This [current_year] Splitero review examines the company’s pricing, eligibility requirements, application process, and customer reviews. You may find Splitero useful if you want to borrow against your home equity, but cannot qualify for traditional financing due to income, employment, or debt-to-income constraints.

Splitero is a home equity company that helps homeowners turn a portion of their home equity into cash without taking out a traditional loan. Its main product is a home equity investment (HEI) , also known as a home equity agreement (HEA) , which gives you money upfront in exchange for a share of your home’s future value.

Pros and cons of Splitero

Pros:

No monthly payments during the term of the agreement.

No income or employment requirement.

Minimum credit score requirement starts at 500.

Homeowners can use funds for debt, renovations, retirement, emergencies, business needs, or other goals.

Cons:

Splitero only offers home equity investments, not HELOCs or home equity loans.

Splitero is not available in every state.

Homeowners give up a share of the home’s future value.

The repurchase amount can exceed the original cash amount.

Splitero rates and fees

Splitero does not price its home equity investment like a traditional loan. You do not pay a standard interest rate through monthly payments. Instead, Splitero gives you a lump sum upfront and receives a share of your home’s future value when you repurchase the investment option, sell the home, refinance, or settle in cash.

HEA costs homeowners may need to consider include:

Home equity investment amount

Origination fees

Appraisal costs

Closing costs

Split percentage

Repurchase home value

Safety Cap

Future appreciation-sharing cost

Cash settlement, refinance, or home sale costs at exit

Splitero states that homeowners can receive up to 25% of the initial appraised value, minus origination fees and costs. The pricing page lists a 17.99% annual rate, compounded monthly, under the Safety Cap structure. Since the provider doesn’t publish a full borrower fee table on its website, you should request a personalized offer and a complete cost breakdown before committing.

Affordability

Splitero’s primary affordability advantage is the absence of monthly payments. This structure benefits homeowners who need cash but want to avoid new monthly bills or cannot qualify for a HELOC, home equity loan, or cash-out refinance.

The main trade-off is long-term cost. Your total cost depends on factors such as home value, equity, investment amount, split percentage, repurchase timing, property location, and the Safety Cap. If your home appreciates, your repurchase amount may increase. For example, Splitero’s website claims a homeowner receives $100,000 upfront, with an estimated repurchase of $240,000 after five years.

Splitero may have lower monthly costs than a loan since there are no monthly payments. However, “no monthly payment” does not mean “low cost.” Compare Splitero’s offer with more traditional home equity loans and other HEI providers before deciding.

Lending flexibility

Splitero offers a single product: a home equity investment. It does not offer a HELOC, a fixed-rate home equity loan, or a cash-out refinance. But Splitero’s qualification criteria may benefit homeowners who face challenges with traditional financing. The company requires a minimum credit score of 500 and has no income, employment, or debt-to-income requirements. Splitero can also work with properties held by a trust or LLC.

Eligible properties must be located in one of Splitero’s approved 14 operating states.

The home must have an appraised value between $200,000 and $5 million.

The maximum amount you can borrow is 25% of the home’s value or $500,000.

Splitero is available for single-family homes, condos, townhomes, and 2- to 4-unit multifamily residential properties. It does not currently work with properties on five or more acres, vacant land, timeshares, commercial or agricultural properties, modular or manufactured homes, log cabins, houseboats, or other non-traditional properties.

Trustworthiness

Splitero demonstrates trustworthiness through published licensing information, customer reviews, and transparent product pages. The company lists Splitero Funding, Inc. as NMLS #2327455, and its website provides licensing details and NMLS Consumer Access.

As of June 2026, customer reviews are generally positive. Trustpilot gives Splitero a 4.5 out of 5 TrustScore with nearly 200 reviews, many of which praise the staff, service, and communication. Some negative reviews mention concerns about process, paperwork, timing, or payoff expectations. Homeowners should review both positive and negative feedback.

Customer experience

Splitero provides a digital-first experience. Homeowners can pre-qualify online, and Splitero says the estimate process can take less than two minutes. Afterward, applicants complete a full online application and submit details about their homes.

Splitero’s approval process includes:

A third-party appraisal before finalizing the offer.

The team assists with documentation, appraisal coordination, closing, and funding.

Once the agreement closes, Splitero wires funds to the homeowner.

This process may appeal to homeowners seeking a guided experience rather than managing a loan application on their own. The main trade-off is that final terms are not available until after the application, document review, and appraisal.

FAQs about Splitero

Is Splitero a loan? Splitero states its home equity investment is not a loan. Instead, you receive cash upfront in exchange for a share of your home’s future value. There are no monthly payments, but you must repurchase the investment later through a home sale, refinance, or cash settlement. Review the agreement carefully, as the final cost depends on your home’s value at contract maturity. What credit score do you need for Splitero? Splitero lists a minimum credit score of 500 for its home equity investment, which may help homeowners who do not qualify for traditional products. However, a credit score alone does not guarantee approval. Splitero also reviews your property, equity, location, and other eligibility factors. Use Splitero’s estimate process to determine if your home may qualify. Does Splitero require monthly payments? Splitero does not require monthly payments during the home equity investment term, unlike HELOCs, home equity loans, and cash-out refinances, which typically require monthly repayment. The trade-off is that Splitero receives a share of your home’s future value when you exit. Compare the future repurchase cost with the monthly and total costs of other home equity options. Where is Splitero available? Splitero operates in eligible areas of 14 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. Properties must be in approved areas within these states and meet requirements for type, value, acreage, zoning, and ownership. Homeowners outside these states should consider other providers. How much money can you get from Splitero? Splitero states homeowners may receive up to 25% of the home’s initial appraised value or $500,000. The actual offer depends on home value, equity, property details, location, and underwriting. Origination fees and costs are deducted from the cash amount. Request a personalized offer before comparing Splitero with other providers.

Is Splitero the best home equity provider for you?

Splitero may be a good fit if you need cash from your home equity, want to avoid monthly payments, and have difficulty qualifying for traditional financing due to income, employment, DTI, or credit score requirements. Its HEI offers flexibility, and the low credit score minimum and no-income requirement make it more accessible than many loan products.

Splitero may not be ideal if you want to retain all future home appreciation, need a revolving line of credit, live outside its service area, or qualify for a lower-cost home equity loan. The key decision is not only qualification, but whether the future repurchase cost aligns with your home, timeline, and financial goals.

How TheMortgageReports scored Splitero

TheMortgageReports evaluates home equity partners using a standardized scoring methodology designed to reflect what matters most to homeowners.

We assessed Splitero across key factors including borrowing flexibility, cost transparency, ease of access, educational resources, company credibility, and customer experience. Each category is weighted based on its importance to borrowers considering a home equity agreement.