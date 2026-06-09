This Neighbors Bank review looks at the lender’s loan options, mortgage rates, borrower requirements, reputation, and application process. Neighbors Bank may be a good fit for those seeking an online lender with USDA expertise. However, borrowers who prefer in-person service or require full fee details upfront may wish to consider other lenders.

Neighbors Bank is an online mortgage lender specializing in government-backed loans, particularly USDA loans. It also offers conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo loans, down payment assistance, and mortgage refinancing.

Pros and cons of Neighbors Bank

Pros:

Down payment assistance options are available.

Neighbors Bank has extensive experience with USDA loans.

Borrowers can apply online or through the mobile app.

Neighbors Bank offers free credit counseling.

Cons:

Neighbors Bank typically requires a 620 credit score for FHA loans.

Conventional loans generally require a 640 credit score.

You need a personalized quote to see full fee details.

The online process may not suit borrowers who want in-person assistance in a branch.

Neighbors Bank mortgage rates and costs

Neighbors Bank appears reasonably competitive for borrowers who qualify for its main loan programs, especially USDA borrowers buying in suburban and rural areas. The lender also publishes sample mortgage rates online for several loan types, which gives homebuyers a useful starting point for comparison.

Those sample rates do not tell the full story, though. Neighbors Bank does not appear to publish a complete fee schedule for all loan scenarios, so borrowers should request a personalized quote, preapproval, or loan estimate before they compare offers.

HMDA data can add another layer of context because it shows how the lender’s average rates and fees compare with broader industry benchmarks. Still, your actual rate and loan terms will depend on your finances, loan type, and property details.

The table below shows the historical mortgage rates that Neighbors Bank has recently offered.

Loan Type Average Interest Rate Conventional 30-Year 6.79% Conventional 15-Year 6.62% FHA 30-Year 6.25% VA 30-Year 5.99%

Average rate and fee data sourced from public rate and fee records required by the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA).

Remember that interest rates vary a lot by customer. Your rate depends on your credit score, down payment, loan type, and home price. That means you shouldn’t take average rates (or advertised rates) at face value. Instead, pick three to five lenders you’re interested in and get rate quotes from each. Then, compare the interest rates, closing costs, and other fees you’re offered to see which lender can give you the best deal.

Neighbors Bank review for 2026

Selecting a mortgage lender involves more than finding the lowest rate. The following sections evaluate Neighbors Bank’s affordability, loan options, reputation, and customer satisfaction to help you determine if it meets your needs or if you should compare other lenders.

Affordability

Neighbors Bank’s strongest cost advantage may come from its government-backed loan options, especially USDA loans for eligible rural and suburban borrowers. USDA loans can reduce the upfront cash needed to buy a home, while FHA, VA, HomeReady®, Home Possible®, and HomeOne® loans may help borrowers with limited savings or who need a low down payment.

Your actual rate will depend on your credit profile, down payment, loan type, and whether you pay discount points. Neighbors Bank publishes sample rates with APRs and points, so borrowers should verify if a lower rate involves higher upfront costs.

Borrowers should pay close attention to fee details. While Neighbors Bank provides sample pricing, it does not publish a full fee schedule for every loan type. Compare loan estimates from multiple lenders and ask whether the quoted rate requires points, whether lender credits reduce upfront costs, and how mortgage insurance or guarantee fees affect monthly payments.

Lending flexibility

Neighbors Bank provides several loan options for purchase borrowers, including:

The lender also offers several refinancing options for current homeowners, including:

Neighbors Bank may be well-suited for first-time homebuyers, USDA-eligible borrowers, those with moderate savings or manageable debt, veterans, active-duty service members, and borrowers seeking guidance on government-backed mortgage programs.

Neighbors Bank typically requires a minimum credit score of 620. For conventional loans, Neighbors Bank says borrowers generally need a credit score of 640 or higher, though Home Possible® and HomeReady® may allow a 620 for eligible borrowers who meet income limits. FHA guidelines allow scores as low as 500 in some cases, but Neighbors Bank states its own typical minimum is 620.

