Key Takeaways Many states offer tax relief to homeowners age 61 to 65 and older, helping offset rising property taxes for seniors on fixed incomes.

Age, income limits, and residency requirements differ by location, and seniors usually must apply on their own to receive the benefit.

Deadlines and exemption amounts vary by state and county, so researching local programs each year can help maximize savings.

Rising home values often mean higher property taxes—but for retirees on a fixed income, that increase can feel especially burdensome.

The good news? Many states offer a property tax exemption for seniors, helping to reduce costs and make homeownership more affordable in retirement.

Let’s explore how these senior property tax exemptions work and if you qualify for one.

What are senior property tax exemptions?

A senior property tax exemption reduces the amount seniors 65 years of age or older have to pay in taxes on properties they own.

Property taxes are quite possibly the most widely unpopular taxes in the U.S. And for retirees, they create a unique problem — as property taxes increase over time but incomes may not.

States have responded to this issue by enacting tax relief policies for certain homeowners, including senior citizens.

But states aren’t always proactive in getting seniors the help they need.

The state, county or city agency that collects your property taxes usually doesn't tell you that you qualify for a homeowner exemption. You have to find out for yourself whether you qualify.

In fact, the state, county or city agency that collects your property taxes usually doesn’t tell you that you qualify for an exemption.

Instead, you yourself have to figure out whether you’re eligible, and then request the tax deduction you qualify for.

How senior property tax exemptions work Senior property tax exemptions do not change your tax rate.

change your tax rate. They usually reduce the taxable value of your home instead of lowering your bill directly.

of your home instead of lowering your bill directly. Some areas offer a percentage reduction , while others provide a flat dollar exemption .

, while others provide a . Your savings depend on where you live, your home’s value, and your eligibility.

You must research local programs and apply to receive the exemption.

How to qualify for a property tax exemption for seniors

Property tax rules vary considerably from state to state. Seniors who meet state guidelines can take advantage of an exemption. For example, most states include these two rules to qualify:

The property owner must meet the minimum age for a senior property tax exemption

The person claiming the exemption must prove occupancy and live in the home as their primary residence

The minimum age requirement for senior property tax exemptions is generally between the ages of 61 to 65.

While many states like New York, Texas and Massachusetts require seniors be 65 or older, there are other states such as Washington where the age is only 61.

In New Hampshire, although you’ll need to be 65 or older, you’ll also benefit from an increased tax exemption as you age.

Many locations set income limit requirements as well. Earning too much may disqualify you, or the amount of your exemption will be reduced.

Most states have an official government website dedicated to taxes, revenue, or finance that will list the local rules for senior property tax exemptions.

A Google search for “senior property tax exemptions [state]" should turn up yours.

How to file your senior property tax exemption

It’s important to file for your senior tax exemption by the deadline imposed by your state. Each state has different deadlines.

Most states have websites where you can find the deadlines for filing, along with the necessary forms and instructions.

Most states have websites where you can find the deadlines for filing, along with the necessary forms and instructions.

Senior tax exemption applications are typically filed with your local county tax office.

While most states offer basic exemptions for those taxpayers that qualify, your county may offer more beneficial exemptions.

Whether you are filing for exemptions offered by the state or county, you should contact the tax commissioner or the county assessor’s office for additional information or clarification about qualifying for tax exemptions.

Examples of property tax exemptions for seniors by state

While most states offer some form of real estate property tax exemption for seniors, some local governments are more kind than others.

Alaska, New Hampshire, and Tennessee bear some of the lowest overall state and local tax burden in the U.S.

Neither of these three states has any state income taxes. You can cash in your retirement plans and collect your social security checks without having to worry about a big state tax bill.

New York’s senior exemption is also pretty generous. It’s calculated at 50 percent of your home’s appraised value, meaning you’re only paying half the usual taxes for your property.

You must be age 65 or older and have an annual income of no more than $58,399.

Other states and cities aren’t so friendly.

For senior homeowners in Boston, for example, exemptions are much smaller.

If you live in Boston, MA, your gross income, including your social security benefits, can’t be more than $25,834 if you are single and $38,751 if you are married (for Fiscal Year 2025).

Boston retirees also must have lived in the state of Massachusetts for 10 years, or have owned the property for five years.

In Washington, you may claim an exemption if you were at least 61 years old in the prior year and have a household income of less than $40,000.

Depending on your income level, this exemption can be standard, partial or full.

A full exemption in Washington means that you pay no tax on the first $60,000 or 60 percent of assessed value, whichever is greater.

Again, you’ll have to look up your state’s rules to find out whether you qualify, and for how much.

Property tax exemption for seniors FAQs

What is a senior property tax exemption? A senior property tax exemption is a program that provides eligible senior citizens with a reduction in their property taxes to help alleviate the financial burden of homeownership in their later years. Who qualifies for a senior property tax exemption? he eligibility criteria for senior property tax exemptions vary by location. Generally, they are available to homeowners who are at least a certain age (often 65 or older) and meet specific income or property value requirements. How can I apply for a senior property tax exemption? To apply for a senior property tax exemption, you’ll need to contact your local tax assessor’s office or visit their website. They will provide the necessary application forms and guide you through the process. What documents will I need to provide when applying for a senior property tax exemption? The required documents may vary, but commonly requested ones include proof of age (such as a birth certificate or driver’s license), proof of homeownership, income verification, and any other documents specified by your local tax assessor’s office. Will receiving a senior property tax exemption affect my eligibility for other benefits? Senior property tax exemptions generally have no impact on your eligibility for other benefits such as Social Security or Medicare. However, it’s always a good idea to check with relevant agencies or programs to confirm how your property tax exemption may interact with other benefits. What is the deadline for applying for a senior property tax exemption? The deadline for applying for a property tax exemption for seniors varies by location. It’s essential to check with your local tax assessor’s office to determine the specific deadline and submit your application before that date. Does a senior property tax exemption need to be renewed annually? In some areas, senior property tax exemptions require annual renewal. Check with your local tax assessor’s office to determine if you have to renew your exemption each calendar year or if it remains in effect until certain conditions change. Can I transfer my senior property tax exemption if I move to a new home? In many cases, senior property tax exemptions are not transferable. If you move to a new home, you will likely need to apply for a new exemption in your new location, following the specific guidelines and requirements of that area.

The bottom line on property tax exemptions for seniors

No one enjoys paying one penny more than required when it comes to paying taxes.

When it comes to property taxes, you could be paying too much if you don’t know how to qualify for an exemption.

While it’s true that taxes are almost always certain, fortunately for retirees, many states provide some sort of tax relief when it comes to property taxes.



