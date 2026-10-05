HELOC vs. Cash-Out Refinance in a High-Rate Market: Which Is Better?

Key Takeaways If you have a low mortgage rate, a HELOC or home equity loan lets you access your equity without changing your current rate.

A HELOC offers flexible access to funds, usually at a variable rate. A cash-out refinance provides a lump sum and replaces your current mortgage with a larger loan.

Compare total monthly payments, upfront costs, rate change risk, and total interest for each option. The lowest advertised rate may not yield the lowest overall cost.

If your mortgage rate is significantly lower than current rates, begin by comparing HELOC and home equity loan offers. Both allow you to borrow against your equity without changing your first mortgage’s rate or terms.

A cash-out refinance replaces your first mortgage and applies a new rate to the entire balance, which can be more costly if current rates are higher than your existing rate. However, it may be appropriate if your current rate is similar to new offers, you need a large lump sum, or a lender provides a cash-out refinance with a lower overall cost than a second mortgage.

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Why does your current mortgage rate matter?

Your current mortgage rate is important because a cash-out refinance replaces it, while a HELOC or home equity loan leaves it unchanged. If current rates are higher, a cash-out refinance applies the higher rate to your entire mortgage balance, not just the additional amount you borrow.

What experts are saying

Thomas Brock, CFA, CPA

“I’ve seen homeowners focus on the lower rate advertised for a cash-out refinance without considering that the new rate applies to their entire mortgage balance. When you already have a low first-mortgage rate, taking on a higher-rate HELOC or home equity loan can sometimes be the much less expensive tradeoff - because you’re only paying that higher rate on the additional money borrowed.”

Suppose you owe $300,000 at 3.5% and need another $50,000. A cash-out refinance would apply its new rate to all $350,000. A second mortgage, whether it’s a HELOC or a home equity loan, would retain the 3.5% rate on the $300,000 mortgage and apply a new rate only to the additional $50,000.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency reports that most active U.S. mortgages carry rates below prevailing market rates. This rate gap can make a second mortgage less expensive overall than a cash-out refinancing, even if it carries a higher individual rate. Compare combined payments, fees, and total interest for both options before deciding.

How do HELOCs, home equity loans, and cash-out refinances work?

All three options convert home equity into cash, but each affects your finances differently.

Feature HELOC Home equity loan Cash-out refinance Effect on first mortgage Leaves it unchanged Leaves it unchanged Replaces it How you receive funds Draw as needed One lump sum One lump sum Common rate structure Usually variable Often fixed Often fixed Monthly payments First mortgage plus HELOC First mortgage plus home equity loan One mortgage payment Main rate risk Rate and payment may rise Payment may change if you choose an adjustable rate New rate applies to the full mortgage balance Upfront costs A HELOC lender may charge application, appraisal, annual, or closing fees A home equity lender may charge appraisal, title, origination, or closing fees A cash-out lender often charges standard mortgage closing costs Suitability Individuals comfortable with the potential for fluctuating payments Individuals who prefer predictable payments Individuals who need a large lump sum and aren’t facing the loss of a low-rate mortgage

The table outlines common product features, but lenders set their own rates, fees, repayment periods, and borrowing limits.

HELOC

A home equity line of credit is a revolving line of credit secured by your home. You can borrow, repay, and borrow again during the draw period, up to your credit limit.

HELOCs typically have variable rates, so your payment may change as rates or your balance change. Some plans allow you to lock part or all of your balance at a fixed rate. When the draw period ends, you must repay the remaining balance according to the lender’s schedule. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s HELOC guide notes that payments may increase during the repayment period.

A HELOC creates a second mortgage and does not change the rate, term, or payment schedule on your first mortgage.

Home equity loan

A home equity loan provides the full amount at closing. With a fixed rate, your principal-and-interest payment stays the same. An adjustable rate can change your payment. Like a HELOC, a home equity loan creates a second mortgage and leaves your first mortgage unchanged. It suits a one-time expense when you know the amount needed and want predictable payments.

Cash-out refinance

A cash-out refinance replaces your first mortgage with a larger loan. The lender pays off your current mortgage, deducts any financed closing costs, and provides the remaining amount in cash. This option consolidates your payments into one mortgage, but also changes the rate and repayment term on your existing balance. The CFPB recommends reviewing the new rate carefully, because in a high-rate market it may be higher than your current rate and will apply to your full loan balance, not just the cash you take out.

How can a blended mortgage rate help you compare options?

A blended mortgage rate is the weighted average of your first-mortgage rate and a new second-mortgage rate. It helps you compare this combination to the rate on a cash-out refinance.

Use this formula:

Blended rate = [(first-mortgage balance x rate) + (second-mortgage balance x rate)] / total balance

Consider this hypothetical example:

Option 1: Keep the first mortgage and add a second mortgage

First mortgage: $300,000 at 3.5%

HELOC or home equity loan: $50,000 at 8.5%

Total debt: $350,000

Blended rate: 4.21%

Option 2: Use a cash-out refinance

New mortgage: $350,000 at 6.75%

Rate on the full balance: 6.75%

In this example, the second mortgage has the highest individual rate, but it applies to only $50,000. Keeping the 3.5% rate on the remaining $300,000 results in a lower initial blended rate than refinancing the full balance at 6.75%.

