 7% on a new $100,000 while keeping your 2.75% first mortgage typically costs less than refinancing the full $156,000 at 6%. Even as the second lien rate climbs toward 8%, the total cost difference narrows, and you still keep your original mortgage terms intact.

Is a Home Equity Loan Always Better Than a HELOC Because the Rate Is Fixed?

No. A home equity loan’s fixed rate sounds safer, but this decision isn’t just about rate type. A home equity loan delivers the full loan amount on day one, which means you pay interest on the entire balance from closing, even if you only need part of the money in the first few months.

The misconception breaks down once you look at the total cost; a fixed rate is predictable, but it’s not automatically cheaper.

HELOC vs home equity loan math on a phased renovation

Say you need somewhere between $100,000 and $150,000 for renovations spread over a year. If you take a home equity loan for $150,000 to be safe, you start paying interest on $150,000 the day you close. If your fixed rate is 8%, that’s about $1,000 a month in interest alone before principal.

A HELOC works the other way. You’re approved for a $150,000 line, but you only draw what you need when you need it. Say you draw $50,000 for the first phase, then another $50,000 four months later. You pay interest only on the drawn balance.

Here’s how the first-year interest compares, even with the HELOC rate running 1% higher at 9%:

Home equity loan at 8% on $150,000: $1,000 per month in interest from day one, totaling $12,000 for the year.

HELOC at 9% : $375 per month on $50,000 for the first four months ($1,500), then $750 per month on $100,000 for the remaining eight months ($6,000). Total first-year interest: $7,500.

That’s $4,500 less in the first year with the HELOC, even at a higher rate, because you’re not paying interest on money you haven’t used yet.

One thing the first-year math doesn’t show: a HELOC’s interest-only period ends. After the draw period closes (commonly 10 years), the HELOC enters a repayment period — you can no longer draw, and your payment rises to cover principal plus interest. Plan for that step-up, or use the rate-lock and a payoff plan to manage it.

The CFPB explains how this draw-and-repay structure works in its overview of what a HELOC is and how a HELOC works in practice. The variable rate matters less when your average drawn balance is half the line for half the project.

When fixed actually wins

Fixed rates can be the better option in two situations.

If your project budget is locked in (a firm contractor bid, a known purchase price), the certainty advantage outweighs the flexibility you’ll never use. If rate volatility genuinely keeps you up at night, paying for predictability is worth the spread. In current market conditions, fixed-rate home equity loans typically price 0.50% to 1.50% above the variable HELOC starting rate, based on lender quotes referenced against the prime rate. That spread is the price tag on the certainty.

For the structural background on these products, see CFPB’s overview of home equity loans.

How Do You Choose Between a HELOC and a Home Equity Loan for a Large Renovation?

Choosing the right product comes down to matching it to your project, not picking the one with the prettier rate.

Factor 1: How certain is your budget?

If your contractor has given you a firm bid and you trust the number, a home equity loan locks in the cost. You know what you’ll borrow and what you’ll pay each month.

If you’re working with a range, like $100,000 to $150,000 for a 100-year-old house, a HELOC matches that uncertainty.

Older homes hide surprises behind the walls – plumbing problems, electrical updates, and framing issues – a line of credit lets you respond to what you actually find without committing to extra borrowing upfront.

Factor 2: How do you feel about rate movement?

If a variable rate keeps you anxious regardless of the math, that anxiety counts. Pick the fixed product or a HELOC with a rate-lock option (covered in the next section).

If you can ride out moderate rate moves and you trust your ability to repay the line quickly, the HELOC saves you money on average. The HELOC rate moves with the prime rate, which moves with the Fed. A 0.25 point Fed hike turns into roughly a 0.25 point HELOC hike on your drawn balance.

Factor 3: How long will the project take?

Short projects (under six months, single contractor) favor a HELOC. You draw, you finish, you pay it off quickly. The variable rate has less time to drift.

