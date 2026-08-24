Can You Get a Home Equity Loan with Low Income and High Expenses?

Key Takeaways Home equity loans do not have a set minimum income requirement, but you must document enough income or eligible assets to repay the loan.

Many lenders prefer a debt-to-income ratio (DTI) of 43% or less, but each lender sets its own limit.

Most lenders require you to retain 15% to 20% equity and show that you can afford the new payment.

A home equity loan can still be an option even if your income is low and your expenses are high. Lenders will review your verified income, debt payments, credit history, and available equity. This guide outlines the main requirements for a home equity loan, the way in which lenders decide whether you are eligible, and other alternatives if taking on another monthly loan payment puts a strain on your budget.

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Is a home equity loan possible with low income and high debt?

You could be eligible for a home equity loan even if your income is low, provided that your documented income or your eligible assets are sufficient to cover both the payments on the new loan and your current debts.

There is generally no set minimum income to qualify for a home equity loan. Federal rules require home equity lenders to make a reasonable, good-faith determination that you can repay the loan. Lenders may review your income, assets, employment, credit history, monthly debts, proposed payment, and property value.

Although substantial equity can help, approval is not based solely on equity. Since your property serves as collateral, the lender has the right to carry out a foreclosure if you are unable to make repayment.

How lenders measure DTI and living expenses

Your debt-to-income ratio, or DTI, compares required monthly debt payments with gross monthly income:

DTI = total monthly debt payments ÷ gross monthly income × 100

Monthly debts commonly include:

Your mortgage payment and other housing obligations

Auto, student, and personal loan payments

Minimum credit card payments

Alimony or child support obligations

The proposed home equity loan payment

Suppose you earn $4,000 per month before taxes. Your current mortgage payment is $1,000, your auto loan is $350, your minimum credit card payments total $150, and the proposed home equity loan would cost $300 per month.

Your total monthly debt would be $1,800, producing a DTI of 45%.

The CFPB defines DTI as the ratio of monthly debt payments to gross monthly income. Groceries, utilities, phone service, childcare, transportation, and most medical spending generally are not debts in this calculation. Fannie Mae, for example, states that standard DTI calculations do not include utilities, phone, or internet service.

That doesn’t mean you can ignore daily expenses, since they determine whether your household can afford another payment. When assessing your ability to repay a home equity loan, lenders may also consider your residual income, which is the income that remains after you pay your required debts.

What DTI do home equity lenders allow?

There is no general limit on the debt-to-income ratio for home equity loans. Many lenders prefer a debt-to-income ratio of 43% or below, including the proposed home equity payment. In some cases, lenders accept a higher ratio if the application has compensating factors, such as documented savings, steady income, good credit, or a smaller loan amount.

The 43% figure is a common lender benchmark, not a federal home equity loan cutoff. Current ability-to-repay regulations do not require a specific DTI percentage. If your DTI is near a lender’s limit, lowering a required monthly payment is often more effective than making a small payment that does not reduce your monthly obligation.

What income can a home equity lender count?

Low wages do not necessarily mean low qualifying income. Depending on lender requirements and your documentation, income may include:

Salary, hourly wages, tips, bonuses, and commissions

Self-employment or seasonal income

Social Security, disability, pension, and retirement income

Rental, investment, royalty, or trust income

Public assistance

Alimony or child support that you want considered

Federal rules permit lenders to consider multiple forms of current or reasonably expected income. Irregular or seasonal income may qualify when the lender can document a reliable history and reasonably determine that it will continue.

When assessing your ability to repay, some lenders may also consider your savings, vested retirement funds, investments, or other eligible assets. Generally, you can’t use the value of your home in place of qualifying income or assets.

Gather tax returns, pay stubs, benefit letters, bank statements, retirement statements, leases, and other records that support every income source you want the lender to consider.

How your home equity affects your loan application

Lenders use the combined loan-to-value ratio, or CLTV, to compare all loans secured by your home with its current value:

CLTV = total mortgage balances ÷ home value × 100

Suppose your home is worth $400,000, your current mortgage balance is $240,000, and you request a $40,000 home equity loan. Your combined mortgage debt would be $280,000, resulting in a 70% CLTV. You would retain 30% equity.

Most lenders limit CLTV to approximately 80% to 85%, which generally requires homeowners to retain 15% to 20% equity. Your borrowing limit depends on the lender and your overall application. More equity may improve your chances of approval, but you still need to show you can afford the new payment.

How to improve your chances of qualifying for home equity loans

Before you apply, consider both whether the lender will approve your application and your real monthly budget.

