First-Time Home BuyersPHFA Keystone Advantage Assistance: Eligibility and Amounts

PHFA Keystone Advantage Assistance: Eligibility and Amounts

Written by on Nov 11, 2026
4 min read

Key Takeaways

  • Keystone Advantage lends up to 4% of the purchase price or market value, or $6,000, whichever is less, for your down payment and closing costs.
  • It is a 0% interest second mortgage repaid monthly over 10 years, so a $6,000 loan works out to $50 a month.
  • The Mortgage Reports data: 36.6% of Pennsylvania home buyers who requested mortgage quotes through our site in 2026 described their credit as fair or poor, vs. 35.1% nationwide.

PHFA’s Keystone Advantage Assistance Loan provides up to 4% of the purchase price or market value, capped at $6,000, toward a down payment and closing costs, as of November 2026. It is a 0% interest second loan you repay monthly over 10 years, and it requires a 660 minimum credit score, no more than $50,000 in liquid assets after closing and a PHFA first mortgage, according to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA).

Check your home buying eligibility. Start here

In this article (Skip to...)

Google AI & Search Preference

Want to see our expert mortgage insights first?

Add The Mortgage Reports as a preferred source on Google. You’ll automatically see our latest rate analyses, buying guides, and housing forecasts highlighted in your Google Search, AI Mode, and AI Overviews.

Follow on Google

Keystone Advantage at a glance

FeatureKeystone Advantage terms (as of November 2026)
Maximum assistanceLesser of 4% of purchase price or market value, or $6,000
UsesMinimum required down payment and/or closing costs only
Interest rate0%
RepaymentMonthly, amortized over 10 years (120 payments)
Minimum credit score660 for all borrowers
Minimum loan$500
Asset limitLiquid assets of $50,000 or less after closing funds
Required first mortgageHFA Preferred (Lo MI), Keystone Government loan or Keystone Home loan
CombiningNot with other PHFA assistance, except Access Modification and the $500 PHFA Grant

Because the loan has no interest, your monthly payment is simply the loan amount divided by 120. At the $6,000 maximum, that is $50 a month. A $4,000 loan would be about $33.33 a month. These figures are our own arithmetic, not PHFA quotes.

Check your home buying options. Start here

Who qualifies for Keystone Advantage?

PHFA sets a short list of rules for the assistance itself. You must also qualify for the PHFA first mortgage you pair it with.

  • Credit: Every borrower needs at least a 660 credit score.
  • Assets: Liquid assets, such as cash, checking and savings, stocks, bonds and CDs, can’t exceed $50,000 after you set aside your closing funds. Retirement accounts count only if you could withdraw from them without penalty because of age or retirement.
  • First mortgage: You must use an HFA Preferred, Keystone Government or Keystone Home loan, and meet that program’s rules, including its loan-to-value and down payment requirements.
  • Use of funds: The money can cover only your minimum required down payment and closing costs.

Income, price and first-time buyer rules

Keystone Advantage itself has no separate income or price limit on PHFA’s page. Those limits come from your first mortgage. For the Keystone Home Loan, PHFA caps household income and total acquisition cost by county, and every adult who will live in the home must be a first-time buyer, meaning no ownership of a principal residence in the past three years. That first-time rule doesn’t apply in targeted counties or areas, or to discharged U.S. veterans.

PHFA updated Keystone Home Loan income and purchase price limits for loans locked on or after July 1, 2026, raising most of them and lowering them in Pike County, per its second-quarter 2026 program update. Check the current county figures with a participating lender before you shop.

The Mortgage Reports data: How Pennsylvania home buyers rate their credit in 2026

36.6% of Pennsylvania home buyers who requested mortgage quotes through The Mortgage Reports in 2026 described their credit as fair or poor, compared with 35.1% nationwide. That matters here because most state assistance programs and the loans paired with them set a minimum credit score, so check this program’s requirements above before you apply.

Self-reported creditThe Mortgage Reports data: Pennsylvania home buyers (2,247 requests)The Mortgage Reports data: all U.S. home buyers (54,285 requests)
Excellent14.3%15.6%
Very good or good49.0%49.3%
Fair35.4%34.2%
Poor1.2%0.9%

Source: The Mortgage Reports analysis of 2,247 home purchase quote requests submitted through our online mortgage form from Jan. 1 to Nov. 9, 2026. Credit tiers are self-reported; the form offers Excellent, Very good, Good, Fair and Poor, and Very good and Good are counted together. States are assigned by ZIP code. These are people who used our form, not a sample of all buyers.

How much can you get?

Your amount is the smallest of three numbers: 4% of the purchase price or market value, $6,000, or what you actually need for your minimum down payment and closing costs. Because 4% of $150,000 is $6,000, buyers above that price will usually hit the $6,000 cap. On a $120,000 home, 4% is $4,800.

PHFA allows a higher amount, up to $8,000, for employees of participating Employer Assisted Housing (EAH) employers. Other borrowers are limited to the standard amount.

