How to Qualify for a Reverse Mortgage: 2026 Requirements

Key Takeaways
- To qualify for a reverse mortgage, you must be at least 62, have significant home equity, and live in the home as your primary residence.
- There is no minimum credit score, but lenders review your finances to confirm you can cover property taxes, insurance, and home maintenance.
- Falling behind on property taxes or insurance, or failing to maintain the home, can put the loan into default.
Home equity is often a significant financial resource in retirement, and a reverse mortgage allows you to access it without selling your home or making monthly mortgage payments. However, qualification is not automatic, and the requirements may seem complex if you are unfamiliar with the process.
This guide explains Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) loan requirements, including age and equity thresholds, the financial assessment, and the steps following approval.
In this article (Skip to...)
- Age requirements
- Home equity requirements
- Income and financial assessment
- Property eligibility rules
- HUD counseling requirement
- Reverse mortgage alternatives
- Reverse mortgage process
- FAQs
Reverse mortgage requirements at a glance
|Requirement
|What you need
|Age
|62 or older
|Home equity
|Own outright or have a low remaining balance (around 50%+ equity)
|Occupancy
|Primary residence
|Property type
|Single-family home, FHA-approved condo, or eligible 2-4 unit property
|Financial standing
|Ability to pay property taxes, insurance, and HOA fees
|Counseling
|HUD-approved session required
|Federal debt
|No delinquent federal obligations
Age requirements for reverse mortgages
The youngest borrower on a HECM loan has to be at least 62. If you're married and both of you will be on the loan, your spouse's age affects how much you can borrow, too.
If your spouse is under 62, they may be listed as an “eligible non-borrowing spouse,” which protects their right to remain in the home if you pass away first. However, having a younger non-borrowing spouse typically reduces the amount you can borrow.
Some proprietary reverse mortgages (non-HECMs) accept borrowers as young as 55. These loans are not federally insured, and their terms may differ significantly.
What experts are saying
Joshua Serrano, VP of Reverse Mortgages at West Capital Lending
“A reverse mortgage is just like any other loan—you’re borrowing money from a lender—but you don’t have to make a monthly mortgage payment. Over time your balance goes up instead of down.”
HEMC home equity requirements
You must either own your home outright or have substantial equity, typically around 50% or more. The specific amount depends on your age, current interest rates, and the home’s appraised value. If you still have a mortgage, you can use the reverse mortgage proceeds to pay off your existing loan at closing. Any remaining funds will be available to you.
Greater home equity increases the amount you can access. An FHA appraisal will determine your home’s value and confirm it meets property standards.
Reverse mortgage income requirements and financial assessment
There is no minimum income requirement for a reverse mortgage. However, lenders conduct a financial assessment to ensure you can afford the ongoing costs of homeownership.
The assessment considers:
- Income sources: Social Security, pensions, investment income, employment earnings
- Credit history: Lenders check your payment patterns, though there’s no minimum credit score
- Residual income: The money left over each month after covering basic expenses
- Federal debt status: Delinquent federal debt, like unpaid taxes or defaulted federal student loans, will disqualify you.
If the assessment indicates concerns about your ability to pay future property charges, the lender may require a Life Expectancy Set-Aside (LESA). This reserve fund is created from your loan proceeds and used by the lender to pay your property taxes and homeowners’ insurance on your behalf.
Property eligibility requirements for HECM loans
Not all properties qualify. The home must meet FHA standards and fall within an approved category.
Single-family homes and FHA-approved condos
Single-family homes are the most straightforward. For condominiums, the project must be on the FHA-approved list or receive single-unit approval. You can check your condo’s status on HUD’s website or ask your lender to verify it.
Manufactured and modular homes
Manufactured homes may qualify but are subject to stricter requirements. The home must have been built after June 15, 1976, meet FHA standards, and be on a permanent foundation. Not all manufactured homes will pass inspection, so it is advisable to check eligibility early.
Two to four-unit properties
If you own a duplex, triplex, or fourplex, you may still qualify as long as you occupy one unit as your primary residence. Rental income from the other units may assist with the financial assessment.
Mandatory HUD counseling for reverse mortgages
Before applying for a HECM, you must complete a counseling session with a HUD-approved counselor. This step is mandatory. During the session, the counselor will explain how reverse mortgages work, review costs and fees, discuss alternatives, and outline your obligations as a borrower. Sessions are available by phone or in person and typically cost around $125, though fees may vary.

