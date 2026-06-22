This Own Up review looks at how the marketplace works, what borrowers can expect, and where Own Up may or may not fit. Own Up may suit borrowers who want help comparing lenders, checking rates, and reviewing offers without starting with a hard credit check.

Own Up is a mortgage marketplace that helps borrowers compare mortgage offers from participating lenders. The company supports borrowers who want to buy a home, refinance an existing mortgage, or compare a current loan offer against other lender options.

Pros and cons of Own Up

Pros:

Own Up lets borrowers compare multiple lenders through a single marketplace.

You can see personalized loan offers without giving your Social Security number right away.

Own Up says it uses only a soft credit inquiry during the early stages of the comparison process.

You can use Own Up for both purchase and refinance loans.

Cons:

Own Up is not a direct lender, so the lender you choose will set your final loan terms.

The site does not list all lender fees for every possible loan situation.

Borrowers may not see every mortgage lender or product available in the broader market.

Your experience may be different depending on which lender, partner, or advisor you work with.

Own Up mortgage rates and costs

Own Up is free to use, so it can be a helpful platform to compare mortgage offers before you pick a lender. This online marketplace shows personalized offers from its lender network, but Own Up does not set the final rate, fees, or closing costs. Those details come from the lender a borrower chooses.

Each lender uses its own rates and approval criteria, so costs can vary based on the borrower’s credit profile, down payment, loan type, property details, and location. Borrowers should compare the interest rate, APR, discount points, lender credits, and estimated closing costs before they choose an offer.

Own Up does not publish a full fee schedule for every lender in its marketplace. Borrowers should request a loan estimate from the lender they choose and compare it with quotes from banks, credit unions, mortgage brokers, or online lenders.

Own Up review for 2026

Own Up is a fintech company based in Boston that helps you compare mortgage offers from its network of lenders. The founders, Patrick Boyaggi, Mike Tassone, and Brent Shields, created the platform to help people avoid overpaying for mortgages. The process uses online rate tools, lender comparisons, and guidance from Own Up Home Advisors, so you can review offers without a hard credit check at first.

This 2026 Own Up review evaluates the marketplace by affordability, lending flexibility, trustworthiness, and customer experience. These factors matter because Own Up can help borrowers compare mortgage options, but the final rate, closing costs, approval decision, timeline, and servicing experience depend on the loan provider they choose.

Affordability

Own Up’s main cost advantage comes from comparison shopping. Its marketplace gives borrowers a way to review multiple offers, which can help them spot a better rate or use competing offers to negotiate with another lender.

A borrower’s actual mortgage cost depends on several personal and loan factors, including:

A low advertised rate may require points, and a low-down-payment loan may require mortgage insurance.

Own Up says customers save an average of $28,000 over the life of their loan. Borrowers should treat that as a marketplace claim, not a guaranteed result. The best way to measure savings is to compare loan estimates with the same loan type, rate lock period, points, lender credits, and closing cost assumptions.

Lending flexibility

Own Up gives borrowers a wider view of their mortgage options by pulling offers from its lender network. Borrowers can use the platform for a home purchase or refinance, then compare how the loan type, down payment, purchase price, and credit profile may affect available offers.

That setup may help first-time homebuyers, repeat buyers, and homeowners who want to refinance. It may also help borrowers who already have a loan offer and want to know whether another lender can offer better terms.

Own Up does not appear to publish detailed credit score minimums, debt-to-income limits, minimum down payments, or income requirements for every lender in its marketplace. That makes sense because each lender sets its own underwriting requirements. Borrowers with more complex financial situations should ask a few extra questions before choosing a loan offer. That includes borrowers with credit challenges, self-employment income, interest income, investment properties, or specialized loan needs.

Trustworthiness

Own Up gives borrowers a few reasons to take it seriously. It’s part of Experian, and licensing details list RateGravity Inc. as the company behind the Own Up name, with NMLS #1450805.

Own Up also states that it is not a lender. It operates as an advertising-supported publisher and comparison service, and it may receive compensation from third-party advertisers when borrowers use financial products through the platform. The site says compensation does not affect the order or placement of mortgage offers, but borrowers should still compare Own Up results with quotes from lenders outside the marketplace.