Calculate DTI with the new payment. Include your current housing obligations, required debt payments, and the estimated home equity loan payment. Prepare a separate household budget. Subtract taxes, food, utilities, insurance, transportation, healthcare, childcare, and other necessary expenses. DTI alone may not reveal a cash-flow shortage. Document all eligible income sources. Retirement benefits, investment income, seasonal earnings, and other reliable income can strengthen your application if adequately documented. Lower your required monthly debt payments. Paying off a small loan or reducing a balance enough to lower its required payment can reduce your DTI. Request only the amount you need. A smaller loan typically results in a lower payment and CLTV. Compare several lenders. Underwriting requirements vary. Ask if an initial rate or eligibility check will result in a soft or hard credit inquiry .

Alternatives when you don’t qualify for a home equity loan

If income or DTI keeps you from qualifying for a home equity loan, a HELOC may not help much. HELOC lenders also review your income, debt, credit, and equity, while variable rates can make future payments harder to budget for. The alternatives below use different qualification standards or require no monthly payment, but each brings its own costs and risks.

Option Why it may help Main tradeoff Smaller home equity loan Reduces the payment and proposed DTI Provides less cash and still places a lien on the home Joint application A co-borrower’s income may strengthen the application Both borrowers are responsible for the full debt HECM reverse mortgage Homeowners 62 and older generally make no monthly mortgage payments Interest and fees increase the balance; taxes, insurance, and maintenance remain due Home equity contract Providers often have more flexible income standards and require no monthly payment to the company Complex terms, uncertain cost, a future lump-sum settlement, and a lien on the home Unsecured personal loan Does not give the lender a lien on your home May have a higher rate, lower limit, and its own income requirements

Home equity contract

A home equity contract, also known as a home equity investment or HEI, provides cash in exchange for a future payment based partly on your home’s value. It is not a traditional loan, and providers generally do not require monthly payments.

These contracts can be expensive. A 2025 CFPB market review found that many use multipliers, discounted starting values, and settlement caps, which can cause the amount owed to increase quickly. Repayment is usually due after 10 to 30 years, or when you sell the home or another contract event occurs.

Request written settlement examples that show what you could owe if your home loses value, remains flat, or appreciates before signing.

Reverse mortgage

A Home Equity Conversion Mortgage, or HECM, may be an option if all borrowers are at least 62. Borrowers generally do not make monthly mortgage payments, but interest and fees are added to the balance.

You must continue living in the home as your primary residence and pay property taxes, homeowners insurance, and maintenance costs. HECMs also require a financial assessment and counseling through a HUD-approved agency. Review the CFPB’s reverse mortgage requirements before considering this option.

Should you get a home equity loan when you have high expenses?

Just because you qualify for a home equity loan doesn’t mean that the payments will be within your household budget.

Borrowing may be more manageable if it covers a necessary, one-time expense and the payment fits within your budget. However, using home equity to cover groceries, utilities, or other recurring shortfalls can delay the underlying issue while increasing debt secured by your home.

Before proceeding, ask:

Can an ordinary month absorb the payment after all critical expenses?

What happens if your income falls or a major expense appears?

Is the loan solving a one-time need or an ongoing shortfall?

Is there an option that doesn’t put the home at risk?

Have I compared the total cost, not only the monthly payment?

If you are struggling with housing or debt payments, a HUD-approved housing counselor can review your finances and help you evaluate options before you take on additional mortgage debt.

FAQs

Is there a minimum income for a home equity loan?

Most lenders do not specify a minimum income; instead, they check whether your documented income or eligible assets can cover the new payment, your existing debts, and housing costs. Requirements vary by lender and loan amount.

Can you get a home equity loan with no income?

Most home equity loans require verified income or eligible assets to show repayment ability. Substantial equity alone is usually not enough. Home equity contracts or reverse mortgages may have different income requirements, but both involve significant costs and risks.

What DTI is too high for a home equity loan?

Many lenders prefer a DTI of 43% or less, including the new payment. Some may accept higher ratios if you have strong credit, savings, or other compensating factors. No universal federal DTI limit applies to home equity loans.

Do groceries and utilities count toward DTI?

Groceries, utilities, phone service, childcare, and similar living expenses are not included as monthly debts in standard DTI calculations. However, they still impact your ability to afford payments and may affect a lender’s assessment of your residual income.

Does having substantial equity make up for low income?

Substantial equity can lower your CLTV and improve your application, but it does not guarantee approval. Lenders still need to verify that your income or eligible assets can support the loan payments.

Can a co-borrower help you qualify with low income?

A co-borrower can help if their income strengthens the application and the lender allows it. The lender will also review the co-borrower’s debts, credit history, and financial obligations. Both borrowers are responsible for repaying the loan.