10 Fastest Home Equity Investment Firms of 2026

Key Takeaways The fastest home equity investment companies can fund your application in as little as two weeks, with some approving applications in one to two business days

Home equity investments typically close faster than traditional home equity loans or HELOCs because they require less income and credit documentation

Splitero, Hometap, and Unlock consistently rank among the quickest HEI providers

Your funding speed depends on your property location, document accuracy, and how quickly you respond to company requests

When you need cash from your home equity fast, waiting six to eight weeks for a traditional lender isn’t always an option. Home equity investment companies have changed that timeline dramatically, with some approving applications in as little as one to two business days.

We’ve ranked the 10 fastest home equity investment firms based on funding speed, payout amounts, and qualification flexibility so you can find the right fit for your timeline.

How fast can you get a home equity investment?

Fast home equity investment firms can provide funding in as little as a few days to two weeks. Hometap offers rapid funding with no monthly payments. Splitero pre-approves applications in one to two business days. And Unlock has built one of the fastest application-to-funding timelines in the industry.

So what exactly is a home equity investment? It’s a way to tap into your home’s value without taking on traditional debt. You receive a lump sum of cash upfront. In exchange, the investment company gets a share of your home’s future appreciation when you sell, refinance, or reach the end of your agreement term. No monthly payments. No interest charges.

You might also hear this be called a home equity agreement (HEA) or equity sharing agreement. The terms are interchangeable.

Typical funding timeline for HEI companies

Most home equity investment companies can get you from application to cash in hand within two to four weeks. The fastest providers have cut that timeline significantly.

Here’s how the process typically breaks down:

Initial application: 5 to 15 minutes online

5 to 15 minutes online Property valuation: Same-day automated valuations to one to two weeks for in-person appraisals

Same-day automated valuations to one to two weeks for in-person appraisals Underwriting review: Three to seven business days

Three to seven business days Closing and funding: One to five business days after approval

What affects home equity investment processing speed?

Some factors are within your control. Others depend on the company and your property.

Property location: HEI companies operate in select states, and some markets have faster processing

HEI companies operate in select states, and some markets have faster processing Document accuracy: Errors or missing information trigger manual reviews that add days

Errors or missing information trigger manual reviews that add days Appraisal method: Automated valuations complete in hours, while in-person appraisals take one to two weeks

Automated valuations complete in hours, while in-person appraisals take one to two weeks Your responsiveness: Delays in responding to requests can add a week or more

HEI funding speed vs HELOCs and home equity loans

Home equity investments typically fund faster than traditional products. Why? Because HEI companies focus primarily on your home’s value rather than extensive income verification and credit analysis.

Product Type Typical Funding Speed Why It Takes This Long Home equity investment 2 to 4 weeks Fewer documentation requirements HELOC 2 to 6 weeks Income verification, credit checks Home equity loan 3 to 6 weeks Full underwriting process Cash-out refinance 4 to 8 weeks Complete mortgage underwriting

What experts are saying

Michael Gifford, CEO of Splitero

“Home equity investments tend to work best for homeowners who plan to stay in their home longer.”

How we ranked the fastest HEI companies

We evaluated home equity investment providers based on what matters most when you want quick access to your equity:

Funding speed: How quickly each company moves from application to cash in your account

How quickly each company moves from application to cash in your account State availability: Where each HEA company operates

Where each HEA company operates Payout range: Minimum and maximum amounts you can access

Minimum and maximum amounts you can access Credit flexibility: How accommodating each company is for borrowers with lower credit scores

How accommodating each company is for borrowers with lower credit scores Application experience: Ease of the digital process and clarity of communication

Ease of the digital process and clarity of communication Fee transparency: How clearly each company discloses costs and appreciation share terms

Home equity investment companies comparison table

Company Funding Speed Payout Range Min. Credit Score Best For Splitero 1 to 2 days pre-approval $50,000 to $500,000 500 Fastest approval Hometap Few days to 2 weeks Up to $600,000 500 Large payouts Unlock 2 to 3 weeks $30,000 to $500,000 500 Low credit scores Point 2 to 3 weeks $25,000 to $500,000 500 Flexible terms Unison 2 to 4 weeks Up to $500,000 620 Wide state availability Bonus Homes 2 to 3 weeks Varies Varies Newer option Home Equity Partners 2 to 4 weeks Varies Varies Regional focus Landed 2 to 4 weeks $15,000 to $150,000 Varies Tech-forward process Equity Home 3 to 4 weeks Varies Varies Personalized service Balance Homes 3 to 4 weeks Varies Varies Flexible structures

Top 10 fastest home equity investment companies

Here are the home equity agreement companies that can get you funded quickest. Each profile follows the same format so you can compare easily.

1. Splitero

Splitero offers one of the fastest approval times in the industry, often completing pre-approval within one to two business days, and no monthly payments. Payout amounts range from $50,000 to $500,000, and the company accepts credit scores as low as 500.

