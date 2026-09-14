In-Law Suite and ADU Financing: HELOC vs. Cash-Out Refinance vs. Construction Loan

Key Takeaways Building an in-law suite or ADU can run into the low-to-mid six figures, so financing choice matters a lot.

A HELOC or home equity loan lets you tap equity without disturbing a low existing mortgage rate; a cash-out refinance reprices the whole loan.

Construction and renovation loans suit bigger builds or thin equity; the right pick depends on your rate, equity, and build size.

You’ve decided to build a space for a parent, and the contractor’s number has landed somewhere in the low-to-mid six figures. Paying for it without wrecking the mortgage rate you locked years ago is the challenge.

There are four realistic ways to finance an in-law suite or ADU, and the right one turns almost entirely on three things: your build cost, how much equity you have, and the rate on your current loan.

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What You're Actually Financing (and What It Costs)

Before you compare loans, get specific about what you’re building — the scope determines your financing options.

Converting an existing room, basement, or garage is usually cheapest, since the shell already exists. An attached addition costs more because you’re adding structure, foundation, and roofline. A detached ADU — essentially a small standalone home — costs the most, since it needs its own foundation, utilities, and full building envelope. Costs vary widely by region, labor, and finishes, so treat any national “average” as a loose starting point.

An itemized quote from a licensed contractor, tied to a specific plan, is what tells you how much you need to raise, and that figure is what you’ll take to a lender. Sizing a loan around a rough guess is how projects run short mid-build.

Permitting is the other gate. Lenders generally can only finance a unit that’s legally permitted and zoning-compliant, so a bootleg conversion can be a problem at appraisal. ADU rules vary widely by state and municipality, so confirm what your city and county allow before you count on any financing. If the unit can’t be permitted, the loan question is moot.

This is also a family decision. Many people weigh an in-law suite against the recurring cost of assisted living or in-home care, which the Administration for Community Living notes can run for years and varies widely by location and care level. A one-time build can feel worth it against an open-ended bill, but don’t assume an addition will “pay for itself” as an investment. Price current local care costs for your own comparison.

Build type Typical relative cost Financing implication Room / basement / garage conversion Lower end of the range May be small enough for a HELOC or home equity loan if you have equity Attached addition Mid-range Larger draw; equity-based or renovation financing both plausible Detached ADU Higher end of the range Larger, often phased build; construction/renovation loan or after-value underwriting may fit

Cost tiers are directional only; get a local, itemized bid and verify costs for your area.

The Four Ways to Fund an In-Law Suite

There are four financing tools most people use for a project like this:

HELOC (home equity line of credit) . A revolving line you draw against as needed, typically at a variable rate. Good when the build is phased and you want flexibility.

Home equity loan (HELOAN) . A lump sum, usually at a fixed rate with predictable payments. Good when the budget is well-defined.

Cash-out refinance . A new, larger first mortgage that pays off your existing one and hands you the difference in cash. Good when your current rate is already at or above market.

Construction or renovation loan . A loan built for larger or ground-up projects that can lend partly against the home’s after-completed value and releases funds in stages. Good for big or detached builds, or when current equity is thin.

The key distinction: does the loan touch your existing first mortgage? A HELOC and a home equity loan are both second liens that sit behind your current mortgage and leave it, and its rate, alone. A cash-out refinance replaces your first mortgage entirely. Construction and renovation loans vary in structure.

Product How you get the funds Touches your 1st mortgage? Rate type Best when HELOC Revolving line, draw as needed No (second lien) Usually variable Phased build; you want draw flexibility Home equity loan Lump sum up front No (second lien) Often fixed Budget is well-defined; you want predictable payments Cash-out refinance Lump sum; replaces your mortgage Yes (replaces it) Fixed or adjustable Your current rate is at or above market Construction / renovation loan Milestone-based draws Varies by program Varies; may be higher during construction Large or detached build; thin current equity

HELOC vs. Home Equity Loan: Tapping Equity Without Touching Your Rate

If your main worry is protecting a low first-mortgage rate, the two second-lien options are where you’ll spend the most time. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, if you already have a mortgage, both a home equity loan and a HELOC are second mortgages you pay in addition to your first, so your original loan and its rate stay in place.

