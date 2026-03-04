Can You Sell a House With a Reverse Mortgage?

Key Takeaways You may sell your home at any time with a reverse mortgage and without a prepayment penalty. However, the full loan balance must be paid at closing.

Non-recourse protection ensures you or your heirs will never owe more than the home’s value, even if the loan balance exceeds it.

After the loan is paid off, any remaining equity belongs to you or your heirs, allowing flexibility to downsize, relocate, or settle the estate.

Selling a home with a reverse mortgage differs from a standard home sale. While you can sell without penalty, the process includes additional steps that may surprise some homeowners. Whether you are the original borrower or an heir, understanding the sale process strengthens your position. This guide explains the selling steps, how equity is handled, and what to do if the loan balance exceeds the home’s value.

Can you sell your home while it has a reverse mortgage?

Yes, you can sell your home at any time with a reverse mortgage in place, and the process looks similar to a standard home sale. At closing, the reverse mortgage becomes due and payable, which means the full loan balance, including principal, accrued interest, and fees, is paid off from the sale proceeds. Because reverse mortgages are non-recourse loans, you or your heirs will never owe more than the home’s market value, even if the balance exceeds the sale price.

No prepayment penalty. You can sell whenever you choose without extra fees for paying off the loan early.

You can sell whenever you choose without extra fees for paying off the loan early. Full payoff at closing. The entire reverse mortgage balance is satisfied directly from the sale proceeds.

The entire reverse mortgage balance is satisfied directly from the sale proceeds. Non-recourse protection. If the home sells for less than what is owed, FHA insurance covers the shortfall.

If the home sells for less than what is owed, FHA insurance covers the shortfall. Remaining equity is yours. After the loan is repaid, any leftover funds go to you or your estate.

How to sell a house with a reverse mortgage

Selling a home with a reverse mortgage is similar to a traditional sale, but requires additional communication with your loan servicer.

1. Contact your reverse mortgage servicer for a payoff quote

Request a payoff quote from your reverse mortgage servicer to determine the exact amount owed, including principal, accrued interest, mortgage insurance, and fees. Since interest accrues daily, obtaining an updated figure helps estimate your potential equity after the sale.

2. List your home and accept an offer

List your home with a real estate agent, market the property, and negotiate with buyers as in a traditional sale. Once you accept an offer and sign a purchase agreement, provide this documentation to your loan servicer to prepare the final payoff statement.

3. Pay off the reverse mortgage at closing

At closing, the reverse mortgage is paid off from the sale proceeds before you receive any remaining funds. The title company or closing agent coordinates the payoff and ensures all parties are paid appropriately.

4. Keep any remaining home equity

After the reverse mortgage balance and closing costs are paid, any remaining proceeds belong to you. You may use this equity to purchase another home, relocate, or pursue other financial goals.

How selling with a reverse mortgage differs from a traditional home sale

While the overall process is similar, several aspects differ when selling a home with a reverse mortgage.

Feature Traditional mortgage Reverse mortgage Loan balance over time Goes down with each payment Goes up as interest accrues Payoff amount Predictable and stable Changes daily Equity position Typically builds over time May decrease over time Lender coordination Minimal Requires ongoing communication

The payoff amount includes accrued interest and fees. Since reverse mortgages do not require monthly payments, interest, mortgage insurance, and servicing fees accumulate, often resulting in a final payoff that is significantly higher than the original loan amount, depending on the loan’s duration.

Since reverse mortgages do not require monthly payments, interest, mortgage insurance, and servicing fees accumulate, often resulting in a final payoff that is significantly higher than the original loan amount, depending on the loan’s duration. Heirs may be involved in the sale process. If the borrower has passed away or has been in long-term care for more than 12 months, heirs or an estate representative typically manage the sale. This adds legal and logistical coordination that does not exist in a standard homeowner-led transaction.

Because the payoff amount changes daily as interest accrues, maintain regular communication with the loan servicer. Request updated payoff statements as closing approaches to avoid delays or unexpected balance discrepancies.

Costs to expect when selling a home with a reverse mortgage Selling a home with a reverse mortgage involves similar expenses to a traditional sale, but the reverse mortgage payoff is typically the largest deduction from your proceeds. Understanding the impact of commissions, closing costs, and the loan balance helps you estimate your final equity. Closing costs and agent commissions. Real estate commissions often range from 5% to 6% of the sale price, and you may also pay title fees, escrow charges, and transfer taxes. These costs are deducted from the sale proceeds at closing.

Real estate commissions often range from 5% to 6% of the sale price, and you may also pay title fees, escrow charges, and transfer taxes. These costs are deducted from the sale proceeds at closing. Reverse mortgage payoff. The loan balance includes the original funds you received, accrued interest, mortgage insurance premiums, and servicing fees. This amount must be paid in full from the proceeds of the sale before you receive any remaining equity.

