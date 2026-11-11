First-Time Home BuyersFirst-Time Home Buyer Program Income Limits: 25 States Compared

First-Time Home Buyer Program Income Limits: 25 States Compared

Written by on Nov 11, 2026
6 min read

Key Takeaways

  • Bond-financed state programs follow a federal cap: 100% of area median income for households of 1–2 people and 115% for 3 or more, rising to 120% and 140% in targeted areas.
  • Example limits in our 25-state table run from $75,050 (Sedgwick County, Kansas, family of four) to $237,440 (New York City, 3+ people) as of November 2026.
  • Some states set one flat cap instead: Alabama $172,800, Arizona $155,386 and Arkansas $142,000.

There is no single income limit for first-time home buyer programs. Each state housing finance agency sets its own, usually by county and household size. As of November 2026, the main statewide programs in our table cap income anywhere from $75,050 (Sedgwick County, Kansas, family of four) to $237,440 (New York City, households of 3 or more). Programs funded with mortgage revenue bonds follow a federal rule: 100% of area median income for 1–2 person households and 115% for larger ones, under 26 U.S.C. § 143.

Check your home buying eligibility. Start here

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First-time home buyer income limits by state

Each row shows the main statewide first mortgage or down payment program, how its income limit works, one example, and the agency’s own limits page. “1–2 people” and “3+" are household sizes. Click a state name for our full guide to that state’s programs.

StateProgramIncome limit ruleExample limit (area, household, date)Official limits
CaliforniaCalHFA first mortgage (pairs with MyHome Assistance)One limit per county; counts the income your lender uses to qualify youLos Angeles County: $214,000 (any household size), effective June 30, 2026Agency limits
New YorkSONYMA Low Interest Rate ProgramBy region and household size; separate target-area limitsNew York City: $203,520 (1–2 people), $237,440 (3+), reservations from July 6, 2026Agency limits
TexasTDHCA My First Texas HomeBy county and household size: 100%/115% of area median, 120%/140% in targeted tractsHarris County: $104,000 (1–2 people), $119,600 (3+), effective July 13, 2026Agency limits
MassachusettsMassHousing HFA Preferred / HFA Advantage (with down payment assistance)By county or community, as a percent of area median income (80% and 135% tiers)Boston (Suffolk County): $209,250 at 135% of AMI, loans locked from June 15, 2026Agency limits
GeorgiaGeorgia Dream (DCA)By household size and area (Atlanta MSA, Athens MSA, rest of state); counts every adult who will live in the homeAtlanta metro: $137,555 (1–2 people), $158,188 (3+), effective July 8, 2026Agency limits
PennsylvaniaPHFA Keystone Home LoanBy county and household size; target counties and tractsPhiladelphia County: $147,200 (1–2 people), $171,700 (3+), reservations from July 1, 2026Agency limits
New JerseyNJHMFA First-Time Homebuyer Mortgage ProgramBy county and household size; 3+ limit is 115% of the 1–2 limitBergen County: $137,100 (1–2 people), $157,665 (3+), effective July 28, 2025Agency limits
IndianaIHCDA First Step / Next HomeBy county and household size; higher limits in targeted tractsMarion County: $110,300 (1–2 people), $126,845 (3+), effective May 25, 2026Agency limits
MichiganMSHDA MI Home LoanBy county, household size and targeted areaWayne County outside targeted cities: $104,800 (1–2 people), $120,520 (3+), chart dated June 1, 2026Agency limits
ColoradoCHFA SmartStepOne qualifying-income limit per county for SmartStep; bond programs such as FirstStep use household-size limitsDenver County: $178,920 (any household size), effective Nov. 2, 2026Agency limits
MissouriMHDC First PlaceBy area, household size and targeted areaKansas City metro, non-targeted: $113,400 (1–2 people), $130,410 (3+), effective May 1, 2026Agency limits
OklahomaOHFA DREAM GovernmentStatewide cap on qualifying income; OHFA's GOLD program uses county and family-size limitsStatewide: $150,000, as posted when checked in November 2026Agency limits
VirginiaVirginia Housing first-time homebuyer (Standard/Bond) loanBy area and household size; separate, higher limit for non-bond loansNorthern Virginia: $186,000 (2 or fewer people), $217,000 (3+), effective Aug. 1, 2026Agency limits
MarylandMaryland Mortgage ProgramBy county or city, household size and targeted areaBaltimore City: $164,520 (1–2 people), $191,940 (3+), loans reserved from June 24, 2026Agency limits
MinnesotaMinnesota Housing Start UpThree regions (Twin Cities metro, Dodge/Olmsted, rest of state) and household size11-county Twin Cities metro: $131,500 (1–2 people), $151,200 (3+), as posted November 2026Agency limits
ArizonaArizona IDA Home PlusOne limit for all counties, based on the borrowers' qualifying incomeStatewide: $155,386, current as of April 6, 2026Agency limits
New MexicoHousing New Mexico FirstHomeBy county and household size; targeted areas exemptBernalillo County: $101,254 (1–2 people), $116,443 (3+), effective July 27, 2026Agency limits
North DakotaNDHFA FirstHomeSame limit in all counties, by household sizeStatewide: $105,730 (1–2 people), $121,590 (3+), effective June 15, 2026Agency limits
South CarolinaSC Housing Homebuyer ProgramBy county, household size and targeted areaCharleston County, non-targeted: $117,500 (1–2 people), $135,125 (3+), reservations from June 1, 2026Agency limits
AlabamaAHFA Step UpOne statewide limit, regardless of household size or locationStatewide: $172,800, as posted November 2026Agency limits
KansasKansas Housing First Time Homebuyer program80% of area median income, by county and household sizeSedgwick County: $75,050 (family of four), 2026Agency limits
LouisianaLHC MRB Assisted programBy parish, household size and targeted areaOrleans Parish, non-targeted: $88,600 (1–2 people), $101,890 (3+), as of May 4, 2026Agency limits
MaineMaineHousing First Home LoanBy county or metro area and household sizePortland-area towns: $139,100 (1–2 people), $159,965 (3+), effective June 1, 2026Agency limits
MontanaMontana Board of Housing Regular BondBy county, household size and targeted areaYellowstone County: $128,160 (1–2 people), $149,520 (3+), July 24, 2026 guideAgency limits
ArkansasADFA Move-UpOne cap on qualifying income; first-time buyer status not requiredStatewide: $142,000, as posted November 2026Agency limits

