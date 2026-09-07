Home Equity Loans for Seniors: Options and Requirements

Home equity loans can provide seniors with access to cash without having to sell their home, though qualifying with retirement income and managing a new monthly payment can be difficult. This guide explains how lenders assess home equity loans for seniors, what affects approval, and how home equity loans compare with other options for accessing home equity in retirement.

What experts are saying

Mike Eshelman, CMB

“As more and more people want to ‘age in place,’ learning about the options available to them to do so becomes very important. Older homeowners should know what they qualify for, what their goals are in their golden years, and use the best tools available to them to accomplish those goals.”

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Can seniors get a home equity loan?

Yes, Regulation B, which implements the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, generally prohibits lenders from rejecting an applicant because of age or because income comes from Social Security or another public-assistance program. It also prevents lenders from excluding pension, annuity, or other retirement income—or giving it less weight—simply because of its source.

However, these rules do not obligate lenders to approve every application. A lender can still consider how much income you receive, whether it is expected to continue, and whether it is sufficient to cover the loan. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau provides further explanation of these rules.

Home equity lenders commonly review:

Available equity. The lender compares your home’s value with all mortgages and other debt secured by the property.

Income. You must document enough qualifying income to support the proposed payment and your other obligations.

Debt-to-income ratio. This measures required monthly debt payments against qualifying monthly income.

Credit score. Each lender sets its own minimum credit standards.

The property. An appraisal, title search, and proof of homeowners insurance may be required.

There are no universal requirements for credit score, debt-to-income ratio, or combined loan-to-value for home equity loans. Criteria differ by lender and product. Refer to this guide for more details on home equity loan requirements.

How home equity loans work for retirees

A home equity loan lets you borrow a fixed amount using your home as collateral. You receive the money at closing and repay it over a set term. Most home equity loans have a fixed annual percentage rate and equal monthly payments, although the loan agreement controls the actual terms.

If you already have a mortgage, the home equity loan is normally a separate second mortgage. It does not replace your existing loan.

A home equity loan is suitable for specific expenses, such as a roof replacement, accessibility improvements, or major medical costs. Its fixed repayments simplify budgeting, but you must continue payments even if your income decreases or expenses rise.

Because your home secures the loan, missed payments can lead to foreclosure. You may also face application, appraisal, title, origination, and closing costs. Compare the annual percentage rate, payment schedule, loan term, and total fees, not just the monthly payment.

A home equity loan may offer a lower interest rate than credit cards or personal loans, but it converts unsecured debt into debt secured by your home.

A lower monthly payment does not always mean a lower total cost. Closing fees or a longer repayment term could leave you paying more overall. You would also be putting your home at risk if you could not keep up with the new loan.

The CFPB recommends considering these risks and speaking with a qualified credit counselor before using home equity to consolidate debt. Review the CFPB’s debt-consolidation guidance.

You may have three business days to cancel

Most home equity loans secured by a principal residence come with a three-business-day right to cancel after the required closing events. Your lender must provide a notice explaining the deadline and how to cancel. See our guide about the 3-day right of rescission.

Qualifying for a home equity loan on a fixed income

Retirement income still counts as income for underwriting. What matters is whether you can document it, if it is expected to continue, and if it is sufficient to support the payment.

A lender may request the following documents:

Income source Documents a lender may accept Social Security retirement benefits SSA award letter, SSA-1099, tax return or transcript, or proof of current receipt Pension or annuity Award or benefit statement, 1099, tax return, or bank statement showing deposits Regular 401(k) or IRA distributions Retirement-account and distribution statements, 1099-R, tax returns, or bank statements Interest and dividend income Brokerage statements, account statements, and tax returns

This is not a universal checklist. Current conventional-mortgage guidance from Fannie Mae accepts several forms of evidence for Social Security income and annuity, pension, and retirement income. A home equity lender may follow different guidelines or ask for additional records.

Can a lender gross up Social Security income?