The loan balance includes the original funds you received, accrued interest, mortgage insurance premiums, and servicing fees. This amount must be paid in full from the proceeds of the sale before you receive any remaining equity. Repair and staging expenses. Investing in repairs, cleaning, or staging can make the home more marketable and potentially increase the sale price, though it will reduce your net proceeds.

What happens if you owe more than your home is worth?

If your reverse mortgage balance exceeds your home’s market value, you are considered “underwater,” which can occur if home prices decline or interest accumulates over many years. Most reverse mortgages, including FHA-backed Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs), are non-recourse loans, meaning you are not personally liable for any shortfall beyond the home’s value. The property itself satisfies the debt, not your other assets.

Non-recourse protection. You or your heirs will not owe more than the home’s appraised value at the time of sale.

You or your heirs will not owe more than the home’s appraised value at the time of sale. FHA insurance coverage. The lender recovers any shortfall through the FHA mortgage insurance fund rather than pursuing you or your estate.

The lender recovers any shortfall through the FHA mortgage insurance fund rather than pursuing you or your estate. 95% rule. In certain cases, heirs can settle the loan by paying 95% of the home’s current appraised value, even if the balance is higher.

How long does it take to sell a reverse mortgage home?

Selling a home with a reverse mortgage usually takes 30 to 90 days, similar to a traditional sale, depending on market conditions. Additional coordination with the loan servicer for payoff statements and documentation may slightly extend the timeline. Heirs managing an inherited property typically have about six months to sell or settle the loan, with possible extensions if they demonstrate active efforts to sell.

Do you need a real estate agent experienced with reverse mortgages?

While not required, hiring a real estate agent experienced with reverse mortgages can simplify the process. Such agents understand servicer communication, payoff timelines, and documentation requirements, which can reduce delays. Their expertise is especially valuable when selling an inherited property or meeting a lender’s settlement deadline.

How to sell an inherited home with a reverse mortgage

When the last borrower on a reverse mortgage passes away, the loan becomes due and payable, and heirs must determine how to settle it. Because reverse mortgages are non-recourse, heirs will never owe more than the home’s value. The process is manageable but requires communication with the loan servicer and attention to deadlines.

Step 1: Notify the servicer and confirm the loan balance

First, notify the reverse mortgage servicer of the borrower’s death and provide any required documentation. The servicer will issue a payoff statement and outline available options, including timelines for resolving the loan. Obtaining an updated payoff amount early helps heirs estimate potential remaining equity after a sale.

Step 2: Choose how to settle the reverse mortgage

Heirs have several options. After reviewing the loan balance and home value, they can choose the most financially appropriate path.

Sell the home and use the proceeds to pay off the reverse mortgage, keeping any remaining equity.

Pay off the loan and keep the property by using personal funds or refinancing into a new mortgage.

Settle the debt for 95% of the appraised value if the loan balance exceeds the home’s worth.

Deed the property to the lender if the home is significantly underwater and they do not wish to keep it.

Step 3: Understand the timeline

After notification, the lender typically gives heirs about 30 days to state their intentions and approximately six months to sell the home or arrange financing. Extensions are often granted if heirs demonstrate active efforts to resolve the loan. Maintaining close contact with the servicer helps prevent delays or complications.

What happens if the home is worth less than the loan?

If the reverse mortgage balance exceeds the home’s value, heirs are still protected by the non-recourse feature. FHA insurance covers any shortfall, so neither the heirs nor the estate must pay the difference. In many cases, settling the loan for 95% of the appraised value fully satisfies the debt, even if the outstanding balance is higher.

How to get out of a reverse mortgage without selling

If your circumstances have changed and you wish to exit your reverse mortgage while retaining your home, several options are available.

Refinance into a conventional mortgage If you now have enough income and meet credit requirements, you can refinance your reverse mortgage into a traditional "forward" mortgage. This pays off the reverse mortgage balance and puts you back on a regular payment schedule, allowing you to rebuild equity over time.

Complete a HECM-to-HECM refinance A HECM-to-HECM refinance replaces your current reverse mortgage with a new one. This option may be beneficial if your home's value has increased, providing access to more equity, or if you can secure a lower interest rate.

Explore deed-in-lieu of foreclosure If you can no longer afford property taxes and insurance and are unable to sell the home, you may consider a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure as a last resort. This involves voluntarily transferring ownership to the lender to avoid a formal foreclosure process. Be aware that this option can impact your credit and is typically considered only when other alternatives are unavailable.

Deciding whether to sell your reverse mortgage home

Whether selling is appropriate depends on your financial goals, housing needs, and the amount of equity remaining in your property.

If you wish to downsize, move closer to family, or seek a fresh start, selling can free up equity and eliminate the reverse mortgage. If you prefer to remain in your home, refinancing into a traditional mortgage may be more suitable.

You have options. A reverse mortgage does not restrict your choices, and understanding them allows you to make informed decisions about your next steps.