We are still verifying the remaining states against their agencies’ own limits pages and will add them as we confirm them. Until then, see our guide to down payment assistance in every state.

Check your home buying eligibility. Start here

How first-time home buyer income limits are set

Programs funded with tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds, such as Montana’s Regular Bond and Virginia Housing’s Standard/Bond loans, must follow federal income caps. Under 26 U.S.C. § 143(f), family income must be 115% or less of the applicable median family income, which is the higher of the area or statewide median. For households of fewer than 3 people, that cap drops to 100%.

That is why so many rows above show two numbers. In Texas, for example, TDHCA labels Harris County’s limits as 100% of area median family income ($104,000) for 1–2 people and 115% ($119,600) for 3 or more. New Jersey’s 3+ limit is 115% of its 1–2 person limit in every county.

Programs that are not bond-funded can set limits differently. MassHousing uses 80% and 135% of area median income tiers. Kansas’s program caps income at 80% of area median. A few agencies use one flat number for the whole state, such as Alabama’s Step Up at $172,800 regardless of household size or location.

National programs have their own rules. Fannie Mae’s HomeReady income limits and USDA loan income limits apply on top of, or instead of, a state program’s limit.

Targeted areas have higher limits

Federal law also lets bond programs serve “targeted areas,” which are designated census tracts and economically distressed areas. There, one-third of the financing may go to buyers without regard to income, and the rest may go to buyers earning up to 140% of median (120% for 1–2 people). Buyers in targeted areas also do not have to be first-time buyers.

