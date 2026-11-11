NJHMFA Down Payment Assistance: Requirements and How to Apply

Key Takeaways NJHMFA’s Down Payment Assistance Program provides up to $15,000 in 12 counties and up to $10,000 in 9 others for down payment and closing costs.

The assistance is a 0% loan with no monthly payments, forgiven after five years if you keep living in the home and don’t refinance.

The Mortgage Reports data: 28.2% of New Jersey home buyers who requested mortgage quotes through our site in 2026 described their credit as fair or poor, vs. 35.1% nationwide.

The New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency (NJHMFA) Down Payment Assistance Program offers up to $15,000, or up to $10,000 depending on your county, toward a down payment and closing costs, as of November 2026. The money is a 0% interest, no-payment loan forgiven after five years of living in the home, and you get it with an NJHMFA first mortgage through a participating lender, according to NJHMFA’s First-Time Homebuyer Mortgage Program fact sheet (effective June 17, 2026).

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NJHMFA down payment assistance at a glance

Feature NJHMFA DPA (fact sheet effective June 17, 2026) Maximum assistance Up to $15,000 or up to $10,000, by county Uses Down payment and/or closing costs Form 0% interest forgivable loan, no monthly payments Forgiveness After 5 years of continuous primary residence, if you don't refinance or transfer the first mortgage First mortgage NJHMFA First-Time Homebuyer Mortgage (30-year fixed, FHA, VA or USDA) First-time buyer No primary residence owned in past 3 years; waived in Urban Target Areas and for qualified veterans Occupancy Move in within 60 days of closing How to apply Through a participating NJHMFA lender; 1-800-NJ-HOUSE

How much can you get in your county?

The maximum depends only on where the home is.

Maximum Counties Up to $15,000 Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Union Up to $10,000 Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem, Sussex, Warren

You can use the assistance only once. It can’t pay closing costs that the seller customarily pays, and it can’t cover an appraisal shortfall, the gap when a home appraises below the contract price.

NJHMFA down payment assistance requirements

First-time buyer: No ownership interest in a primary residence in the previous three years. If you buy in an Urban Target Area (UTA) or are a qualified veteran, you don’t need to be a first-time buyer, but you can’t own another primary residence at closing.

No ownership interest in a primary residence in the previous three years. If you buy in an Urban Target Area (UTA) or are a qualified veteran, you don’t need to be a first-time buyer, but you can’t own another primary residence at closing. Primary residence: The home must be in New Jersey and you must move in within 60 days of closing.

The home must be in New Jersey and you must move in within 60 days of closing. Property type: Single-family homes, condos, townhomes, manufactured homes permanently affixed to land you own, and two- to four-unit homes where you live in one unit. The home must also meet FHA, VA or USDA requirements.

Single-family homes, condos, townhomes, manufactured homes permanently affixed to land you own, and two- to four-unit homes where you live in one unit. The home must also meet FHA, VA or USDA requirements. Income and price: Your household income and purchase price must be within NJHMFA’s county limits (below).

Your household income and purchase price must be within NJHMFA’s county limits (below). Credit and debt: You must meet credit score and debt-to-income requirements. The fact sheet doesn’t list the exact thresholds, so ask your lender.

NJHMFA also offers a conventional option, the HFA Advantage Mortgage Program, which can be paired with the same assistance. Its consumer fact sheet (effective Aug. 14, 2023) lists a 620 minimum FICO score and a down payment generally of 3%. Confirm current HFA Advantage terms with a lender, since that sheet is older.

The Mortgage Reports data: How New Jersey home buyers rate their credit in 2026

28.2% of New Jersey home buyers who requested mortgage quotes through The Mortgage Reports in 2026 described their credit as fair or poor, compared with 35.1% nationwide. That matters here because most state assistance programs and the loans paired with them set a minimum credit score, so check this program’s requirements above before you apply.

