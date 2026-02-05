Key Takeaways In 2026, “fast” HELOCs can mean approval in minutes and funding in 3–10 days thanks to online automation and AVM appraisals.

Speed depends on your lender, credit, loan size, appraisal type, and paperwork readiness, not just the brand name.

If you need cash in under 5 days, personal loans or 0% APR cards are usually faster than even the quickest HELOCs.

In the third quarter of 2025 alone, HELOC balances increased by about $11 billion to roughly $422 billion, and HELOC credit limits grew by about $8 billion, according to the New York Fed’s Household Debt and Credit Report.

For over a decade, U.S. household debt has been rising, leaving homeowners increasingly stressed about their finances. A home equity line of credit (HELOC) can be one solution when you need cash fast, but there are some considerations you should first explore.

If you are in need of immediate funding, this is what you need to know about how HELOCs work, how you can qualify and what alternatives may be a better choice based on your individual situation.

In this article (Skip to...)

What “fast” funding really means for HELOCs in 2026

Many HELOC lenders claim to offer fast funding, but that definition can vary widely.

In some cases, HELOCs can take 45 days or more – hardly fitting the definition of “fast.” Many HELOCs take up to six weeks, which can feel interminable when you have urgent financial needs. However, high-speed HELOCs can take just days to complete the application process, with approval taking just minutes in some cases.

This efficiency is primarily due to the rise in online lenders. Instead of manual underwriting, they employ automation to speed up the approval and appraisal process, so you receive funding that much sooner.

Before you choose a HELOC lender, be sure to review not only their application processing time but also the appraisal and funding timelines that can affect the final distribution date.

Top 5 lenders for high-speed HELOC approval in 2026 Aven: Best for Rewards

Best for Rewards Better Mortgage: Best for Digital Experience

Best for Digital Experience Citizens Bank: Best for Cost-Conscious Borrowers

Best for Cost-Conscious Borrowers Figure: Best for Large Lines of Credit

Best for Large Lines of Credit Rate: Best for Investment Properties

Aven - Best for Rewards

Quick Snapshot: HELOC Limits: $5,000 - $400,000

$5,000 - $400,000 Fastest Approval Time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Fastest Funding: 3 days Aven combines 15-minute approval + 3-day funding with a HELOC Visa card that earns 2% unlimited cash back, making it one of the fastest and most flexible ways to access home equity.

Pros Cons * Aven Home Equity Visa Card for easy access to funds

* Lowest rate guarantee

* Foreclosure Protection Guarantee * Lower HELOC limits

* 620 credit score required

* Unavailable or lower limits in some states

With over 250,000 customers, Aven is a popular online HELOC lender known for its speed.

You can receive approval in as little as 15 minutes through its online application process, and funding can be disbursed as quickly as three days. With the Aven Visa Credit Card, you have even easier access to your funds with the added benefit of 2% unlimited cash back. You also save money with no prepayment penalties or redraw fees.

In addition to the Foreclosure Protection Guarantee, there is a lowest rate guarantee that pays $250 if you find a lower interest rate elsewhere and Aven fails to beat it.

Better Mortgage - Best for Digital Experience

Quick Snapshot: HELOC Limits: $50,000 - $500,000

$50,000 - $500,000 Fastest Approval Time: 24 hours

24 hours Fastest Funding: 7 days Better Mortgage offers a fully digital, AI-driven HELOC process with lines up to $500,000 for most property types, plus perks through its Better Forever program.

Pros Cons * Better Forever loyalty program

* Price Guarantee

* Competitive interest rates * Not available in Texas

* Lengthy appraisal process

* No same-day draw

Like Aven, Better Mortgage leverages AI to create an entirely digital process, from your application to your appraisal. There is even support from Betsy, Aven’s AI assistant.

With HELOCs available up to to $500,000, Better Mortgage covers primary residences, second homes and investment properties. Borrowers are automatically enrolled in the Better Forever Program that waives origination fees for refinances and new purchases. However, with a minimum line of $50,000, it won’t work if you are looking for a smaller line of credit.

Keep in mind that the process is slightly longer than the others on our list, so it is not ideal if you are in a serious hurry. A decision takes 24 hours; then it takes at least 3 days to close and 7 days to receive cash.

Citizens Bank - Cost-Conscious Borrowers

Quick Snapshot: HELOC Limits: $5,000 - $400,000

$5,000 - $400,000 Fastest Approval Time: 7 days

7 days Fastest Funding: 2 weeks Citizens is the slowest lender on the list (about 7 days to close + up to 2 weeks to fund), but it offers no closing costs, a GoalBuilder option for lower credit, and in-person branch support.

