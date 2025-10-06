How Much Is a $100,000 HELOC Monthly Payment?

Key Takeaways Monthly payments on a $100,000 HELOC typically fall between $717 and $1,245, depending on your interest rate and repayment phase.

Your credit score can significantly raise or lower both your monthly payment and the total cost of borrowing over time.

Repayment length and choosing a fixed or variable rate will shape your monthly budget and total interest paid.

A $100,000 home equity line of credit (HELOC) can cost $717 to $1,245 per month depending on the interest rate and repayment phase. This estimate assumes a 6.80% rate on a 20-year HELOC with a 10-year draw period and 10-year repayment phase. Borrowers with weaker credit may face higher payments.

While the credit limit is $100,000, you don’t have to borrow the full amount. Payments will be smaller if you use less of your available line.

Monthly payment on a $100,000 HELOC

If you borrow the full $100,000, here’s what your monthly HELOC payment could look like at different interest rates:

Interest Rate Draw Period (10 Years, Interest-Only) Repayment Period (10 Years, Principal + Interest) 7% $583/month $1,161/month 8% $667/month $1,213/month 9% $750/month $1,266/month 10% $833/month $1,322/month

Some lenders also offer 30-year HELOCs (10-year draw + 20-year repayment), but 10/10 is the most common structure across major banks and credit unions.

What this means for you

These structures radically affect monthly payments and the amount of interest you will pay. The longer your repayment phase, the less you’ll pay each month but the bigger your total interest bill will likely be.

With a 20-year, 10-10 HELOC:

For the first 10 years (draw period), you need to pay only interest of around $583 to $833 each month. However, you’re free to repay, borrow again and repay again as often as you wish up to your credit limit, a bit like a credit card.

Then, for the next 10 years (repayment period), you’ll start paying back the loan plus interest which is around $1,161 to $1,322/month. That assumes that your closing balance is $100,000 at the end of the draw period. The lower that balance, the less you need to pay each month.

Note: The Draw period typically lasts 10–15 years. The repayment period follows with full principal and interest.

What affects your monthly HELOC payment and will it go up?

The 6.80% interest rate we assumed at the start of this article was the lowest rate we could find on the day this was written. The rate you will be offered will depend on many things, including your:

Credit score: To get such a low rate you’d need an excellent score.

Existing debt burden: You must be able to comfortably afford your new loan alongside your current debt payments.

Chosen HELOC term: If you choose a long repayment phase, maybe 20 years, your monthly payments then will be much lower, but you’ll likely pay a lot more interest over the lifetime of the loan

Income reliability: Your lender needs to know your income is dependable.

Comparison shopping skills: It’s for you to find the lowest rate you can get. So, shop around multiple lenders.

How interest rates change before you apply: Like mortgage rates, HELOC rates go up and down all the time.

Many HELOCs come with variable rates. If you choose one of those, your interest rate and monthly payment can rise or fall in line with other interest rates. Most variable-rate HELOCs have caps that stop the rate from rising too quickly. However, you should look at those caps and work out whether you can still comfortably afford payments if the worst happens.

Today, many lenders offer the option of HELOCs with fixed interest rates. These remove the risk of monthly payments becoming unaffordable, but they might cost you more (depending on what happens to general interest rates) than a variable-rate one in the end.

Not sure a HELOC is right for you? Some homeowners also explore home equity investment loans, which don’t require monthly payments.

How your credit score can affect a $100,000 HELOC monthly payment

FICO, the company behind America’s most widely used credit scoring technology, reveals the huge difference your score can make to the rate you may be charged. We’ve pulled some examples from its Loan Savings Calculator that show this impact on a $100,000 HELOC monthly payment:

Credit score APR Monthly payment Total interest paid 740+ 8.954% $801 $188,472 700+ 10.579% $921 $231,434 670+ 11.954% $1,025 $269,025 620+ 14.954% $1,261 $353,877

Again, those numbers were current on the day this was written, but will likely be out of date by the time you read this. However, the differentials are likely to remain similar.

Even someone with a great 700+ score will pay $120 each month more than a borrower with a stratospheric 740+ score. That’s a $42,962 difference in interest payments over the lifetime of the loan.

Someone with a respectable 620+ score, would pay $460 a month more, making the total cost of borrowing $165,405 higher than someone with a near-perfect score might pay.

It’s well worth trying to improve your score before you apply to borrow large sums. Read How to Raise Your Credit Score Fast | 2025 Guide.

How do HELOC payments compare to home equity loan payments?

Home equity loans are different from HELOCs. There are no draw and repayment phases because you get a lump sum at the start rather than a line of credit, and pay that back in equal monthly installments. Most home equity loans come with fixed rates.

A $100,000 HELOC monthly payment tends to be just a little higher than that for a similarly sized home equity loan. For example, on the day the lowest HELOC rate we could find was 8.60%, the lowest for a home equity loan we uncovered was 8.25%.

The bottom line on a $100,000 HELOC monthly payment

If you borrow the full $100,000, expect your monthly HELOC payment to range from about $717 to $1,245, depending on interest and repayment terms. However, much will depend on your credit score and general financial circumstances.

The only way you’ll know how much you’ll pay is to use a HELOC calculator or ask multiple lenders for quotes. So, get started!