Possibly. If part of your income is verified as tax-exempt, a lender’s underwriting rules may allow that portion to count as a slightly higher amount. This is known as grossing up income.

Grossing up does not increase your Social Security benefit; it only affects the amount used in the lender’s qualification process. It is an underwriting convention set by each lender or investor, not a guarantee—no specific percentage is promised, and not every lender allows it. Permitted percentages and documentation vary, so ask your lender whether and how they will gross up your income.

Can retirement assets help you qualify?

Some lenders offer asset-depletion or asset-dissipation underwriting. This method converts eligible retirement or investment assets into an estimated monthly income amount.

The calculation varies by program. A lender may consider the type of asset, your access to the funds, your age, the loan purpose, and the proposed loan-to-value ratio. Not every lender offers this option, and rules for a conventional first mortgage do not automatically apply to a home equity loan.

If you have substantial assets but limited monthly income, ask each lender whether it offers asset-based qualification and request its requirements in writing. Retirement income and assets may help you qualify, but you must still assess affordability. Significant equity does not make an unaffordable monthly payment safe.

Comparing senior home equity options

The best home equity loans for seniors depend on when you need funds, whether you can afford another payment, and whether changing your existing mortgage would help or hurt you.

Option How you receive the money Monthly obligation What happens to your first mortgage Main risk or limitation Home equity loan One lump sum Usually a fixed monthly payment Usually remains in place Your home secures another loan; fees and total interest vary HELOC Draws from a revolving credit line Payments begin after you borrow and may change with the balance or rate Remains in place Variable rates can raise payments; available credit may be reduced in permitted circumstances Cash-out refinance One lump sum at closing Monthly payment on a new first mortgage Replaced with a larger mortgage The new interest rate and closing costs apply to the entire refinanced balance HECM reverse mortgage Lump sum, credit line, scheduled advances, or an allowed combination No required monthly mortgage payment, but property charges and other obligations continue Existing mortgages and liens generally must be paid at closing Interest and fees increase the balance and reduce equity over time

A home equity loan is typically better for a one-time expense with a known cost. A HELOC offers more flexibility for ongoing expenses, though its variable rate can make future payments less predictable.

A cash-out refinance replaces your first mortgage. That may make sense if the new mortgage improves your overall loan terms. It can be expensive if it replaces a low-rate mortgage with a higher rate on the entire balance.

The home equity loan vs. reverse mortgage decision often comes down to cash flow. A home equity loan requires monthly payments and normally declines as you repay it. A reverse mortgage generally requires no monthly mortgage payment, but its balance usually increases. Both use the home as collateral, and both can lead to foreclosure if borrowers don’t meet their respective loan requirements.

When a HECM reverse mortgage might make more sense

A Home Equity Conversion Mortgage, or HECM, is the most common reverse mortgage and is often insured by the Federal Housing Administration, but there are non-FHA reverse mortgages as well.

To be eligible, each borrower must be at least 62, the property must be the borrower’s principal residence, and the borrower must own it outright or have enough equity to pay off existing liens at closing. The lender will also assess whether the borrower can continue paying taxes, insurance, maintenance, and other property expenses.

HUD requires applicants to complete counseling with an approved reverse-mortgage counseling agency before closing. Read our guide to reverse mortgage requirements for more information.

A HECM does not eliminate the ongoing costs of owning a home:

The title remains in the homeowner’s name.

No monthly principal-and-interest payment is required while the loan remains in good standing.

Interest, mortgage-insurance premiums, and applicable fees are added to the balance.

The borrower must use the property as a principal residence and keep it in good repair.

The borrower must pay property taxes, homeowners insurance, and other applicable property charges on time.

The loan generally becomes due when the last borrower sells the home, dies, or stops using it as a principal residence, subject to applicable protections for an eligible non-borrowing spouse.

Failing to meet the occupancy, maintenance, or property-charge requirements can put the loan into default and lead to foreclosure. Our guide to HECM property requirements explains these responsibilities.

