Funding a Parent’s Home Modifications: Should You Borrow Against Your Home or Theirs?

Key Takeaways The person who owns the home being renovated does not have to be the one who takes out the loan.

If you have steady income, borrowing against your own home may qualify more easily; if your parent has equity but limited income, borrowing against theirs may fit better.

Who’s on title and who borrows has downstream effects on inheritance, benefits, and costs, so match the path to your family’s situation.

You’ve decided to fund the work that lets your parent stay in their home safely. The question is whose name the loan goes in: do you borrow against your own home, or does your parent borrow against theirs?

The person who owns the renovated home does not have to be the borrower. Which path fits comes down to who can borrow and repay most safely.

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Why "Whose Home Gets Renovated" and "Who Should Borrow" Are Two Different Questions

Most families assume the parent has to be the borrower because it’s the parent’s house getting the ramp, the walk-in shower, and the wider doorways. But the loan and the home being improved are two separate things. The renovation location does not dictate the borrower.

That leaves two paths:

You borrow against your own home and use the funds for your parent’s modifications.

Your parent borrows against their home.

Lenders care about who repays the loan as much as the property securing it. Approval turns on income, debt-to-income ratio (DTI, the share of your monthly income that goes to debt payments), and credit, not just how much equity sits in a home.

That’s why a working adult child with documented income often qualifies more easily than a retired parent with a paid-off house and a fixed income. Equity is what you own of the home outright; income tells the lender you can make the payment. Both matter, and they point to different borrowers.

One constraint matters up front: you generally cannot take a mortgage-type loan against a property you are not on the title for. This is covered in the ownership section below.

Path 1, Borrowing Against Your Own Home (Income + Equity)

If you’re the caregiver with a steady paycheck and equity in your own home, borrowing against your house is often the more straightforward path to qualify for. You take the loan and direct the cash toward your parent’s modifications.

Three products typically fit here. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB):

Product How you get the money Rate type Payment pattern Home equity loan (HELOAN) Lump sum up front Fixed or adjustable Set monthly payments over the term HELOC A revolving line you draw from as needed, like a credit card Usually adjustable Payment varies with your outstanding balance Cash-out refinance Replaces your existing mortgage with a larger one; you take the difference in cash Fixed or adjustable, depending on the loan New single mortgage payment

A home equity loan and a HELOC are both second mortgages if you still owe on your first, so you’d pay them on top of your existing loan. A cash-out refinance instead replaces your current mortgage with a bigger one.

This path is often easier on qualification. Home equity loans and HELOCs depend on your income and credit, per the CFPB, and a caregiver with documented, stable W-2 income and equity is well-positioned on both. Lender thresholds for credit score, DTI, and loan-to-value (LTV) vary, so treat any figure a lender quotes as theirs, not a universal rule.

Your own home becomes the collateral, so the risk sits on your house, not your parent’s. The new debt raises your DTI and can limit future borrowing, and with a HELOC the rate is usually adjustable, so your payment can move over time.

You’d also be spending money on a home you don’t own, with tax and legal implications covered in the ownership and downstream sections. Whether home-equity interest is deductible when the funds improve a home you don’t own depends on your situation and current tax rules, so confirm with a tax professional.

Path 2, Having Your Parent Borrow Against Their Home

The other path keeps the loan on your parent’s home. This preserves your own equity. A paid-off house has plenty of equity, but a parent’s limited income can make a traditional equity loan hard to qualify for and repay.

Two products can secure against the parent’s home:

A home equity loan or HELOC. Same products as Path 1, but now your parent has to qualify. As the CFPB notes, these depend on income and credit and usually carry monthly payments. For a parent on a fixed income, both the qualifying and the repayment can be a stretch, even with a house that’s fully paid off.

A reverse mortgage (HECM). Here a paid-off home with low or no income can still convert equity to cash. The most common type is a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM), which the CFPB describes as a loan available only to homeowners 62 and older. The borrower makes no monthly mortgage payment; instead, interest and fees are added to the balance each month, so the balance grows and home equity decreases. Title stays in the borrower’s name, and the loan is repaid when the borrower no longer lives in the home, typically by selling it.

A reverse mortgage is not payment-free in every sense. Per the CFPB, the borrower must keep up property taxes and homeowners insurance, use the home as their principal residence, keep it in good condition, and complete counseling with a HUD-approved agency before proceeding.

Here is a high-level contrast:

Equity loan / HELOC on parent’s home Reverse mortgage (HECM) Monthly principal-and-interest payment Yes No monthly mortgage payment Qualifies on Income and credit Age (62+), equity, and meeting HUD requirements Effect on equity Standard loan repayment Balance grows over time; equity decreases Ongoing obligations Loan payments, plus taxes/insurance/upkeep Taxes, insurance, upkeep, and staying as principal residence Counseling Not required HUD-approved counseling required

A reverse mortgage preserves your own equity because the loan sits on your parent’s house, but it affects their home and estate and is not the right answer for most families by default. Treat the thresholds above as general HUD requirements rather than a fixed personal quote.

How to Decide Which Path Fits Your Family

Pull the two paths together and the decision comes down to a handful of factors:

Who qualifies. Income, DTI, and credit. The working adult child often clears these more easily than a fixed-income parent.

Who can comfortably repay. A monthly payment on a fixed income is a different burden than the same payment on a working salary.

The parent’s age. A reverse mortgage is only on the table for a homeowner 62 or older, per the CFPB .

How long the parent plans to stay. A reverse mortgage becomes due when the borrower permanently leaves, so it fits a parent who intends to stay, not one likely to move soon.

