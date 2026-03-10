Key Takeaways Most lenders require at least 50% equity in your home to qualify for a reverse mortgage, though the FHA does not set a strict minimum percentage.

Your borrowing power depends on your age, current interest rates, and your home's appraised value, not just your equity amount.

If you do not meet the equity requirement, you may be able to pay the difference at closing or consider alternatives, such as an HECM.

After years of building equity in your home, you may wonder if it is sufficient for a reverse mortgage. Most lenders require about 50% equity, but your age, current interest rates, and existing mortgage balance also factor in. Below, we explain how much equity you may need for a reverse mortgage, what influences your borrowing power, and steps to take if you do not meet the threshold.

How much equity do you need for a reverse mortgage?

You usually need about 50% home equity to qualify for a reverse mortgage, particularly a Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM). The FHA does not set a strict equity percentage, but lenders generally look for this level because the loan proceeds must first pay off any existing mortgage and cover closing costs. Equity refers to the difference between your home’s market value and what you still owe on it.

For example, if your home is worth $400,000 and your remaining mortgage balance is $150,000, you have $250,000 in equity, or roughly 62%. Lenders want a sufficient cushion so that after paying off your current loan and fees, enough value remains to support the reverse mortgage.

The 50 percent equity rule

The commonly cited 50% equity guideline comes from lender practice rather than an official FHA requirement. Most lenders use it as a practical benchmark because reverse mortgage proceeds must first pay off your existing mortgage and closing costs. If too little equity remains after those obligations, there may not be enough value left to support the loan.

A few factors can push the equity requirement higher:

Closing costs must be covered by your loan proceeds, including origination fees and mortgage insurance premiums.

A large existing mortgage balance leaves less equity available after payoff.

Financial assessment concerns may lead a lender to require additional equity as a safety buffer.

How does age affect how much you can borrow?

Your age directly affects how much equity you can access through a reverse mortgage. In general, older borrowers can receive a larger portion of their home’s value than younger borrowers who just meet the minimum age requirement of 62. Lenders expect the loan to remain outstanding for fewer years with an older borrower, which allows them to offer a higher borrowing limit.

For married couples, lenders base the calculation on the youngest borrower’s age. This protects the younger spouse if the older one passes away, but it can reduce the amount you can access initially.

How do interest rates affect reverse mortgage borrowing?

Interest rates also influence how much you can borrow from your home equity. Reverse mortgage lenders calculate your principal limit, which is the maximum loan amount available, partly based on current interest rates. When rates are higher, the principal limit decreases because the loan balance will grow faster over time. When rates are lower, borrowers typically qualify for a larger percentage of their home’s value. In practical terms, homeowners may qualify for more funds when rates fall and less when rates rise.

Reverse mortgage loan-to-value ratio explained

If you have had a traditional mortgage, you may be familiar with the loan-to-value ratio, or LTV. With a reverse mortgage, LTV functions differently. With a traditional mortgage, your LTV decreases as you make payments and build equity. In contrast, with a reverse mortgage, your loan balance grows over time, increasing your LTV.

Term What it means Loan-to-value (LTV) The loan amount as a percentage of your home's appraised value Principal limit The maximum amount you can borrow based on age, rates, and home value Available equity Home value minus any existing mortgage balance

A lower initial LTV indicates more equity and greater borrowing capacity. Lenders use FHA tables that consider your age and current interest rates to determine your principal limit.

How to calculate your reverse mortgage equity You can estimate your equity position with a straightforward calculation: Step 1: Find your home’s current market value through a recent appraisal or online estimate

Find your home’s current market value through a recent appraisal or online estimate Step 2: Subtract any outstanding mortgage or lien balances

Subtract any outstanding mortgage or lien balances Step 3: Divide your equity by your home value to get your equity percentage For example, if your home is valued at $350,000 and you owe $100,000, your equity is $250,000. Dividing $250,000 by $350,000 results in approximately 71% equity. Note that online home value estimates can be inaccurate by as much as 10%. A professional appraisal provides the most accurate assessment and will be required during the loan process.

What percentage of home value can you access?

Most borrowers can access roughly 40% to 60% of their home’s value through a reverse mortgage. The exact percentage depends mainly on your age, current interest rates, and the FHA lending limit for HECM loans.