How a HECM affects spouses and heirs

HECMs are non-recourse loans. If the balance exceeds the home’s value when the loan becomes due, FHA mortgage insurance generally covers the shortfall.

Heirs who want to keep the home generally must repay the lesser of the full loan balance or 95% of the appraised value. If they sell the home for more than the amount owed, they can repay the loan and keep the remaining equity. Our guide explains the options available to heirs.

A spouse who did not sign as a co-borrower can remain in the home after the borrower dies only if the spouse qualifies as an eligible non-borrowing spouse and continues to meet HUD’s conditions. Couples should ask the lender and HUD-approved counselor to explain these rules before closing.

When to consider a HECM

A HECM may be appropriate if you plan to remain in your home, cannot afford another monthly mortgage payment, and can continue paying taxes, insurance, maintenance, and other property expenses.

Before choosing one, compare its upfront charges, continuing costs, first-year withdrawal limits, effect on future equity, and consequences for a spouse or heirs. See the full reverse mortgage guide for more information.

How to choose the right home equity option for seniors

Start with these five questions.

How much money do you need, and when will you need it? A home equity loan may fit a single expense with a known cost. A HELOC is more flexible when costs will occur over time. An eligible homeowner who cannot manage the payments on either product may want to compare a reverse-mortgage credit line. Can your budget handle the payment in a difficult year? Include existing debts, taxes, insurance, medical expenses, home repairs, and emergency savings. Qualifying for a loan does not mean the payment will be comfortable. What will happen to your current mortgage? A home equity loan or HELOC usually leaves it in place. A cash-out refinance replaces it, so compare the new rate with your current rate. What will the financing cost in total? Compare the APR, fees, term, monthly payment, and estimated total repayment. For a reverse mortgage, examine how quickly the balance could grow. How could the decision affect a future move, your spouse, or your heirs? Consider when the debt becomes due and how much equity may remain.

Obtain written offers from multiple lenders and compare the same loan amount and term when possible. If considering a reverse mortgage, use the required counseling session to compare it with a home equity loan, HELOC, refinance, downsizing, selling, and state or local assistance programs.

HUD provides a housing counselor search and phone service. Our Home Equity Hub has more information on tapping home equity in retirement and comparing loan products.

This article provides general information, not individualized financial, legal, or tax advice. A mortgage professional can explain product requirements. A HUD-approved counselor can advise on a HECM, while a qualified financial, tax, or legal professional can assess the broader consequences.

Check your home equity loan options

If a home equity loan fits your retirement budget, compare offers from several lenders before deciding. Review not only the available amount but also each loan’s interest rate, monthly payment, closing costs, repayment term, and total cost. The providers below can help you explore your options and find terms that meet your needs.

FAQs

Can a 70-year-old get a home equity loan?

Yes. A standard home equity loan generally has no upper age limit. Federal law restricts how lenders may use age in a credit decision, but the applicant must still qualify based on income, debts, credit, equity, and the property.

Can I get a home equity loan on Social Security alone?

Possibly. A lender cannot reject or reduce the value of Social Security income simply because it comes from a public-assistance program. The benefit must still be large enough to support the loan, and the lender may verify the amount and expected continuance.

What credit score do seniors need for a home equity loan?

There is no universal minimum for home equity loans for retirees. Each lender sets its own requirements and considers the score alongside the applicant’s credit history, income, debts, equity, requested loan amount, and property.

Is a reverse mortgage better than a home equity loan for seniors?

Neither option is always better. A home equity loan requires monthly payments and normally declines as it is repaid. A HECM has no required monthly mortgage payment, but interest and fees increase the balance. Taxes, insurance, maintenance, occupancy, and other loan obligations also continue.

What are the main risks of a home equity loan in retirement?

The payment may strain a fixed income, and fees or long-term interest may make the loan more expensive than expected. Because the home secures the debt, missed payments can lead to foreclosure. Borrowing also leaves less equity available for future expenses, a home sale, or an inheritance.