Risk tolerance for each home. Path 1 puts your house on the line; Path 2 puts your parent’s on the line.

Inheritance priorities. Borrowing against the parent’s home, especially with a reverse mortgage, reduces what’s left to heirs.

Some starting-point scenarios, not verdicts:

Your situation Path worth exploring first Adult child with strong, documented income and equity in their own home Path 1: a HELOAN, HELOC, or cash-out refi on your home Equity-rich parent 62 or older who wants no monthly payment and plans to stay in the home indefinitely Path 2: a reverse mortgage may be worth exploring Parent who can manage a monthly payment and wants to preserve as much equity as possible Path 2: a traditional equity loan on the parent’s home

These are conditional, not answers. Pick the borrower who can qualify and repay most safely, then confirm the plan with a lender before committing.

Who's on Title When You Pay for Someone Else's Home

People often miss one risk: you generally cannot take a mortgage-type loan against a property you’re not on the title for. So borrowing against your parent’s house directly is usually off the table unless you’re on the title, which is its own decision with its own consequences.

A second exposure has nothing to do with the loan. If you pay for improvements to your parent’s home without a written agreement, you may have no legal claim to what you put in or to the property itself. The money improves an asset you don’t own.

Families raise a few options with an attorney to address this: a documented loan agreement between you and your parent, being added to the title, or a life estate arrangement. Discuss these with an elder-law or estate-planning attorney. The right approach depends on your family, your state, and your goals.

This matters for both paths, but especially when you’re funding work on a home in your parent’s name. Before money changes hands, ask an attorney how to protect what you contribute.

Downstream Effects: Inheritance, Benefits, and the Costs Families Overlook

The cheapest monthly payment is not the whole cost. A few longer-horizon effects belong in the decision.

Inheritance and estate. A loan against the parent’s home reduces the equity left to heirs. With a reverse mortgage, the CFPB explains the balance rises over time as interest and fees are added, so equity decreases and heirs eventually repay the loan, usually by selling. A loan on your own home instead affects your finances and estate.

Need-based benefits. Borrowing against a home can interact with need-based benefit programs, and the rules vary by program and state and change over time. Route any specific benefit question to the relevant agency or an elder law attorney before you commit to a path.

Tax treatment of medically necessary modifications. Some modifications may qualify as deductible medical expenses. According to IRS Publication 502, amounts paid for improvements whose main purpose is medical care can be included as medical expenses, with examples such as entrance or exit ramps, wider doorways and hallways, and railings or support bars in bathrooms. The deduction is limited: the cost of a permanent improvement is reduced by any increase it adds to the property’s value, and medical expenses are deductible only to the extent they exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income, and only if you itemize. Whether any of this applies to you, and to a home you don’t own, depends on your situation, so confirm with a tax professional.

Weigh these effects alongside the monthly payment.

FAQ

Can I take a loan against my parent's house if I'm not on the title?

Generally, no. Mortgage-type loans typically require the borrower to be on the title of the property securing the loan. Families sometimes discuss alternatives, being added to the title, a documented loan between you and your parent, or co-signing arrangements. But these carry legal and financial consequences and belong in a conversation with an elder law or estate-planning attorney, not a do-it-yourself decision.

Is it better to use a HELOC, a home equity loan, or a reverse mortgage for a parent's renovations?

There is no single best product. Which one fits depends on whose home secures the loan, that person’s income and age, how comfortable they are with a monthly payment, and their goals for equity and inheritance.

A HELOC and a home equity loan depend on income and credit and usually carry monthly payments; a reverse mortgage is available only to homeowners 62 and older and has no monthly mortgage payment but a balance that grows over time. Use the decision framework above and confirm with a lender rather than picking a product first.

Will borrowing for my parent's home affect their benefits or my taxes?

Both can be affected. Borrowing against a home can interact with need-based benefit programs, and some medically necessary modifications may qualify as deductible medical expenses under IRS rules.

But only above the 7.5%-of-AGI threshold, only if you itemize, and reduced by any increase in the property’s value. The rules vary and change, so confirm specifics with a tax professional and, where benefits are involved, an elder law attorney.

Avoid assuming a threshold or eligibility rule applies to you without checking.

My parent has a paid-off home but little income, can they still qualify for a loan?

A paid-off home has equity, but equity alone may not be enough for a traditional equity loan, because those products depend on income and credit, per the CFPB.

A reverse mortgage is different: it is based on age (62 and older) and equity rather than the same income qualification a HELOC or cash-out refinance uses, though the lender still runs a financial assessment of the borrower’s ability to cover property taxes, insurance, and upkeep. That is why it can be an option for an equity-rich, income-limited parent.

The eligibility specifics vary, so treat the general HUD requirements as a starting point and confirm with a HUD-approved counselor and a lender.

What happens to a reverse mortgage if my parent moves to assisted living?

A reverse mortgage generally becomes due when the borrower permanently leaves the home. According to the CFPB, if the borrower is away from the home for more than 12 consecutive months in a healthcare facility such as a nursing home or assisted living, and there is no co-borrower or eligible non-borrowing spouse living there, the loan typically has to be repaid, most often by selling the home.

The specifics depend on when the loan originated and who else is on it, so route these questions to HUD, the CFPB, and a HUD-approved counselor. Choosing who borrows is the real decision here, and it is not automatically the parent whose house is being renovated.

Map your situation to the path that lets the right borrower qualify and repay most safely, then take the plan to a licensed mortgage professional, a tax professional, and, where title or benefits are in play, an elder law attorney to confirm it before you sign anything.