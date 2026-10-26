How to Get a Home Equity Loan With a High DTI Ratio

Key Takeaways Most home equity lenders prefer a debt-to-income ratio of 43% or lower, but the industry has no set maximum. Some lenders may accept a DTI up to 50%.

Include the new home equity loan payment when calculating your DTI. Even if your current DTI is acceptable, the new payment may push your ratio above a lender’s limit.

Improve your approval chances by selecting a smaller loan, extending the repayment term, reducing monthly debts, increasing qualifying income, or seeking a lender with more flexible criteria.

You may still qualify for a home equity loan with a high DTI, depending on the lender’s limit, your new loan payment, and other aspects of your application. While many lenders prefer a debt-to-income ratio of 43% or less, some accept up to 50%. Good credit, substantial equity, cash reserves, and stable income can strengthen your application, but do not guarantee approval or ensure the payment is affordable.

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What DTI do you need for a home equity loan?

Most lenders prefer a DTI of 43% or less for a home equity loan, but requirements can vary. Some lenders set their maximums at 45% to 50%, usually for borrowers who meet extra credit or income standards.

Under current rules, there isn’t a federal rule that sets a single maximum DTI for all home equity loans. Each lender decides what level of debt is acceptable and may use different limits depending on your credit score, combined loan-to-value ratio (CLTV), loan amount, property type, and income.

Think of these ranges as a general guide, not a guarantee for approval:

Back-end DTI What it may mean for your application 36% or less Your DTI falls within the range many lenders prefer. You must still meet the lender’s credit, equity, income, and property requirements. 37% to 43% You may fit many lenders’ published guidelines, depending on the rest of your application. 44% to 50% Approval remains possible with some lenders. Expect closer review and, in some programs, added credit or residual-income requirements. Above 50% Home equity loan choices become limited. Lowering the proposed payment or another monthly debt may offer a more practical path to approval.

For example, Fannie Mae’s Selling Guide sets a maximum DTI of 50% for the first mortgages it purchases through automated underwriting, a benchmark many lenders reference even though Fannie Mae does not typically buy home equity loans or HELOCs. Spring EQ’s May 2026 lending matrix sets a 45% maximum for some home equity products, but allows up to 50% if you meet certain credit score or income requirements. Individual home equity lenders set their own limits, so check each lender’s specific rules instead of relying on a general rule of thumb.

You can review the other common qualification standards in our home equity loan requirements guide.

How to calculate your DTI before applying

Your debt-to-income ratio compares your monthly debt payments to your gross monthly income, which is what you earn before taxes and other deductions.

DTI = (Total monthly debt payments ÷ gross monthly income) × 100

Be sure to include the estimated home equity loan payment when you figure out your DTI. If you only use your current DTI, you won’t get the full picture, since lenders look at your ability to repay the new loan.

Monthly debts commonly include:

Your current mortgage payment, property taxes, homeowners insurance, and any homeowners association dues

Minimum credit card payments

Auto, student, and personal loan payments

Court-ordered obligations that the lender must count

The estimated payment on the new home equity loan

Regular expenses such as groceries, utilities, phone bills, and health insurance are typically excluded from the standard DTI calculation. However, consider these costs when deciding whether the new loan payment fits your budget.

Suppose you earn $6,000 per month before taxes. Your current housing and debt payments total $2,000, and the home equity loan would add $350 per month:

($2,000 + $350) ÷ $6,000 × 100 = 39.2%

Your current DTI is 33.3%, but after adding the new payment, your estimated qualifying DTI goes up to 39.2%.

Ask each lender which monthly payment amount they will use in your DTI calculation, as this can vary based on loan size, interest rate, and repayment term.

Can you get a home equity loan with a high DTI?

Yes, you may qualify for a home equity loan with a high DTI if it’s within the lender’s limit and other aspects of your application reduce their risk. Lenders call these strengths compensating factors.

Compensating factor How it may help Strong credit and on-time payments A long record of repaying debt as agreed may support an application near the DTI limit. Low CLTV Keeping more equity in the home gives the lender a larger cushion if you cannot repay the loan. Cash reserves Money left after closing shows that you have funds available for payments or unexpected costs. Stable, documented income Consistent income that the lender can verify supports its ability-to-repay review. Residual income Some lenders consider how much income remains after your monthly debt payments, especially when your DTI approaches the program maximum.

Compensating factors are most effective when your DTI is near the lender’s limit. They typically cannot offset a DTI that exceeds the maximum allowed. In some cases, a lender may approve a smaller loan to bring your DTI within guidelines.

Sufficient home equity is important, but you must also meet the lender’s income requirements. Because your home serves as collateral, failure to make payments could result in foreclosure. Before borrowing, compare the new payment to your entire household budget, not just the lender’s maximum.

What experts are saying

Thomas Brock, CFA, CPA

“Don’t focus so much on meeting a lender’s DTI ratio requirement that you lose sight of what the new debt payment will mean for your overall finances. Just because you qualify for a home equity loan doesn’t mean the payment will be manageable once you factor in your other expenses.”

How to lower your DTI before you apply

You can lower your DTI by lowering your monthly payments or adding income the lender will count. Paying off a balance only helps if it actually lowers or removes a payment from what the lender considers. For an in-depth walkthrough, see our guide on lowering your DTI for a better home equity rate.

1. Calculate the DTI that the lender will use

Begin by listing your current debts, then add the estimated payment for the loan amount and term you want. Before you move money or pay off an account, ask the lender which debts and income sources they’ll count.

2. Target a debt that removes a monthly payment

Paying off a small auto or personal loan may reduce your DTI more effectively than making payments on a larger loan. Make sure paying off the balance removes the payment from the lender’s calculation, as rules for debts with few remaining payments may differ.

