HEI vs. HELOC: Which Is Better for You in 2026?

Key Takeaways HELOCs are usually the better option for qualified homeowners because they’re regulated, predictable, and often less expensive long term.

HEIs offer cash with no monthly payments but require giving up a share of future home value.

The core tradeoff is payments now versus equity later, depending on your credit, income, and risk tolerance.

When homeowners want to tap their equity, the choice often comes down to an HEI or a HELOC. For most people who qualify, a HELOC is the better option, offering lower long-term costs and clearer, more predictable terms. An HEI can make sense if monthly payments aren’t affordable or credit is an issue, but it comes at the cost of sharing your home’s future value.

Understanding how these two options differ can help you decide which one actually fits your financial situation.

What is equity?

Both HEIs and HELOCs require you to tap your equity. But what is home equity? It’s the difference between your current mortgage balance and the fair market value of your home at the moment.

So, suppose your home is currently worth $500,000 and your mortgage balance this morning is $350,000. Your equity is $150,000 ($500,000 value - $350,000 mortgage balance = $150,000 equity).

But it’s rare for you to be able to tap all your equity. For example, most HELOC lenders allow you to access 75%-90% of it, partly depending on the state of your personal finances. It’s harder to get a feel for the proportion of your equity an HEI investor will want you to retain because it’s a smaller, less regulated market.

HEI vs. HELOC: What are they?

HEIs and HELOCs are very different from each other. So, let’s look at them in more detail.

HELOC

A HELOC is a second mortgage that provides you with a line of credit. So, it’s a bit like a credit card in that you can borrow up to your credit limit and you pay interest only on your balance each month. Also, you can borrow, repay and borrow again as often as you want.

But there are important differences between a HELOC and a credit card. Eventually, after a lengthy period that you choose upfront, your borrowing facility will end and you go into repayment mode. You then have another set period (often a decade or longer) during which you must zero your balance. Alternatively, you may refinance your HELOC at this point.

Importantly, a HELOC is secured on your home. And, if you fall seriously behind with payments, you could face foreclosure.

HEI

A home equity investment isn’t a loan. So, you’re not borrowing a cent and there are no monthly payments.

And that means people are less interested in your credit score and the general state of your finances. Still, sometimes, an investment company may take a peek at your score just to make sure it’s not too subprime: below 500, say.

So, if it’s not a loan, what is an HEI? Well, you sell a proportion of your equity to an investor in exchange for a lump sum.

As your home’s value increases and your remaining equity builds, the investor’s share of the home’s equity rises, too, in direct proportion. So, when you come to sell, the investor takes from the proceeds its initial investment plus its share of your property’s higher value.

If your home’s value falls over the period, the investor gets back the amount it paid minus its share of the reduced equity.

Most HEIs last 10-30 years. And, at the end of the period, you could likely buy out the investor by paying back the original sum plus its share of equity appreciation.

You might wonder how many homeowners have access to that sort of cash. Those that don’t would have to sell their home to settle up.

Although most HEIs are originated by investment companies, anyone can do so. Sometimes, parents find them a good way to help out their adult children.

Pros and cons of HEIs vs. HELOCs

Pros and cons of HELOCs

Here are the main pros of HELOCs:

Unusually flexible: Borrow, repay and borrow again as often as you wish

You pay interest only on that month’s balance

Often come with a low interest rate compared to unsecured borrowing

Some lenders charge zero closing costs

Cash is usually available quickly, maybe two or three weeks after your application

Relatively mainstream, safe, regulated, transparent market with few predatory lenders

And here are HELOC’s main cons:

It’s a loan and you have to pay interest on balances

After a “draw period” (typically 10 years), you can’t borrow any more

You then enter a “repayment period” (typically 10-20 years) during which you must zero your balance — unless you can then refinance your HELOC

A few HELOCs come with balloon payments at the end of the draw period. That means you owe all the money at once. It’s better to avoid these unless you’re confident you’ll have the necessary funds when the time comes

Your line of credit is secured on your home. And you risk foreclosure if you fall too far behind on payments

Pros and cons of HEIs

Here are the main pros of an HEI:

No monthly payments

No interest building up

Quick access to cash

Uberlow credit thresholds, if any

Often no income requirements

Any-purpose lump sum — Use your money for anything you want

And here are HEI’s main cons:

Your investor will take a large sum when you sell, including a chunk of “your” equity

This is a largely unregulated market with limited transparency so only go with reputable companies

Most benefit from getting professional help to understand the agreement and avoid pitfalls

Many of these agreements come with eye-watering fees and costs

We reckon HELOCs are the better choice for most homeowners. But an HEI may suit those whose credit or income means they can’t get a HELOC.

How to obtain a HELOC

Applying for a HELOC is a lot like applying for a normal mortgage. But most mortgage lenders turn around applications much more quickly. You may be able to get your hands on the money in only two or three weeks.

As with all significant borrowing, you should shop around several lenders to make sure you get the best deal possible. Federal regulator the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau publishes a downloadable booklet that covers the whole HELOC process.

It provides a comparison chart for quotes from three lenders but you may benefit from getting more. The more frogs you kiss, the better the chance you’ll find your lending prince or princess.

When you get your quotes, compare them carefully. Some mortgage lenders charge zero closing costs, which can be great. But do they charge a higher interest rate? If so, ask yourself which type of deal suits you better.

Documentation and eligibility requirements for obtaining a HELOC

Before lending to you, a mortgage lender will want to confirm your identity, check your credit score and report, and ensure you can comfortably afford the monthly payments. And they need a lot of supporting paperwork to achieve those goals.

So, prepare a bundle of documents before you make an application. These should include a government-issued photo ID and proof of your current and recent addresses going back two or three years.

In addition, you’ll likely need your latest:

Pay stubs

IRS returns

Statements from your bank, broker and anyone else who manages your assets

Statements showing your existing debts

Employer’s details to check your employment status

If you’re your own boss, read How to Get a Mortgage When You’re Self-Employed. Some requirements are different for you.

HEI vs. HELOC: Which is right for me?

This is usually the time when we suggest you weigh each option against your personal financial goals and needs, interest rate preferences, and risk tolerance. But that may not be appropriate in our HEI vs. HELOC contest.

On the whole, we reckon anyone who can qualify for a HELOC will likely prefer one. These tend to be less risky and more transparent and predictable. And there’s a good chance that their total cost of borrowing, after interest and any fees and costs, will be lower than the amount an HEI investor will levy by the time it cashes in its investment.

Of course, that’s not to say everyone should opt for a HELOC. Many may be shut out from applying for one by their credit score. And, if you’ve hit hard times, you may not be able to afford even the relatively modest costs of maintaining a HELOC.

Then, choosing an HEI is a perfectly legitimate decision. Just take great care when selecting an investor and reading through the agreement. It’s likely best if you take professional advice from a financial advisor, attorney or accountant.

The bottom line on HEI vs HELOC

For most homeowners, there’s a clear winner in our HEI vs. HELOC contest. HELOCs tend to carry less risk and end up less costly over the period of the loan.

However, some can’t get approved for HELOCs. And they may not be able to afford one. For those, HEIs are not only the winner but the only contender.

Still, those applying for an HEI should exercise extreme caution. Most investors are probably honorable. But all largely unregulated markets attract their share of predators.