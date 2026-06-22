This Nada review examines the company’s costs, eligibility requirements, customer experience, reputation, and limitations. Nada may suit homeowners who need a lump sum of cash, want to avoid monthly payments, and have enough equity to share part of their home’s future value.

Nada gives homeowners a way to get cash from their home equity without taking out a traditional loan. Instead of monthly payments or interest charges, Nada receives a share of the home’s future value when the owner sells, refinances, or buys back the agreement.

Pros and cons of Nada

Pros:

Nada does not require monthly payments or interest charges.

The minimum credit score is 500.

Nada allows primary homes, second homes, and investment properties in eligible states

Homeowners can use the cash for debt consolidation, home repairs, medical bills, investments, or other needs.

Nada publishes more pricing details than many home equity agreement providers.

Cons:

Nada shares in the home’s future value, so the final payoff can rise if the property appreciates.

Nada charges an origination fee and underwriting or processing fees.

Availability is limited to eligible states.

The agreement lasts up to 10 years, so homeowners need a plan for selling, refinancing, or buying back Nada’s share.

Nada does not offer a traditional HELOC or home equity loan.

Nada rates and costs

Nada does not charge interest because its home equity agreement (HEA) is not a loan. Its main cost is the share of the home’s future value that Nada takes at settlement, along with upfront fees paid from the cash you receive.

Nada states that it charges an origination fee, underwriting and processing fees, and an equity share based on the amount of home equity the homeowner accesses. Nada also says its annualized cost limit caps total repayment at 19.99% per year.

Homeowners may need to consider costs for:

Home equity agreement origination fees

Underwriting and processing fees

The amount of equity accessed

Nada’s equity multiple

Nada’s share of the home’s future value

Nada publishes more pricing details than many other home equity agreement companies. Still, homeowners need a personalized offer to know how much cash they can get, what fees will be deducted at funding, and how the final payoff might change based on their home’s future value.

The real cost of an HEA depends on your home’s value, your current mortgage balance, how much cash you take out, your home’s future value, and when you pay it off.

Nada review for 2026

Nada is a Dallas-based home equity company that has been operating since 2018. It helps homeowners get cash from their home equity without a traditional loan. People might choose Nada if they need a set amount of cash for things like debt consolidation, home repairs, medical bills, retirement planning, or other big expenses, especially if they want no interest charges and more flexible credit requirements.

In this section, we’ll review how Nada compares as a home equity agreement provider in 2026 . We’ll look at affordability, lending flexibility, trustworthiness, and customer experience so you can decide whether Nada fits your needs or whether another home equity option may work better.

Affordability

Nada’s biggest cost advantage is the absence of monthly payments. This can help homeowners who need cash but do not want a HELOC, a personal loan payment, or a higher mortgage payment after a cash-out refinance.

The main disadvantage is the future payoff. Nada’s share grows when the home value grows, so homeowners in fast-appreciating markets may pay back much more than they received. Nada’s annualized cost cap provides homeowners with some protection, but the HEA can still end up costing more than a loan if the home’s value rises sharply.

How affordable Nada is depends on your credit, home value, mortgage balance, equity, location, and how much cash you want. It’s a good idea to compare Nada’s offer with a HELOC, a home equity loan, a personal loan, a cash-out refinance, or a reverse mortgage if you qualify for any of them.

Lending flexibility

Nada offers a home equity agreement, not HELOCs or home equity loans. Homeowners receive cash upfront, make no monthly payments, and settle the agreement later through a sale, refinance, cash payoff, or new home equity agreement.

Nada’s eligibility rules can help homeowners who do not qualify for traditional financing.

Nada’s eligibility requirements include:

500 minimum credit score

No minimum income requirement

No asset requirement

Primary homes, second homes, and investment properties allowed

Nada accepts several property types, including single-family homes, planned unit developments, site condos, townhomes, and multifamily properties with up to four units. It does not accept co-ops, mobile or manufactured homes, timeshares, commercial properties, agricultural properties, or properties over 20 acres.

Nada is only available in certain states: Arizona, California, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

Trustworthiness

Nada builds trust by sharing its pricing details, maintaining a BBB profile, earning positive Trustpilot reviews, and providing licensing information. Its website lists Nada Realty as a licensed Texas real estate brokerage and Nada Loans LLC as a licensed mortgage company with NMLS number 1993600.

As of summer 2026, Nada has positive reviews on Trustpilot, with a 4.7-star rating from over 150 reviews. The Better Business Bureau has accredited Nada Holdings Inc. since May 2025.

Homeowners should still be careful with any home equity agreement. It may seem simple since there are no monthly payments, but the final cost depends on your home’s future value and how you settle the agreement. Before signing, ask how Nada figures its share, what happens if your home’s value changes, how the annual cap works, and what costs apply if you refinance or sell.

Customer experience

Nada’s process starts with an online eligibility check and a personalized offer. Homeowners enter their property details, answer a few questions, and get an offer based on their home’s value and equity.

Nada says the first credit check is a soft pull, so checking eligibility will not hurt your credit score. The application also includes reviewing documents, valuing the property, signing the agreement, and getting funds once Nada verifies everything.

FAQs about Nada

Is Nada a lender? Nada is not a lender. Its home equity agreement gives homeowners cash in exchange for a share of the home’s future value, rather than requiring monthly payments or interest. Homeowners repay Nada when they sell, refinance, buy back Nada’s share, or reach the end of the agreement term. Does Nada charge interest? Nada does not charge interest on its home equity agreement. The cost comes from upfront fees and Nada’s share of the home’s future value. That structure can help homeowners who need cash-flow relief, as they do not have to make monthly payments. It can also become expensive if the home's value increases before payoff. What credit score do you need for Nada? Nada requires a minimum credit score of 500 to qualify. This low minimum can help people who do not qualify for a HELOC, home equity loan, or personal loan. There are no minimum income or asset requirements, but you still need enough equity and a qualifying property in an eligible state. Where is Nada available? Nada is available in Arizona, California, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Availability can change, so check your property address before applying. Nada also limits eligibility by property type, value, and recent credit or mortgage events. If you have a condo, manufactured home, commercial, or agricultural property, you may need a different option. How do you pay off Nada? Homeowners can pay off Nada by selling the home, refinancing, buying back the agreement, or using another eligible exit option. Nada’s agreement has a 10-year term, but homeowners can buy back Nada’s share earlier. The payoff amount depends on the home’s updated value and the terms of the agreement.

Is Nada the best home equity provider for you?

Nada could be a good choice if you need cash from your home equity, want to avoid monthly payments, and are okay with a future settlement based on your home’s value. It may also work for people with lower credit scores or those who own second homes or investment properties in eligible states.

You might want to look at other options if you want a fixed payoff schedule, a revolving credit line, live outside Nada’s service area, or think your home’s value will rise substantially. This review finds that Nada is more transparent than many competitors, but you should still compare its final offer with other home equity agreement providers and financing options.

How The Mortgage Reports scored Nada

The Mortgage Reports evaluates home equity partners using a standardized scoring methodology that reflects what matters most to homeowners. We assessed Nada across key factors, including borrowing flexibility, cost transparency, ease of access, educational resources, company credibility, and customer experience. Each category is weighted based on its importance to borrowers considering a home equity agreement.