See what you qualify for. Start here

How Keystone Advantage compares to other PHFA assistance

PHFA offers several down payment and closing cost programs. You generally can’t stack them with Keystone Advantage, so it helps to compare before you choose.

ProgramAmountTermsKey condition
Keystone AdvantageLesser of 4% or $6,0000%, repaid monthly over 10 years660 score; HFA Preferred, Keystone Government or Keystone Home
K-FIT5% of the lesser of price or appraised valueForgiven 10% a year over 10 yearsKeystone Home loan only; 660 score
K-DATE8% for loans up to $150,000 (subject to availability); 5% above0%, no payments; due on sale, refinance or payoff; 30-year term660 score
Access DPAUp to $15,000No interestMust also use Access Home Modification; income at or below 80% of statewide median
PHFA Grant$500No repaymentHFA Preferred only; can be combined with Keystone Advantage

Keystone Advantage is the option you pay back steadily, which means no balance is due when you sell. K-FIT can be forgiven if you stay, and K-DATE defers the whole balance until you sell, refinance or pay off the first mortgage. Which fits depends on your price, budget and how long you plan to stay.

How to apply for Keystone Advantage

You don’t apply to PHFA directly. You apply through a PHFA participating lender, which handles the first mortgage and the assistance together. PHFA also lists approved homebuyer education and counseling providers who can help you decide which program fits.

  • Check your credit score and assets against the 660 and $50,000 limits.
  • Contact a PHFA participating lender and ask which first mortgage (HFA Preferred, Keystone Government or Keystone Home) you qualify for.
  • Confirm the county income and price limits that apply to your loan lock date.
  • Plan your monthly budget to include the 10-year assistance payment.

PHFA’s customer service line is 1.855.827.3466. For more statewide and local options, see our guide to Pennsylvania first-time home buyer programs and grants. Mortgage rates on PHFA loans vary by lender and depend on your credit, down payment and property.

Time to make a move? Let us find the right mortgage for you

How we got these numbers

We took Keystone Advantage terms from PHFA’s program page and its assistance overview, Keystone Home Loan rules from PHFA’s purchase program page, and limit changes from PHFA’s June 29, 2026 quarterly program update, all checked Nov. 10, 2026. Monthly payment and price examples are our own arithmetic.

Keystone Advantage FAQ

It is up to 4% of the purchase price or market value, or $6,000, whichever is less, as of November 2026.
Yes. It is a 0% interest second loan repaid monthly over 10 years. A $6,000 loan works out to $50 a month.
PHFA requires a minimum 660 credit score for all borrowers.
No. Keystone Advantage can't be combined with other PHFA assistance except the Access Modification Loan Program and the $500 PHFA Grant with an HFA Preferred loan.
Keystone Advantage follows your first mortgage's rules. The Keystone Home Loan requires first-time buyer status (no home owned in three years) unless you buy in a targeted area or are a discharged veteran.

Sources: PHFA, Keystone Advantage Assistance Loan; PHFA, Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance; PHFA, Keystone Home Loan; PHFA, Quarterly Program Update, 2nd Quarter 2026.

Alex Lange
Authored By: Alex Lange
The Mortgage Reports contributor
Alex Lange is the CEO of Full Beaker, a financial media and lead generation company serving the mortgage, housing, and consumer finance industries. He has over 20 years of experience in mortgage finance, real estate, and PropTech, working closely with lenders and housing platforms on market analysis and consumer behavior. Alex is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) and Certified Foresight Practitioner. His writing focuses on housing affordability, retirement policy, mortgage products, and long-term household financial outcomes. NMLS #2694188

Read More in First-Time Home Buyers

First-Time Home Buyer Program Income Limits: 25 States Compared

Income limits for each state’s main first-time home buyer program, with the rule, an example limit and a link to the agency’s own limits page, as of November 2026.

November 11, 2026First-Time Home Buyers
Row of modest starter homes in a newer subdivision with muted siding, one-car garages, young trees, and a curving sidewalk.

Bank Homebuyer Grants Compared: Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citi

Wells Fargo and Bank of America offer down payment grants up to $10,000, Citi and Bank of America up to $7,500 for closing costs, and Chase $2,500 or $5,000. Here is how they compare.

November 11, 2026First-Time Home Buyers
Small brick and stone bank branch on a main street, with tall windows, a glass door, an ATM alcove, and neighboring storefronts.

NJHMFA Down Payment Assistance: Requirements and How to Apply

New Jersey’s NJHMFA Down Payment Assistance Program gives eligible buyers up to $15,000 or $10,000, forgiven after five years. Here are the June 2026 limits and steps.

November 11, 2026First-Time Home Buyers
Two-story white colonial with black shutters and a small portico, a curved driveway, and pink azaleas in bloom.

Popular Articles

The information contained on The Mortgage Reports website is for informational purposes only and is not an advertisement for products offered by Full Beaker. The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author and do not reflect the policy or position of Full Beaker, its officers, parent, or affiliates.

By refinancing an existing loan, the total finance charges incurred may be higher over the life of the loan.