Self-reported credit The Mortgage Reports data: New Jersey home buyers (1,601 requests) The Mortgage Reports data: all U.S. home buyers (54,285 requests) Excellent 22.5% 15.6% Very good or good 49.2% 49.3% Fair 27.5% 34.2% Poor 0.7% 0.9%

Source: The Mortgage Reports analysis of 1,601 home purchase quote requests submitted through our online mortgage form from Jan. 1 to Nov. 9, 2026. Credit tiers are self-reported; the form offers Excellent, Very good, Good, Fair and Poor, and Very good and Good are counted together. States are assigned by ZIP code. These are people who used our form, not a sample of all buyers.

NJHMFA income and purchase price limits

Income limits are set by county as a share of Area Median Income (AMI): 100% for one- or two-person households and 115% for three or more. Homes in Urban Target Areas use higher limits of 120% and 140%. These figures are effective June 17, 2026.

Counties 1 to 2 people 3+ people UTA 1 to 2 people UTA 3+ people Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hudson, Salem, Warren $134,600 $154,790 $161,520 $188,440 Essex, Morris, Sussex, Union $138,400 $159,160 $166,080 $193,760 Bergen, Passaic $139,100 $159,965 $166,920 $194,740 Mercer $139,800 $160,770 $167,760 $195,720 Monmouth, Ocean $140,600 $161,690 $168,720 $196,840 Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset $154,800 $178,020 $185,760 $216,720

Purchase price limits vary by county group and number of units. For a one-unit home outside a UTA, they range from $566,355 in Cumberland, Mercer and Warren counties to $1,306,975 in the highest-cost group, which includes Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex and Monmouth. FHA or VA loan maximums apply if they are lower.

One-unit price limit (standard) Counties $566,355 Cumberland, Mercer, Warren $659,386 Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Salem $764,069 Atlantic, Cape May $1,306,975 Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union

How to apply for NJHMFA down payment assistance

You apply through a participating NJHMFA lender, not directly with the agency. The lender originates the first mortgage and requests the assistance with it.

Check your county’s income limit and the price limit for the home type you want.

Contact a participating NJHMFA lender (NJHMFA posts the list on njhousing.gov) or call 1-800-NJ-HOUSE.

Get preapproved for an NJHMFA first mortgage and ask the lender to include the DPA.

Plan to move in within 60 days of closing and stay at least five years for full forgiveness.

Rates on NJHMFA loans come from the participating lender and depend on your credit, down payment and property. For other statewide and local programs, see our guide to New Jersey first-time home buyer programs and grants.

Pitfalls to watch for

The forgiveness clock runs for five years from closing. If you sell, stop living in the home, refinance or otherwise transfer the first mortgage before then, the assistance is not forgiven. If you think you might refinance soon, ask your lender how that would affect the DPA balance.

How we got these numbers

We took assistance amounts, forgiveness terms, eligibility rules, income limits and purchase price limits from NJHMFA’s First-Time Homebuyer Mortgage Program consumer fact sheet, effective June 17, 2026, and HFA Advantage details from NJHMFA’s August 2023 fact sheet, both checked Nov. 10, 2026.

NJHMFA down payment assistance FAQ

How much is NJHMFA down payment assistance? Up to $15,000 in 12 counties, including Bergen, Essex and Middlesex, and up to $10,000 in 9 counties, including Atlantic, Camden and Sussex, as of November 2026. Does NJHMFA down payment assistance have to be repaid? It is a 0% loan with no monthly payments that is forgiven after five years if you live in the home and don't refinance or transfer the first mortgage. Do I have to be a first-time homebuyer? Generally yes, meaning no primary residence owned in the past three years. Buyers in Urban Target Areas and qualified veterans are exempt but can't own another primary residence at closing. What is the NJHMFA income limit? It depends on county and household size. Outside Urban Target Areas it ranges from $134,600 to $154,800 for one or two people, under limits effective June 17, 2026. How do I apply for NJHMFA down payment assistance? Apply through a participating NJHMFA lender along with an NJHMFA first mortgage, or call 1-800-NJ-HOUSE for help.

Sources: NJHMFA, First-Time Homebuyer Mortgage Program Consumer Fact Sheet (effective June 17, 2026); NJHMFA, HFA Advantage Mortgage Program Consumer Fact Sheet (effective Aug. 14, 2023).