Trustworthiness

Neighbors Bank’s experience with USDA lending is a key factor in trust. The USDA ranked Neighbors Bank among the top three USDA lenders by total loan closing volume in 2025. The lender’s site lists NMLS #491986, Equal Housing Lender status, and Member FDIC status, which makes it a strong option for those seeking a lender with verified USDA expertise and public licensing.

Customer reviews are generally positive. Neighbors Bank reports a high recommendation rate on its website, and as of summer 2026, its Trustpilot profile reflects strong ratings from hundreds of reviewers. The BBB lists Neighbors Bank as an accredited business with a long operating history.

Borrowers should still treat online reviews as one part of the decision, not the whole decision. Positive reviews often mention loan officer support, communication, and assistance for first-time buyers, while mortgage complaints involve underwriting delays, documentation requests, fees, or servicing issues. Review the loan estimate, ask about all lender and third-party fees, compare multiple quotes, and confirm who will service the loan after closing.

Customer experience

Neighbors Bank provides an online and mobile mortgage experience supported by a dedicated mortgage team. Borrowers can check eligibility, request quotes, use the app, access educational guides, and work with loan specialists throughout the mortgage application process.

Online mortgage lending may appeal to borrowers who value digital tools along with personal support. Neighbors Bank emphasizes assistance from real people, personalized loan planning, and guidance from a dedicated mortgage team from initial inquiry to closing.

However, borrowers may need to begin the quote or eligibility process to access personalized pricing and full loan costs. Those seeking immediate side-by-side rate comparisons with complete fee details may prefer lenders that publish more comprehensive pricing online. Additionally, ask about underwriting and appraisal timelines, document requirements, rate lock terms, and servicing before selecting a lender.

FAQs about Neighbors Bank

Is Neighbors Bank a good mortgage lender? Neighbors Bank may be a good mortgage lender for borrowers who want an online application process and strong support with USDA loans. It also offers conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, and refinance options, which give borrowers several paths to compare. Borrowers should still request a personalized loan estimate and compare it with quotes from other mortgage lenders before making a decision. What credit score do you need for Neighbors Bank? Neighbors Bank typically requires a minimum credit score of 620. Conventional loan applicants generally need a score of 640 or higher, though Home Possible, HomeReady, and FHA loans may allow a 620 for eligible borrowers. VA and USDA agency rules may offer more flexibility, but Neighbors Bank applies its own lender standards. Does Neighbors Bank offer USDA loans? Yes, Neighbors Bank offers USDA guaranteed loans and is a top-rated USDA lender. USDA loans help eligible rural and suburban borrowers purchase a home with low upfront cash requirements. Borrowers must meet USDA income guidelines, use the home as a primary residence, and select a property that meets USDA eligibility criteria. Does Neighbors Bank publish mortgage rates? Neighbors Bank publishes sample mortgage rates, APRs, and point assumptions for major loan types. These samples provide a starting point for comparison but do not replace a personalized quote. Your final rate and APR will depend on your credit score, down payment, loan amount, location, loan type, rate lock, and whether you pay discount points. Does Neighbors Bank offer refinancing? Yes, Neighbors Bank offers mortgage refinancing, including rate-and-term, cash-out, and specialized FHA or USDA streamline options. Refinancing may help borrowers lower their rate, change their loan term, or access home equity. Compare closing costs with potential monthly or long-term savings before proceeding.

Is Neighbors Bank the best mortgage lender for you?

Neighbors Bank may be a strong fit if you want a USDA loan, a government-backed mortgage, a low-down-payment option, or an online lender with access to a dedicated mortgage team. The lender also gives borrowers several mainstream options, including conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, and refinance loans.

Borrowers who want full rate details before starting a quote, prefer in-person branch service, or need very flexible credit guidelines may want to compare other lenders. This Neighbors Bank review finds that the lender is worth considering, especially for USDA-eligible borrowers, but your best choice will depend on your personalized rate, fees, loan program, and service expectations.

How The MortgageReports scored Neighbors Bank

The Mortgage Reports evaluates home equity partners using a standardized scoring methodology designed to reflect what matters most to homeowners.

We assessed Neighbor’s Bank across key factors, including borrowing flexibility, cost transparency, ease of access, educational resources, company credibility, and customer experience. Each category is weighted based on its importance to borrowers considering a home equity agreement.