Customer reputation appears positive overall. As of the summer of 2026, Own Up’s site displays a 4.9 rating with 4,690 verified reviews. Its BBB profile lists the company as an accredited mortgage broker, and Trustpilot shows a 4.8-star rating from 394 reviews. Still, borrowers should review recent customer feedback because mortgage marketplaces can vary by advisor, partner lender, location, and loan scenario.

The bottom line: You can use Own Up to shop for rates, but make sure to review your loan estimate carefully, ask about fees, compare at least three quotes, and check which lender will originate and service the loan.

Customer experience

Own Up offers a digital mortgage application process with advisor support for some borrowers. The site says borrowers can create a personalized profile in about five minutes, use the service without a hard credit check, and compare personalized loan offers without providing a Social Security number at the early stage.

You start by creating a profile. Own Up may then connect you with a Home Advisor or a lender, depending on your situation and choices. You can also compare your current loan offer with prequalified offers from lenders in the network.

The main benefit is convenience. Borrowers can shop, select, and compare offers in one place instead of contacting several lenders individually.

Borrowers can shop, select, and compare offers in one place instead of contacting several lenders individually. The primary drawback is control. You won’t work with your final lender until Own Up connects you, so things like the application, underwriting, appraisal, rate lock, closing, and servicing will depend on that lender.

FAQs about Own Up

Is Own Up a mortgage lender? Own Up is not a mortgage lender. It is a mortgage marketplace that helps borrowers compare offers from participating lenders. RateGravity Inc. is the legal company name, and Own Up is the brand name it uses publicly. Own Up may help borrowers compare mortgage options, but the lender handles final loan approval, loan terms, underwriting, and closing. Does Own Up do a hard credit check? Own Up says it can provide personalized loan offers without a hard credit inquiry during the early stages of the homebuying process. The site says borrowers do not need to provide a Social Security number at that stage. A lender may still require a hard credit check later if the borrower submits a full application. Borrowers should ask when a hard inquiry will occur before choosing a lender and submitting a mortgage application. How does Own Up make money? Own Up says it operates as an advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. The company may receive compensation from third-party advertisers when borrowers apply for and receive financial products. Its site says that compensation does not affect the order or placement of mortgage offers. Borrowers should still compare Own Up offers with those from outside lenders to judge pricing for themselves. Can Own Up help me refinance? Own Up works with borrowers who want to refinance as well as borrowers buying a home. Homeowners can use the platform to compare refinancing options or assess whether a current offer is competitive. Refinance costs can include lender fees, title fees, appraisal costs, discount points, and prepaid items. Homeowners should compare the monthly payment savings with the closing costs and the time they plan to stay in the home. Are Own Up mortgage rates competitive? Own Up may help borrowers find competitive mortgage rates by comparing offers from participating lenders. The company also offers a Rate Range Finder that shows rate ranges based on borrower inputs and recent market data. However, a borrower’s final rate depends on credit score, down payment, loan amount, property type, loan program, location, and points. Borrowers should compare APR, fees, and cash-to-close, not just the interest rate.

Is Own Up the best mortgage marketplace for you?

Own Up can be a good choice if you want help comparing mortgage offers without having to reach out to many lenders yourself. It’s also helpful if you already have a loan offer and want to see if another lender can beat it.

Own Up lets you compare offers, but it’s not for everyone. If you want a direct relationship with one lender, you might prefer a bank, credit union, mortgage broker, or online lender. If you have complex income, credit issues, or special property needs, ask which lenders in Own Up’s network can help you.

Overall, this Own Up review finds that the marketplace can help you compare mortgage offers before you choose a lender. Still, make sure to review each loan estimate carefully, ask about fees, and check the total cost before deciding.

How The MortgageReports scored Own Up

The Mortgage Reports evaluates home equity partners using a standardized scoring methodology that reflects what matters most to homeowners.

We assessed Own Up across key factors, including borrowing flexibility, cost transparency, ease of access, educational resources, company credibility, and customer experience. Each category is weighted based on its importance to borrowers considering a home equity agreement.