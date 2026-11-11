First-Time Home Buyer Program Income Limits: 25 States Compared

Key Takeaways
- Bond-financed state programs follow a federal cap: 100% of area median income for households of 1–2 people and 115% for 3 or more, rising to 120% and 140% in targeted areas.
- Example limits in our 25-state table run from $75,050 (Sedgwick County, Kansas, family of four) to $237,440 (New York City, 3+ people) as of November 2026.
- Some states set one flat cap instead: Alabama $172,800, Arizona $155,386 and Arkansas $142,000.
There is no single income limit for first-time home buyer programs. Each state housing finance agency sets its own, usually by county and household size. As of November 2026, the main statewide programs in our table cap income anywhere from $75,050 (Sedgwick County, Kansas, family of four) to $237,440 (New York City, households of 3 or more). Programs funded with mortgage revenue bonds follow a federal rule: 100% of area median income for 1–2 person households and 115% for larger ones, under 26 U.S.C. § 143.Check your home buying eligibility. Start here
In this article (Skip to...)
- First-time home buyer income limits by state
- How first-time home buyer income limits are set
- Targeted areas have higher limits
- Whose income counts
- How to check your income limit
- How we got these numbers
- FAQ
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First-time home buyer income limits by state
Each row shows the main statewide first mortgage or down payment program, how its income limit works, one example, and the agency’s own limits page. “1–2 people” and “3+" are household sizes. Click a state name for our full guide to that state’s programs.
|State
|Program
|Income limit rule
|Example limit (area, household, date)
|Official limits
|California
|CalHFA first mortgage (pairs with MyHome Assistance)
|One limit per county; counts the income your lender uses to qualify you
|Los Angeles County: $214,000 (any household size), effective June 30, 2026
|Agency limits
|New York
|SONYMA Low Interest Rate Program
|By region and household size; separate target-area limits
|New York City: $203,520 (1–2 people), $237,440 (3+), reservations from July 6, 2026
|Agency limits
|Texas
|TDHCA My First Texas Home
|By county and household size: 100%/115% of area median, 120%/140% in targeted tracts
|Harris County: $104,000 (1–2 people), $119,600 (3+), effective July 13, 2026
|Agency limits
|Massachusetts
|MassHousing HFA Preferred / HFA Advantage (with down payment assistance)
|By county or community, as a percent of area median income (80% and 135% tiers)
|Boston (Suffolk County): $209,250 at 135% of AMI, loans locked from June 15, 2026
|Agency limits
|Georgia
|Georgia Dream (DCA)
|By household size and area (Atlanta MSA, Athens MSA, rest of state); counts every adult who will live in the home
|Atlanta metro: $137,555 (1–2 people), $158,188 (3+), effective July 8, 2026
|Agency limits
|Pennsylvania
|PHFA Keystone Home Loan
|By county and household size; target counties and tracts
|Philadelphia County: $147,200 (1–2 people), $171,700 (3+), reservations from July 1, 2026
|Agency limits
|New Jersey
|NJHMFA First-Time Homebuyer Mortgage Program
|By county and household size; 3+ limit is 115% of the 1–2 limit
|Bergen County: $137,100 (1–2 people), $157,665 (3+), effective July 28, 2025
|Agency limits
|Indiana
|IHCDA First Step / Next Home
|By county and household size; higher limits in targeted tracts
|Marion County: $110,300 (1–2 people), $126,845 (3+), effective May 25, 2026
|Agency limits
|Michigan
|MSHDA MI Home Loan
|By county, household size and targeted area
|Wayne County outside targeted cities: $104,800 (1–2 people), $120,520 (3+), chart dated June 1, 2026
|Agency limits
|Colorado
|CHFA SmartStep
|One qualifying-income limit per county for SmartStep; bond programs such as FirstStep use household-size limits
|Denver County: $178,920 (any household size), effective Nov. 2, 2026
|Agency limits
|Missouri
|MHDC First Place
|By area, household size and targeted area
|Kansas City metro, non-targeted: $113,400 (1–2 people), $130,410 (3+), effective May 1, 2026
|Agency limits
|Oklahoma
|OHFA DREAM Government
|Statewide cap on qualifying income; OHFA's GOLD program uses county and family-size limits
|Statewide: $150,000, as posted when checked in November 2026
|Agency limits
|Virginia
|Virginia Housing first-time homebuyer (Standard/Bond) loan
|By area and household size; separate, higher limit for non-bond loans
|Northern Virginia: $186,000 (2 or fewer people), $217,000 (3+), effective Aug. 1, 2026
|Agency limits
|Maryland
|Maryland Mortgage Program
|By county or city, household size and targeted area
|Baltimore City: $164,520 (1–2 people), $191,940 (3+), loans reserved from June 24, 2026
|Agency limits
|Minnesota
|Minnesota Housing Start Up
|Three regions (Twin Cities metro, Dodge/Olmsted, rest of state) and household size
|11-county Twin Cities metro: $131,500 (1–2 people), $151,200 (3+), as posted November 2026
|Agency limits
|Arizona
|Arizona IDA Home Plus
|One limit for all counties, based on the borrowers' qualifying income
|Statewide: $155,386, current as of April 6, 2026
|Agency limits
|New Mexico
|Housing New Mexico FirstHome
|By county and household size; targeted areas exempt
|Bernalillo County: $101,254 (1–2 people), $116,443 (3+), effective July 27, 2026
|Agency limits
|North Dakota
|NDHFA FirstHome
|Same limit in all counties, by household size
|Statewide: $105,730 (1–2 people), $121,590 (3+), effective June 15, 2026
|Agency limits
|South Carolina
|SC Housing Homebuyer Program
|By county, household size and targeted area
|Charleston County, non-targeted: $117,500 (1–2 people), $135,125 (3+), reservations from June 1, 2026
|Agency limits
|Alabama
|AHFA Step Up
|One statewide limit, regardless of household size or location
