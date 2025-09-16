Key Takeaways HEIs allow you to access cash without debt but require giving up a share of future appreciation.

HEIs vary by payout size, term length, flexibility, and availability so it’s important to choose the right fit.

They work best for equity-rich, cash-light homeowners but may cost long-term owners significant upside.

If you are a homeowner with significant equity but want to avoid taking on more debt, home equity investment companies offer a unique alternative.

These companies let you tap into your home’s value without monthly payments or interest charges. In exchange, they take a share of your home’s future appreciation.

How home equity investment companies work

Home equity investment companies offer homeowners a lump sum of cash in exchange for a percentage share of the future value of their home.

This is not a loan. There are no monthly payments, no interest accrual, and no obligation to repay until you sell the home, refinance, or reach the end of the investment term.

Here’s a simple example. Suppose your home is worth $500,000. A company offers you $50,000 upfront in exchange for 15 percent of your home’s future value.

Ten years later, you sell the home for $650,000. The company would receive $97,500 at that time. If the home decreases in value, the company shares in the downside, too.

The arrangement typically lasts 10 to 30 years, depending on the provider, and ends when the home is sold, refinanced, or bought out.

Home equity investment companies comparison table

The table below compares key features of the top home equity investment companies in 2025.

Company Funding Range Term Length Fees Availability Credit Requirements Unique Feature Point $25,000–$500,000 Up to 30 years 3 to 5 percent upfront Limited states 500+ Longest contract term Hometap $15,000–$600,000 10 years 3 to 6 percent upfront 18+ states 600+ Highest maximum funding Unlock $30,000–$500,000 10 years Varies by borrower 20+ states 500+ Flexible repayment and early buyout Unison $30,000–$500,000 30 years 3.9 percent average 30+ states 620+ Broadest geographic availability Splitero $20,000–$500,000 30 years Flat fee plus share California, Texas, others 500+ Long-term flexibility Bonus Homes Varies Sale-triggered Based on improvement ROI Select markets Case-by-case Renovation and resale support

Top home equity investment companies in 2025

Point – Best Overall

Point is one of the longest-standing names in the home equity investment space and maintains strong customer satisfaction ratings. Homeowners can access between $25,000 and $500,000, depending on equity and location. Point shares in both appreciation and depreciation, and the investment term is 30 years, which is one of the longest available.

Loan Amount $25,000–$500,000 Availability Limited states Standout Feature Transparent pricing and long-term runway Best For Homeowners looking for stability and a long runway before needing to sell or repay

Hometap – Best for Large Payouts

Hometap offers funding amounts up to $600,000, which is higher than many competitors. The investment term is 10 years, which gives a clear window for repayment planning. Hometap is upfront about costs and provides extensive educational resources for borrowers.

Loan Amount $15,000–$600,000 Availability Select states Standout Feature Large maximum payout, straightforward contracts Best For Homeowners who need significant funds now and expect to sell or refinance within 10 years

Unlock – Most Flexible

Unlock offers one of the most customizable investment structures. Homeowners can access funds with relatively low credit score requirements and enjoy the option to repay early without penalties. Unlock also has one of the fastest application-to-funding timelines.

Loan Amount $30,000–$500,000 Availability Select states Standout Feature Low credit threshold, flexible repayment options, fast funding (often ~30–60 days) Best For Homeowners with average credit who need speed and flexibility

Unison – Best for Availability

Unison is available in more than 30 states and is one of the most widely recognized home equity investment companies. It offers a 30-year term, with options for early repayment. Unison takes a higher share of appreciation compared to others, but offers one of the most accessible programs.

Loan Amount $30,000–$500,000 Availability Most states Standout Feature Nationwide availability, long-term contract Best For Homeowners in a variety of states looking for well-established support

Splitero – Best for Flexible Timeline

Splitero allows homeowners to retain control over the timing of their sale or refinance, and the company does not require repayment before the 30-year term expires. It is newer than some competitors but has made fast strides in terms of customer service and technology integration.

Loan Amount $20,000–$500,000 Availability Select states Standout Feature Strong flexibility, 30-year term Best For Homeowners who want to delay repayment as long as possible

Bonus Homes – Most Innovative Newcomer

Bonus Homes uses a unique approach by helping homeowners improve their home before selling to boost the final sale price, then sharing in the upside. It is less of a pure equity investment and more of a collaborative sale-and-upgrade model.

Loan Amount You can unlock 100% of your current home equity Availability Select states Standout Feature No monthly payments, property improvement support Best For Homeowners planning to sell soon but looking to maximize value first

Who should (and should not) use home equity investments

Home equity investment companies are not for everyone, but they offer a valuable option for certain homeowners.

Best suited for:

Homeowners who are equity-rich but cash-light

Those who cannot qualify for traditional loans or lines of credit due to income or credit score

People who plan to sell or refinance within the next 10 to 15 years

People who plan to sell or refinance within the next 10 to 15 years Homeowners looking to avoid new monthly payments

Less suited for:

Long-term owners expecting significant home appreciation

Homeowners who are uncomfortable sharing equity or working within complex contract structures

People who want to retain full control over all appreciation gains

Home equity investment alternatives to consider

If you are comparing home equity investment companies, it helps to understand what other financing tools are out there.

Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC): Offers flexible borrowing with variable interest, but requires strong credit and regular payments.

Home Equity Loan: Provides a lump sum with fixed payments, but adds debt to your balance sheet and monthly expenses.

Reverse Mortgage: Available to homeowners age 62 and older, this option provides funds with no repayment until the home is sold or vacated, but comes with strict eligibility and high fees.

Each of these options has trade-offs. Home equity investments are unique in that they provide liquidity without requiring you to borrow or make monthly payments, but you give up a portion of your future equity in return.

The bottom line

Home equity investment companies provide a compelling alternative to traditional loans. By converting a portion of your equity into cash without monthly payments or added debt, they offer flexibility that many homeowners find appealing, especially those with tight budgets or average credit.

However, the trade-off is real. You are exchanging future gains for present access. The best way to approach this option is to compare providers side by side, understand the cost of equity you are sharing, and evaluate how long you plan to stay in your home.

Before signing any agreement, speak with a financial advisor or mortgage professional who understands both traditional and equity-sharing models.