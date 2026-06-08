Point designed its HEI for homeowners who want to access equity without monthly payments, while its HELOC is intended for well-qualified borrowers who prefer a more traditional line of credit. This [current_year] Point review covers the company’s products, costs, flexibility, and customer experience to help you compare it with other home equity options.

Point provides home equity solutions for homeowners who want to tap into their equity. Its main products include a Home Equity Investment (HEI) , also called an HEA , and a Home Equity Line of Credit, or HELOC .

Pros and cons of Point

Pros:

Point offers both an HEI and a HELOC.

The HEI has no monthly payments and no income requirements.

Minimum credit scores as low as 500.

Point offers HEI amounts from $30,000 to $600,000.

Point offers HELOC amounts from $15,000 to $750,000.

Cons:

The HEI may become more expensive than a traditional loan if your home’s value increases significantly.

Point provides final pricing only after the application and valuation process is complete.

The HELOC may involve valuation, appraisal, recording, or notary fees, depending on the property and loan amount.

Point’s products are not available to all homeowners in every state.

Point rates and costs

Point’s affordability varies by product. Its HELOC is a traditional home equity solution, with APRs, origination fees, and potential third-party appraisal costs. However, the HEI does not charge monthly interest, but requires homeowners to share future appreciation, which can be costly if the home’s value rises.

HEI costs : Processing fee, closing costs, appraisal or valuation costs, escrow fees, government fees, and future appreciation sharing.

Processing fee, closing costs, appraisal or valuation costs, escrow fees, government fees, and future appreciation sharing. HELOC costs: APR, origination fee, valuation cost if an automated valuation model is not available, appraisal costs for larger loan amounts, notary costs in some counties, recording fees, recording taxes, property insurance, and possible flood insurance.

Point publishes some cost details on its website, but you should request a personalized offer to understand your specific costs. Final pricing depends on your property value, credit score, available equity, location, lien position, loan amount, and product type.

Point review for 2026

Point gives homeowners two ways to access home equity: a Home Equity Investment and a HELOC. The HEI provides lump-sum funding with no monthly payments, while the HELOC offers qualified borrowers a traditional line of credit with repayment over time. Our Point review examines affordability, lending flexibility, trustworthiness, and customer experience, so you can compare the two options before requesting a quote.

Affordability

The HEI’s main cost advantage is its no-monthly-payment structure, which benefits homeowners who need cash but want to avoid additional monthly bills. The trade-off is that the HEI differs from a standard loan. Instead of monthly interest payments, you repay Point based on your home’s value when you sell, refinance, or buy back your equity. If your home’s value increases, your final cost may also increase.

For some borrowers, especially those with good credit, a steady income, and sufficient equity, a HELOC may be more cost-effective than an HEI. However, the HELOC includes standard borrowing costs such as APR and origination fees, and rates vary based on credit profile, location, combined loan-to-value ratio, occupancy status, and loan term.

Lending flexibility

Point distinguishes itself by offering two ways to access home equity. The HEI provides a lump sum with no monthly payments, while the HELOC offers a line of credit with monthly payments.

The HEI may benefit homeowners who do not qualify for traditional home equity loans or HELOCs. Point states that its HEI has no income requirements and may accept credit scores of 500 or higher. The HELOC may suit homeowners seeking a revolving line of credit who meet traditional credit and income standards. Point notes that HELOCs have stricter qualification requirements than the HEI, with greater emphasis on credit score, income, home value, lien position, and available equity.

Point restricts some products based on state, property type, and underwriting criteria. Be sure to confirm availability before starting the application process.

Trustworthiness

Point has several trust signals that may help homeowners feel comfortable. As of June 2026, the company reports that it has helped more than 25,000 homeowners, and public profiles show strong ratings from Trustpilot and BBB.

Customer reviews frequently praise Point’s process, staff, and ability to offer solutions when banks cannot. Some complaints mention communication, credit inquiries, timelines, or dissatisfaction with the application process. Applicants should ask questions early and document each step.

Homeowners should review the agreement carefully before signing. Ask how Point calculates appreciation, which fees apply, how a buyout works, what happens if you sell the home, and whether any caps or special terms affect your final repayment.

Customer experience

Point provides a fully digital experience. You can check for an initial offer online, compare options, and start the application on Point’s website.

For the HEI, Point states that homeowners can receive an initial offer quickly, with no obligation and no impact on credit. The full process may include document uploads, verification, an independent third-party appraisal, closing documents, and electronic fund transfer.

The HELOC process may be faster for some borrowers. Point notes that some HELOC customers may receive funds in as little as five business days. However, timing depends on the notary method, county recording rules, loan amount, and appraisal requirements.

Keep in mind that you may not know your final terms upfront. Point provides an initial offer, but final pricing and eligibility depend on underwriting, valuation, and property details.

FAQs about Point

Is Point a legitimate home equity provider? Yes, Point is a legitimate home equity provider that offers a home equity investment and a HELOC. The company has an A+ BBB rating and positive Trustpilot ratings. Point also lists licensing and NMLS information on its website. You should still review all terms carefully because an HEI works differently from a standard home equity loan. How does Point’s Home Equity Investment work? Point’s HEI gives you a lump sum in exchange for a share of your home’s future appreciation. You do not make monthly payments on the cash, and you can exit the agreement at any time during the 30-year term by buying back your equity. When you sell, refinance, or buy back equity, Point calculates your repayment based on your home’s value and your agreement terms. Is Point’s HEI or HELOC better? Point’s HEI may be better if you want financing options that let you leverage your home equity without taking on new monthly payments. It may also suit homeowners who do not meet the income or credit standards for traditional lending. Point’s HELOC may be better if you have stronger qualifications and want a revolving line of credit that lets you borrow as needed, rather than an upfront lump sum. The better choice depends on your budget, credit score, equity, and comfort with either making monthly payments or sharing future appreciation. What credit score do you need for Point? Point states that homeowners may qualify for its HEI with a credit score of 500 or higher. Its HELOC has more traditional requirements, and outside reviews report a higher minimum credit score for that product. Your actual approval depends on more than your score. Point may also review your home value, equity, lien position, property details, location, and other underwriting factors. Does Point charge fees? Yes, Point charges fees, but the type of fee depends on the product. For the HEI, Point discloses a processing fee and third-party closing costs, which may include appraisal, escrow, title, or government fees. For the HELOC, borrowers may pay the APR, origination costs, valuation or appraisal fees, notary fees, recording fees, and, in some cases, taxes. Ask Point for a personalized cost breakdown before you accept an offer.

Is Point the best home equity provider for you?

Point may be a good fit if you want to access home equity but do not want a standard home equity loan or cash-out refinance. Its HEI provides homeowners with a lump-sum loan with no monthly payments, while its HELOC offers qualified borrowers a more traditional way to borrow against their home.

Point may not be the best choice if you want fixed costs or expect your home’s value to rise significantly. In that case, compare Point’s equity solutions with a home equity loan or cash-out refinance before deciding.

How The MortgageReports scored Point

The Mortgage Reports evaluates home equity partners using a standardized scoring methodology designed to reflect what matters most to homeowners.

We assessed Point across key factors, including borrowing flexibility, cost transparency, ease of access, educational resources, company credibility, and customer experience. Each category is weighted based on its importance to borrowers considering a home equity agreement.