How a HELOC works

A HELOC is a revolving line of credit secured by your home. During the draw period, which the CFPB notes can last around 10 years, you borrow as needed up to your limit, often paying only interest on what you’ve drawn. That fits a phased build: you pull funds as each stage gets billed rather than borrowing everything on day one.

When the draw period ends, the CFPB says repayment is often 10 or 20 years of principal and interest at higher payments. HELOCs usually carry a variable rate; some lenders let you convert part of the balance to a fixed rate, which the CFPB notes is usually higher but more predictable. Over a long build, that rate variability is the main risk.

How a home equity loan works

A home equity loan hands you the money in a single lump sum, commonly at a fixed rate with level payments, though the CFPB notes the rate can be fixed or adjustable. You know the payment and payoff schedule up front. The trade-off is paying interest on the entire sum from the start, even if you’ll spend it over months of construction.

Choosing between them

The split is flexibility versus certainty. A HELOC lets you draw in stages and pay only on what you’ve used, at the cost of a variable rate. A home equity loan locks in a predictable payment on a defined budget, at the cost of borrowing the whole amount immediately.

Either typically requires meaningful equity, and lenders cap borrowing based on your combined loan-to-value: your first mortgage plus the new second lien relative to the home’s value. Exact requirements vary by lender, so confirm them rather than assuming a fixed threshold.

One tax note worth raising with a professional: under IRS Publication 936, interest on home equity borrowing is generally deductible only when the funds buy, build, or substantially improve the home securing the loan, subject to the mortgage-interest limits and itemizing. An addition may qualify, but confirm your situation with a tax professional.

You can go deeper in our HELOC explainer and home equity loan explainer, and see the broader picture on our home equity and renovation financing pillar.

Cash-Out Refinance: Why a Low Existing Rate Can Be the Dealbreaker

A cash-out refinance often gets treated as the default way to fund a big project, and for many homeowners that’s a mistake. Per the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, it replaces your existing first mortgage with a new, larger one; you use part of the new loan to pay off the old balance and take the difference in cash.

Because the refinance replaces your entire first mortgage, it re-prices your whole balance at today’s rate, not just the new money for the build. If you’re holding a legacy rate well below the market, giving that up across your full balance can cost far more than a single payment is worth. A HELOC or home equity loan lets you borrow only what you need while leaving the low rate on your large first mortgage untouched.

Cash-out refinancing isn’t bad — it’s situational. It can make sense when your current rate is already at or above the market, when you want to consolidate into one fixed payment, or when you’re combining the build with other refinancing goals. In those cases the “one loan, one payment” simplicity is a real benefit.

Two other factors belong in the math. A refinance comes with closing costs; the CFPB details these in your Loan Estimate and Closing Disclosure, covering lender, appraisal, title, and recording fees. Refinancing also resets your loan term, which can stretch out how long you pay. For conventional loans, lenders generally limit cash-out borrowing based on loan-to-value, so how much you can pull depends on your equity. Compare the all-in cost of repricing your whole mortgage against keeping your first loan and adding a smaller second lien.

For the mechanics in more depth, see our cash-out refinance explainer.

Construction and Renovation Loans: For Bigger Builds or Thin Equity

If your project is large, detached, or ground-up, or you don’t have enough current equity for a HELOC or home equity loan, a construction or renovation loan is built for exactly that.

The defining feature is that these loans can underwrite partly against the home’s after-completed value, not only its value today. When your equity is thin, the loan can be sized around what the house will be worth once the addition is done, which expands your borrowing power. Funds are typically released in milestone-based draws as work progresses and passes inspection, rather than in one lump sum.

Government-backed renovation programs are one example. Under HUD’s 203(k) rehabilitation mortgage insurance program, a homeowner can finance both the home and its rehabilitation in a single mortgage. HUD offers a Limited 203(k), which permits financing up to $75,000 for repairs and improvements, and a Standard 203(k) for major work including structural additions, where rehabilitation must total at least $5,000 and an FHA-approved 203(k) consultant is required. With the Standard program, funds are held in escrow and released through draws as inspections confirm each phase.

