Nada Review for 2026: Rates, Loan Options and Customer Feedback

Nada offers homeowners a way to access equity without a traditional loan or refinance. Compare its agreement's fees, eligibility rules, terms, and customer reviews.

The Mortgage Reports Rating
4.3
Nada
Minimum down paymentNA
Minimum credit score500
Loan Products Offered

Home equity agreements

Best Features

  • No monthly payments or interest charges.
  • Nada accepts credit scores as low as 500.
  • Nada allows primary homes, second homes, and investment properties in eligible states.

Drawbacks

  • Nada’s payoff can rise if the home appreciates.
  • Nada charges origination, underwriting, and processing fees.
  • It's only available in certain states.

Overview

Nada gives homeowners a way to get cash from their home equity without taking out a traditional loan. Instead of monthly payments or interest charges, Nada receives a share of the home’s future value when the owner sells, refinances, or buys back the agreement.

This Nada review examines the company’s costs, eligibility requirements, customer experience, reputation, and limitations. Nada may suit homeowners who need a lump sum of cash, want to avoid monthly payments, and have enough equity to share part of their home’s future value.

Pros and cons of Nada

Pros:

  • Nada does not require monthly payments or interest charges.
  • The minimum credit score is 500.
  • Nada allows primary homes, second homes, and investment properties in eligible states
  • Homeowners can use the cash for debt consolidation, home repairs, medical bills, investments, or other needs.
  • Nada publishes more pricing details than many home equity agreement providers.

Cons:

  • Nada shares in the home’s future value, so the final payoff can rise if the property appreciates.
  • Nada charges an origination fee and underwriting or processing fees.
  • Availability is limited to eligible states.
  • The agreement lasts up to 10 years, so homeowners need a plan for selling, refinancing, or buying back Nada’s share.
  • Nada does not offer a traditional HELOC or home equity loan.

Nada rates and costs

Nada does not charge interest because its home equity agreement (HEA) is not a loan. Its main cost is the share of the home’s future value that Nada takes at settlement, along with upfront fees paid from the cash you receive.

Nada states that it charges an origination fee, underwriting and processing fees, and an equity share based on the amount of home equity the homeowner accesses. Nada also says its annualized cost limit caps total repayment at 19.99% per year.

Homeowners may need to consider costs for:

  • Home equity agreement origination fees
  • Underwriting and processing fees
  • The amount of equity accessed
  • Nada’s equity multiple
  • Nada’s share of the home’s future value

Nada publishes more pricing details than many other home equity agreement companies. Still, homeowners need a personalized offer to know how much cash they can get, what fees will be deducted at funding, and how the final payoff might change based on their home’s future value.

The real cost of an HEA depends on your home’s value, your current mortgage balance, how much cash you take out, your home’s future value, and when you pay it off.

Nada review for 2026

Nada is a Dallas-based home equity company that has been operating since 2018. It helps homeowners get cash from their home equity without a traditional loan. People might choose Nada if they need a set amount of cash for things like debt consolidation, home repairs, medical bills, retirement planning, or other big expenses, especially if they want no interest charges and more flexible credit requirements.

In this section, we’ll review how Nada compares as a home equity agreement provider in 2026. We’ll look at affordability, lending flexibility, trustworthiness, and customer experience so you can decide whether Nada fits your needs or whether another home equity option may work better.

Affordability

Nada’s biggest cost advantage is the absence of monthly payments. This can help homeowners who need cash but do not want a HELOC, a personal loan payment, or a higher mortgage payment after a cash-out refinance.

The main disadvantage is the future payoff. Nada’s share grows when the home value grows, so homeowners in fast-appreciating markets may pay back much more than they received. Nada’s annualized cost cap provides homeowners with some protection, but the HEA can still end up costing more than a loan if the home’s value rises sharply.

How affordable Nada is depends on your credit, home value, mortgage balance, equity, location, and how much cash you want. It’s a good idea to compare Nada’s offer with a HELOC, a home equity loan, a personal loan, a cash-out refinance, or a reverse mortgage if you qualify for any of them.

Lending flexibility

Nada offers a home equity agreement, not HELOCs or home equity loans. Homeowners receive cash upfront, make no monthly payments, and settle the agreement later through a sale, refinance, cash payoff, or new home equity agreement.

Nada’s eligibility rules can help homeowners who do not qualify for traditional financing.

