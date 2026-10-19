Using a Home Equity Loan to Buy Out a Spouse in Divorce

Key Takeaways A home equity loan can provide funds for a divorce buyout and preserve your current first-mortgage rate, but it does not remove your spouse from the joint mortgage.

A buyout refinance can provide the necessary funds and replace the joint mortgage with a loan in your name. Alternatively, a lender-approved assumption with a release of liability may remove your spouse without changing the current rate.

Determine the buyout amount based on the home’s agreed value, mortgage balance, and ownership share. Then, coordinate financing and the deed transfer with your lender and divorce attorney.

If you have sufficient equity and can manage the additional payment, you may use a home equity loan to buy out your spouse in a divorce. You retain your existing first mortgage and use a new home equity loan or HELOC to pay your spouse their share of the home.

While the new loan addresses funding, it does not resolve the joint-mortgage issue. If both names are on the current loan, you may need to refinance, complete a lender-approved assumption with a release of liability, or pay off the mortgage.

Mortgage and property laws differ by state. Consult a divorce attorney licensed in your state to review the settlement and deed transfer, and ask your lender or mortgage servicer how it will handle the loan.

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Can you use a home equity loan to buy out a spouse?

Yes, you can use a home equity loan or HELOC to buy out your spouse’s share of the home. Before approval, the lender will assess the property’s value, your existing mortgage, credit, income, and other monthly obligations.

A home equity loan provides a lump sum, which is often suitable for a single-payment buyout. A HELOC offers a reusable line of credit, typically with a variable rate. See our home equity loan vs. HELOC comparison for more details.

Both options add a second lien and leave the first mortgage unchanged. Using home equity to buy out your spouse may be appropriate when:

Your existing first mortgage has a rate you want to preserve

The first mortgage and new loan fit within the lender’s limit for total debt secured by the home

Your income can support the first mortgage and the new payment

Your spouse does not appear on the first mortgage, or your servicer has approved another way to release them from it

If both spouses still own the home at the time of application, the lender may require the departing spouse to sign the lien documents, even if only one spouse applies. Consult your lender and attorney to understand how the deed transfer may affect loan timing.

How do you calculate a divorce house buyout?

Begin with the agreed home value, subtract all outstanding mortgage balances, and apply the ownership division specified in your divorce settlement or court order.

Estimated buyout = (Home value - mortgage debt) x departing spouse’s share

For example:

Step Example Agreed home value $500,000 Outstanding mortgage debt -$300,000 Total home equity $200,000 Departing spouse’s share 50% Estimated buyout $100,000

The final buyout amount may vary from this basic calculation. Your settlement may also consider separate-property contributions, mortgage payments, repairs, other marital assets, closing costs, or credits permitted by state law.

You will need a home value accepted by the settlement or court. Many couples obtain an appraisal, though some agree on alternatives, such as averaging two appraisals. Lenders may require their own valuation for loan purposes, even if the divorce settlement uses a different amount. Learn more about the home appraisal process.

Which financing option is best for a spouse buyout?

The best option depends on whether you need cash, want to remove your spouse from the current mortgage, or want to preserve the existing interest rate.

Question Home equity loan or HELOC Buyout refinance Assumption with release Does the current first mortgage remain? Yes No Yes Can it provide cash for the buyout? Yes Yes No, so you need another source of funds Does it remove your spouse from the current mortgage? No Yes, when the refinance pays off the joint loan Yes, if the servicer approves the release What happens to the rate? The first-mortgage rate remains; the second loan has its own rate A new rate applies to the full refinance balance The existing mortgage generally retains its current terms When may it fit? You have a low first-mortgage rate and need a manageable buyout amount You need to fund the buyout and replace a joint mortgage You can fund the buyout another way and want to retain the current mortgage

Home equity loan or HELOC

A second mortgage allows you to borrow only the amount needed for the buyout, helping preserve a low rate on your first mortgage. However, you must qualify for both housing payments, and the lender will limit the total debt secured by the property.

Buyout refinance

A buyout refinance is not a distinct mortgage product. It pays off the existing mortgage and replaces it with a new loan in the retaining spouse’s name, which can also provide funds for the departing spouse. This approach resolves both the joint mortgage and the buyout in a single closing, but the new interest rate will apply to the entire mortgage balance. Review your mortgage options during divorce and compare the new payment with the cost of a second mortgage.

Assumption with release of liability

An assumption allows the retaining spouse to take over responsibility for the existing mortgage. The departing spouse should obtain a written release of liability from the lender or servicer; otherwise, they may remain responsible for the debt.

An assumption does not provide cash for the buyout. You will need savings, other marital assets, or separate financing to pay your spouse. The process and eligibility requirements vary by investor, mortgage program, and servicer.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau states that qualifying successor homeowners may request to assume an existing mortgage and release the original borrower from liability. This option may help preserve a favorable interest rate, so consult your servicer before replacing the loan.

How does Fannie Mae treat a divorce buyout refinance?

Fannie Mae may consider a qualifying buyout refinance as a limited cash-out refinance, even if the lender pays proceeds to the departing co-owner. Under the current Fannie Mae Selling Guide, the transaction must meet several conditions:

All parties must sign a written agreement outlining the property transfer terms and instructing the lender or settlement agent to distribute the refinance proceeds.

The parties must document at least 12 months of joint ownership before the lender disburses the new loan.

The spouse who will retain sole ownership cannot receive any refinance proceeds.

The spouse remaining in the home must qualify for the new mortgage.

If these conditions are not met, the lender may apply cash-out refinance rules. Ask your lender how they will classify your loan and how that affects your rate, fees, and loan-to-value limits. Freddie Mac and government-backed loan programs have separate guidelines.