Long projects (a year or more, multiple phases) call for either a home equity loan or a HELOC with a rate-lock feature. The longer the project, the more rate risk you carry on a pure variable HELOC.

If you want a cleaner side-by-side after you’ve weighed these factors, the comparison table further down lays out HELOC vs HEL vs HELOC with rate lock in one view.

What Is a HELOC Rate Lock and How Does It Protect Your Low First Rate?

A HELOC rate lock lets you convert part or all of your variable-rate HELOC balance to a fixed rate, giving you HELOC flexibility plus home equity loan certainty while your low first mortgage rate stays untouched. Most homeowners don’t even know it exists until a loan officer mentions it.

How a rate lock actually works

You open a variable-rate HELOC like normal. You draw money when you need it. At some point (usually after you’ve committed to a project amount and you know the full cost), you tell the lender you want to lock a portion of your balance into a fixed rate for a set term.

The lock applies only to the amount you specify. The rest of the line stays variable. Some lenders let you run multiple locks at different times on different portions, each with its own fixed rate and term. Others limit you to one or two locks total.

Rate lock details to ask your lender

Not every HELOC offers a rate-lock option. The industry calls this a fixed-rate conversion option. The CFPB notes that some HELOCs let you convert some or all of your balance from a variable rate to a fixed interest rate. Lenders may charge a fee to exercise this option and may set minimum balance amounts that can be locked. Specific terms vary by lender, so the only way to know is to ask. The conversation worth having before you sign covers four points:

Minimum lock amount (commonly several thousand dollars per lock)

Lock fee, if any (some lenders charge a flat fee, others price it into the rate)

Maximum number of active locks at one time

Whether you can un-lock or re-lock at a different rate later

Why this matters for the low-rate homeowner

You wanted flexibility on the draw side. You also wanted protection from rate spikes once you knew your final borrowing amount. A rate-lock HELOC gives you both. Your first mortgage at 2.75% never moves. Your second lien starts variable, then locks once you know the full cost.

For current variable-rate context, the HELOC rates versus mortgage rates comparison shows where HELOC pricing sits relative to first-mortgage benchmarks.

HELOC vs Home Equity Loan: Side-by-Side When Protecting a Low First Rate

Both a HELOC and a home equity loan preserve your low first mortgage rate. The comparison comes down to how you borrow and what rate you pay on the new money. Here’s the comparison in one view, including the rate-lock hybrid.

Feature HELOC (Variable) Home Equity Loan (Fixed) HELOC With Rate Lock Rate type Variable, tied to prime Fixed at closing Variable, with option to lock draws Current typical rate Roughly 7% to 9% (prime + margin) Roughly upper 7% to mid 9% Variable starting around prime + margin; locks priced as fixed Preserves low first rate? Yes, second lien Yes, second lien Yes, second lien Borrowing flexibility Draw as needed during draw period (the borrowing window, typically 10 years) Lump sum at closing Draw as needed, lock when ready Interest paid on Only what you’ve drawn Full loan amount from day one Drawn balance (variable or locked) Payment predictability Changes with prime rate Fixed from closing Mixed: variable on unlocked, fixed on locked Best for Phased projects, uncertain budgets Known costs, rate-sensitive borrowers Borrowers who want flexibility and certainty

Rate ranges reflect current pricing tied to the bank prime loan rate of 6.75% in the Federal Reserve’s H.15 release for May 2026. Quoted rates vary by lender, credit profile, and combined loan-to-value. The CFPB’s primer on what a home equity loan is covers the underlying structure of the fixed product if you want the basics in one place.

How to read this table

The first three rows show what’s the same: both products sit behind your first mortgage. Your 2.75% rate stays put. The bottom four rows show what’s different and what determines the right choice for your project.

If you draw your finger across the “interest paid on” row, that’s usually where the decision tips. Paying interest on $50,000 you’ve drawn beats paying interest on the full $150,000 you might never need.