The difference can be large. In Harris County, Texas, the targeted-tract limit is $145,600 for 3 or more people, compared with $119,600 elsewhere in the county. In Marion County, Indiana, it is $154,420 vs. $126,845. Michigan lets repeat buyers use MI Home Loan in targeted areas, while buyers elsewhere must be first-time buyers.

See which loan programs you may qualify for. Start here

Whose income counts

Agencies do not all count the same people. Read the rule before you compare your income with a limit:

  • Everyone in the household. Georgia Dream counts every adult who will live in the home within 12 months of closing, even if they are not on the loan. Pennsylvania counts all adults who plan to live in the home within a year.
  • Everyone on the title. Texas counts everyone who signs the deed of trust, including a non-purchasing spouse.
  • Only the borrowers’ qualifying income. CalHFA counts the income your lender used to qualify you. Arizona’s Home Plus looks at the income of borrowers on the note.

This matters if you have a working adult child or roommate who is not on the loan. Their income could push a household over the limit in one state and not count at all in another.

How to check your income limit

  • Find your county or area in the agency’s limits file linked above.
  • Pick the column for your household size, and check whether your home is in a targeted area.
  • Confirm the effective date. Most agencies in our table updated limits between May and August 2026; SC Housing, for example, says its limits stay in effect until HUD releases 2027 figures.
  • Ask a participating lender to run your numbers. Lenders apply the program’s income rules and know which version of the limits is in effect for your loan reservation.

Income limits are only one requirement. Programs also set purchase price limits, credit score minimums and homebuyer education rules, and meeting a limit does not mean you will be approved.

Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you

How we got these numbers

We took each income limit from the state housing finance agency’s own limits page or program document, checked Nov. 10, 2026. For each state we chose the agency’s main statewide first mortgage or down payment program and one example area, usually the largest county or metro. Effective dates are as the agency states them; where an agency did not post one, we note when we checked. States we could not verify on an official agency page are not in the table yet.

FAQ

It depends on your state, county and household size. In our table, example limits range from $75,050 in Sedgwick County, Kansas (family of four) to $237,440 in New York City (3 or more people) as of November 2026.
Often, yes. Bond-funded programs typically use 100% of area median income for 1–2 people and 115% for 3 or more, so Harris County, Texas, allows $104,000 or $119,600.
It is a designated census tract or distressed area where federal rules allow higher income limits, up to 140% of area median for 3 or more people, and drop the first-time buyer requirement.
Yes. Alabama's Step Up uses one $172,800 limit regardless of household size, and Arizona's Home Plus uses $155,386 in every county.
Most agencies update them once a year. For example, Texas's current limits took effect July 13, 2026, and Pennsylvania's apply to reservations from July 1, 2026.

Sources: 26 U.S.C. § 143 (Cornell LII), CalHFA first mortgage, SONYMA Low Interest Rate Program, TDHCA My First Texas Home, MassHousing HFA Preferred / HFA Advantage, Georgia Dream, PHFA Keystone Home Loan, NJHMFA First-Time Homebuyer Mortgage Program, IHCDA First Step / Next Home, MSHDA MI Home Loan, CHFA SmartStep, MHDC First Place, OHFA DREAM Government, Virginia Housing first-time homebuyer, Maryland Mortgage Program, Minnesota Housing Start Up, Arizona IDA Home Plus, Housing New Mexico FirstHome, NDHFA FirstHome, SC Housing Homebuyer Program, AHFA Step Up, Kansas Housing First Time Homebuyer program, LHC MRB Assisted program, MaineHousing First Home Loan, Montana Board of Housing Regular Bond, ADFA Move-Up.

Alex Lange
Authored By: Alex Lange
The Mortgage Reports contributor
Alex Lange is the CEO of Full Beaker, a financial media and lead generation company serving the mortgage, housing, and consumer finance industries. He has over 20 years of experience in mortgage finance, real estate, and PropTech, working closely with lenders and housing platforms on market analysis and consumer behavior. Alex is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) and Certified Foresight Practitioner. His writing focuses on housing affordability, retirement policy, mortgage products, and long-term household financial outcomes. NMLS #2694188

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