The trade-off? Splitero’s fees tend to run slightly higher than some competitors. If timing is your top priority, that may be worthwhile.

2. Hometap

Hometap can fund in as little as a few days after closing, with payouts up to $600,000. The company accepts homeowners with credit scores starting at 500 and has no income requirements.

Hometap has built a strong reputation for customer service and transparency. One thing to check first: Hometap operates in select states, so verify availability in your area before applying.

3. Unlock

Unlock typically completes the process in two to three weeks. Payout amounts range from $30,000 to $500,000, and the company works with homeowners who have lower credit scores.

If traditional lenders have turned you down, Unlock is worth a look.

4. Point

Point offers home equity investments between $25,000 and $500,000, with funding typically completed in two to three weeks. The company accepts credit scores starting at 500.

Point stands out for flexible term structures and clear explanations of how appreciation sharing works at settlement.

5. Unison

Unison provides equity sharing up to $500,000 and operates in more states than many competitors. Funding typically takes two to four weeks.

The minimum credit score is 620, which is higher than other options on this list. If you have decent credit and want broader geographic availability, Unison is worth considering.

6. Bonus Homes

Bonus Homes is a newer entrant in the home equity investment space, offering competitive funding timelines of two to three weeks. Terms and availability vary, so you’ll want to get a personalized quote.

7. Home Equity Partners

Home Equity Partners focuses on specific regional markets, with funding typically completed in two to four weeks. The personalized approach may appeal to homeowners who prefer more hands-on guidance.

8. Landed

Landed provides up to $150,000 and originally focused on educators and essential workers. The company has since broadened its eligibility while maintaining competitive terms.

9. Equity Home

Equity Home typically funds within three to four weeks. The company is known for personalized customer service throughout the process.

10. Balance Homes

Balance Homes rounds out the top 10 with flexible agreement structures and funding timelines of three to four weeks

How to speed up your home equity investment application

Even with the fastest HEI companies, your actions directly impact how quickly you receive funds.

1. Gather required documents before you apply

Having your paperwork ready can shave days off your timeline. Most HEA companies ask for:

Government-issued ID

Proof of homeownership (deed or title)

Recent mortgage statement

Property insurance information

Be cautious: Missing or incorrect documents are the most common cause of funding delays.

2. Verify your property information is accurate

Discrepancies between your application and public records trigger manual reviews. Before applying, check that your property’s tax records and title information match what you plan to submit.

3. Respond to company requests within 24 hours

Your responsiveness matters more than you might expect. Set up email and phone notifications during the application process. Aim to respond to any requests the same day.

4. Choose HEI providers with streamlined appraisal processes

Some equity sharing companies use automated valuations that complete in hours. Others require in-person appraisals that take one to two weeks. If speed is your priority, ask about the appraisal method before you apply.

Who qualifies for a fast home equity investment?

Home equity investments work well for certain homeowners. But they’re not the right fit for everyone.

Homeowners facing urgent expenses like medical bills or emergency repairs

Borrowers who may not qualify for traditional home equity loans due to credit or income

Those who want to avoid monthly payments

Homeowners comfortable sharing future appreciation with home equity investors

Homeowners who may want to consider alternatives

Be cautious if: You expect strong home appreciation and want to keep the full upside

You expect strong home appreciation and want to keep the full upside Red flag: You don’t fully understand the settlement terms or appreciation share calculation

You don’t fully understand the settlement terms or appreciation share calculation Don't assume an HEI is cheaper than a HELOC without comparing total costs over your expected timeline

Home equity agreement alternatives

HEIs are one tool among several for accessing your home’s equity. Here’s how the alternatives stack up.

Home equity loans

A home equity loan gives you a lump sum with a fixed interest rate and predictable monthly payments. This option works well if you qualify based on credit and income and prefer knowing exactly what you’ll pay each month.

Home equity lines of credit

A HELOC functions like a credit card secured by your home. You can draw funds as needed during a set period. The flexibility is appealing, though variable interest rates mean your payments can change.

Cash-out refinance

A cash-out refinance replaces your current mortgage with a larger one, giving you the difference in cash. This takes the longest to close but may offer the lowest rates for well-qualified borrowers.

Personal loans

Personal loans don’t use your home as collateral, which means less risk to your property. However, personal loans typically come with higher interest rates and lower borrowing limits than home-secured options.

How to choose the best HEI company for your timeline

Selecting the right home equity investment provider comes down to matching your urgency with each company’s strengths.

Match your urgency level to company funding speed. If you have days rather than weeks, prioritize Splitero or Hometap

Verify the HEI provider operates in your state before starting an application

Compare appreciation share percentages across providers. Small differences can mean thousands at settlement

Read settlement terms carefully. Pay attention to what triggers repayment and how your share is calculated

Consider consulting with a financial advisor for large equity decisions