After completing the session, you will receive a counseling certificate. Keep this certificate, as you must submit it with your loan application. Many borrowers find the session helpful for understanding the process.
After completing the session, you will receive a counseling certificate. Keep this certificate, as you must submit it with your loan application. Many borrowers find the session helpful for understanding the process.
Ongoing reverse mortgage rules and obligations
Approval is only the first step. To keep the loan in good standing, you must continue to meet specific requirements throughout the life of the loan.
Property taxes and homeowners insurance
You are responsible for property taxes and homeowners’ insurance. Falling behind on these obligations can result in loan default, which is a common issue with reverse mortgages.
Home maintenance and repairs
The home must remain in reasonable condition. FHA requires the property to be safe and livable, so necessary repairs must be addressed. Neglecting maintenance can trigger a loan review.
Occupancy as primary residence
You must continue to occupy the home as your primary residence. If you move to a nursing home, assisted living, or another setting for an extended period (typically 12 months or more), the loan may become due.
Tip: If you think you might need to leave temporarily for medical reasons, reach out to your loan servicer right away. There may be options to avoid triggering repayment.
Who is not a good candidate for a reverse mortgage?
A reverse mortgage can be a useful tool, but it is not suitable for everyone. Consider the following situations where it may not be appropriate:
- You’re planning to move or sell within the next few years.
- Leaving the home to heirs debt-free is a priority.
- You’re not confident you can afford property taxes, insurance, or long-term upkeep.
- Your spouse is well under 62, and you’re uncomfortable with reduced loan proceeds.
- The idea of a loan balance that grows over time doesn’t sit well with you.
Carefully evaluating your situation now can help you avoid making a decision that does not align with your long-term goals.
Alternatives to a reverse mortgage
Before committing, consider alternative options for accessing your equity, such as home equity investments.
How to apply for a reverse mortgage
The reverse mortgage application process involves several steps.
1. Complete HUD-approved counseling
Begin by scheduling your counseling session. You can find a HUD-approved counselor on the HUD website or by calling 800-569-4287. Retain your counseling certificate, as it is required for your application.
2. Gather your financial documents
Lenders will request documents such as government-issued identification, proof of age, property deed, current mortgage statements (if applicable), Social Security or pension statements, recent tax returns, and homeowners’ insurance declarations.
3. Submit your application to a lender
After completing counseling and gathering your documents, you can apply with a HECM lender. Comparing lenders is recommended, as rates, fees, and service quality vary.
4. Complete the home appraisal
The lender will order an FHA appraisal to determine your home’s value and verify that it meets property standards. If repairs are required, you may need to complete them before closing.
5. Close on your reverse mortgage loan
At closing, you will sign the final loan documents. After signing, you have a three-day right of rescission, allowing you to cancel without penalty if you change your mind.
Check your reverse mortgage eligibility today
Understanding the requirements is the first step in determining whether a reverse mortgage aligns with your retirement plans. The main criteria are age 62 or older, substantial home equity, primary residence, and the ability to meet property obligations.
If you are interested in determining your eligibility, consulting with a lender can provide clarity. The Mortgage Reports can connect you with lenders who specialize in reverse mortgages and can guide you through your specific situation.
Reverse mortgage requirements FAQs
There is no minimum credit score for HECM reverse mortgages. Lenders review your credit history as part of the financial assessment, focusing on payment patterns and overall financial responsibility rather than a specific score.
Yes, your existing mortgage balance is paid off using the reverse mortgage proceeds at closing. You must have sufficient equity so that, after paying off your current loan, there is remaining value for you to access.
When a reverse mortgage borrower passes away or permanently moves out, heirs may purchase the home for 95% of its current appraised value to settle the loan. This provision is helpful if the loan balance exceeds the home's value.
The process typically takes 30 to 45 days from application to closing. The timeline depends on how quickly you complete counseling, the appraisal schedule, and the efficiency of document verification.
If the younger spouse was listed as an eligible non-borrowing spouse on the original loan documents, they may have protections that allow them to remain in the home. However, they will not be able to access additional loan proceeds after the borrowing spouse passes away.