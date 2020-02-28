A streamline refinance lets you take advantage of low rates, fast

With mortgage rates pushing 50-year lows, many homeowners are moving to refinance. And they want to do it fast, before rates rise again.

The best way to do that is with a streamline refinance.

If you qualify for one, a streamline refinance program lets you refi into today’s rates with next to no work.

You don’t have to verify your income or employment. Some lenders won’t look at your credit score. And you can even skip the home appraisal.

If you currently have an FHA, VA, or USDA mortgage, you might qualify for a streamlined rate reduction.

What is a streamline refinance?

The streamline refinance is designed to make refinancing easier for homeowners with government-backed mortgages.

With a streamline refinance, the lender is not required to re-check your income, credit, or employment — so the process can go a lot faster. These are also called “low-doc” mortgages because of the lack of paperwork involved.

And there are other benefits to a streamline refinance, too:

No home appraisal means you can refi with little or no home equity

means you can refi with little or no home equity No credit check means a lower credit score won’t raise your interest rate (though some lenders create their own minimums)

means a lower credit score won’t raise your interest rate (though some lenders create their own minimums) No income or employment verification means you can refi even if you lost your job or took a pay cut

Plus, government-backed loans typically have lower rates than other mortgages.

So by using the streamline refinance, you could potentially secure a rate below market averages — which are currently near record lows.

Who can use a streamline refinance?

All the major government-backed loans offer streamline refinancing. So there’s a good chance you can use a streamline refinance to lower your rate if you have an FHA loan, VA loan, or USDA loan.

However, not all candidates with a government-backed loan are automatically eligible for a streamline refinance.

You still have to meet certain requirements, which usually include a history of on-time payments and a clear benefit to refinancing. (More detail on those below.)

You may notice conventional loans are missing from this list. Typically, homeowners with Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac mortgages are not eligible for any type of streamline refinance.

There’s just one exception. Homeowners whose mortgages are backed by Fannie Mae might qualify for the High LTV refinance option (HIRO).

HIRO is not technically a streamline refinance. But it has a lot of the same ‘low-doc’ characteristics — letting you get a better rate with little paperwork or re-verification.

You can read more about the Fannie Mae high LTV refinance option below.

FHA streamline refinance (for FHA loans)

The FHA streamline refinance is available to homeowners with FHA-insured mortgages.

To qualify for an FHA streamline refinance, you’ll need to meet these guidelines:

3 months of on-time mortgage payments

At least 210 days since your last refinance

There must be a clear benefit — usually you must lower your rate by around 0.50%

The FHA Streamline Refinance guidelines says that income, assets and credit are not verified; nor is employment. Appraisals are not required, either.

Via the FHA Streamline Refinance, homeowners whose FHA mortgage was endorsed on, or prior to, May 31, 2009 are eligible for special, reduced FHA mortgage insurance rates.

The FHA Streamline Refinance can be used on primary homes, vacation homes, and investment properties.

FHA streamline refinance rates

FHA streamline refinance rates follow current rates for all FHA loans. Today’s average FHA rate is 2.875% (3.856% APR), as reported to The Mortgage Reports on February 28, 2020*.

Loan Type Current Rate FHA 30-year fixed-rate 2.875% (3.856% APR)

*Rates shown reflect an average interest rate for a “prime” borrower. Your own rate will vary. See our full loan assumptions here.

VA streamline refinance “IRRRL”( for VA loans)

The VA Streamline Refinance program is available to homeowners with VA-guaranteed mortgages.

The program’s official name is the Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan (IRRRL) and it’s backed by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

To be eligible for a VA Streamline Refinance (IRRRL), you need to meet these guidelines:

You must certify that you currently or previously occupied the home

Your mortgage payment must be reduced by the refinance, except for ARM-to-Fixed Rate refinances

Your mortgage payment history may not include more than one late payment in the last 12 months

VA Streamline Refinance guidelines state that income, assets and credit should not be verified; nor should employment. Furthermore, in most cases, home appraisals are not required to refinance.

Mortgage insurance is not required for the VA IRRRL, regardless of loan-to-value.

VA streamline refinance rates

VA streamline refinance rates are in line with current rates on other VA loans. Today’s average VA rate is 2.750% (2.926% APR), as reported to The Mortgage Reports on February 28, 2020*.

Loan Type Current Rate VA 30-year fixed-rate 2.750% (2.926% APR) VA 15-year fixed-rate 2.750% ( 3.076% APR)

*Rates shown reflect an average interest rate for a “prime” borrower. Your own rate will vary. See our full loan assumptions here.

USDA streamline refinance (for USDA loans)

The USDA streamline refinance program is available to homeowners with USDA-guaranteed home loans.

As of 2017, this program is available in all 50 states. (It started as a pilot program in just 34 states.)

The eligibility requirements for the USDA Streamline Refinance are as follows :

Your home to be refinanced must be your primary residence

Your home must be in one of the 34 pre-approved states

Your mortgage payment history may not include mortgage lates within the last 12 months

There is no income, credit, or employment verification via the USDA Streamline Refinance program; nor are appraisals required.

As with FHA and VA streamline refinancing, underwater properties may be refinanced via the USDA Streamline Refinance program.

High LTV refinance option “HIRO” (for Fannie Mae loans)

The high LTV refinance option (HIRO) is not technically a streamline refinance. However, it has a lot of the same characteristics.

For instance, HIRO is designed for homeowners who have little or no equity in their homes. Like a streamline refinance, it can also be used if you’re “underwater” on your mortgage — meaning you owe more than the home is currently worth.

And like a streamline refinance, the HIRO mortgage does not require you to re-verify your income or credit. So it’s also a “low-doc” mortgage.

To qualify for the HIRO program, you need to meet these standards:

Your current mortgage is owned by Fannie Mae

You don’t have too much equity; the lowest loan-to-value ratio allowed is 97%, in most cases

Your loan was opened on or after October 1, 2017, and you’ve had the loan at least 15 months

You have no late payments in the last 6 months, and no more than one in the last year

Many lenders will only require a verbal verification of your employment, instead of pay stubs or W2s.

HIRO refinance rates (conventional rates)

Loan Type Current Rate Conventional 30-year fixed-rate 3.625% (3.625% APR) Conventional 15-year fixed-rate 3.750% ( 3.750% APR)

*Rates shown reflect an average interest rate for a “prime” borrower. Your own rate will vary. See our full loan assumptions here.

Streamline refinance FAQ