Borrowers close to age 62 typically qualify for about 40% to 50% of their home’s value, while homeowners in their 70s or 80s may qualify for 60% or more. Before you receive any funds, the reverse mortgage first pays off any existing mortgage and covers closing costs. Any remaining proceeds become available for retirement income, home improvements, or other expenses.

The FHA currently caps HECM lending at $1,249,125. If your home’s value exceeds that limit, some lenders offer jumbo reverse mortgages with different requirements.

Other requirements to qualify for a reverse mortgage

Equity is important, but it’s just one factor in qualification. Lenders consider several other factors before approving your application.

HECM borrower requirements

Age: At least 62 years old (the youngest borrower if you’re married).

At least 62 years old (the youngest borrower if you’re married). Primary residence: The home is where you live most of the year.

The home is where you live most of the year. HUD counseling : You’ll complete a session with a HUD-approved counselor before applying.

You’ll complete a session with a HUD-approved counselor before applying. Financial assessment: Lenders evaluate whether you can reliably pay property taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and maintenance.

Lenders evaluate whether you can reliably pay property taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and maintenance. Federal debt status: You cannot be delinquent on federal debt, such as student loans or taxes.

HECM property requirements

Eligible property types: Single-family homes, FHA-approved condos, manufactured homes meeting FHA standards, and 2-4 unit properties where you occupy one unit.

Single-family homes, FHA-approved condos, manufactured homes meeting FHA standards, and 2-4 unit properties where you occupy one unit. Property condition: Your home meets the FHA minimum property standards, which may require repairs before closing.

Your home meets the FHA minimum property standards, which may require repairs before closing. Value limits: Homes valued above HUD’s limit may require a jumbo reverse mortgage.

What to do if you don’t have enough equity for a reverse mortgage

Falling short of the equity threshold doesn’t close the door entirely. Several paths can help you eventually qualify or find alternative solutions.

Pay down your existing mortgage balance

Reducing your current mortgage balance increases your equity percentage. Making extra principal payments, even in small amounts, can be effective over time. This method requires patience but is the most direct path to qualification.

Wait for your home value to appreciate

If home values increase, your equity will rise without additional action. However, market appreciation is not guaranteed, and timing is uncertain. If you are near the 50% threshold, waiting may help, but future values cannot be predicted.

Consider downsizing to a less expensive home

Selling your current home and purchasing a smaller, less expensive property can significantly improve your equity position. This option is suitable for homeowners whose current home no longer meets their needs or maintenance preferences.

Explore a HECM for Purchase

A HECM for Purchase lets you use a reverse mortgage to buy a new primary residence. You combine the sale proceeds from your current home with reverse mortgage financing on the new property. This option is beneficial if you plan to relocate or wish to move closer to family. It allows you to secure a new home without monthly mortgage payments.

Alternatives if you don’t qualify for a reverse mortgage

If a reverse mortgage is not suitable, other options are available to access your home equity. Each alternative has distinct requirements, repayment terms, and considerations.

Home equity line of credit A HELOC provides a revolving credit line secured by your home. Unlike a reverse mortgage, you must make monthly payments on borrowed amounts. This option is best if you have reliable income and need flexible access to funds.

Home equity loan A home equity loan offers a lump sum with fixed monthly payments over a set term. Closing costs are often lower than those for a reverse mortgage, but a steady income is required to qualify and make payments. This option is suitable for one-time expenses, such as major home repairs.

Cash-out refinance A cash-out refinance replaces your current mortgage with a larger loan, allowing you to take the difference as cash. This resets your mortgage term and requires monthly payments, but may offer lower interest rates than other equity options.

Reverse mortgage vs alternatives comparison table

Option Monthly payments required Best for Reverse mortgage No Retirees planning to stay in their home long-term HELOC Yes Those with steady income needing flexible access Home equity loan Yes One-time expenses with predictable repayment Cash-out refinance Yes Those who can benefit from new mortgage terms

Is a reverse mortgage right for you?

A reverse mortgage can be a good idea for homeowners who intend to remain in their home long-term, have significant equity, and can reliably pay property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. If preserving maximum equity for heirs is a priority, a reverse mortgage may not be the best option.

However, if your goals include aging in place, supplementing retirement income, or establishing a financial safety net without monthly mortgage payments, a reverse mortgage can be a valuable tool.

The recommended next step is to consult a HUD-approved counselor and compare options from multiple lenders. Each situation is unique, and the best solution varies by homeowner.

FAQs about reverse mortgage equity requirements