Avoid depleting your savings solely to lower your DTI. Lenders may review your cash reserves, and you will need funds for closing costs, repairs, and emergencies.

3. Pay down revolving balances

Paying down credit card debt can reduce the minimum payments included in your DTI. Before applying, review your next statement and credit reports to confirm the lower balance and payment are reflected.

You can request free weekly credit reports from all three nationwide credit bureaus at AnnualCreditReport.com. Dispute errors rather than paying a credit-repair company to remove accurate information.

4. Avoid new monthly debts

Hold off on financing a car, opening a new credit account, or making any purchase that adds a new payment until after your loan closes. Lenders may check your debts again before they fund your home equity loan.

5. Document all income the lender can use

A raise, second job, overtime, bonuses, commissions, rental income, or self-employment income can help lower your DTI if the lender can verify and expects it to continue. For new or irregular income, the lender may require additional history before including it.

Gather recent pay stubs, W-2s or 1099s, tax returns if required, bank statements, and any documents verifying other income. Confirm with the lender which documents are needed for your income type.

6. Reduce the proposed home equity loan payment

Asking for a smaller loan lowers the payment added to your DTI. Choosing a longer term can also reduce your monthly payment, but it usually means you’ll pay more interest over time. Look at the monthly payment, APR, fees, term, and total cost for each loan option. Even if a loan meets the lender’s DTI limit, it could still be tough on your budget.

7. Consider applying with a co-borrower

A co-borrower’s income may help, but the lender will also consider their debts and credit. Both parties are responsible for the loan, and specific rules may apply to homeownership or occupancy. Compare applying jointly with applying individually before deciding.

Home equity options when your DTI is high

Banks, credit unions, and online lenders all set their own rules for home equity loans. One type of lender isn’t always more flexible than another, so compare their actual requirements.

Before submitting an application, ask each lender:

What is the maximum DTI for this home equity loan?

Does that maximum change with credit score or CLTV?

What payment will you use for the new loan?

Could a smaller amount or different term bring the DTI within your limit?

Can you review my eligibility with a soft credit inquiry, or will you make a hard inquiry?

Lenders review your income, debts, credit, and available equity for both HELOCs and home equity loans. Switching to a HELOC doesn’t always resolve a high DTI, and HELOCs often have variable rates that may increase your payment.

A cash-out refinance also requires the lender to review your income and debts. It replaces your current mortgage with a bigger loan, which might not be worth it if the new rate or closing costs are too high.

A home equity investment can give you cash without a monthly loan payment, so your DTI may matter less. But this isn’t a loan. You’ll have to make a lump-sum payment in the future, usually when you sell, refinance, or the contract ends, and the amount is tied to the increase in your home’s value.

The CFPB has cautioned that repaying a home equity contract can be very costly, and you may need to sell your home or incur new debt to satisfy the obligation. Review various home value scenarios and consult a qualified attorney or housing counselor before proceeding.

What to do after a home equity loan denial

A denial letter explains why the lender did not approve you at that time. Begin by reviewing the stated reason before deciding whether to reapply or wait.

Read the adverse action notice. Federal law requires the lender to give you specific reasons for the denial or tell you how to request them within 60 days. Double-check the numbers. Compare the lender’s figures for your income, monthly debts, credit, home value, and proposed payment with your own records. If something doesn’t look right, ask about it. Review your credit reports. If the lender relied on a credit report, the notice should identify the credit reporting company. Obtain your reports and, if necessary, dispute inaccurate information with the company that supplied it. Address the reason for denial. You might need to lower a monthly payment, provide more proof of income, ask for a smaller loan, or build more equity, depending on what the lender said. Reapply only after the lender can confirm the necessary changes. Wait until the next lender can verify your updated balances, corrected credit reports, or additional income.

If DTI wasn’t the only issue, our guide explains what can disqualify you from a home equity loan.

Compare home equity loan options

A high DTI may yield different outcomes with each lender. Request offers from multiple lenders and compare APR, payment, fees, repayment term, and total loan amount. Use the same loan amount and term for each quote to ensure a fair comparison.

FAQs about getting a home equity loan with a high DTI ratio

What is the maximum DTI for a home equity loan?

There isn’t a single maximum DTI for home equity loans. Many lenders prefer 43% or less, but some allow up to 45% or 50% if you meet extra requirements. Ask your lender about the limit for the product you’re interested in.

Does a home equity loan payment count toward my DTI?

Yes, the lender will include the new home equity loan payment when deciding whether you can repay the loan. Add this payment to your current monthly debts when you estimate your DTI.

Is it easier to get a HELOC than a home equity loan with a high DTI?

Not always. HELOC lenders also look at your income, debts, credit, and available equity. The qualifying payment may differ, but the lender’s rules and your full application matter more than the product name.

How fast can I lower my DTI before applying?

You can lower your DTI as soon as a lender can confirm a smaller monthly debt payment or more qualifying income. Paying off a debt might not help right away if the creditor or credit bureaus haven’t updated their records. Ask the lender what proof they’ll accept.

Will applying for a home equity loan hurt my credit score if I have a high DTI?

A full application usually means a hard credit check, which can cause a small, temporary drop in your score. Prequalification might use a soft check, but it depends on the lender. Ask which type they’ll use before you agree.

What can disqualify you from a home equity loan besides high DTI?

Common reasons include not enough equity, a credit score that’s too low, recent missed payments, income the lender can’t verify, or a property that doesn’t meet the program’s rules. Sometimes, the lender might just offer you a smaller loan than you wanted.