Pros Cons * Citizens GoalBuilder HELOC for lower credit scores

* Citizens FastLine digital application

* Brick-and-mortar branches for support * Not available in all states

* Shorter repayment period

* Higher credit score requirement

Citizens Bank has the longest processing time of the lenders on our list, so it is not ideal if you are on a really tight schedule. However, its waiting times are still shorter than those of many other lenders, whose processes can take months. With Citizens FastLine, it takes at least seven days to close, followed by another two weeks to receive funds.

Citizens makes a competitive offer for high-speed HELOCs with no closing costs, application fees or minimum draw. It also offers its Citizens GoalBuilder® HELOC for those with less-than-stellar credit, allowing a credit line of up to $25,000.

With brick-and-mortar branches across the country, borrowers can benefit from in-person support any time they need help applying for or managing their HELOC.

Figure - Best for Large Lines of Credit

Quick Snapshot: HELOC Limits: $15,000 - $750,000

$15,000 - $750,000 Fastest Approval Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Fastest Funding: 5 days Figure offers HELOCs up to $750,000 with a fully digital process, 5-minute approval, and funding as fast as 5 days(especially under $400,000), plus no in-person appraisal or prepayment fees.

Pros Cons * No in-person appraisals

* Extremely fast application process

* Autopay and credit union discounts * Not available in New York

* Fastest funding for HELOCs under $400,000

* Origination fee only

Figure has its eye on the future, integrating partnerships like OpenAI’s GPT and Google Gemini into its lending model.

It offers the largest line of credit, providing qualified borrowers with up to $750,000. It boasts a fully digital application and online notary support to expedite the process, with approval taking only five minutes. HELOCs under $400,00 do not require in-person appraisals and receive funding in as little as five days. However, if you plan to borrow more than that amount, be prepared for longer waiting times.

There are no account opening fees, maintenance fees or prepayment penalties. Figure also does not conduct in-person appraisals; instead, HELOC appraisals are done via Automated Valuation Models.

Rate - Best for Investment Properties

Quick Snapshot: HELOC Limits: $20,000 - $400,000

$20,000 - $400,000 Fastest Approval Time: 5 minutes

5 minutes Fastest Funding: 5 to 10 days Rate offers 5-minute approvals and funding as fast as 5 days, with clear eligibility rules and HELOC options for many property types, though it does charge an origination fee.

Pros Cons * Extremely transparent about eligibility requirements

* Quick online application

* In-person appraisals not required * Shorter draw period

* Origination fee applies

* Not available in all states

Rate is a leading online lender that offers near-immediate approvals with funding in as little as five days.

It is very upfront about its qualifications, with a maximum debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 50% and a combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio of 85%. If you qualify, there are both fixed interest rates and variable rates that cover all types of properties, including single-family houses, townhomes and condos.

The application process only takes five minutes, and AVM appraisals save you time and energy. An origination fee applies, but you can earn some of that back with an auto-pay discount.

Side-by-side speed fast HELOC lender comparison chart

Fastest Approval Fastest Funding Appraisal Time HELOC Limits Same-Day / Next-Day Draw Ideal Credit Score Aven 15 minutes 3 days Automated $5,000 - $400,000 Same day 620+ Better Mortgage 24 hours 7 days 8+ days $50,000 - $500,000 ✘ 580+ Citizens Bank 7 days 2 weeks Varies $5,000 - $400,000 Next business day 680+ Figure 5 minutes 5 days Automated $15,000 - $750,000 ✘ 600+ Rate 5 minutes 5 - 10 days Automated $20,000 - $400,000 ✘ 640+

The 5 biggest factors that determine HELOC speed

Five main factors can impact how fast you receive your HELOC funds.

Lender type. Online lenders typically specialize in fast HELOC approvals, while traditional banks often take longer and require full HELOC appraisals. However, every lender is different, so take the time to check timelines before making a decision. Loan amount. With many lenders, smaller HELOCs can receive faster HELOC approvals. For example, Figure offers automated appraisals and quicker funding for HELOCs under $400,000. Credit score. Those with higher credit scores are more likely to receive fast approval, speeding up the process. Be sure to review your credit report before applying to ensure you can qualify. Appraisal. In the past, lenders relied on in-person full appraisals, which could take weeks to schedule, but many lenders now use Automated Valuation Models (AVMs) to calculate home value, moving the process along. Borrower preparedness. Be sure to gather all necessary documents to support your application so they are ready to submit immediately when the time comes. This includes any pay stubs, W-2s, tax returns and bank and investment account statements. If you are self-employed, also include your profit and loss and cash flow statements.

How to get your HELOC to fund faster

Regardless of which lender you choose, there are a few ways to get your HELOC funded faster.