The blended rate is only a starting point. It does not include closing costs, loan terms, rate changes, or differences in principal repayment speed. Compare combined monthly payments and total interest and fees through your expected payoff or refinance date.

When can a cash-out refinance make sense?

A cash-out refinance may still be appropriate in a high-rate market, especially in the following situations.

Your current rate matches or exceeds new offers

A cash-out refinance is more competitive when the quoted rate is close to your current rate. If the quoted rate is lower, refinancing may reduce your rate while providing cash. Your credit, equity, loan amount, and market conditions determine the rate a lender offers.

You need a large lump sum

A second mortgage may have a higher rate or shorter repayment period. If you need to borrow a large amount compared to your first-mortgage balance, a cash-out refinance may offer a more manageable payment. Compare total interest and monthly payments, as a longer term can increase your borrowing cost.

You want one mortgage payment

A cash-out refinance combines your existing balance and new borrowing into one loan, which can simplify monthly payments. However, convenience alone does not reduce the overall cost.

Cash-out refinancing may lower the interest rate on credit cards or other debts, but it uses your home as collateral for debts that previously had none. This can increase foreclosure risk if you cannot make the new mortgage payments. Before consolidating debt, compare the total cost and create a plan to avoid rebuilding paid-off balances.

Which home equity option should you choose?

Start with your mortgage rate. Then decide based on when you need funds, how much you plan to borrow, and what payment fits your budget. If you want to keep a low first-mortgage rate, compare the two second-mortgage options first. How you plan to use the funds can help you choose between them.

Consider a HELOC when:

You need funds over time rather than all at once

You expect to borrow only part of the available credit line

Your budget can handle payment changes

The HELOC offer shows lower fees and projected interest than the alternatives

Consider a home equity loan when:

You know how much you need to borrow

You prefer a fixed rate and predictable payment

You can manage a separate second-mortgage payment

The repayment term suits your budget

Consider a cash-out refinance when:

Your current rate is close to or above available refinance rates

You need a large lump sum

A written quote shows a lower total cost than a second mortgage

You prefer one mortgage payment

You have compared the full term and can accept the total interest cost

What should you compare before applying?

Request personalized quotes for each option that meets your needs. Ask each lender to quote the same loan amount, and gather offers within a short period to avoid market fluctuations affecting your comparison.

Review:

The rate and APR

The total monthly payment, including your first mortgage if you choose a second mortgage

Lender fees and third-party closing costs

Fixed or variable rate terms

The HELOC index, margin, rate cap, draw period, and repayment period

The loan term and payoff date

Total interest and fees through your expected payoff date

Early-closure, prepayment, annual, or inactivity fees

Cash-out refinances and most home equity loans use standard Loan Estimates. HELOCs use different disclosures, so compare the plan’s rate formula and fees rather than relying solely on APR. The CFPB explains which HELOC terms and costs lenders must disclose.

Request quotes from at least three lenders and compare their rates, fees, and loan terms. You can also use written offers to negotiate with your preferred lender.

Take the next step toward accessing your equity

When mortgage rates are high, the best way to access your home equity depends on your current rate. If you want to keep a low mortgage rate, compare a HELOC or home equity loan with a cash-out refinance before applying.

The providers below can help you review personalized offers, compare rates, fees, and monthly payments, and determine your eligibility.

FAQs about refinancing in a high-rate market

Will a cash-out refinance make me lose my low mortgage rate?

Yes. A cash-out refinance replaces your current mortgage with a new loan at a new rate, which applies to the full balance. A HELOC or home equity loan allows you to keep your existing mortgage rate and terms.

Is a HELOC cheaper than a cash-out refinance?

It depends on your loan amounts, interest rates, fees, and repayment terms. A HELOC may be less expensive if you have a low first-mortgage rate and need to borrow a small amount. However, variable rates or longer repayment periods can increase costs. Compare personalized offers, not just advertised rates.

Can I get a fixed rate without refinancing my first mortgage?

Yes. A home equity loan offers a fixed rate and lump-sum payment without altering your first mortgage. Some lenders also allow you to convert part or all of a HELOC balance to a fixed rate. Ask lenders about fixed-rate pricing and repayment terms.

How much equity do I need?

Lenders determine your combined loan-to-value ratio by dividing the total of all loans secured by your home by its value. Maximum ratios vary by lender and may depend on property type, loan type, occupancy, credit history, and other factors. Ask lenders how much you can borrow after they assess your property value and current mortgage balance.

Does a HELOC affect a future refinance?

It can. Most new mortgage lenders require a first-lien position, so your HELOC lender must agree to remain in second position. If not, you may need to pay off and close the HELOC before refinancing.