Other renovation-loan options exist, including GSE-backed programs; availability and terms vary by lender, so treat product names as a starting point for questions, not options every lender carries. These loans carry more paperwork, inspections, and draw-schedule administration than a straightforward home equity product, and rates can be higher and sometimes variable during construction before converting to permanent financing. That heavier process pays off when the build genuinely needs after-value underwriting or staged funding.

Some states and cities also offer ADU-specific incentives or financing programs, but availability varies widely, so check what your own state and municipality actually offer. For a fuller walkthrough, see our renovation and construction loan explainer.

How to Choose: A Decision Framework Tied to Your Rate, Equity, and Build

Pull the whole comparison down to three variables, and the right option usually resolves itself.

Your current first-mortgage rate vs. today’s market. A rate well below the market points hard toward a second lien and away from a cash-out refinance. If your rate is already at or above market, a cash-out refi is worth putting on the table.

Your equity relative to the build cost. Enough equity within your lender’s limits means a HELOC or home equity loan can likely fund it. Thin equity on a large build may require a construction or renovation loan that underwrites against after-completed value.

Whether the build is phased, and your tolerance for variable payments. A phased build with an uncertain cost leans toward a HELOC’s draw flexibility; a tightly-priced budget leans toward a fixed home equity loan. If variable payments would keep you up at night, weight the fixed options.

Here’s how those variables tend to map:

Your situation Option to lean toward Why Low legacy rate + enough equity, phased build HELOC Keeps your first mortgage untouched; draw funds as the build bills Low legacy rate + enough equity, defined budget Home equity loan Keeps your first mortgage untouched; fixed, predictable payment Rate at/above market, or you want one payment Cash-out refinance worth modeling No low rate to protect; consolidates into a single loan Thin equity, or large/detached build Construction / renovation loan After-completed-value underwriting and staged draws fit big builds

Treat this as a starting framework, not personalized advice. Your actual eligibility, rate, and borrowing limit come from a lender who’s looked at your full picture; this just tells you which products to ask about first.

When you talk to a lender, go in with your contractor bids, plans, and permit status, and ask directly: which products fit a build this size, what equity or after-value they’ll lend against, what the rate structure looks like across the draw and repayment phases, and what the total closing and ongoing costs are for each option. Comparing those answers side by side, against the rate you’re protecting, is how you land on the right loan.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I build an in-law suite without refinancing my current mortgage?

Yes. A HELOC or a home equity loan lets you borrow against your equity while leaving your first mortgage, and its rate, in place. Per the CFPB, both sit behind your existing mortgage as a second loan rather than replacing it. If protecting a low rate is your priority, these are the products to look at first (see the HELOC vs. home equity loan section above).

How much equity do I need to finance an ADU with a HELOC or home equity loan?

Lenders generally require meaningful equity and cap how much you can borrow based on your combined loan-to-value: your first mortgage plus the new second lien relative to the home’s value. The exact equity and CLTV requirements vary by lender and aren’t a universal number, so ask your lender what they’ll lend against rather than relying on a fixed percentage.

Is a construction loan or a HELOC better for building an ADU?

It depends on your situation. A HELOC tends to fit when you have enough equity and want flexible draws for a phased build. A construction or renovation loan tends to fit larger or detached builds, or cases where your equity is thin and you need after-completed-value underwriting to reach the number. The decision framework above maps both to specific scenarios.

Will building an in-law suite raise my property taxes or insurance?

Adding livable square footage can affect your home’s assessed value, which may change your property taxes, and it can affect your homeowners insurance as well. How much depends on your jurisdiction and carrier. Check with your local assessor about how added space is assessed and with your insurer about coverage before you build.

Can I use rental income from the suite to help qualify or offset payments?

Some loan programs may consider projected rental income when you qualify, and an ADU can generate income once built, but how that income is treated varies by loan type and lender, and local rules on renting out a unit may apply. Don’t count on rental income to make the numbers work until you’ve confirmed both how your loan program treats it and what your local ordinances allow. Then get your contractor bids and permit status lined up, and talk to a licensed lender who can price these options against the rate you’re protecting.