Can you qualify for the loan on one income?

You must demonstrate your ability to repay the new loan using income and assets accepted by the lender. The lender will review your credit history, employment, income, monthly debts, cash reserves, and proposed housing payment.

For a home equity loan, the lender considers both the first mortgage payment and the new second mortgage payment. For a refinance, lenders use only the new first mortgage payment. You can estimate how lenders assess your income and monthly obligations using our debt-to-income ratio guide.

Alimony, child support, equalization payments, or separate maintenance may help you qualify if you choose to disclose this income. For conventional loans, Fannie Mae requires documentation of payment terms, at least six months of full and timely payments, and proof that the income will continue for at least three years from the note date. Fannie Mae does not consider a lump-sum equalization payment as recurring income.

Gather these documents before applying:

Divorce decree, separation agreement, or proposed marital settlement agreement

Written buyout terms and a plan for distributing the loan proceeds

Current mortgage statement and details of any other liens

Pay stubs, W-2s, tax returns, and bank statements as requested by the lender

Support order and proof of payments received, if you want the lender to consider that income

Appraisal or agreed valuation when available

How do you remove a spouse from the mortgage and deed?

You must address ownership and mortgage liability as separate issues. A deed transfers property ownership. The promissory note establishes repayment, and the mortgage or deed of trust secures the debt with the home.

Document What it controls What can remove a spouse Deed or title Ownership of the property A new deed or another state-approved transfer document Mortgage loan Responsibility for repaying the debt Refinance, lender-approved assumption with release of liability, or payoff

A quitclaim deed can transfer a spouse’s ownership interest, but it does not affect the mortgage contract. The CFPB states that removing a name from the title or assigning the debt in a divorce decree does not eliminate that person’s responsibility to the creditor. The lender must release the borrower, or the original debt must be resolved through refinance or payoff.

Federal law typically prevents a lender from enforcing a due-on-sale clause when a spouse receives the home through a divorce decree, legal separation, or related property settlement. However, this does not release either borrower from the mortgage. Ask your servicer about its assumption and release-of-liability process, and review deed timing with your attorney and settlement agent. Refer to our guide on removing an ex from a mortgage for available loan options.

What steps should you take before the divorce settlement?

Begin financing arrangements before agreeing to a settlement deadline or buyout amount.

Confirm ownership and mortgage liability by verifying the names on the deed, promissory note, and current mortgage statement. Determine the buyout amount. Agree on a valuation method and consult your attorney on how the settlement will divide equity and address other marital assets. Contact your mortgage servicer to confirm who owns or backs the loan and whether an assumption with release of liability is available after divorce. Compare financing options by requesting estimates for a home equity loan, HELOC, and buyout refinance. Evaluate rates, APR, fees, payments, loan terms, and the impact on your current mortgage. Coordinate the written agreement with your attorney. Ensure it addresses the buyout amount, financing deadline, distribution of proceeds, deed transfer timing, payment responsibilities, and a contingency plan if financing fails. Schedule the loan and deed transfer at the same time. Allow the attorney, lender, and settlement agent to determine the signing and funding order to prevent unintended loss of ownership or continued liability.

If you cannot qualify or the payments would strain your budget, consider selling the home and dividing the proceeds, offsetting the buyout with other marital assets, combining cash with a smaller loan, or delaying the buyout with a temporary co-ownership agreement. Consult your attorney and financial adviser to compare the legal and financial implications.

What experts are saying

Thomas Brock, CFA, CPA

“I’ve seen divorcing homeowners focus so heavily on locking in the buyout terms that they overlook whether financing will actually be available within the timeline they’ve established. Before finalizing your divorce settlement, make sure you understand how much you can borrow and how long the loan process is likely to take. A financing problem discovered after the settlement is signed can force you to revisit a deal that was supposed to be final, potentially leading to additional legal costs and complications.”

Compare financing for a divorce house buyout

After your attorney confirms the buyout amount and settlement requirements, the providers below can help you compare home equity loan, HELOC, and refinance offers. Review each option’s rate, APR, closing costs, monthly payment, loan term, and impact on your current mortgage.

If you want to keep a low mortgage rate, ask your servicer about an assumption with a release of liability before replacing the loan. Compare both options to determine which can fund the spouse buyout and meet your divorce agreement requirements.

FAQs

Can I use a home equity loan instead of refinancing to buy out my spouse?

Yes, if you have sufficient equity and qualify for the additional payment. A home equity loan keeps your current first mortgage and provides a lump sum for the buyout. However, it does not remove your spouse from the joint mortgage, so you must address that obligation separately.

Does a quitclaim deed remove my ex from the mortgage?

No, a quitclaim deed transfers ownership but does not affect mortgage responsibility. Your ex remains liable until the lender releases them, the joint loan is refinanced, or the mortgage is otherwise paid off.

How do you calculate a spouse's share of home equity?

Subtract the mortgage debt from the home’s agreed value, then apply the ownership split specified in the divorce settlement or court order. The settlement may also include credits or adjustments for separate contributions, payments, repairs, other assets, or transaction costs.

Can I qualify for a buyout loan using only my income?

Yes, if your income, credit, assets, equity, and monthly debts meet the lender’s requirements. Lenders may count documented alimony or child support if you have received full, timely payments for a sufficient period and the payments will continue as required. Court-ordered support you pay is typically included in your monthly debts.

Do I have to wait until the divorce is final to apply for financing?

You can usually discuss options and seek prequalification before the divorce is final. The lender may require a signed separation agreement, marital settlement agreement, or final decree before closing, depending on the loan and transaction structure. Confirm with the lender which documents are needed before your attorney sets a financing deadline.