|Statewide: $172,800, as posted November 2026
|Agency limits
|Kansas
|Kansas Housing First Time Homebuyer program
|80% of area median income, by county and household size
|Sedgwick County: $75,050 (family of four), 2026
|Agency limits
|Louisiana
|LHC MRB Assisted program
|By parish, household size and targeted area
|Orleans Parish, non-targeted: $88,600 (1–2 people), $101,890 (3+), as of May 4, 2026
|Agency limits
|Maine
|MaineHousing First Home Loan
|By county or metro area and household size
|Portland-area towns: $139,100 (1–2 people), $159,965 (3+), effective June 1, 2026
|Agency limits
|Montana
|Montana Board of Housing Regular Bond
|By county, household size and targeted area
|Yellowstone County: $128,160 (1–2 people), $149,520 (3+), July 24, 2026 guide
|Agency limits
|Arkansas
|ADFA Move-Up
|One cap on qualifying income; first-time buyer status not required
|Statewide: $142,000, as posted November 2026
|Agency limits
We are still verifying the remaining states against their agencies’ own limits pages and will add them as we confirm them. Until then, see our guide to down payment assistance in every state.Check your home buying eligibility. Start here
How first-time home buyer income limits are set
Programs funded with tax-exempt mortgage revenue bonds, such as Montana’s Regular Bond and Virginia Housing’s Standard/Bond loans, must follow federal income caps. Under 26 U.S.C. § 143(f), family income must be 115% or less of the applicable median family income, which is the higher of the area or statewide median. For households of fewer than 3 people, that cap drops to 100%.
That is why so many rows above show two numbers. In Texas, for example, TDHCA labels Harris County’s limits as 100% of area median family income ($104,000) for 1–2 people and 115% ($119,600) for 3 or more. New Jersey’s 3+ limit is 115% of its 1–2 person limit in every county.
Programs that are not bond-funded can set limits differently. MassHousing uses 80% and 135% of area median income tiers. Kansas’s program caps income at 80% of area median. A few agencies use one flat number for the whole state, such as Alabama’s Step Up at $172,800 regardless of household size or location.
National programs have their own rules. Fannie Mae’s HomeReady income limits and USDA loan income limits apply on top of, or instead of, a state program’s limit.
Targeted areas have higher limits
Federal law also lets bond programs serve “targeted areas,” which are designated census tracts and economically distressed areas. There, one-third of the financing may go to buyers without regard to income, and the rest may go to buyers earning up to 140% of median (120% for 1–2 people). Buyers in targeted areas also do not have to be first-time buyers.
The difference can be large. In Harris County, Texas, the targeted-tract limit is $145,600 for 3 or more people, compared with $119,600 elsewhere in the county. In Marion County, Indiana, it is $154,420 vs. $126,845. Michigan lets repeat buyers use MI Home Loan in targeted areas, while buyers elsewhere must be first-time buyers.See which loan programs you may qualify for. Start here
Whose income counts
Agencies do not all count the same people. Read the rule before you compare your income with a limit:
- Everyone in the household. Georgia Dream counts every adult who will live in the home within 12 months of closing, even if they are not on the loan. Pennsylvania counts all adults who plan to live in the home within a year.
- Everyone on the title. Texas counts everyone who signs the deed of trust, including a non-purchasing spouse.
- Only the borrowers’ qualifying income. CalHFA counts the income your lender used to qualify you. Arizona’s Home Plus looks at the income of borrowers on the note.
This matters if you have a working adult child or roommate who is not on the loan. Their income could push a household over the limit in one state and not count at all in another.
How to check your income limit
- Find your county or area in the agency’s limits file linked above.
- Pick the column for your household size, and check whether your home is in a targeted area.
- Confirm the effective date. Most agencies in our table updated limits between May and August 2026; SC Housing, for example, says its limits stay in effect until HUD releases 2027 figures.
- Ask a participating lender to run your numbers. Lenders apply the program’s income rules and know which version of the limits is in effect for your loan reservation.
Income limits are only one requirement. Programs also set purchase price limits, credit score minimums and homebuyer education rules, and meeting a limit does not mean you will be approved.Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you
How we got these numbers
We took each income limit from the state housing finance agency’s own limits page or program document, checked Nov. 10, 2026. For each state we chose the agency’s main statewide first mortgage or down payment program and one example area, usually the largest county or metro. Effective dates are as the agency states them; where an agency did not post one, we note when we checked. States we could not verify on an official agency page are not in the table yet.
FAQ
Sources: 26 U.S.C. § 143 (Cornell LII), CalHFA first mortgage, SONYMA Low Interest Rate Program, TDHCA My First Texas Home, MassHousing HFA Preferred / HFA Advantage, Georgia Dream, PHFA Keystone Home Loan, NJHMFA First-Time Homebuyer Mortgage Program, IHCDA First Step / Next Home, MSHDA MI Home Loan, CHFA SmartStep, MHDC First Place, OHFA DREAM Government, Virginia Housing first-time homebuyer, Maryland Mortgage Program, Minnesota Housing Start Up, Arizona IDA Home Plus, Housing New Mexico FirstHome, NDHFA FirstHome, SC Housing Homebuyer Program, AHFA Step Up, Kansas Housing First Time Homebuyer program, LHC MRB Assisted program, MaineHousing First Home Loan, Montana Board of Housing Regular Bond, ADFA Move-Up.