When Should You Pick a HELOC Over a Home Equity Loan With a Low First Rate (and Vice Versa)?

Pick a HELOC if your renovation budget is uncertain or the work is phased. Pick a home equity loan if you know exactly what you need and you want a fixed payment from day one. The decision gets simpler once you match the product to the shape of your project.

Pick a HELOC when:

Your renovation budget is a range (like $100,000 to $150,000) instead of a fixed number

The work will happen in phases over several months

You’d rather not pay interest on money you haven’t used yet

You’re comfortable with rate movement, or you plan to use a rate-lock feature later

You may need to borrow again later without applying for a new loan

Pick a home equity loan when:

You have a firm contractor bid and you know the exact cost

Variable rates keep you up at night regardless of the math

You want one fixed monthly payment alongside your first mortgage payment

You’re borrowing a large amount where even small rate increases would meaningfully change your monthly payment

You prefer the simplicity of borrow-once, pay-it-back with no draw period to manage

Consider a HELOC with rate lock when:

You want flexibility upfront but plan to lock in once you know the full cost

Your project has a known first phase and an uncertain second phase

You want protection against rate increases without committing to a lump sum

For current home equity loan pricing if the fixed path is your direction, the rundown on the lowest home equity loan rates gives you a starting benchmark before you shop lenders.

Three questions to ask any lender before signing

Whichever product fits your situation, ask the lender three questions before you sign. What’s the rate? What are the closing costs? And what are the prepayment terms if you pay it off in the first year or two? Those three numbers determine your real cost more than the headline rate does.

FAQ

Should I get a HELOC or a home equity loan to protect my low first mortgage rate?

Both preserve your low first mortgage rate because both are second liens. The choice between a HELOC and a home equity loan when protecting a low first rate comes down to your project. Pick a HELOC if your renovation budget is uncertain or phased, since you’ll pay interest only on what you draw. Pick a home equity loan if you know the exact cost and want a fixed payment from day one.

Does a HELOC or home equity loan affect my first mortgage rate?

No. Both are second liens that sit behind your first mortgage. Your original rate and term stay exactly the same. Only a refinance replaces your first mortgage, and that’s the scenario you’re trying to avoid.

Can I get a HELOC and a home equity loan at the same time?

Technically yes, but it’s unusual. Most homeowners pick one product because combined loan-to-value (CLTV) limits apply across both, and most lenders cap CLTV in the 80% to 90% range. Stacking two products usually means hitting that ceiling and paying for two sets of closing costs.

What happens to my HELOC rate if the Fed raises rates?

HELOC rates are tied to the prime rate, which moves directly with the federal funds rate. The Federal Reserve H.15 release for May 2026 lists prime at 6.75%. A 0.25 point Fed hike typically becomes a 0.25 point HELOC hike on your drawn balance the next billing cycle. If rate moves worry you, a HELOC rate-lock feature converts your balance to a fixed rate and shields you from further increases.

Is a HELOC or home equity loan better for home renovations?

It depends on the project. Phased or uncertain-budget renovations favor a HELOC because you only borrow and pay interest on what you actually need. Fixed-bid projects with a known total cost favor a home equity loan because you get rate certainty on the full amount.

How much equity do I need for a HELOC or home equity loan as a second lien?

Most lenders cap combined loan-to-value (CLTV) in the 80% to 90% range, though a few extend up to 95% for borrowers with strong credit profiles. With your low-rate first mortgage already at 2.75% on a $56,000 balance, most homeowners in your position have plenty of room to borrow another $100,000 to $150,000 without breaching CLTV. Whether you have room depends on your home’s current value: lenders size a second lien so your combined loan-to-value stays inside their cap (commonly 80–90%). A homeowner with a small first-mortgage balance and a home that has appreciated usually has meaningful borrowing room — but run your own numbers, since the home value, not the loan balance, is what sets the ceiling. For renovation context, using a home equity loan for remodeling covers what lenders look for on the renovation side.