Know your qualifications. Check your financial details to help ensure you will qualify for your HELOC. This includes your credit score and debt-to-income ratio. For example, Better Mortgage looks for a 640 minimum credit score and a maximum debt-to-income ratio of about 50%.

Check your financial details to help ensure you will qualify for your HELOC. This includes your credit score and debt-to-income ratio. For example, Better Mortgage looks for a 640 minimum credit score and a maximum debt-to-income ratio of about 50%. Choose an online lender. Online lenders are known for their faster processing times, approving HELOCs in less than a week, while traditional banks can take six weeks or more. If you are in a hurry, the automated application and appraisal process of an online lender can be invaluable.

Online lenders are known for their faster processing times, approving HELOCs in less than a week, while traditional banks can take six weeks or more. If you are in a hurry, the automated application and appraisal process of an online lender can be invaluable. Doublecheck paperwork. Incomplete or missing paperwork is all too often to blame for processing delays, so be sure to review everything carefully before submission.

Incomplete or missing paperwork is all too often to blame for processing delays, so be sure to review everything carefully before submission. Gather documentation. Request, download and compile all necessary HELOC documentation. It is a good idea to check your lender’s requirements in advance so you know exactly what to submit.

Request, download and compile all necessary HELOC documentation. It is a good idea to check your lender’s requirements in advance so you know exactly what to submit. Appraisal. HELOC appraisals can significantly slow down the process, with it often taking several weeks to schedule and complete. However, many lenders today use AVM instead of full appraisals, automating the process so there is no need for an in-person assessment.

HELOC appraisals can significantly slow down the process, with it often taking several weeks to schedule and complete. However, many lenders today use AVM instead of full appraisals, automating the process so there is no need for an in-person assessment. Prepare your home. If your lender still requires a full appraisal, take the time to prepare your home for your HELOC appraisal, handling everything from a deep clean to finally fixing that leaky faucet.

If your lender still requires a full appraisal, take the time to prepare your home for your HELOC appraisal, handling everything from a deep clean to finally fixing that leaky faucet. Customer service. In addition to a lender’s approval process, check customer reviews to see what kind of experience other borrowers have had. This will give you an idea of how fast you can reach someone for answers if you have questions or need support.

In addition to a lender’s approval process, check customer reviews to see what kind of experience other borrowers have had. This will give you an idea of how fast you can reach someone for answers if you have questions or need support. Stay available. Many HELOC processing delays stem from unresponsiveness. Ensure you follow all instructions and respond to lender requests promptly to avoid unnecessary delays.

HELOC vs. other funding alternatives: When speed matters more than rate

A HELOC isn’t your only way to access cash fast. Depending on your timeline, a personal loan, 0% APR credit card, or even a 401(k) may get you funded sooner — even if a HELOC is the better long-term option.

HELOC vs. 0% APR Credit Cards

A 0% APR credit card can be a better option when speed is the #1 priority and you don’t want to use your home as collateral.

A credit card may be better if you:

Need funding immediately

Want no appraisal or underwriting delays

Can pay off the balance during the 0% promo period

HELOC vs. Personal Loans

A personal loan is often faster than a HELOC and provides a one-time lump sum without collateral.

A personal loan may be better if you:

Need cash within a few days

Want fixed monthly payments

Prefer not to borrow against your home

HELOC vs. Retirement Account Loans (401(k) Loans)

A 401(k) loan can provide fast access to cash, but it comes with major tradeoffs, especially if you leave your job before it’s repaid.

A retirement loan may be better if you:

Need fast funding and have no other low-cost options

Are confident you’ll stay in your job long enough to repay it

Understand the long-term impact on retirement savings

What to do if you need cash in less than 5 days

If you need cash in less than five days, you still have options. Even if you opt for a HELOC, you can still use a personal loan or 0% APR credit card to help you get through the first week or two until you receive your funds.

These are the fastest options if you need cash in less than five days.

Fastest Funding Under 5 Days

Fastest Funding Time Popular Lenders Personal Loan One hour One Main Financial, SoFi, Truist 0% APR Credit Card Immediate (7-10 days for physical card) Wells Fargo, Citi, Discover

Keep in mind that these are the fastest funding times. You may experience longer wait times due to high volume or issues with your paperwork or appraisal.

Additionally, be sure to review the terms carefully. It is essential to weigh fees and penalties to ensure that taking an emergency five-day loan is worth it.

The bottom line

If you need to tap your home equity quickly, today’s fastest HELOC lenders can approve you in minutes and fund in as little as 3–10 days, especially if they use automated appraisals.

The best choice depends on your credit, how much you want to borrow, and how soon you need the money. If you need cash in under five days, a personal loan or 0% APR credit card may be the faster option.