Nada’s eligibility requirements include:

  • 500 minimum credit score
  • No minimum income requirement
  • No asset requirement
  • Primary homes, second homes, and investment properties allowed

Nada accepts several property types, including single-family homes, planned unit developments, site condos, townhomes, and multifamily properties with up to four units. It does not accept co-ops, mobile or manufactured homes, timeshares, commercial properties, agricultural properties, or properties over 20 acres.

Nada is only available in certain states: Arizona, California, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

Trustworthiness

Nada builds trust by sharing its pricing details, maintaining a BBB profile, earning positive Trustpilot reviews, and providing licensing information. Its website lists Nada Realty as a licensed Texas real estate brokerage and Nada Loans LLC as a licensed mortgage company with NMLS number 1993600.

As of summer 2026, Nada has positive reviews on Trustpilot, with a 4.7-star rating from over 150 reviews. The Better Business Bureau has accredited Nada Holdings Inc. since May 2025.

Homeowners should still be careful with any home equity agreement. It may seem simple since there are no monthly payments, but the final cost depends on your home’s future value and how you settle the agreement. Before signing, ask how Nada figures its share, what happens if your home’s value changes, how the annual cap works, and what costs apply if you refinance or sell.

Customer experience

Nada’s process starts with an online eligibility check and a personalized offer. Homeowners enter their property details, answer a few questions, and get an offer based on their home’s value and equity.

Nada says the first credit check is a soft pull, so checking eligibility will not hurt your credit score. The application also includes reviewing documents, valuing the property, signing the agreement, and getting funds once Nada verifies everything.

FAQs about Nada

Nada is not a lender. Its home equity agreement gives homeowners cash in exchange for a share of the home’s future value, rather than requiring monthly payments or interest. Homeowners repay Nada when they sell, refinance, buy back Nada’s share, or reach the end of the agreement term.
Nada does not charge interest on its home equity agreement. The cost comes from upfront fees and Nada’s share of the home’s future value. That structure can help homeowners who need cash-flow relief, as they do not have to make monthly payments. It can also become expensive if the home's value increases before payoff.
Nada requires a minimum credit score of 500 to qualify. This low minimum can help people who do not qualify for a HELOC, home equity loan, or personal loan. There are no minimum income or asset requirements, but you still need enough equity and a qualifying property in an eligible state.
Nada is available in Arizona, California, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Availability can change, so check your property address before applying. Nada also limits eligibility by property type, value, and recent credit or mortgage events. If you have a condo, manufactured home, commercial, or agricultural property, you may need a different option.
Homeowners can pay off Nada by selling the home, refinancing, buying back the agreement, or using another eligible exit option. Nada’s agreement has a 10-year term, but homeowners can buy back Nada’s share earlier. The payoff amount depends on the home’s updated value and the terms of the agreement.

Is Nada the best home equity provider for you?

Nada could be a good choice if you need cash from your home equity, want to avoid monthly payments, and are okay with a future settlement based on your home’s value. It may also work for people with lower credit scores or those who own second homes or investment properties in eligible states.

You might want to look at other options if you want a fixed payoff schedule, a revolving credit line, live outside Nada’s service area, or think your home’s value will rise substantially. This review finds that Nada is more transparent than many competitors, but you should still compare its final offer with other home equity agreement providers and financing options.

How The Mortgage Reports scored Nada

The Mortgage Reports evaluates home equity partners using a standardized scoring methodology that reflects what matters most to homeowners. We assessed Nada across key factors, including borrowing flexibility, cost transparency, ease of access, educational resources, company credibility, and customer experience. Each category is weighted based on its importance to borrowers considering a home equity agreement.

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Sources:

  1. Average mortgage rates and fees sourced from self-reported data mortgage lenders are required to file under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act. Rates and fees shown reflect the previous year’s data and may not align with today’s mortgage rates
  2. Monthly principal and interest payments calculated using TheMortgageReports.com mortgage calculator. Payments shown are based on a $200,000 loan amount and assume a “very good” credit score. Property taxes and homeowners insurance are not included. Your own monthly payment will vary
  3. Number of mortgage originations for the previous year sourced from self-reported data mortgage lenders are required to file under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act
  4. CFPB Complaints reflect the number of mortgage origination or closing-related complaints filed with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for the previous year
  5. Complaints per 1000 mortgages reflect the number of official complaints filed against a lender with the CFPB for the previous year, compared to the lender’s total number of mortgage originations for the previous year
  6. JD Power Rating reflects the company’s customer satisfaction score according to JD Power’s most recent Primary Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study. Survey respondents score their lenders in four areas: application/approval process, communication, loan closing, and loan offerings